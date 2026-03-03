LEMAY - AMERICA'S CAR MUSEUM CUSTOM LICENSE PLATE APPROVED FOR PRODUCTION

The Museum's unique license plate is now available for purchase

TACOMA, Wash., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LeMay – America's Car Museum's (ACM) long awaited specialty license plate design is now available for purchase via the Washington State Department of Licensing, marking an exciting milestone for both the Museum and for car enthusiasts throughout Washington State. A plate with a purpose - purchases of the ACM specialty plate will directly support the Museum, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, in helping preserve and share America's automotive story, expand educational programming, and continue honoring the past, celebrating the present, and driving the future of car culture and education.

The approved design for LeMay – America's Car Museum's custom license plate that is now available in the state of Washington through the DOL. A sample version of the approved design for LeMay – America's Car Museum's custom license plate on an orange C8 Corvette. The LeMay plate is now available in the state of Washington through the DOL.

The ACM plate is one of the only license plates in the country dedicated to a car museum. Working through the State's extensive approval and compliance process, the team at ACM developed a plate that proudly reflects the identity, mission, and bold visual spirit of LeMay – America's Car Museum.

Those looking to purchase an ACM plate will be able to do so directly through the Washington State Department of Licensing using the link below:

https://dol.wa.gov/vehicles-and-boats/license-plates/get-custom-plates/special-design-plates/lemay-americas-car-museum

About LeMay – America's Car Museum

LeMay – America's Car Museum, located in Tacoma, Washington, is one of the largest automobile museums in the world. The Museum is dedicated to preserving and interpreting the history and culture of the automobile in America. With a collection of more than 250 vehicles and engaging exhibits, LeMay – America's Car Museum offers a dynamic experience for visitors of all ages, promoting automotive heritage through its educational programs, exhibits, and events. LeMay – America's Car Museum is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) and an entity of America's Automotive Trust. For more information, visit americascarmuseum.org or follow ACM on Facebook and Instagram.

For the latest news, stories, photos and videos, visit https://www.americascarmuseum.org/articles

