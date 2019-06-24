Lemak Health Invests to Change Outcomes for Kids through the SFM Access Program at Hoover Met Complex

With their gift, Lemak Health has been inducted into the 'Founders Club' of the SFM Access Program . Criteria for children who participate in the SFM Access Program is based on financial need as evidenced by participation in the local school's free and reduced lunch programs. Because of Lemak's generous commitment as a Founding Member, a portion of the 3-year sponsorship agreement will provide those underprivileged kids with opportunities to attend summer camps at Hoover Met Complex at reduced or no cost.

"For many families, sport is a foundational element to character development and sets the stage for a lifetime of physical literacy. Lemak's partnership with Hoover Met Complex and the SFM Access Program will be instrumental in the influence of sport and physical activity for Hoover's youth," says SFM CEO Jason Clement. "Because of their commitment, we have the opportunity to change outcomes for numerous kids and families through the lasting health and social effects of sports participation."

The SFM Access Program is a growing initiative for the facility management firm and gives kids in communities access to sport that wouldn't otherwise be available to them. By opening a door for families who don't have the means to enroll their children in today's competitive "pay-to-play" sports model, SFM is paving the way for a healthier future for children who may otherwise never get the chance to play. For more information about the SFM Access Program or to become a Founding Member, please contact Lori Moore at lmoore@sportadvisory.com or visit https://sfmnetwork.com/access.

For more information about the Hoover Met Complex, please visit https://HooverMetComplex.com.

About Hoover Metropolitan Complex

Hoover Metropolitan Complex is a world class, multi-sport and event facility located in Hoover, AL just 10 miles south of Birmingham. The state-of-the-art Finley Center includes more than 83,000 square feet of uninterrupted multi-purpose space and Hoover RV Park features 170 pull-through spaces with utility hookups. The outdoor complex features five NCAA regulation-size baseball/softball fields, five multi-purpose fields suitable for NCAA regulation soccer, football, and lacrosse, 16 hard tennis courts, a playground, and splash pad.

Press Contact:

Tracy Mastrangelo

727-474-3845

tmastrangelo@sportadvisory.com

SOURCE Hoover Metropolitan Complex

