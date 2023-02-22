Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap's 2nd Annual Meatball Madness Race Supports Local Charity

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

What: Lena's 2nd Annual Meatball Madness When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 Time: 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Where: Lenny Harris Memorial Fields at Braddock Park

1005 Mount Vernon Ave Alexandria, VA

2022 Lena's Meatball Madness Winners Second Annual Meatball Madness Logo

Event Details:

In honor of National Meatball Day and the kickoff of college basketball tournament action, Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap will host its Second Annual Meatball Madness on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Participants of all ages are invited to attend this year's event and put their race skills to the test in a meatball-inspired tournament.

Teams of four will attempt to balance Lena's infamous Giant Meatball on a spoon, in a relay race, without dropping it, in record time. Sixteen teams will compete in this fast-paced tournament, but there will be only one winner of the 2023 Meatball Madness trophy and free pizza for a year! Not only is Lena's Meatball Madness a great time, but it's all for a good cause. This year's event benefits local Alexandria charity, Dunbar Alexandria- Olympic Boys & Girls Club , whose mission aims to help boys and girls acquire confidence and skills needed in the professional world; all proceeds from the event will support this organization.

New this year: prizes for Best Costumes, Best Team Spirit and Best Team Name; a Mini Meatball Madness relay for kids 12 and under; a post-race afterparty at Lena's Beer Garden with beer specials and live music; and sponsorship opportunities.

Tickets to compete can be purchased on Eventbrite – $40 for the Mini Meatball Madness Teams (kids 12 and under) and $80 for Meatball Madness Teams –and all attendees will receive a complimentary t-shirt and a free coupon for a Lena's Giant Meatball to enjoy at the after party.

About Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap

Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap, located in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria since 2015, was voted a Top 100 Neighborhood Gem Restaurants in America by OpenTable diners, won Best Pizza for Zebra's Readers' Choice Award, and was awarded the Heart of Del Ray by Del Ray residents. The restaurant is named after the owner, Jason Yates' mother, Lena.

In addition to Lena's Tap Room – Lena's original rustic, tavern-style bar and dining room – Lena's provides three other dining experiences. Lena's Beer Garden, a dog-friendly outdoor space nestled among the hedges, featuring a large fire pit, fountain, and patio heaters. Pop-up spaces such as Lena's Oasis is a dynamic, tropical, outdoor, tented venue located on the top floor of the parking deck at Yates Corner. And finally, The Loft at Lena's, the restaurant's second-floor space, that transforms every few months into an immersive dining experience. Currently, The Loft at Lena's - Velvet & Rye, takes diners back in time to the 1920s with the luxury of lush velvet banquets, flowing curtains, gleaming gold accents, jewel-toned Art Deco, and Prohibition-inspired cocktails.

