Lender Toolkit Named to Inc. 5000 Rocky Mountain Regionals List of Fastest-Growing Companies

For the third consecutive year, mortgage technology provider is recognized on the Regionals list with two-year revenue growth of 169%

SALT LAKE CITY, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lender Toolkit™ a leading provider of automated mortgage technology solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI), announced today that it has been ranked by Inc. magazine as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the Rocky Mountain region for 2024. The Rocky Mountain region includes private companies based in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, Utah and Colorado.

Inc. Regionals ranks the fastest growing privately held companies over a two-year period. For the third consecutive year, Lender Toolkit has received recognition on the regional list, with a robust 2-year growth in revenues of 169 percent, well above the average growth rate of 122.4 percent for all companies on the Regionals list. In addition, Lender Toolkit advanced from the 48th position to the 23rd. It also ranked third on the list for the software industry.

"We are thrilled to announce that Lender Toolkit has been named to the Regionals list from Inc. magazine," said Lender Toolkit CEO Brett Brumley. "This achievement is a testament to the dedication and innovation of our team, who are committed to creating advanced AI products that streamline the loan origination process. We remain steadfast in our commitment to investing in technological innovation that not only expedites the origination process but also enhances loan quality and the borrower experience."

Through a partnership with the industry's leading loan origination system (LOS), Lender Toolkit creates technology to automate the entire mortgage origination production chain, enhancing user experiences and driving profitability for its lender clients. Its AI-powered Mortgage Automation as a Service (MaaS™) platform streamlines and accelerates mortgage processes, ensuring fairness, efficiency and accessibility for all involved, including borrowers.

Since Brumley founded the company nine years ago, Lender Toolkit has grown from 10 employees to nearly 40 today. The company works with hundreds of lenders of all sizes — including many of the top 50 lenders in the country — representing more than $45 billion in loan volume.

Companies on the 2024 Inc. Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generate revenue by March 31, 2020, they must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent as of December 31, 2022, and meet the minimum revenue requirements of $100,000 for 2020 and $1 million for 2022.

About Lender Toolkit

Lender Toolkit is a leading provider of automated mortgage technology solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI), offering innovative and comprehensive solutions that streamline the mortgage origination process for mortgage lenders. The company's software plug-ins, add-ons and programs can be integrated and run in tandem with the industry's leading loan origination system (LOS), where tasks that have traditionally been performed manually can be automated and customized. With Lender Toolkit's Responsible Mortgage AI, the company is quickly bringing mortgage lending into the future. For more information, visit www.lendertoolkit.com.

SOURCE Lender Toolkit