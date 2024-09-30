Lemon Verbena-Hibiscus Blend by Monteloeder May Help Reach Weight Management Goals

Clinical trial demonstrates Metabolaid® botanical blend shows significant reduction in body weight and waist circumference.

MADRID, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly published clinical study indicates that a polyphenol-rich botanical composition of lemon verbena and hibiscus can help improve weight management and metabolic fitness. The botanical duo, Metabolaid®, formulated by SUANNUTRA subsidiary Monteloeder, S.L., is backed by 10 preclinical and clinical studies that demonstrate the metabolic benefits of the formulation, particularly regarding weight control.

Holistic approach to weight management

In previous studies, Metabolaid was shown to positively affect hormones, especially glucagon-like protein-1 (GLP-1) that promote satiety, the feeling of fullness. GLP-1 has received popular attention recently based on pharmaceutical interventions. These studies have shown that Metabolaid safely can help promote expression of GLP-1, inducing satiety naturally.

"Consumers are seeking natural solutions that can boost GLP-1 hormone," explains Maria Ángeles-Gutiérrez, Marketing Director for SUANNUTRA. "But not all natural solutions are equally effective. It is important that the ingredient is supported by multiple clinical studies conducted among a large population of volunteer subjects." In fact, Metabolaid's ability to achieve healthy weight has been rigorously studied and endorsed in eight clinical trials in more than 450 participants.

In previous studies, Metabolaid's impact was assessed by measuring the levels of hunger and satiety hormones in the bloodstream. These studies also observed that participants experienced changes in their weight within just 30 days. The trials also revealed the subjects' satisfaction with results via a series of "gold standard" questionnaires. The mechanism of action was determined in two preclinical animal studies, one for activation of adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK), an enzyme that plays a role in cellular energy balance and glucose metabolism. The other was for GLP-1 balance and was attributed to Metabolaid's prebiotic effect (promotes gut friendly bacterial populations like Blautia, Prevotella and Akkermansia which have been linked to positive weight management outcomes).

New study

Published in May 2024, in the Journal of Applied Sciences, the double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized clinical study was led by Alejandro Martínez-Rodríguez, Ph.D., and conducted at a clinic in the Alicante Institute for Health and Biomedical Research, Spain. The trial enrolled 61 healthy, overweight adults who took a single, low-dose capsule of Metabolaid or a placebo daily, 30 minutes before breakfast, for three months.

Trimmer but not hungrier

The Metabolaid group experienced significant reductions in body weight. This coincided with decreases in body fat and belly fat. A reduction in waist and triceps circumference also was observed in the Metabolaid group, while muscle and bone mass remained unchanged. (Results were confirmed through DEXA (dual energy x-ray absorptiometry) scans.

Metabolic parameters also revealed positive results: A satiety questionnaire assessment revealed that the product contributed to an increased feeling of fullness and satisfaction after a meal as compared to the placebo group. Metabolaid also demonstrated the ability to support healthy cholesterol levels, leading to an average reduction of approximately 7%. Blood glucose and blood pressure levels remained unchanged, within the normal range.

Metabolaid's proprietary formulation includes lemon verbena leaf extract (Lippia citrodora), standardized in minimum 25% verbascosides; and hibiscus extract (Hibiscus sabdariffa) standardized to 10% anthocyanins. In Metabolaid, lemon verbena is paired with anthocyanin-rich hibiscus to create a synergistic effect shown to support metabolic and cardiovascular health.

"Plant polyphenols are known to possess numerous beneficial properties, including antioxidant and fat-blocking effects," explains Jonathan Jones, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer for Monteloeder. "Lemon verbena and hibiscus are naturally rich sources of beneficial polyphenols. Previous animal studies demonstrated their synergistic effect on activating the AMPK pathway. This pathway acts as a cellular sensor, triggering a boost in energy use and fat burning, while reducing fat storage and blood sugar."

GLP-1 activator, plus

In the current study, participants using the botanical blend reported feeling full one hour after breakfast. The observed weight management benefits may be linked to the ingredient's impact on appetite regulation, in addition to its role in supporting AMPK activation and fat metabolism. GLP-1 plays a key role in balancing hunger and energy levels by modulating the hunger hormone ghrelin. This regulation may help support weight management by reducing the energy gap, often referred to as the 'rebound or yo-yo effect,' experienced during calorie restriction.

"Dieting can be stressful," states Gutiérrez, Marketing Director for SUANNUTRA. "Many individuals struggle to stick to such a routine and often seek additional support or methods to help with weight management. Metabolaid offers a natural, clinically backed method to support weight management and contribute to healthy blood pressure and cholesterol levels."

Previous investigations have also pointed to a potential gut microbiome-modulating effect of the formula, increasing short-chain fatty acid production, particularly butyrate, and certain beneficial bacterial species associated with weight control.

