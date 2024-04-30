Lemon Perfect Announces Nationwide Expansion into Whole Foods Market

Starting this month, the flavored lemon water brand will be available for purchase in all Whole Foods Market stores across the US, giving customers even more access to the beloved beverage

ATLANTA, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyoncé-backed Lemon Perfect , the fastest-growing brand in the Flavor-Enhanced Water category*, is announcing its products will be available in Whole Foods Market stores nationwide starting today. Customers will now be able to purchase the brand's top three flavors (Original Lemon, Dragon Fruit Mango, and Peach Raspberry) in all 530 locations.

Continuing the brand's growth and diversification among retail channels, Lemon Perfect's entry into Whole Foods Market furthers its mission of bringing healthy hydration to the masses and reimagining the way people view and consume bottled water.

Through this expansion, Lemon Perfect is delivering on the growing demand from customers for its better-for-you products. Powered by half a squeezed organic lemon in every bottle, Lemon Perfect is zero sugar, contains only 5 calories, and is high in immune-boosting vitamin C.

"We're excited to expand our retail presence in all Whole Foods Market stores across the country," said Lemon Perfect President, Jim Brennan. "Lemon Perfect is committed to delivering the best-tasting enhanced water on the market while preserving all the natural health benefits of organic lemon water, meeting the high standards Whole Foods Market shoppers have come to expect. We're proud to align with Whole Foods' dedication to unparalleled quality and we look forward to offering customers yet another way to shop their favorite beverage."

Earlier this year, Lemon Perfect upgraded its bottle size to 15.2 fl oz, giving customers more of the product they love at a better value. This larger, eye-catching bottle, featuring the brand's signature yellow cap and vibrant color palette, notably amplifies its visibility on crowded store shelves, ensuring it is impossible to overlook.

Along with Whole Foods Market, Lemon Perfect is available in all 50 states in natural and conventional retailers, including Publix, Kroger, Costco, Target, Albertsons, CVS, and many more. For more information, visit lemonperfect.com and follow @lemonperfect on social media.

About Lemon Perfect:

Lemon Perfect is a delicious and refreshing flavored lemon water with zero sugar and no artificial flavors or sweeteners. Powered by half a squeezed organic lemon in every bottle, Lemon Perfect contains only five calories, is high in immune-boosting vitamin C, and is proudly certified Plastic Neutral.

Lemon Perfect is the fastest-growing brand in the Flavor-Enhanced Water category* and is widely considered to be one of the most scalable, exciting, and innovative emerging beverages in the marketplace. The company's mission is to reimagine bottled water by promoting healthy, great-tasting hydration—anytime, anywhere, and for everyone. Lemon Perfect is available at retailers nationwide, on Amazon, and on lemonperfect.com. The Lemon Perfect company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

*Source: Nielsen Total FMCG + Convenience L52 period ending 12/30/2023

SOURCE Lemon Perfect