LendingClub Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Record Q4 Revenue and Net Income Exceed High End of Guidance and Drive Full Year Profitability

2022 Outlook Reflects Revenue Growth of approximately 40% and Net Income Growth of $100+ Million

LendingClub Corporation

Jan 26, 2022, 16:06 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America's leading digital marketplace bank, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

"We have closed out a transformative year at LC by delivering the growth, innovation, and efficiency of a fintech along with the funding advantages, revenue diversity, and regulatory clarity of a bank," said Scott Sanborn, LendingClub's CEO. "We expect our transformed business model and data and membership advantages to help drive more than $100 million in incremental earnings in 2022 as we continue to evolve our member-focused business into a multi-product, digital marketplace bank."

Record Full Year 2021 Results Driven by Return to Growth, Transformed Business Economics and Increased Operational Efficiency

  • Revenue of $818.6 million, up 157% compared to 2020, with marketplace revenue 136% higher and the new recurring stream of net interest income 259% higher year-over-year.
  • Achieved GAAP profitability during 2021, with net income of $18.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to a net loss of $187.5 million in 2020.
  • Results driven by initiatives undertaken in 2021 and in prior years to improve efficiency, as well as the transformational business model changes with the bank acquisition, both of which position LendingClub well to generate continued strong revenue and earnings growth.
  • Key achievements for the year include acquiring and integrating the bank, consolidating the personal, auto refinance and purchase finance loans onto one origination platform, and accelerating membership acquisition.

Record Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Exceed Expectations

  • Revenue of $262.2 million, with sequential growth of 7% outpacing growth in originations.
    • New recurring stream of net interest income grew 27% sequentially to $83.1 million, as the bank's loan portfolio (excluding PPP loans and including $248.9 million of yacht loans transferred to held for sale) grew 22% from September 30, 2021.
    • Marketplace revenue of $170.6 million declined 2% sequentially, primarily reflecting a reduction in loans sold through the marketplace as loan retention increased from 20% in the third quarter of 2021 to 25% of total originations in the fourth quarter of 2021, driving 43% growth in the personal loan portfolio retained on the balance sheet at period end.
    • Deposits grew 10% sequentially to $3.1 billion, in line with growth in our loans held for investment.
  • Net income of $29.1 million, up 7% sequentially, and diluted earnings per share of $0.27 as strong revenue growth exceeded the impact of investments in loan retention, marketing and technology.
  • Net income was negatively impacted by $56.6 million of notable items: $39.5 million of Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) provisioning, less net charge-offs, and $17.1 million of net revenue deferrals both driven by strong retained loan growth. These items reduced our earnings per share by $0.53 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Three Months Ended  

Year Ended

($ in millions)

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

Loan originations(1)

$

3,069.1

$

3,106.7

$

912.0

$

10,381.3

$

4,343.4

Total revenue

$

262.2

$

246.2

$

75.9

$

818.6

$

318.1

Consolidated net income (loss)

$

29.1

$

27.2

$

(26.7)

$

18.6

$

(187.5)

(1)

Includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans, and education and patient finance loans only.

Financial Outlook

(millions)

First Quarter

2022

Full Year

2022

Total revenue

$255M to $265M

$1.1B to $1.2B

Consolidated net income

$25M to $30M

$130M to $150M

Notable Items Impacting Fourth Quarter 2021 Consolidated Net Income

(millions)

Consolidated Net
Income Impact(1)

Per

Diluted Share
Impact

Commentary

Revenue deferrals, net of amortization

$(17.1)

$0.16

Origination fee and cost deferrals, net of interest income amortization during the period

Provision for credit losses, less net charge-offs

$(39.5)

$0.37

Primarily for consumer loans originated and retained in the quarter

Total

$(56.6)

$0.53

(1) 

Amounts presented net of tax.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S., where members can access a broad range of financial products and services designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Based on more than 150 billion cells of data and over $70 billion in loans, our artificial intelligence-driven credit decisioning and machine-learning models are used across the customer lifecycle to expand seamless access to credit for our members, while generating compelling risk-adjusted returns for our loan investors. Since 2007, more than 3.9 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals. For more information about LendingClub, visit https://www.lendingclub.com.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The LendingClub fourth quarter 2021 webcast and teleconference is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. A live webcast of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com under the Filings & Financials menu in Quarterly Results. To access the call, please dial +1 (888) 317-6003, or outside the U.S. +1 (412) 317-6061, with conference ID 1727043, ten minutes prior to 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). An audio archive of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com. An audio replay will also be available 1 hour after the end of the call until February 2, 2022, by calling +1 (877) 344-7529 or outside the U.S. +1 (412) 317-0088, with Conference ID 5387149. LendingClub has used, and intends to use, its investor relations website, blog (http://blog.lendingclub.com), Twitter handle (@LendingClub) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/LendingClubTeam) as a means of disclosing material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements above, including statements regarding our competitive advantages, ability to grow and evolve our business, anticipated future performance and financial results, are "forward-looking statements." The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements include: our ability to continue to attract and retain new and existing customers; competition; overall economic conditions; the regulatory environment; demand for the types of loans facilitated by us; default rates and those factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and 10-K each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)

(Unaudited)

The information in the following tables is presented for the consolidated LendingClub Corporation, unless specifically noted for LendingClub Bank, the company's wholly-owned subsidiary:

As of and for the three months ended

% Change

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

December 31,
2020

Q/Q

Y/Y

Operating Highlights:

Non-interest income

$     179,111

$      180,878

$    158,476

$      87,334

$        72,597

(1)

%

147

%

Net interest income

$       83,132

$        65,288

$      45,905

$      18,506

2,899

27

%

N/M

Total net revenue

$     262,243

$      246,166

$    204,381

$    105,840

$        75,496

7

%

247

%














Consolidated net income (loss)

$       29,108

$        27,185

$        9,371

$     (47,084)

$       (26,655)

7

%

N/M














Basic EPS – common stockholders

$           0.29

$            0.27

$          0.10

$         (0.49)

$           (0.29)

7

%

N/M

Diluted EPS – common stockholders

$           0.27

$            0.26

$          0.09

$         (0.49)

$           (0.29)

4

%

N/M














LendingClub Bank Performance Metrics:

Net interest margin

8.3

%

7.1

%

5.5

%

3.3

%

N/A



Efficiency ratio (1)

69.5

%

67.5

%

69.0

%

104.8

%

N/A



Return on average equity (ROE)

21.7

%

26.5

%

34.7

%

N/A

N/A



Return on average total assets (ROA)

3.10

%

3.7

%

4.7

%

N/A

N/A

















LendingClub Bank Capital Ratios:

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

16.7

%

18.0

%

18.7

%

20.9

%

N/A



Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

14.3

%

14.1

%

13.5

%

12.9

%

N/A

















Consolidated LendingClub Corporation Performance Metrics:

Net interest margin

7.6

%

6.3

%

4.7

%

1.8

%

0.7

%



Efficiency ratio (1)

71.8

%

72.6

%

78.4

%

126.8

%

N/A



Return on average equity (ROE)

14.1

%

13.8

%

5.0

%

N/A

N/A



Return on average total assets (ROA)

2.4

%

2.4

%

0.8

%

N/A

N/A



Marketing expense as a % of loan originations

1.7

%

1.6

%

1.3

%

1.3

%

0.9

%

















Loan originations (in millions) (2):












Marketplace loans

$         2,308

$          2,471

$        2,182

$        1,139

$             912

(7)

%

153

%

Loan originations held for investment

$            761

$             636

$           541

$           344

$               —

20

%

N/A

Total loan originations

$         3,069

$          3,107

$        2,722

$        1,483

$             912

(1)

%

237

%














Servicing portfolio AUM

(in millions) (3)

$       12,463

$        11,592

$      10,741

$      10,271

$        11,002

8

%

(6)

%














Balance Sheet Data:

Loans and leases held for investment, net, excluding PPP loans

$  2,486,440

$   2,235,698

$ 1,791,492

$ 1,414,900

$               —

11

%

N/A

PPP loans

$     268,297

$      367,558

$    507,553

$    664,400

$               —

(27)

%

N/A

Total loans and leases held for investment, net

$  2,754,737

$   2,603,256

$ 2,299,045

$ 2,079,300

$               —

6

%

N/A

Total assets

$  4,900,319

$   4,750,760

$ 4,370,101

$ 4,491,089

$   1,863,293

3

%

163

%

Total deposits

$  3,135,788

$   2,838,719

$ 2,539,704

$ 2,373,437

$               —

10

%

N/A

Total liabilities

$  4,050,077

$   3,945,970

$ 3,607,742

$ 3,757,954

$   1,139,122

3

%

256

%

Total equity

$     850,242

$      804,790

$    762,359

$    733,135

$      724,171

6

%

17

%














Allowance Ratios:

Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases held for investment

5.0

%

3.9

%

3.0

%

1.7

%

N/A



Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases held for investment, excluding PPP loans

5.5

%

4.5

%

3.8

%

2.5

%

N/A



Allowance for loan and lease losses to consumer loans and leases held for investment

6.4

%

5.2

%

4.3

%

2.3

%

N/A



Allowance for loan and lease losses to commercial loans and leases held for investment

1.8

%

1.6

%

1.5

%

1.3

%

N/A



Allowance for loan and lease losses to commercial loans and leases held for investment, excluding PPP loans

2.6

%

2.6

%

2.8

%

1.7

%

N/A



N/M – Not meaningful

N/A – Not applicable

(1)

Calculated as the ratio of non-interest expense to total net revenue.

(2)

Includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans, and education and patient finance loans only.

(3)

Loans serviced on our platform, which includes personal and auto loans serviced for others and retained for investment by the Company.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT

(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)

(Unaudited)


December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

Unsecured personal

$            1,804,578

$            1,258,279

Residential mortgages

151,362

141,200

Secured consumer

65,976

314,539

Other consumer


1,220

Total consumer loans held for investment

2,021,916

1,715,238

Equipment finance (1)

149,155

157,457

Commercial real estate

310,399

316,135

Commercial and industrial (2)

417,656

519,162

Total commercial loans and leases held for investment

877,210

992,754

Total loans and leases held for investment

2,899,126

2,707,992

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(144,389)

(104,736)

Loans and leases held for investment, net

$            2,754,737

$            2,603,256

(1) 

Comprised of sales-type leases for equipment.

(2)

Includes $268.3 million and $367.6 million of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans as of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively. Such loans are guaranteed by the Small Business Association and, therefore, the Company determined no allowance for expected credit losses is required on these loans.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES

(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

Consumer

Commercial

Total

Consumer

Commercial

Total

Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period

$       88,631

$          16,105

$ 104,736

$       54,058

$          17,023

$   71,081

Credit loss expense for loans and leases held for investment

45,595

(306)

45,289

37,695

(562)

37,133

Charge-offs

(5,557)

(313)

(5,870)

(3,142)

(1,194)

(4,336)

Recoveries

143

91

234

20

838

858

Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period

$     128,812

$          15,577

$ 144,389

$       88,631

$          16,105

$ 104,736

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended


December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

Change (%)

Non-interest income:




Marketplace revenue (1)

$           170,562

$           174,556

(2)

%

Other non-interest income

8,549

6,322

35

%

Total non-interest income

179,111

180,878

(1)

%






Interest income:




Interest on loans held for sale

7,153

8,536

(16)

%

Interest and fees on loans and leases held for investment

76,964

57,644

34

%

Interest on retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value

9,236

12,172

(24)

%

Interest on other loans held for investment at fair value

762

973

(22)

%

Interest on securities available for sale

3,071

3,180

(3)

%

Other interest income

469

355

32

%

Total interest income

97,655

82,860

18

%






Interest expense:




Interest on deposits

2,616

1,899

38

%

Interest on short-term borrowings

561

849

(34)

%

Interest on retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings

9,236

12,172

(24)

%

Interest on Structured Program borrowings

1,642

2,120

(23)

%

Interest on other long-term debt

468

532

(12)

%

Total interest expense

14,523

17,572

(17)

%






Net interest income

83,132

65,288

27

%






Total net revenue

262,243

246,166

7

%






Provision for credit losses

45,149

37,524

20

%






Non-interest expense:




Compensation and benefits

78,741

73,304

7

%

Marketing

50,708

50,782

%

Equipment and software

12,019

10,297

17

%

Occupancy

4,706

6,486

(27)

%

Depreciation and amortization

10,462

10,549

(1)

%

Professional services

12,699

11,750

8

%

Other non-interest expense

18,885

15,607

21

%

Total non-interest expense

188,220

178,775

5

%






Income before income tax expense (benefit)

28,874

29,867

(3)

%

Income tax expense (benefit)

(234)

2,682

N/M

Consolidated net income

$              29,108

$              27,185

7

%






Net income per share attributable to common stockholders – Basic

$                  0.29

$                  0.27

Net income per share attributable to common stockholders – Diluted

$                  0.27

$                  0.26

Weighted-average common shares – Basic

100,320,691

99,073,507

Weighted-average common shares – Diluted

108,096,823

106,108,662

N/M – Not meaningful

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Continued)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

(1) Marketplace revenue consists of the following:

Three Months Ended


December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021


Change (%)

Origination fees

$            118,353

$            129,125

(8)

%

Servicing fees

20,940

20,819

1

%

Gain on sales of loans

20,569

21,907

(6)

%

Net fair value adjustments

10,700

2,705

N/M

Total marketplace revenue

$            170,562

$            174,556

(2)

%

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)


Year Ended December 31,


2021

2020(1)

Change (%)

Non-interest income:




Marketplace revenue (2)

$           578,580

$           245,314

136

%

Other non-interest income

27,219

13,442

102

%

Total non-interest income

605,799

258,756

134

%






Interest income:




Interest on loans held for sale

29,540

72,876

(59)

%

Interest and fees on loans and leases held for investment

188,977


N/M

Interest on retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value

57,684

115,952

(50)

%

Interest on other loans held for investment at fair value

4,436

7,688

(42)

%

Interest on securities available for sale

11,025

12,125

(9)

%

Other interest income

1,170

1,053

11

%

Total interest income

292,832

209,694

40

%






Interest expense:




Interest on deposits

7,228


N/M

Interest on short-term borrowings

3,677

17,837

(79)

%

Interest on retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings

57,684

115,952

(50)

%

Interest on Structured Program borrowings

9,638

16,204

(41)

%

Interest on other long-term debt

1,774

373

N/M

Total interest expense

80,001

150,366

(47)

%






Net interest income

212,831

59,328

259

%






Total net revenue

818,630

318,084

157

%






Provision for credit losses

138,800

3,382

N/M






Non-interest expense:




Compensation and benefits

288,390

252,517

14

%

Marketing

156,142

51,518

203

%

Equipment and software

39,490

26,842

47

%

Occupancy

24,249

27,870

(13)

%

Depreciation and amortization

44,285

54,030

(18)

%

Professional services

47,572

41,780

14

%

Other non-interest expense

61,258

47,762

28

%

Total non-interest expense

661,386

502,319

32

%






Income (Loss) before income tax expense (benefit)

18,444

(187,617)

N/M

Income tax expense (benefit)

(136)

(79)

N/M

Consolidated net income (loss)

$              18,580

$          (187,538)

N/M






Basic EPS – common stockholders

$                  0.19

$                 (2.63)

Diluted EPS – common stockholders

$                  0.18

$                 (2.63)

Weighted-average common shares – Basic

97,486,754

77,934,302

Weighted-average common shares – Diluted

102,147,353

77,934,302







Basic EPS – preferred stockholders

$                  0.19

$                  1.39

Diluted EPS – preferred stockholders

$                  0.00

$                  1.39

Weighted-average common shares, as converted – Basic

653,118

12,505,393

Weighted-average common shares, as converted – Diluted


12,505,393


N/M – Not meaningful

(1)  Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.

(2)  Marketplace revenue consists of the following:

Year Ended December 31,


2021

2020

Change (%)

Origination fees

$            416,839

$            207,640

101

%

Servicing fees

87,639

111,864

(22)

%

Gain on sales of loans

70,116

30,812

128

%

Net fair value adjustments

3,986

(105,002)

N/M

Total marketplace revenue

$            578,580

$            245,314

136

%

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)


Three months ended December 31, 2021

LendingClub

Bank

LendingClub

Corporation

(Parent only)

Intercompany

Eliminations

Total

Non-interest income:






Marketplace revenue

$              146,936

$                 23,626

$                         —

$              170,562

Other non-interest income

21,520

4,199

(17,170)

8,549

Total non-interest income

168,456

27,825

(17,170)

179,111








Interest income:






Interest income

83,310

14,345


97,655

Interest expense

(2,923)

(11,600)


(14,523)

Net interest income

80,387

2,745


83,132








Total net revenue

248,843

30,570

(17,170)

262,243








Reversal of (provision for) credit losses

(45,244)

95


(45,149)

Non-interest expense

(173,017)

(32,373)

17,170

(188,220)

Income (Loss) before income tax benefit (expense)

30,582

(1,708)


28,874

Income tax benefit (expense)

1,305

20,192

(21,263)

234

Consolidated net income (loss)

$                 31,887

$                 18,484

$               (21,263)

$                 29,108



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

LendingClub

Bank

LendingClub

Corporation

(Parent only)

Intercompany

Eliminations

Total

Non-interest income:






Marketplace revenue

$              151,109

$                 23,447

$                         —

$              174,556

Other non-interest income

25,393

4,140

(23,211)

6,322

Total non-interest income

176,502

27,587

(23,211)

180,878








Interest income:






Interest income

64,606

18,254


82,860

Interest expense

(2,270)

(15,302)


(17,572)

Net interest income

62,336

2,952


65,288








Total net revenue

238,838

30,539

(23,211)

246,166








Reversal of (provision for) credit losses

(38,019)

495


(37,524)

Non-interest expense

(161,101)

(40,885)

23,211

(178,775)

Income (Loss) before income tax benefit

39,718

(9,851)


29,867

Income tax benefit (expense)

(4,670)

12,607

(10,619)

(2,682)

Consolidated net income (loss)

$                 35,048

$                   2,756

$               (10,619)

$                 27,185

LENDINGCLUB BANK

NET INTEREST INCOME

(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)

(Unaudited)


LendingClub Bank

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Average
Yield/
Rate


Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Average
Yield/
Rate

Interest-earning assets (1)










Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$       651,003

$              468

0.29

%

$       695,294

$              352

0.20

%

Securities available for sale at fair value

200,091

680

1.36

%

182,882

632

1.38

%

Loans held for sale

122,007

5,199

17.04

%

145,262

5,978

16.46

%

Loans and leases held for investment:










Unsecured personal loans

1,542,285

60,383

15.66

%

991,297

39,532

15.95

%

Secured consumer loans

436,260

4,029

3.69

%

464,194

4,688

4.04

%

Commercial loans and leases

619,648

8,663

5.59

%

616,823

7,887

5.11

%

PPP loans

325,133

3,888

4.78

%

436,785

5,537

5.07

%

Loans and leases held for investment

2,923,326

76,963

10.53

%

2,509,099

57,644

9.19

%

Total interest-earning assets

3,896,427

83,310

8.55

%

3,532,537

64,606

7.32

%












Cash and due from banks

23,362




29,290



Allowance for loan and lease losses

(125,120)




(86,686)



Other non-interest earning assets

326,402




270,594



Total assets

$    4,121,071




$    3,745,735















Interest-bearing liabilities










Interest-bearing deposits










Checking and money market accounts

$    2,146,687

$           1,716

0.32

%

$    2,221,365

$           1,707

0.30

%

Savings accounts and certificates of deposit

580,361

900

0.62

%

307,807

192

0.25

%

Interest-bearing deposits

2,727,048

2,616

0.38

%

2,529,172

1,899

0.30

%

Short-term borrowings

282


%

321


%

Advances from PPPLF

342,335

307

0.36

%

416,748

371

0.36

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,069,665

2,923

0.38

%

2,946,241

2,270

0.31

%












Non-interest bearing deposits

283,066




114,065



Other liabilities

179,752




155,806



Total liabilities

$    3,532,483




$    3,216,112



Total equity

$       588,588




$       529,623



Total liabilities and equity

$    4,121,071




$    3,745,735















Interest rate spread



8.17

%




7.01

%












Net interest income and net interest margin

$         80,387

8.25

%


$         62,336

7.06

%

(1)     Nonaccrual loans and any related income are included in their respective loan categories.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

NET INTEREST INCOME (Continued)

(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

LendingClub Bank

LendingClub Corporation

(Parent only)

Consolidated

LendingClub Corporation

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Average
Yield/
Rate


Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Average
Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Average
Yield/
Rate

Interest-earning assets (1)
















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$    651,003

$       467

0.29

%

$      59,469

$            2

0.01

%

$    710,472

$       469

0.26

%

Securities available for sale at fair value

200,091

680

1.36

%

65,049

2,391

14.70

%

265,140

3,071

4.63

%

Loans held for sale at fair value

122,007

5,199

17.04

%

62,701

1,954

12.47

%

184,708

7,153

15.49

%

Loans and leases held for investment:
















Unsecured personal loans

1,542,285

60,384

15.66

%



%

1,542,285

60,384

15.66

%

Secured consumer loans

436,260

4,029

3.69

%



%

436,260

4,029

3.69

%

Commercial loans and leases

619,648

8,663

5.59

%



%

619,648

8,663

5.59

%

PPP loans

325,133

3,888

4.78

%



%

325,133

3,888

4.78

%

Loans and leases held for investment

2,923,326

76,964

10.53

%



%

2,923,326

76,964

10.53

%

Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value



%

262,548

9,236

14.07

%

262,548

9,236

14.07

%

Other loans held for investment at fair value



%

24,184

762

12.60

%

24,184

762

12.60

%

Total interest-earning assets

3,896,427

83,310

8.55

%

473,951

14,345

12.11

%

4,370,378

97,655

8.94

%


















Cash and due from banks and restricted cash

23,362




121,270




73,258



Allowance for loan and lease losses

(125,120)









(125,120)



Other non-interest earning assets

326,402




763,808




465,010



Total assets

$ 4,121,071




$ 1,359,029




$ 4,783,526





















Interest-bearing liabilities
















Interest-bearing deposits:
















Checking and money market accounts

$ 2,146,687

$    1,716

0.32

%

$             —

$          —

%

$ 2,146,687

$    1,716

0.32

%

Savings accounts and certificates of deposit

580,361

900

0.62

%



%

580,361

900

0.62

%

Interest-bearing deposits

2,727,048

2,616

0.38

%



%

2,727,048

2,616

0.38

%

Short-term borrowings

282


%

36,541

561

6.13

%

36,823

561

6.08

%

Advances from PPPLF

342,335

307

0.36

%



%

342,335

307

0.36

%

Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings



%

262,548

9,236

14.07

%

262,548

9,236

14.07

%

Structured Program borrowings



%

77,354

1,642

8.49

%

77,354

1,642

8.49

%

Other long-term debt



%

15,514

161

4.15

%

15,514

161

4.15

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,069,665

2,923

0.38

%

391,957

11,600

11.84

%

3,461,622

14,523

1.68

%


















Non-interest bearing deposits

283,066









211,692



Other liabilities

179,752




162,938




282,339



Total liabilities

$ 3,532,483




$    554,895




$ 3,955,653





















Total equity

$    588,588




$    804,134




$    827,873



Total liabilities and equity

$ 4,121,071




$ 1,359,029




$ 4,783,526





















Interest rate spread



8.17

%




0.27

%




7.26

%


















Net interest income and net interest margin

$  80,387

8.25

%


$     2,745

2.32

%


$  83,132

7.61

%

(1)

Consolidated presentation reflects intercompany eliminations.

(2)

Nonaccrual loans and any related income are included in their respective loan categories.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

NET INTEREST INCOME (Continued)

(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

LendingClub Bank

LendingClub Corporation

(Parent only)

Consolidated

LendingClub Corporation

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Average
Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Average
Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Average
Yield/
Rate

Interest-earning assets (1)
















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$    695,294

$       352

0.20

%

$      83,405

$            3

0.01

%

$    778,667

$       355

0.18

%

Securities available for sale at fair value

182,882

632

1.38

%

83,804

2,548

12.16

%

266,686

3,180

4.77

%

Loans held for sale at fair value

145,262

5,978

16.46

%

81,160

2,558

12.60

%

226,422

8,536

15.08

%

Loans and leases held for investment:
















Unsecured personal loans

991,297

39,532

15.95

%



%

991,297

39,532

15.95

%

Secured consumer loans

464,194

4,688

4.04

%



%

464,194

4,688

4.04

%

Commercial loans and leases

616,823

7,887

5.11

%



%

616,823

7,887

5.11

%

PPP loans

436,785

5,537

5.07

%



%

436,785

5,537

5.07

%

Loans and leases held for investment

2,509,099

57,644

9.19

%



%

2,509,099

57,644

9.19

%

Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value



%

344,205

12,172

14.15

%

344,205

12,172

14.15

%

Other loans held for investment at fair value



%

30,981

973

12.58

%

30,981

973

12.58

%

Total interest-earning assets

3,532,537

64,606

7.32

%

623,555

18,254

11.71

%

4,156,060

82,860

7.97

%


















Cash and due from banks and restricted cash

29,290




99,985




96,733



Allowance for loan and lease losses

(86,686)









(86,686)



Other non-interest earning assets

270,594




760,131




449,964



Total assets

$ 3,745,735




$ 1,483,671




$ 4,616,071





















Interest-bearing liabilities
















Interest-bearing deposits:
















Checking and money market accounts

$ 2,221,365

$    1,707

0.30

%

$             —

$          —

%

$ 2,221,365

$    1,707

0.30

%

Savings accounts and certificates of deposit

307,807

192

0.25

%



%

307,807

192

0.25

%

Interest-bearing deposits

2,529,172

1,899

0.30

%



%

2,529,172

1,899

0.30

%

Short-term borrowings

321


%

56,903

849

5.97

%

57,224

849

5.93

%

Advances from PPPLF

416,748

371

0.36

%



%

416,748

371

0.36

%

Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings



%

344,087

12,173

14.15

%

344,087

12,173

14.15

%

Structured Program borrowings



%

100,178

2,119

8.46

%

100,178

2,119

8.46

%

Other long-term debt



%

15,606

161

4.13

%

15,606

161

4.13

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,946,241

2,270

0.31

%

516,774

15,302

11.84

%

3,463,015

17,572

2.03

%


















Non-interest bearing deposits

114,065









81,491



Other liabilities

155,806




183,962




285,292



Total liabilities

$ 3,216,112




$    700,736




$ 3,829,798





















Total equity

$    529,623




$    782,935




$    786,273



Total liabilities and equity

$ 3,745,735




$ 1,483,671




$ 4,616,071





















Interest rate spread



7.01

%




(0.13)

%




5.95

%


















Net interest income and net interest margin

$  62,336

7.06

%


$     2,952

1.89

%


$  65,288

6.28

%

(1)

Consolidated presentation reflects intercompany eliminations.

(2) 

Nonaccrual loans and any related income are included in their respective loan categories.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)


December 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

Assets


Cash and due from banks

$                35,670

$              5,197

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

651,456

519,766

Total cash and cash equivalents

687,126

524,963

Restricted cash

76,460

103,522

Securities available for sale at fair value (includes $256,170 and $159,164 at amortized cost, respectively)

263,530

142,226

Loans held for sale (includes $142,370 and $121,902 at fair value, respectively)

391,248

121,902

Loans and leases held for investment

2,899,126

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(144,389)

Loans and leases held for investment, net

2,754,737

Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value

229,719

636,686

Other loans held for investment at fair value

21,240

49,954

Property, equipment and software, net

97,996

96,641

Goodwill

75,717

Other assets

302,546

187,399

Total assets

$          4,900,319

$      1,863,293

Liabilities and Equity


Deposits:


Interest-bearing

$          2,919,203

$                    —

Noninterest-bearing

216,585

Total deposits

3,135,788

Short-term borrowings

27,780

104,989

Advances from Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF)

271,933

Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings at fair value

229,719

636,774

Payable on Structured Program borrowings

65,451

152,808

Other long-term debt

15,455

Other liabilities

303,951

244,551

Total liabilities

4,050,077

1,139,122

Equity


Series A Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,200,000 shares authorized; 0 and 43,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively


Common stock, $0.01 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 101,043,924 and 88,149,510 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

1,010

881

Additional paid-in capital 

1,609,820

1,508,020

Accumulated deficit

(767,634)

(786,214)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

7,046

1,484

Total equity

850,242

724,171

Total liabilities and equity

$          4,900,319

$      1,863,293

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS BY SEGMENT

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)


LendingClub

Bank

LendingClub

Corporation

(Parent only)

Intercompany

Eliminations

Total

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

Assets














Total cash and cash equivalents

$        659,919

$               —

$          88,268

$       524,963

$         (61,061)

$               —

$        687,126

$       524,963

Restricted cash



76,540

103,522

(80)


76,460

103,522

Securities available for sale at fair value

205,730


57,800

142,226



263,530

142,226

Loans held for sale

335,449


55,799

121,902



391,248

121,902

Loans and leases held for investment, net

2,754,737






2,754,737

Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value



229,719

636,686



229,719

636,686

Other loans held for investment at fair value



21,240

49,954



21,240

49,954

Property, equipment and software, net

36,424


61,572

96,641



97,996

96,641

Investment in subsidiary



557,577


(557,577)



Goodwill

75,717






75,717

Other assets

254,075


168,042

187,399

(119,571)


302,546

187,399

Total assets

4,322,051


1,316,557

1,863,293

(738,289)


4,900,319

1,863,293

Liabilities and Equity














Total deposits

3,196,929




(61,141)


3,135,788

Short-term borrowings

165


27,615

104,989



27,780

104,989

Advances from PPPLF

271,933






271,933

Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings at fair value



229,719

636,774



229,719

636,774

Payable on Structured Program borrowings



65,451

152,808



65,451

152,808

Other long-term debt



15,455




15,455

Other liabilities

218,775


150,727

244,551

(65,551)


303,951

244,551

Total liabilities

3,687,802


488,967

1,139,122

(126,692)


4,050,077

1,139,122

Total equity

634,249


827,590

724,171

(611,597)


850,242

724,171

Total liabilities and equity

$     4,322,051

$               —

$     1,316,557

$     1,863,293

$       (738,289)

$               —

$     4,900,319

$     1,863,293

