Lender Toolkit Receives HW Tech100 Award for Streamlining the Mortgage Origination Process

Cutting-edge AI-powered products cut loan processing times to as little as two or three days, saving time and money while improving loan quality

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lender Toolkit™ a leading provider of automated mortgage technology solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI), announced today that it has been recognized by HousingWire as a 2024 HW Tech100™ winner in the mortgage category.

Now in its 12th year, HousingWire's Tech100 award program features the most innovative and impactful tech organizations in housing. Lender Toolkit was recognized for its industry-leading AI technology that simplifies and transforms mortgage originations, including underwriting, disclosures and post-closing processes.

Through a partnership with the industry's leading loan origination system (LOS), Lender Toolkit creates technology to automate the entire mortgage origination production chain, enhancing user experiences and driving profitability for its lender clients. Its AI-powered Mortgage Automation as a Service (MaaS™️) platform streamlines and accelerates mortgage processes, ensuring fairness, efficiency and accessibility for all involved, including borrowers.

The MaaS platform features two standout products, AI Underwriter™️ and Prism™ Income, both of which are fully integrated with the industry's leading LOS. AI Underwriter is a game-changing system that uses AI to underwrite loans at any point in the mortgage process. It allows loan officers to originate and underwrite loans in mere seconds as opposed to days, saving significant time and money while improving loan quality and efficiency. Prism, which is integrated with AI Underwriter, provides a simplified income automation workflow for all income types. It uses built-in agency guidelines and optical character recognition (OCR) to extract data from income documents, augmented by human-in-the-loop workflows.

"We're delighted to receive this award from HousingWire," said Lender Toolkit CEO Brett Brumley. "It's a tribute to our hard-working employees who are committed to developing cutting-edge AI products to streamline loan originations. The award also serves as validation that our MaaS platform is making a tangible difference on our clients' bottom lines. We will continue to invest in technology innovation that helps our clients save time and money in the origination process, while at the same time enhancing loan quality."

Since Brumley founded the company nine years ago, Lender Toolkit has grown from 10 employees to over 40 today. The company now works with hundreds of lenders of all sizes — including many of the top 50 lenders in the country — representing more than $45 billion in loan volume.

"The technology capabilities and solutions that this year's Tech100 winning organizations have developed are an absolute testament to the relentless innovation within the real estate and mortgage technology landscape," HW Media Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler said.

About Lender Toolkit

Lender Toolkit is a leading provider of automated mortgage technology solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI), offering innovative and comprehensive solutions that streamline the mortgage origination process for mortgage lenders. The company's software plug-ins, add-ons and programs can be integrated and run in tandem with Encompass® by ICE Mortgage Technology, where tasks that have traditionally been performed manually can be automated and customized. With Lender Toolkit's Responsible Mortgage AI, the company is quickly bringing mortgage lending into the future. For more information, visit www.lendertoolkit.com.

