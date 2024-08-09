Lender Toolkit Revs Up for the 4th Annual Supercar Experience - Gearing Up for ICE Experience 2025

SNOQUALMIE, Wash., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckle up, mortgage industry leaders! Lender Toolkit is thrilled to announce the return of its highly anticipated Supercar Experience, kicking off ICE Experience 2025 in Las Vegas for the fourth consecutive year. This exclusive pre-conference event offers a thrilling opportunity to network with fellow mortgage professionals while experiencing the exhilaration of driving exotic cars.

Mark Your Calendars for March 10th, 2025

The Supercar Experience takes place on March 10th, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 4:30 PM. This adrenaline-pumping afternoon will be held at the Exotics Racing Track in Las Vegas, offering attendees the chance to get behind the wheel of high-performance vehicles like Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and Porsches.

Network and Build Relationships in Style

The Supercar Experience isn't just about speed. It's a premier networking event designed to foster connections and build lasting relationships within the mortgage industry. Mingle with top decision-makers, thought leaders, and fellow lenders while enjoying the Vegas sunshine and the thrill of the racetrack.

Previous Events Were a Smash Hit

Building on the success of the previous three Supercar Experiences, Lender Toolkit is committed to delivering an unforgettable event in 2025. Past attendees have raved about the unique opportunity to combine networking with exhilarating driving experiences.

Limited Sponsorship Opportunity Available

We are thrilled to announce that Ocrolus and Lodestar have already secured their position as Silver Sponsors for the 2025 Supercar Experience. Additionally, Truv, Lenders One, and Mortgage Advisor Tools have joined as Bronze Sponsors. There is only one more sponsorship opportunity available.

To learn more about sponsorship packages, please contact Kendyl Morris at [email protected].

Stay Tuned for Registration Details

Details on registration for drivers and spectators will be announced soon. Don't miss out on this exclusive opportunity to experience the thrill of driving a supercar and make valuable connections.

About Lender Toolkit

Lender Toolkit is a leading provider of mortgage automation solutions designed to streamline workflows, improve accuracy, and enhance the overall lending experience. In addition to innovative technology, Lender Toolkit fosters a vibrant community within the mortgage industry through events like the Supercar Experience.

SOURCE Lender Toolkit