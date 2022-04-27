LendingClub Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Delivers Record Revenue and Net Income

Revenue More than Doubles and Net Income Increases Over $85 million Year-over-Year

Raises 2022 Outlook

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America's leading digital marketplace bank, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022

"We grew our member base beyond four million to serve more everyday Americans who are looking to refinance out of higher cost credit card debt, save more of what they earn and find a better way to bank," said Scott Sanborn, LendingClub's CEO. "With another quarter of record results, we are clearly demonstrating the power of our loyal customers, significant data advantage and differentiated marketplace bank model. We believe we are well positioned to execute on our strategy and outperform the competition while helping our members effectively navigate the ever changing economic landscape."

Record First Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue of $289.5 million grew 174% year-over-year, outpacing originations growth of 117%.

grew 174% year-over-year, outpacing originations growth of 117%. Recurring stream of net interest income grew 20% sequentially to $99.7 million and increased 439% year-over-year.

and increased 439% year-over-year.

LendingClub Bank's net interest margin increased sequentially to 8.6% from 8.3% and was up from 3.3% a year earlier, primarily reflecting growth in personal loans which generate a higher yield.





Total loans held for investment (excluding PPP) grew 23% from December 31, 2021 and 116% from March 31, 2021 .

and 116% from .

Marketplace revenue of $180.0 million grew 6% sequentially and 120% year-over-year, reflecting growth in marketplace originations and strong platform investor demand.

grew 6% sequentially and 120% year-over-year, reflecting growth in marketplace originations and strong platform investor demand. Deposits of $4.0 billion were up 27% from December 31, 2021 and 68% from March 31, 2021 , supporting growth in loans held for investment.

were up 27% from and 68% from , supporting growth in loans held for investment. Provision for credit losses was $52.5 million , reflecting 23% growth in loans held for investment (excluding PPP) from December 31, 2021 . Credit quality of our retained portfolio remained strong given the credit profile of our borrowers with an average FICO of 727.

, reflecting 23% growth in loans held for investment (excluding PPP) from . Credit quality of our retained portfolio remained strong given the credit profile of our borrowers with an average FICO of 727. Net income of $40.8 million rose 40% sequentially and by $87.9 million year-over-year.

rose 40% sequentially and by year-over-year. Diluted earnings per share of $0.39 was up 44% sequentially and compared to a loss of $0.49 per share in the first quarter of 2021. The improvement in diluted earnings per share reflected increased revenue and greater operating efficiency.

was up 44% sequentially and compared to a loss of per share in the first quarter of 2021. The improvement in diluted earnings per share reflected increased revenue and greater operating efficiency. Pre-tax, pre-provision income of $98.3 million increased 33% sequentially and by $126.8 million from the first quarter of 2021, consistent with revenue growth and operating efficiency which drove earnings growth for the same periods.



Three Months Ended

($ in millions) March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021

Total net revenue $ 289.5

$ 262.2

$ 105.8

Non-interest expense 191.2

188.2

134.3

Pre-tax, pre-provision income (loss) 98.3

74.0

(28.5)

Provision for credit losses 52.5

45.1

21.5

Income tax benefit (expense) (5.0)

0.2

2.8

Consolidated net income (loss) $ 40.8

$ 29.1

$ (47.1)

Diluted EPS $ 0.39

$ 0.27

$ (0.49)



Financial Outlook





(millions) Second Quarter

2022 Full Year

2022 Versus Prior Full Year 2022

Guidance

Total revenue $295M to $305M $1.15B to $1.25B +$50M

Consolidated net income $40M to $45M $145M to $165M +$15M



About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S., where members can access a broad range of financial products and services designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Based on more than 150 billion cells of data and over $70 billion in loans, our artificial intelligence-driven credit decisioning and machine-learning models are used across the customer lifecycle to expand seamless access to credit for our members, while generating compelling risk-adjusted returns for our loan investors. Since 2007, more than 4 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements above, including statements regarding our competitive advantages, macroeconomic outlook, anticipated future performance and financial results, are "forward-looking statements." The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements include: our ability to continue to attract and retain new and existing customers; competition; overall economic conditions; the regulatory environment; demand for the types of loans facilitated by us; default rates and those factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)

The information in the following tables is presented for the consolidated LendingClub Corporation, unless specifically noted for LendingClub Bank, the company's wholly-owned subsidiary:



As of and for the three months ended

% Change

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31,

2021

Q/Q

Y/Y Operating Highlights: Non-interest income $ 189,857

$ 179,111

$ 180,878

$ 158,476

$ 87,334

6 %

117 % Net interest income 99,680

83,132

65,288

45,905

18,506

20 %

439 % Total net revenue 289,537

262,243

246,166

204,381

105,840

10 %

174 % Non-interest expense 191,204

188,220

178,775

160,139

134,252

2 %

42 % Pre-tax, pre-provision income (loss) 98,333

74,023

67,391

44,242

(28,412)

33 %

N/M Provision for credit losses 52,509

45,149

37,524

34,634

21,493

16 %

144 % Income tax benefit (expense) (4,988)

234

(2,682)

(237)

2,821

N/M

N/M Consolidated net income (loss) $ 40,836

$ 29,108

$ 27,185

$ 9,371

$ (47,084)

40 %

N/M



























Basic EPS – common stockholders $ 0.40

$ 0.29

$ 0.27

$ 0.10

$ (0.49)

38 %

N/M Diluted EPS – common stockholders $ 0.39

$ 0.27

$ 0.26

$ 0.09

$ (0.49)

44 %

N/M



























LendingClub Bank Performance Metrics: Net interest margin 8.6 %

8.3 %

7.1 %

5.5 %

3.3 %







Efficiency ratio (1) 63.6 %

69.5 %

67.5 %

69.0 %

104.8 %







Return on average equity (ROE) 22.5 %

21.7 %

26.5 %

34.7 %

N/A







Return on average total assets (ROA) 3.1 %

3.1 %

3.7 %

4.7 %

N/A



































LendingClub Bank Capital Ratios: Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 16.0 %

16.7 %

18.0 %

18.7 %

20.9 %







Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 13.2 %

14.3 %

14.1 %

13.5 %

12.9 %



































Consolidated LendingClub Corporation Performance Metrics: Net interest margin 8.3 %

7.6 %

6.3 %

4.7 %

1.8 %







Efficiency ratio (1) 66.0 %

71.8 %

72.6 %

78.4 %

126.8 %







Return on average equity (ROE) 18.7 %

14.1 %

13.8 %

5.0 %

N/A







Return on average total assets (ROA) 3.1 %

2.4 %

2.4 %

0.8 %

N/A







Marketing expense as a % of loan originations 1.7 %

1.7 %

1.6 %

1.3 %

1.3 %



































Loan originations (in millions) (2):

























Total loan originations $ 3,217

$ 3,069

$ 3,107

$ 2,722

$ 1,483

5 %

117 % Marketplace loans $ 2,360

$ 2,308

$ 2,471

$ 2,182

$ 1,139

2 %

107 % Loan originations held for investment $ 856

$ 761

$ 636

$ 541

$ 344

12 %

149 % Loan originations held for investment as a % of total loan originations 27 %

25 %

20 %

20 %

23 %



































Servicing portfolio AUM (in millions) (3) $ 13,341

$ 12,463

$ 11,592

$ 10,741

$ 10,271

7 %

30 %



























Balance Sheet Data: Loans and leases held for investment, net, excluding PPP loans $ 3,049,325

$ 2,486,440

$ 2,235,698

$ 1,791,492

$ 1,414,900

23 %

116 % PPP loans $ 184,986

$ 268,297

$ 367,558

$ 507,553

$ 664,400

(31) %

(72) % Total loans and leases held for investment, net $ 3,234,311

$ 2,754,737

$ 2,603,256

$ 2,299,045

$ 2,079,300

17 %

56 % Total assets $ 5,574,425

$ 4,900,319

$ 4,750,760

$ 4,370,101

$ 4,491,089

14 %

24 % Total deposits $ 3,977,477

$ 3,135,788

$ 2,838,719

$ 2,539,704

$ 2,373,437

27 %

68 % Total liabilities $ 4,686,991

$ 4,050,077

$ 3,945,970

$ 3,607,742

$ 3,757,954

16 %

25 % Total equity $ 887,434

$ 850,242

$ 804,790

$ 762,359

$ 733,135

4 %

21 %



























Allowance Ratios: Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases held for investment 5.5 %

5.0 %

3.9 %

3.0 %

1.7 %







Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases held for investment, excluding PPP loans 5.8 %

5.5 %

4.5 %

3.8 %

2.5 %







Allowance for loan and lease losses to consumer loans and leases held for investment 6.6 %

6.4 %

5.2 %

4.3 %

2.3 %







Allowance for loan and lease losses to commercial loans and leases held for investment 1.8 %

1.8 %

1.6 %

1.5 %

1.3 %







Allowance for loan and lease losses to commercial loans and leases held for investment, excluding PPP loans 2.3 %

2.6 %

2.6 %

2.8 %

1.7 %













N/M – Not meaningful N/A – Not applicable (1) Calculated as the ratio of non-interest expense to total net revenue. (2) Includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans, and education and patient finance loans only. (3) Loans serviced on our platform, which includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans and education and patient finance loans serviced for others and retained for investment by the Company.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)



March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 Unsecured personal $ 2,358,792

$ 1,804,578 Residential mortgages 169,117

151,362 Secured consumer 93,600

65,976 Total consumer loans held for investment 2,621,509

2,021,916 Equipment finance (1) 143,780

149,155 Commercial real estate 313,710

310,399 Commercial and industrial (2) 343,297

417,656 Total commercial loans and leases held for investment 800,787

877,210 Total loans and leases held for investment 3,422,296

2,899,126 Allowance for loan and lease losses (187,985)

(144,389) Loans and leases held for investment, net $ 3,234,311

$ 2,754,737





(1) Comprised of sales-type leases for equipment. (2) Includes $185.0 million and $268.3 million of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Such loans are guaranteed by the Small Business Association and, therefore, the Company determined no allowance for expected credit losses is required on these loans.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Consumer

Commercial

Total

Consumer

Commercial

Total Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period $ 128,812

$ 15,577

$ 144,389

$ 88,631

$ 16,105

$ 104,736 Credit loss expense for loans and leases held for investment 53,718

(1,490)

52,228

45,595

(306)

45,289 Charge-offs (9,017)

(72)

(9,089)

(5,557)

(313)

(5,870) Recoveries 344

113

457

143

91

234 Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period $ 173,857

$ 14,128

$ 187,985

$ 128,812

$ 15,577

$ 144,389

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Change (%)

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021

Q1 2022 vs Q1 2021

Q1 2022 vs Q4 2021 Non-interest income:

















Marketplace revenue (1) $ 179,966

$ 170,562

$ 81,727

120 %

6 % Other non-interest income 9,891

8,549

5,607

76 %

16 % Total non-interest income 189,857

179,111

87,334

117 %

6 %



















Interest income:

















Interest on loans held for sale 7,450

7,153

5,157

44 %

4 % Interest and fees on loans and leases held for investment 91,442

76,964

15,301

N/M

19 % Interest on retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value 6,969

9,236

20,262

(66) %

(25) % Interest on other loans held for investment at fair value 593

762

1,479

(60) %

(22) % Interest on securities available for sale 4,511

3,071

2,235

102 %

47 % Other interest income 688

469

156

N/M

47 % Total interest income 111,653

97,655

44,590

150 %

14 %



















Interest expense:

















Interest on deposits 3,438

2,616

1,014

239 %

31 % Interest on short-term borrowings 435

561

1,264

(66) %

(22) % Interest on retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings 6,969

9,236

20,262

(66) %

(25) % Interest on Structured Program borrowings 764

1,642

3,208

(76) %

(53) % Interest on other long-term debt 367

468

336

9 %

(22) % Total interest expense 11,973

14,523

26,084

(54) %

(18) %



















Net interest income 99,680

83,132

18,506

N/M

20 %



















Total net revenue 289,537

262,243

105,840

174 %

10 %



















Provision for credit losses 52,509

45,149

21,493

144 %

16 %



















Non-interest expense:

















Compensation and benefits 81,610

78,741

64,420

27 %

4 % Marketing 55,080

50,708

19,545

182 %

9 % Equipment and software 11,046

12,019

7,893

40 %

(8) % Occupancy 6,019

4,706

6,900

(13) %

28 % Depreciation and amortization 11,039

10,462

11,766

(6) %

6 % Professional services 12,406

12,699

11,603

7 %

(2) % Other non-interest expense 14,004

18,885

12,125

15 %

(26) % Total non-interest expense 191,204

188,220

134,252

42 %

2 %



















Income before income tax benefit (expense) 45,824

28,874

(49,905)

N/M

59 % Income tax benefit (expense) (4,988)

234

2,821

N/M

N/M Consolidated net income (loss) $ 40,836

$ 29,108

$ (47,084)

N/M

40 %



















Basic EPS – common stockholders $ 0.40

$ 0.29

$ (0.49)







Diluted EPS – common stockholders $ 0.39

$ 0.27

$ (0.49)







Weighted-average common shares – Basic 101,493,561

100,320,691

92,666,169







Weighted-average common shares – Diluted 105,052,904

108,096,823

92,666,169











N/M – Not meaningful (1) Marketplace revenue consists of the following:







Three Months Ended

Change (%)

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021

Q1 2022 vs Q1 2021

Q1 2022 vs Q4 2021 Origination fees $ 122,093

$ 118,353

$ 55,559

120 %

3 % Servicing fees 18,514

20,940

23,166

(20) %

(12) % Gain on sales of loans 24,110

20,569

8,323

190 %

17 % Net fair value adjustments 15,249

10,700

(5,321)

N/M

43 % Total marketplace revenue $ 179,966

$ 170,562

$ 81,727

120 %

6 %

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended March 31, 2022

LendingClub Bank

LendingClub Corporation (Parent only)

Intercompany Eliminations

Total Non-interest income:













Marketplace revenue $ 164,835

$ 15,131

$ —

$ 179,966 Other non-interest income 19,498

4,223

(13,830)

9,891 Total non-interest income 184,333

19,354

(13,830)

189,857















Interest income:













Interest income 99,823

11,830

—

111,653 Interest expense (3,644)

(8,329)

—

(11,973) Net interest income 96,179

3,501

—

99,680















Total net revenue 280,512

22,855

(13,830)

289,537















Provision for credit losses (52,509)

—

—

(52,509) Non-interest expense (178,459)

(26,575)

13,830

(191,204) Income (Loss) before income tax benefit (expense) 49,544

(3,720)

—

45,824 Income tax benefit (expense) (12,355)

17,727

(10,360)

(4,988) Consolidated net income $ 37,189

$ 14,007

$ (10,360)

$ 40,836



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

LendingClub Bank

LendingClub Corporation (Parent only)

Intercompany Eliminations

Total Non-interest income:













Marketplace revenue $ 146,936

$ 23,626

$ —

$ 170,562 Other non-interest income 21,520

4,199

(17,170)

8,549 Total non-interest income 168,456

27,825

(17,170)

179,111















Interest income:













Interest income 83,310

14,345

—

97,655 Interest expense (2,923)

(11,600)

—

(14,523) Net interest income 80,387

2,745

—

83,132















Total net revenue 248,843

30,570

(17,170)

262,243















Reversal of (Provision for) credit losses (45,244)

95

—

(45,149) Non-interest expense (173,017)

(32,373)

17,170

(188,220) Income (Loss) before income tax benefit 30,582

(1,708)

—

28,874 Income tax benefit 1,305

20,192

(21,263)

234 Consolidated net income $ 31,887

$ 18,484

$ (21,263)

$ 29,108



Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

LendingClub Bank

LendingClub Corporation (Parent only)

Intercompany Eliminations

Total Non-interest income:













Marketplace revenue $ 36,062

$ 45,665

$ —

$ 81,727 Other non-interest income 19,700

4,098

(18,191)

5,607 Total non-interest income 55,762

49,763

(18,191)

87,334















Interest income:













Interest income 17,498

27,092

—

44,590 Interest expense (1,247)

(24,837)

—

(26,084) Net interest income 16,251

2,255

—

18,506















Total net revenue 72,013

52,018

(18,191)

105,840















Reversal of (Provision for) credit losses (23,963)

2,470

—

(21,493) Non-interest expense (75,499)

(76,944)

18,191

(134,252) Loss before income tax benefit (27,449)

(22,456)

—

(49,905) Income tax benefit 23

2,292

506

2,821 Consolidated net loss $ (27,426)

$ (20,164)

$ 506

$ (47,084)

LENDINGCLUB BANK NET INTEREST INCOME (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)



LendingClub Bank

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Two Months Ended March 31, 2021

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets (1)

































Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and other $ 829,707

$ 683

0.33 %

$ 651,003

$ 468

0.29 %

$ 737,555

$ 138

0.11 % Securities available for sale at fair value 274,089

1,276

1.86 %

200,091

680

1.36 %

232,001

444

1.15 % Loans held for sale 228,529

6,422

11.24 %

122,007

5,199

17.04 %

64,720

1,615

14.97 % Loans and leases held for investment:

































Unsecured personal loans 2,060,323

78,376

15.22 %

1,542,285

60,383

15.66 %

146,925

3,392

13.85 % Secured consumer loans 232,235

2,275

3.92 %

436,260

4,029

3.69 %

521,399

3,215

3.70 % Commercial loans and leases 620,660

7,588

4.89 %

619,648

8,663

5.59 %

605,495

5,119

5.07 % PPP loans 222,517

3,203

5.76 %

325,133

3,888

4.78 %

621,292

3,575

3.45 % Loans and leases held for investment 3,135,735

91,442

11.66 %

2,923,326

76,963

10.53 %

1,895,111

15,301

4.84 % Total interest-earning assets 4,468,060

99,823

8.94 %

3,896,427

83,310

8.55 %

2,929,387

17,498

3.58 %



































Cash and due from banks 46,117









23,362









42,683







Allowance for loan and lease losses (163,631)









(125,120)









(30,357)







Other non-interest earning assets 390,066









326,402









187,785







Total assets $ 4,740,612









$ 4,121,071









$ 3,129,498











































Interest-bearing liabilities

































Interest-bearing deposits

































Checking and money market accounts $ 2,240,450

$ 1,724

0.31 %

$ 2,146,687

$ 1,716

0.32 %

$ 1,735,274

$ 913

0.33 % Savings accounts and certificates of deposit 1,071,133

1,714

0.65 %

580,361

900

0.62 %

323,800

101

0.19 % Interest-bearing deposits 3,311,583

3,438

0.42 %

2,727,048

2,616

0.38 %

2,059,074

1,014

0.30 % Short-term borrowings 165

—

— %

282

—

— %

1,829

0.3

0.09 % Advances from PPPLF 234,872

206

0.35 %

342,335

307

0.36 %

405,989

233

0.35 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,546,620

3,644

0.42 %

3,069,665

2,923

0.38 %

2,469,726

1,247

0.31 %



































Non-interest bearing deposits 300,218









283,066









156,034







Other liabilities 232,018









179,752









68,510







Total liabilities $ 4,078,856









$ 3,532,483









$ 2,694,270







Total equity $ 661,756









$ 588,588









$ 435,228







Total liabilities and equity $ 4,740,612









$ 4,121,071









$ 3,129,498











































Interest rate spread







8.52 %









8.17 %









3.27 %



































Net interest income and net interest margin



$ 96,179

8.61 %





$ 80,387

8.25 %





$ 16,251

3.33 %





(1) Nonaccrual loans and any related income are included in their respective loan categories.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION NET INTEREST INCOME (Continued) (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)



Consolidated LendingClub Corporation (1)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets (2)

































Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and other $ 892,921

$ 688

0.31 %

$ 710,472

$ 469

0.26 %

$ 918,148

$ 156

0.10 % Securities available for sale at fair value 325,155

4,511

5.55 %

265,140

3,071

4.63 %

362,621

2,235

2.71 % Loans held for sale 255,139

7,450

11.68 %

184,708

7,153

15.49 %

198,592

5,157

12.01 % Loans and leases held for investment:

































Unsecured personal loans 2,060,323

78,376

15.22 %

1,542,285

60,384

15.66 %

146,925

3,392

13.85 % Secured consumer loans 232,235

2,275

3.92 %

436,260

4,029

3.69 %

521,399

3,215

3.70 % Commercial loans and leases 620,660

7,588

4.89 %

619,648

8,663

5.59 %

605,495

5,119

5.07 % PPP loans 222,517

3,203

5.76 %

325,133

3,888

4.78 %

621,292

3,575

3.45 % Loans and leases held for investment 3,135,735

91,442

11.66 %

2,923,326

76,964

10.53 %

1,895,111

15,301

4.84 % Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value 198,813

6,969

14.02 %

262,548

9,236

14.07 %

574,158

20,262

14.12 % Other loans held for investment at fair value 18,523

593

12.80 %

24,184

762

12.60 %

46,212

1,479

12.80 % Total interest-earning assets 4,826,286

111,653

9.25 %

4,370,378

97,655

8.94 %

3,994,842

44,590

5.34 %



































Cash and due from banks and restricted cash 92,683









73,258









137,216







Allowance for loan and lease losses (163,631)









(125,120)









(30,357)







Other non-interest earning assets 486,363









465,010









326,040







Total assets $ 5,241,701









$ 4,783,526









$ 4,427,741











































Interest-bearing liabilities

































Interest-bearing deposits:

































Checking and money market accounts $ 2,240,450

$ 1,724

0.31 %

$ 2,146,687

$ 1,716

0.32 %

$ 1,735,274

$ 913

0.33 % Savings accounts and certificates of deposit 1,071,133

1,714

0.64 %

580,361

900

0.62 %

323,800

101

0.19 % Interest-bearing deposits 3,311,583

3,438

0.42 %

2,727,048

2,616

0.38 %

2,059,074

1,014

0.30 % Short-term borrowings 20,371

435

8.56 %

36,823

561

6.08 %

98,818

1,264

5.12 % Advances from PPPLF 234,872

206

0.35 %

342,335

307

0.36 %

405,989

233

0.35 % Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings 198,813

6,969

14.02 %

262,548

9,236

14.07 %

574,192

20,262

14.12 % Structured Program borrowings 42,026

764

7.29 %

77,354

1,642

8.49 %

143,045

3,208

8.97 % Other long-term debt 15,421

161

4.19 %

15,514

161

4.15 %

18,605

103

2.21 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,823,086

11,973

1.25 %

3,461,622

14,523

1.68 %

3,299,723

26,084

3.24 %



































Non-interest bearing deposits 227,337









211,692









119,272







Other liabilities 319,241









282,339









286,907







Total liabilities $ 4,369,664









$ 3,955,653









$ 3,705,902











































Total equity $ 872,037









$ 827,873









$ 721,839







Total liabilities and equity $ 5,241,701









$ 4,783,526









$ 4,427,741











































Interest rate spread







8.00 %









7.26 %









2.11 %



































Net interest income and net interest margin



$ 99,680

8.26 %





$ 83,132

7.61 %





$ 18,506

2.67 %





(1) Consolidated presentation reflects intercompany eliminations. (2) Nonaccrual loans and any related income are included in their respective loan categories.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)



March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 Assets





Cash and due from banks $ 30,986

$ 35,670 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 1,022,239

651,456 Total cash and cash equivalents 1,053,225

687,126 Restricted cash 60,507

76,460 Securities available for sale at fair value (includes $402,944 and $256,170 at amortized cost, respectively) 390,317

263,530 Loans held for sale (includes $156,730 and $142,370 at fair value, respectively) 156,730

391,248 Loans and leases held for investment 3,422,296

2,899,126 Allowance for loan and lease losses (187,985)

(144,389) Loans and leases held for investment, net 3,234,311

2,754,737 Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value 168,906

229,719 Other loans held for investment at fair value 15,384

21,240 Property, equipment and software, net 111,503

97,996 Goodwill 75,717

75,717 Other assets 307,825

302,546 Total assets $ 5,574,425

$ 4,900,319 Liabilities and Equity





Deposits:





Interest-bearing $ 3,715,847

$ 2,919,203 Noninterest-bearing 261,630

216,585 Total deposits 3,977,477

3,135,788 Short-term borrowings 13,188

27,780 Advances from Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF) 193,371

271,933 Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings at fair value 168,906

229,719 Payable on Structured Program borrowings 20,347

65,451 Other long-term debt 15,388

15,455 Other liabilities 298,314

303,951 Total liabilities 4,686,991

4,050,077 Equity





Series A Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,200,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 102,194,037 and 101,043,924 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,022

1,010 Additional paid-in capital (1) 1,576,147

1,609,820 Accumulated deficit (1) (676,594)

(767,634) Accumulated other comprehensive income (13,141)

7,046 Total equity 887,434

850,242 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,574,425

$ 4,900,319





(1) As a result of the adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2020-06, reflects a reclassification in the first quarter of 2021 from Accumulated Deficit to Additional Paid-in Capital of the $50.2 million deemed dividend that was recorded in the first quarter of 2020 related to the convertible Series A preferred stock.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS BY SEGMENT (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)



LendingClub Bank

LendingClub Corporation (Parent only)

Intercompany Eliminations

Total

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31, 2

022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 Assets





























Total cash and cash equivalents $ 1,014,464

$ 659,919

$ 119,711

$ 88,268

$ (80,950)

$ (61,061)

$ 1,053,225

$ 687,126 Restricted cash —

—

64,165

76,540

(3,658)

(80)

60,507

76,460 Securities available for sale at fair value 345,964

205,730

44,353

57,800

—

—

390,317

263,530 Loans held for sale 145,117

335,449

11,613

55,799

—

—

156,730

391,248 Loans and leases held for investment, net 3,234,311

2,754,737

—

—

—

—

3,234,311

2,754,737 Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value —

—

168,906

229,719

—

—

168,906

229,719 Other loans held for investment at fair value —

—

15,384

21,240

—

—

15,384

21,240 Property, equipment and software, net 57,482

36,424

54,021

61,572

—

—

111,503

97,996 Investment in subsidiary —

—

591,051

557,577

(591,051)

(557,577)

—

— Goodwill 75,717

75,717

—

—

—

—

75,717

75,717 Other assets 292,043

254,075

149,099

168,042

(133,317)

(119,571)

307,825

302,546 Total assets 5,165,098

4,322,051

1,218,303

1,316,557

(808,976)

(738,289)

5,574,425

4,900,319 Liabilities and Equity





























Total deposits 4,062,084

3,196,929

—

—

(84,607)

(61,141)

3,977,477

3,135,788 Short-term borrowings 164

165

13,024

27,615

—

—

13,188

27,780 Advances from PPPLF 193,371

271,933

—

—

—

—

193,371

271,933 Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings at fair value —

—

168,906

229,719

—

—

168,906

229,719 Payable on Structured Program borrowings —

—

20,347

65,451

—

—

20,347

65,451 Other long-term debt —

—

15,388

15,455

—

—

15,388

15,455 Other liabilities 218,365

218,775

143,701

150,727

(63,752)

(65,551)

298,314

303,951 Total liabilities 4,473,984

3,687,802

361,366

488,967

(148,359)

(126,692)

4,686,991

4,050,077 Total equity 691,114

634,249

856,937

827,590

(660,617)

(611,597)

887,434

850,242 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,165,098

$ 4,322,051

$ 1,218,303

$ 1,316,557

$ (808,976)

$ (738,289)

$ 5,574,425

$ 4,900,319

SOURCE LendingClub Corporation