Lender Toolkit™ Brings Back Popular Supercar Event at ICE Experience 2024

News provided by

Lender Toolkit

26 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

$2,500 early bird discount on sponsorships ends October 31

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lender Toolkit, a leading provider of automated mortgage technology solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI), announced the return of LTK Supercar Experience to the ICE Experience 2024 (EXP24) in Las Vegas. This will mark the third year that Lender Toolkit has hosted its popular event, which will be held just before the kick-off of the ICE conference.

Participants at the LTK Supercar Experience will have the exclusive opportunity to choose among 40 supercar from Exotic Racing—including Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Porsches and McLarens—and drive them as fast as they wish around the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. A networking reception with panoramic views of the track will be held throughout the event.

Industry expert and columnist Rob Chrisman will be hosting a live podcast at the event, with select sponsors participating.

Event Details:

  • Date: March 18, 2024
  • Time: 12:00 PM - 4:30 PM
  • Location: Exotics Racing, Las Vegas
  • Transportation: Attendees will be transported from the Wynn Hotel to the racetrack via limousine.

"Our LTK Supercar Event has quickly become one of the most talked-about and electrifying events we've ever hosted," said Lender Toolkit CEO Brett Brumley. "From hitting top speeds in some of the most powerful sports cars in the world to invaluable networking opportunities, this event promises to be an adrenaline-pumping experience no one should miss."

For companies seeking a unique marketing opportunity for EXP24, LTK Supercar Event sponsorships are now available.

Lender Toolkit is offering an early bird discount of $2,500 on three sponsorship levels until October 31. Sponsors will have their logos emblazoned on a supercar as well as on all event signs, emails and ads, and can invite their clients and prospects to get behind the wheel and race. Sponsors also have the opportunity to network with decision makers in the mortgage industry and enjoy additional perks depending on the sponsorship level.

Click here to view sponsorship information and to sign up. If you're interested in attending the LTK Supercar Experience, reach out to Kendyl Morris at [email protected]. Space is limited.

About Lender Toolkit 
Lender Toolkit is a leading provider of automated mortgage technology solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI), offering innovative and comprehensive solutions that streamline the mortgage origination process for mortgage lenders. The company's software plug-ins, add-ons and programs can be integrated and run in tandem with Encompass, where tasks that have traditionally been performed manually can be automated and customized. With Lender Toolkit's Responsible Mortgage AI, the company is quickly bringing mortgage lending into the future. For more information, visit www.lendertoolkit.com.

