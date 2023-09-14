Lender Toolkit Promotes Tammi Alexander to COO

News provided by

Lender Toolkit

14 Sep, 2023, 11:55 ET

25-year mortgage industry veteran played key role in development of several AI-powered innovations

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lender Toolkit™, a leading provider of automated mortgage technology solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI), announced the promotion of Tammi Alexander to chief operating officer (COO). Previously, Alexander served as senior director of mortgage technology for the company.

Alexander has more than 25 years of experience in financial services and the mortgage industry. Prior to Lender Toolkit, she held leadership roles at GMFS Mortgage, Guardian Mortgage and BB&T Bank, where she built a reputation for her fintech acumen.

Continue Reading
Lender Toolkit, a leading provider of automated mortgage technology solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI), announced the promotion of Tammi Alexander to chief operating officer (COO).
Lender Toolkit, a leading provider of automated mortgage technology solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI), announced the promotion of Tammi Alexander to chief operating officer (COO).

In her new role, Alexander will continue to lead the company's technology, operations, business development and customer experience initiatives.

According to CEO Brett Brumley, Alexander has been a key contributor to Lender Toolkit's growth. The company has doubled in size since Brumley founded the company seven years ago, and it now works with hundreds of lenders of all sizes—including many of the top 50 lenders in the country—representing more than $45 billion in loan volume.

"Tammi's promotion is well-deserved, as her leadership and expertise have been crucial in making Lender Toolkit the go-to platform for innovative mortgage solutions," Lender Toolkit CEO Brett Brumley said. "She's been a key figure in the development of several technologies that are revolutionizing the lending process. We couldn't feel more fortunate to have her on our team."

A recent recipient of a NEXT Powerhouse Award and Progress in Lending's Most Powerful Women in Fintech Award, Alexander helped spearhead Lender Toolkit's mortgage automation-as-a-service (MAAS™) and AI solutions, which have made the mortgage origination process more efficient for lenders. Alexander was instrumental in developing and implementing Lender Toolkit's AI Underwriter™, the only automated system in the mortgage industry that can underwrite a loan in 90 seconds or less, and a key contributor in the development of Prism™, which simplifies the income calculation process for lenders.

"I'm extremely proud of Lender Toolkit's achievements and the momentum we've been able to generate over the past several years," Alexander said. "I look forward to continuing to contribute to our success in my new role and ensure our clients are able produce loans faster, more accurately and cost-effectively."

About Lender Toolkit
Lender Toolkit leading platform Mortgage Automation as a Service™ (MAAS™) is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and offers innovative and comprehensive solutions that streamline the mortgage origination process for mortgage lenders. The company's software plug-ins, add-ons and programs can be integrated and run in tandem with the mortgage industry's leading loan originations systems (LOS) where tasks that have traditionally been performed manually can be automated and customized. With Lender Toolkit's Responsible Mortgage AI™, the company is quickly bringing mortgage lending into the future. For more information, visit www.lendertoolkit.com.

SOURCE Lender Toolkit

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.