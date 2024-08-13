Lender Toolkit Earns Spot on Inc. 5000 List for Exceptional Growth and Innovation

Recognition highlights rapid expansion and impact in the mortgage industry

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lender Toolkit™, a leading provider of automated mortgage technology solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI), announced today that it has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This recognition underscores Lender Toolkit's exceptional growth and its commitment to revolutionizing the mortgage origination process.

The Inc. 5000 list, now in its 43rd year, celebrates the most successful private companies in the U.S., highlighting those that have demonstrated remarkable growth and innovation. Lender Toolkit's inclusion in this year's list is a testament to its industry-leading AI technology that simplifies and transforms mortgage originations, including underwriting, disclosures, and post-closing processes. This is the 3rd time they've been named an Inc 5000 company.

Through a partnership with the industry's leading loan origination system (LOS), Lender Toolkit creates technology to automate the entire mortgage origination production chain, enhancing user experiences and driving profitability for its lender clients. Its AI-powered Mortgage Automation as a Service (MaaS™️) platform streamlines and accelerates mortgage processes, ensuring fairness, efficiency, and accessibility for all involved, including borrowers.

The MaaS platform features two standout products, AI Underwriter™️ and Prism™ Income, both of which are fully integrated with the industry's leading LOS. AI Underwriter is a game-changing system that uses AI to underwrite loans at any point in the mortgage process. It allows loan officers to originate and underwrite loans in mere seconds as opposed to days, saving significant time and money while improving loan quality and efficiency. Prism, which is integrated with AI Underwriter, provides a simplified income automation workflow for all income types. It uses built-in agency guidelines and optical character recognition (OCR) to extract data from income documents, augmented by human-in-the-loop workflows.

"We are honored to be recognized by Inc. for our growth and innovation," said Lender Toolkit CEO Brett Brumley. "This achievement is a reflection of our dedicated team's hard work and our unwavering commitment to developing cutting-edge AI products that streamline loan originations. Being named to the Inc. 5000 list validates that our MaaS platform is making a significant impact on our clients' success. We will continue to invest in technology innovation that helps our clients save time and money in the origination process, while at the same time enhancing loan quality."

Since Brumley founded the company nine years ago, Lender Toolkit has grown from 10 employees to over 30 today. The company now works with hundreds of lenders of all sizes — including many of the top 50 lenders in the country — representing more than $45 billion in loan volume.

The Inc. 5000 list is a distinguished editorial award, a celebration of innovation, a network of entrepreneurial leaders, and an effective public relations showcase. As an Inc. 5000 honoree, Lender Toolkit shares a prestigious pedigree with companies like Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names.

About Lender Toolkit

Lender Toolkit is a leading provider of automated mortgage technology solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI), offering innovative and comprehensive solutions that streamline the mortgage origination process for mortgage lenders. The company's software plug-ins, add-ons, and programs can be integrated and run in tandem with the industry's leading loan origination system (LOS), where tasks that have traditionally been performed manually can be automated and customized. With Lender Toolkit's Responsible Mortgage AI, the company is quickly bringing mortgage lending into the future. For more information, visit www.lendertoolkit.com.

SOURCE Lender Toolkit