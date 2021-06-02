LELO and Marco Marco Celebrate Pride with Limited Collection Underwear Collaboration

STOCKHOLM, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LELO , the world's leading designer of intimate lifestyle products, celebrates Pride Month by collaborating with renowned fashion designer, Marco Marco , to create a limited-collection of bold and unconventional body inclusive underwear. The provocative collection has been uniquely crafted by LELO and Marco Marco to honor and celebrate the LGTBQ community, inviting everyone to look and feel their best inside and outside of the bedroom.

LELO x Marco Marco 2021 Pride Campaign

As a brand that is leading a self-care movement aimed at highlighting conversations related topics around gender and pleasure, LELO is dedicated to supporting Pride Month to continue the discussion about identity, equality and personal satisfaction. The partnership with Marco Marco helps LELO to further empower the public in their quest to discover their bodies without shame and to lead a fulfilled intimate life.

To amplify this message, LELO and Marco Marco collaborated with models and influencers from diverse backgrounds to further reinforce the inclusivity campaign celebrating love, pleasure, equality and acceptance among the LGBT community. These inspiring individuals share their personal stories of coming out to empower others as they are making a similar decision.

Additionally, the two brands will donate 15% of the sales from this collaboration to the Marsha P. Johnson Institute , continuing LELO's 2020 pledge to support the black trans community.

"At LELO, we believe that pleasure -- in its many forms -- is something to be celebrated," said Luka Matutinovic, CMO at LELO. "We are honored to partner with iconic brand, Marco Marco, to amplify the LGBTQ+ perspective on sex & pleasure and create a collection that inspires confidence for every body."

"What we're trying to continue at Marco Marco, is the elevation of the people and the culture this brand was built around. We want queer people and their stories to be front and center of everything we do. For us," says designer Marco Morante, "visibility and representation aren't just goals, they're integral to who we are. It's a legacy we've inherited from queer artists that came before us. Partnering with LELO during this Pride is truly an exciting opportunity to build on our platform of diversity and sexual freedom, while also telling the unique stories of our individual models and their personal journeys."

LELO x Marco Marco's limited edition underwear collection is now available on Marcomarcounderwear.com with a pouch / no pouch option in sizes small through extra large and retails for $28.00 with purchase possible until supplies last. For a chance to win a pair of underwear, visit https://lelo.leadfamly.com/lelo-x-marco-marco-for-pride . For more information on LELO and to explore the full roster of pleasure products visit www.lelo.com .

About LELO

LELO is the world's leading designer brand for intimate lifestyle products. On launching in 2003, LELO transformed the look, feel and function of how personal massagers were perceived, and now applies the same commitment to quality and innovation through bedroom accessories and massage candles. LELOi AB is the Swedish company behind LELO, where offices extend from Stockholm to San Jose, and from Sydney to Shanghai. For more information on LELO please visit www.lelo.com .

About Marco Marco

The Marco Marco Label is recognized globally as a brand whose ethos acknowledges the beauty and power of individuality across all gender identities and expressions. Their eccentric fashion shows and high-profile clientele make them a go to brand for people in the know. For more on the brand, please visit Marco Marco at www.marcomarcounderwear.com/pages/about

