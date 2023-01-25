LendingClub Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Delivers Record Full Year Revenue and Earnings Growth Despite Challenging Environment

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America's leading digital marketplace bank, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

"Our fourth quarter results clearly demonstrated the benefits of our evolution into a marketplace bank. We significantly grew recurring revenue to offset the expected reduction in marketplace volumes," said Scott Sanborn, LendingClub CEO. "Looking ahead, in anticipation of a more challenging environment, we have streamlined our operations and will maintain our underwriting discipline. We also intend to remain profitable, while investing in-period earnings into loan retention to support future earnings. These actions will allow us to capitalize on growth opportunities as economic pressures abate."

Full Year 2022 Results Reflect Ongoing Transformation and Positioning for Long-Term Sustained Success

Total assets increased 63% year over year to $8.0 billion , primarily reflecting growth in loans held for investment, including the acquisition of a $1.05 billion outstanding principal loan portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2022.

, primarily reflecting growth in loans held for investment, including the acquisition of a outstanding principal loan portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2022. Deposits of $6.4 billion more than doubled, primarily due to growth in online savings deposits.

more than doubled, primarily due to growth in online savings deposits. Total net revenue of $1.2 billion up 45% year over year

up 45% year over year Net interest income, a recurring stream of earnings, increased over 100% to $474.8 million .

.

Marketplace revenue grew 18% year over year to $683.6 million .

. Pre-tax income of $153.0 million compared to $18.4 million in the prior year, reflecting solid revenue growth combined with improved operating efficiency.

compared to in the prior year, reflecting solid revenue growth combined with improved operating efficiency. Implemented significant cost reduction plan to more closely align the company's expense base with anticipated loan volume in 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Total net revenue of $262.7 million was comparable to the prior-year period, as strong growth in net interest income offset lower marketplace revenue.

was comparable to the prior-year period, as strong growth in net interest income offset lower marketplace revenue. Net interest income increased 63% year over year to $135.2 million .

.

Total loans and leases held for investment grew 104%, primarily reflecting growth in personal loan originations held for investment and the acquisition of a $1.05 billion loan portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2022.

loan portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2022.



Net interest margin expanded to 7.8% from 7.6% in the prior-year period, primarily reflecting a greater mix of personal loans which generate a higher yield than the other loans held for investment.



Marketplace revenue was $123.4 million compared to $170.6 million year over year, reflecting a reduction in volumes consistent with the change in total origination volume due to the pace of Federal Reserve interest rate increases and tighter underwriting standards implemented by the company.

compared to year over year, reflecting a reduction in volumes consistent with the change in total origination volume due to the pace of Federal Reserve interest rate increases and tighter underwriting standards implemented by the company. Loan originations were $2.5 billion , compared to $3.1 billion in the prior-year period.

, compared to in the prior-year period. Credit quality of the held-for-investment prime loan portfolio remained strong, with delinquency rates continuing to normalize as the portfolio seasons.

Provision for credit losses of $61.5 million primarily reflects $700.8 million of quarterly loan originations held for investment and ongoing recognition of provision expense for discounted lifetime losses at origination.

primarily reflects of quarterly loan originations held for investment and ongoing recognition of provision expense for discounted lifetime losses at origination. Efficiency ratio improved to 69% from 72% in the prior-year period due to better marketing efficiency.

Pre-provision net revenue of $82.7 million grew 12% year over year, driven by improved operating efficiency.

grew 12% year over year, driven by improved operating efficiency. Net income of $23.6 million compared to $29.1 million year over year, reflecting higher credit provisioning due to growth in the held-for-investment portfolio, partially offset by favorable marketing efficiency.

compared to year over year, reflecting higher credit provisioning due to growth in the held-for-investment portfolio, partially offset by favorable marketing efficiency. Total equity of $1.2 billion grew $314.1 million from December 31, 2021 , primarily reflecting net income generated over the period and the release of the deferred tax asset valuation allowance.

grew from , primarily reflecting net income generated over the period and the release of the deferred tax asset valuation allowance. Book value per common share of $10.93 increased 30% from December 31, 2021 . Tangible book value per common share of $10.06 increased 35% from December 31, 2021 . The increases in book value and tangible book value per share were consistent with the growth in total equity.

increased 30% from . Tangible book value per common share of increased 35% from . The increases in book value and tangible book value per share were consistent with the growth in total equity. Substantial capital with a consolidated Tier 1 leverage ratio of 14.1% and consolidated Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 15.8%.



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

($ in millions, except per share amounts) December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

Total net revenue $ 262.7

$ 304.9

$ 262.2

$ 1,187.2

$ 818.6

Non-interest expense 180.0

186.2

188.2

766.9

661.4

Pre-provision net revenue (1) 82.7

118.7

74.0

420.3

157.2























Provision for credit losses 61.5

82.7

45.1

267.3

138.8

Income before income tax benefit 21.2

36.0

28.9

153.0

18.4

Income tax benefit 2.4

7.2

0.2

136.6

0.1

Net income $ 23.6

$ 43.2

$ 29.1

$ 289.7

$ 18.6

Diluted EPS $ 0.22

$ 0.41

$ 0.27

$ 2.79

$ 0.18























Income tax benefit from release of tax valuation allowance $ 3.2

$ 5.0

$ —

$ 143.5

$ —

Net income excluding income tax benefit (1,2) $ 20.4

$ 38.2

$ 29.1

$ 146.2

$ 18.6

Diluted EPS excluding income tax benefit (1,2) $ 0.19

$ 0.36

$ 0.27

$ 1.41

$ 0.18







(1) See page 3 of this release for additional information on our use of non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Fourth and third quarters of 2022 and the year ended December 31, 2022, include income tax benefit of $3.2 million, $5.0 million, and $143.5 million, respectively, due to the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance.

For a calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit, Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit, and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share, refer to the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables at the end of this release.

Financial Outlook

Given the rapid change in the economic environment, the company is currently providing guidance for the first quarter of 2023 and expects loan originations and pre-provision net revenue to be in the ranges below. The outlook for loan originations reflects the impact of rising rates on marketplace demand combined with continued prudent underwriting. The company plans to maintain held-for-investment loan balances in line with the fourth quarter of 2022. For 2023, the company intends to remain profitable, while investing in-period earnings into loan retention to support future earnings.





First Quarter 2023 Loan Originations

$1.9B to $2.2B Pre-Provision Net Revenue

$55M to $70M

About LendingClub

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit, Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit, and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share. Our non-GAAP financial measures do have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results under GAAP.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide management and investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies.

We believe Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit and Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit are important measures because they reflect the financial performance of our business operations. Pre-Provision Net Revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting the provision for credit losses and income tax benefit/expense from net income. Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit adjusts for the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance in the fourth, third and second quarters of 2022. Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit by the weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding.

We believe Tangible Book Value (TBV) Per Common Share is an important measure used to evaluate the company's use of equity. TBV Per Common Share is a non-GAAP financial measure representing common equity reduced by goodwill and intangible assets, divided by ending common shares issued and outstanding.

For a reconciliation of such measures to the nearest GAAP measures, please refer to the tables beginning on page 14 of this release.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements above, including statements regarding our competitive advantages, macroeconomic outlook, anticipated future performance and financial results, are "forward-looking statements." The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements include: our ability to continue to attract and retain new and existing customers; our ability to realize the expected benefits from recent initiatives, including our cost reduction plan and the acquisition of a $1 billion loan portfolio; competition; overall economic conditions; the interest rate environment; the regulatory environment; demand for the types of loans facilitated by us; default rates and those factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)



As of and for the three months ended

% Change



December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31,

2021

Q/Q

Y/Y

Operating Highlights:

Non-interest income $ 127,465

$ 181,237

$ 213,832

$ 189,857

$ 179,111

(30) %

(29) %

Net interest income 135,243

123,676

116,226

99,680

83,132

9 %

63 %

Total net revenue 262,708

304,913

330,058

289,537

262,243

(14) %

— %

Non-interest expense 180,044

186,219

209,386

191,204

188,220

(3) %

(4) %

Pre-provision net revenue(1) 82,664

118,694

120,672

98,333

74,023

(30) %

12 %

Provision for credit losses 61,512

82,739

70,566

52,509

45,149

(26) %

36 %

Income before income tax benefit (expense) 21,152

35,955

50,106

45,824

28,874

(41) %

(27) %

Income tax benefit (expense) 2,439

7,243

131,954

(4,988)

234

N/M

NM

Net income 23,591

43,198

182,060

40,836

29,108

N/M

N/M

Income tax benefit from release of tax valuation allowance 3,180

5,015

135,300

—

—

N/M

N/M

Net income excluding income tax benefit(1)(2) $ 20,411

$ 38,183

$ 46,760

$ 40,836

$ 29,108

(47) %

(30) %































Basic EPS – common stockholders $ 0.22

$ 0.41

$ 1.77

$ 0.40

$ 0.29

(46) %

(24) %

Diluted EPS – common stockholders $ 0.22

$ 0.41

$ 1.73

$ 0.39

$ 0.27

(46) %

(19) %

Diluted EPS excluding income tax benefit(1)(2) $ 0.19

$ 0.36

$ 0.45

$ 0.39

$ 0.27

(47) %

(30) %































LendingClub Corporation Performance Metrics:

Net interest margin 7.8 %

8.3 %

8.5 %

8.3 %

7.6 %









Efficiency ratio(3) 68.5 %

61.1 %

63.4 %

66.0 %

71.8 %









Return on average equity (ROE) 7.2 %

14.2 %

33.8 %

18.7 %

14.1 %









Return on average total assets (ROA) 1.1 %

2.5 %

5.5 %

3.1 %

2.4 %









Marketing expense as a % of loan originations 1.4 %

1.3 %

1.6 %

1.7 %

1.7 %







































LendingClub Corporation Capital Metrics:

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 15.8 %

18.3 %

20.0 %

20.6 %

21.3 %









Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 14.1 %

15.7 %

16.2 %

15.6 %

16.5 %









Book Value per Common Share $ 10.93

$ 10.67

$ 10.41

$ 8.68

$ 8.41

2 %

30 %

Tangible Book Value per Common Share(1) $ 10.06

$ 9.78

$ 9.50

$ 7.75

$ 7.46

3 %

35 %































Loan Originations (in millions)(4):



























Total loan originations $ 2,524

$ 3,539

$ 3,840

$ 3,217

$ 3,069

(29) %

(18) %

Marketplace loans $ 1,824

$ 2,386

$ 2,819

$ 2,360

$ 2,308

(24) %

(21) %

Loan originations held for investment $ 701

$ 1,153

$ 1,021

$ 856

$ 761

(39) %

(8) %

Loan originations held for investment as a % of total loan originations 28 %

33 %

27 %

27 %

25 %







































Servicing Portfolio AUM (in millions)(5):

Total servicing portfolio $ 16,157

$ 15,929

$ 14,783

$ 13,341

$ 12,463

1 %

30 %

Loans serviced for others $ 10,819

$ 11,807

$ 11,382

$ 10,475

$ 10,124

(8) %

7 %































Balance Sheet Data:

Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost, net, excluding PPP loans $ 4,638,331

$ 4,414,347

$ 3,692,667

$ 3,049,325

$ 2,486,440

5 %

87 %

PPP loans $ 66,971

$ 89,379

$ 118,794

$ 184,986

$ 268,297

(25) %

(75) %

Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost, net(6) $ 4,705,302

$ 4,503,726

$ 3,811,461

$ 3,234,311

$ 2,754,737

4 %

71 %

Loans held for investment at fair value $ 925,938

$ 15,057

$ 20,583

$ 15,384

$ 21

N/M

N/M

Total loans and leases held for investment $ 5,631,240

$ 4,518,783

$ 3,832,044

$ 3,249,695

$ 2,754,758

25 %

104 %

Total assets $ 7,979,747

$ 6,775,074

$ 6,186,765

$ 5,574,425

$ 4,900,319

18 %

63 %

Total deposits $ 6,392,553

$ 5,123,506

$ 4,527,672

$ 3,977,477

$ 3,135,788

25 %

104 %

Total liabilities $ 6,815,453

$ 5,653,664

$ 5,107,648

$ 4,686,991

$ 4,050,077

21 %

68 %

Total equity $ 1,164,294

$ 1,121,410

$ 1,079,117

$ 887,434

$ 850,242

4 %

37 %





N/M – Not meaningful (1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures." (2) Excludes fourth, third and second quarter 2022 income tax benefit of $3.2 million, $5.0 million and $135.3 million, respectively, due to the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance. (3) Calculated as the ratio of non-interest expense to total net revenue. (4) Includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans, and education and patient finance loans only. (5) Loans serviced on our platform, which includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans and education and patient finance loans serviced for others and held for investment by the company. (6) Excludes loans held for investment at fair value, which primarily consists of a loan portfolio that was acquired in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The asset quality metrics presented in the following table are for loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value:



As of and for the three months ended



December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31,

2021

Asset Quality Metrics:

Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases held for investment 6.5 %

6.3 %

6.0 %

5.5 %

5.0 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases held for investment, excluding PPP loans 6.6 %

6.4 %

6.2 %

5.8 %

5.5 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses to consumer loans and leases held for investment 7.3 %

7.2 %

6.9 %

6.6 %

6.4 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses to commercial loans and leases held for investment 2.0 %

1.9 %

2.0 %

1.8 %

1.8 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses to commercial loans and leases held for investment, excluding PPP loans 2.2 %

2.2 %

2.3 %

2.6 %

2.6 %

Net charge-offs $ 37,148

$ 22,658

$ 13,987

$ 8,673

$ 5,636

Net charge-off ratio(1) 3.0 %

2.1 %

1.6 %

1.2 %

0.9 %







(1) Net charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs divided by average outstanding loans and leases held for investment during the period, excluding PPP loans.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT (In thousands) (Unaudited)

The following table presents loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and loans held for investment at fair value:







December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

December 31,

2021

Unsecured personal $ 3,866,373

$ 3,642,254

$ 1,804,578

Residential mortgages 199,601

197,776

151,362

Secured consumer 194,634

180,768

65,976

Total consumer loans held for investment 4,260,608

4,020,798

2,021,916

Equipment finance (1) 160,319

167,447

149,155

Commercial real estate 373,501

372,406

310,399

Commercial and industrial (2) 238,726

246,276

417,656

Total commercial loans and leases held for investment 772,546

786,129

877,210

Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost 5,033,154

4,806,927

2,899,126

Allowance for loan and lease losses (327,852)

(303,201)

(144,389)

Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost, net $ 4,705,302

$ 4,503,726

$ 2,754,737

Loans held for investment at fair value $ 925,938

$ 15,057

$ 21

Total loans and leases held for investment $ 5,631,240

$ 4,518,783

$ 2,754,758



(1) Comprised of sales-type leases for equipment. (2) Includes $67.0 million, $89.4 million, and $268.3 million of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. Such loans are guaranteed by the Small Business Association and, therefore, the company determined no allowance for expected credit losses is required on these loans.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES (In thousands) (Unaudited)

The following tables present the allowance for loan and lease losses on loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value:











Three Months Ended



December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022



Consumer

Commercial

Total

Consumer

Commercial

Total

Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period $ 288,138

$ 15,063

$ 303,201

$ 228,184

$ 15,076

$ 243,260

Credit loss expense for loans and leases held for investment 61,392

407

61,799

81,935

664

82,599

Charge-offs (38,579)

(225)

(38,804)

(22,944)

(784)

(23,728)

Recoveries 1,538

118

1,656

963

107

1,070

Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period $ 312,489

$ 15,363

$ 327,852

$ 288,138

$ 15,063

$ 303,201





Three Months Ended



December 31, 2021



Consumer

Commercial

Total

Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period $ 88,631

$ 16,105

$ 104,736

Credit loss expense for loans and leases held for investment 45,595

(306)

45,289

Charge-offs (5,557)

(313)

(5,870)

Recoveries 143

91

234

Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period $ 128,812

$ 15,577

$ 144,389



LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION PAST DUE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT (In thousands) (Unaudited)

The following tables present past due loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value:









December 31, 2022 30-59

Days

60-89

Days

90 or More

Days

Total Days

Past Due

Unsecured personal $ 21,016

$ 16,418

$ 16,255

$ 53,689

Residential mortgages —

254

331

585

Secured consumer 1,720

382

188

2,290

Total consumer loans held for investment $ 22,736

$ 17,054

$ 16,774

$ 56,564



















Equipment finance $ 3,172

$ —

$ 859

$ 4,031

Commercial real estate —

102

—

102

Commercial and industrial (1) —

—

1,643

1,643

Total commercial loans and leases held for investment (1) $ 3,172

$ 102

$ 2,502

$ 5,776

Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost (1) $ 25,908

$ 17,156

$ 19,276

$ 62,340



















September 30, 2022 30-59

Days

60-89

Days

90 or More

Days

Total Days

Past Due

Unsecured personal $ 14,799

$ 12,463

$ 10,601

$ 37,863

Residential mortgages —

—

337

337

Secured consumer 985

504

162

1,651

Total consumer loans held for investment $ 15,784

$ 12,967

$ 11,100

$ 39,851



















Equipment finance $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

Commercial real estate —

101

452

553

Commercial and industrial (1) —

—

1,650

1,650

Total commercial loans and leases held for investment (1) $ —

$ 101

$ 2,102

$ 2,203

Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost (1) $ 15,784

$ 13,068

$ 13,202

$ 42,054



















December 31, 2021 30-59

Days

60-89

Days

90 or More

Days

Total Days

Past Due

Unsecured personal $ 3,624

$ 2,600

$ 1,676

$ 7,900

Residential mortgages 142

92

1,069

1,303

Secured consumer 171

53

3,011

3,235

Total consumer loans held for investment $ 3,937

$ 2,745

$ 5,756

$ 12,438



















Equipment finance $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

Commercial real estate 104

—

609

713

Commercial and industrial (1) —

—

1,410

1,410

Total commercial loans and leases held for investment (1) $ 104

$ —

$ 2,019

$ 2,123

Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost (1) $ 4,041

$ 2,745

$ 7,775

$ 14,561







(1) Past due PPP loans are excluded from the tables.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

Change (%)



December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

December 31,

2021

Q4 2022 vs Q4 2021

Q4 2022 vs Q3 2022

Non-interest income:



















Origination fees $ 100,692

$ 127,142

$ 118,353

(15) %

(21) %

Servicing fees 20,169

23,760

20,940

(4) %

(15) %

Gain on sales of loans 18,352

23,554

20,569

(11) %

(22) %

Net fair value adjustments (15,774)

(619)

10,700

(247) %

N/M

Marketplace revenue 123,439

173,837

170,562

(28) %

(29) %

Other non-interest income 4,026

7,400

8,549

(53) %

(46) %

Total non-interest income 127,465

181,237

179,111

(29) %

(30) %























Total interest income 173,999

143,220

97,655

78 %

21 %

Total interest expense 38,756

19,544

14,523

167 %

98 %

Net interest income 135,243

123,676

83,132

63 %

9 %























Total net revenue 262,708

304,913

262,243

— %

(14) %























Provision for credit losses 61,512

82,739

45,149

36 %

(26) %























Non-interest expense:



















Compensation and benefits 87,768

84,916

78,741

11 %

3 %

Marketing 35,139

46,031

50,708

(31) %

(24) %

Equipment and software 13,200

12,491

12,019

10 %

6 %

Occupancy 4,698

5,051

4,706

— %

(7) %

Depreciation and amortization 11,554

10,681

10,462

10 %

8 %

Professional services 10,029

11,943

12,699

(21) %

(16) %

Other non-interest expense 17,656

15,106

18,885

(7) %

17 %

Total non-interest expense 180,044

186,219

188,220

(4) %

(3) %























Income before income tax benefit 21,152

35,955

28,874

(27) %

(41) %

Income tax benefit 2,439

7,243

234

N/M

N/M

Net income $ 23,591

$ 43,198

$ 29,108

(19) %

(45) %























Net income per share:



















Net income per share attributable to common stockholders – Basic $ 0.22

$ 0.41

$ 0.29

(24) %

(46) %

Net income per share attributable to common stockholders – Diluted $ 0.22

$ 0.41

$ 0.27

(19) %

(46) %

Weighted-average common shares – Basic 105,650,177

104,215,594

100,320,691

5 %

1 %

Weighted-average common shares – Diluted 105,984,612

105,853,938

108,096,823

(2) %

— %





N/M – Not meaningful

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)







Year Ended December 31,







2022

2021

Change (%)

Non-interest income:











Origination fees $ 499,179

$ 416,839

20 %

Servicing fees 80,609

87,639

(8) %

Gain on sales of loans 95,335

70,116

36 %

Net fair value adjustments 8,503

3,986

113 %

Marketplace revenue 683,626

578,580

18 %

Other non-interest income 28,765

27,219

6 %

Total non-interest income 712,391

605,799

18 %















Total interest income 557,340

292,832

90 %

Total interest expense 82,515

80,001

3 %

Net interest income 474,825

212,831

123 %















Total net revenue 1,187,216

818,630

45 %















Provision for credit losses 267,326

138,800

93 %















Non-interest expense:











Compensation and benefits 339,397

288,390

18 %

Marketing 197,747

156,142

27 %

Equipment and software 49,198

39,490

25 %

Occupancy 21,977

24,249

(9) %

Depreciation and amortization 43,831

44,285

(1) %

Professional services 50,516

47,572

6 %

Other non-interest expense 64,187

61,258

5 %

Total non-interest expense 766,853

661,386

16 %















Income before income tax benefit 153,037

18,444

730 %

Income tax benefit 136,648

136

N/M

Net income $ 289,685

$ 18,580

N/M















Net income per share:











Net income per share attributable to common stockholders – Basic $ 2.80

$ 0.19

N/M

Net income per share attributable to common stockholders – Diluted $ 2.79

$ 0.18

N/M

Weighted-average common shares – Basic 103,547,305

97,486,754

6 %

Weighted-average common shares – Diluted 104,001,288

102,147,353

2 %





N/M – Not meaningful

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION NET INTEREST INCOME (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)







Consolidated LendingClub Corporation (1)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021



Average

Balance

Interest Income/

Expense

Average Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest Income/

Expense

Average Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest Income/

Expense

Average Yield/

Rate

Interest-earning assets (2)



































Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and other $ 1,139,887

$ 10,595

3.72 %

$ 893,655

$ 5,017

2.25 %

$ 710,472

$ 469

0.26 %

Securities available for sale at fair value 349,512

3,359

3.84 %

396,556

3,820

3.85 %

265,140

3,071

4.63 %

Loans held for sale 114,851

5,724

19.93 %

126,487

5,879

18.59 %

184,708

7,153

15.49 %

Loans and leases held for investment:



































Unsecured personal loans 3,825,808

125,872

13.16 %

3,268,649

110,446

13.52 %

1,542,285

60,384

15.66 %

Commercial and other consumer loans 1,164,326

15,197

5.22 %

1,135,474

13,582

4.78 %

1,381,041

16,580

4.80 %

Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost 4,990,134

141,069

11.31 %

4,404,123

124,028

11.26 %

2,923,326

76,964

10.53 %

Loans held for investment at fair value (3) 308,570

10,862

14.08 %

17,763

791

17.83 %

24,184

762

12.60 %

Total loans and leases held for investment 5,298,704

151,931

11.47 %

4,421,886

124,819

11.29 %

2,947,510

77,726

10.55 %

Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value 66,469

2,390

14.38 %

104,010

3,685

14.17 %

262,548

9,236

14.07 %

Total interest-earning assets 6,969,423

173,999

9.99 %

5,942,594

143,220

9.64 %

4,370,378

97,655

8.94 %







































Cash and due from banks and restricted cash 64,907









58,411









73,258









Allowance for loan and lease losses (314,861)









(254,849)









(125,120)









Other non-interest earning assets 613,664









597,169









465,010









Total assets $ 7,333,133









$ 6,343,325









$ 4,783,526















































Interest-bearing liabilities



































Interest-bearing deposits:



































Checking and money market accounts $ 1,929,260

$ 7,500

1.54 %

$ 2,192,904

$ 4,575

0.83 %

$ 2,146,687

$ 1,716

0.32 %

Savings accounts and certificates of deposit 3,576,205

28,251

3.13 %

2,260,170

10,609

1.86 %

580,361

900

0.62 %

Interest-bearing deposits 5,505,465

35,751

2.58 %

4,453,074

15,184

1.35 %

2,727,048

2,616

0.38 %

Short-term borrowings 3,875

63

6.52 %

6,848

87

5.09 %

36,823

561

6.08 %

Advances from PPPLF 77,199

69

0.36 %

104,897

93

0.36 %

342,335

307

0.36 %

Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings 66,469

2,390

14.38 %

104,010

3,685

14.17 %

262,548

9,236

14.07 %

Structured Program borrowings 9,956

159

6.39 %

13,859

225

6.50 %

77,354

1,642

8.49 %

Other long-term debt 14,804

324

8.76 %

15,300

270

7.04 %

15,514

161

4.15 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,677,768

38,756

2.71 %

4,697,988

19,544

1.65 %

3,461,622

14,523

1.68 %







































Non-interest bearing deposits 251,686









284,134









211,692









Other liabilities 266,558









250,086









282,339









Total liabilities $ 6,196,012









$ 5,232,208









$ 3,955,653















































Total equity $ 1,137,121









$ 1,111,117









$ 827,873









Total liabilities and equity $ 7,333,133









$ 6,343,325









$ 4,783,526















































Interest rate spread







7.28 %









7.99 %









7.26 %







































Net interest income and net interest margin



$ 135,243

7.76 %





$ 123,676

8.32 %





$ 83,132

7.61 %







(1) Consolidated presentation reflects intercompany eliminations. (2) Nonaccrual loans and any related income are included in their respective loan categories. (3) Fourth quarter 2022 average balance includes the acquisition of a $1.05 billion outstanding principal loan portfolio in December 2022.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)







December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

Assets







Cash and due from banks $ 23,125

$ 35,670

Interest-bearing deposits in banks 1,033,905

651,456

Total cash and cash equivalents 1,057,030

687,126

Restricted cash 67,454

76,460

Securities available for sale at fair value ($399,668 and $256,170 at amortized cost, respectively) 345,702

263,530

Loans held for sale (includes $110,400 and $142,370 at fair value, respectively) 110,400

391,248

Loans and leases held for investment 5,033,154

2,899,126

Allowance for loan and lease losses (327,852)

(144,389)

Loans and leases held for investment, net 4,705,302

2,754,737

Loans held for investment at fair value 925,938

21,240

Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value 55,425

229,719

Property, equipment and software, net 136,473

97,996

Goodwill 75,717

75,717

Other assets 500,306

302,546

Total assets $ 7,979,747

$ 4,900,319

Liabilities and Equity







Deposits:







Interest-bearing $ 6,158,560

$ 2,919,203

Noninterest-bearing 233,993

216,585

Total deposits 6,392,553

3,135,788

Short-term borrowings 2,619

27,780

Advances from Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF) 64,154

271,933

Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings at fair value 55,425

229,719

Payable on Structured Program borrowings 8,085

65,451

Other long-term debt —

15,455

Other liabilities 292,617

303,951

Total liabilities 6,815,453

4,050,077

Equity







Series A Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,200,000 shares authorized; — shares issued and outstanding —

—

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 106,546,995 and 101,043,924 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,065

1,010

Additional paid-in capital 1,628,590

1,559,616

Accumulated deficit (427,745)

(717,430)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (37,616)

7,046

Total equity 1,164,294

850,242

Total liabilities and equity $ 7,979,747

$ 4,900,319



LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)





Pre-Provision Net Revenue









For the three months ended









For the year ended





December 31, 2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31, 2022

December 31,

2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

GAAP Net income $ 23,591

$ 43,198

$ 182,060

$ 40,836

$ 29,108

$ 289,685

$ 18,580

Less: Provision for credit losses (61,512)

(82,739)

(70,566)

(52,509)

(45,149)

(267,326)

(138,800)

Less: Income tax benefit (expense) 2,439

7,243

131,954

(4,988)

234

136,648

136

Pre-provision net revenue $ 82,664

$ 118,694

$ 120,672

$ 98,333

$ 74,023

$ 420,363

$ 157,244

























For the three months ended









For the year ended





December 31, 2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31, 2022

December 31,

2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Non-interest income $ 127,465

$ 181,237

$ 213,832

$ 189,857

$ 179,111

$ 712,391

$ 605,799

Net interest income 135,243

123,676

116,226

99,680

83,132

474,825

212,831

Total net revenue 262,708

304,913

330,058

289,537

262,243

1,187,216

818,630

Non-interest expense (180,044)

(186,219)

(209,386)

(191,204)

(188,220)

(766,853)

(661,386)

Pre-provision net revenue 82,664

118,694

120,672

98,333

74,023

420,363

157,244

Provision for credit losses (61,512)

(82,739)

(70,566)

(52,509)

(45,149)

(267,326)

(138,800)

Income before income tax benefit 21,152

35,955

50,106

45,824

28,874

153,037

18,444

Income tax benefit 2,439

7,243

131,954

(4,988)

234

136,648

136

GAAP Net income $ 23,591

$ 43,198

$ 182,060

$ 40,836

$ 29,108

$ 289,685

$ 18,580



Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit and Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit









For the three months ended

For the year ended





December 31, 2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

December 31, 2022

GAAP Net income $ 23,591

$ 43,198

$ 182,060

$ 289,685

Less: Income tax benefit from release of tax valuation allowance 3,180

5,015

135,300

143,495

Net income excluding income tax benefit $ 20,411

$ 38,183

$ 46,760

$ 146,190





















GAAP Diluted EPS – common stockholders $ 0.22

$ 0.41

$ 1.73

$ 2.79





















(A) Income tax benefit from release of tax valuation allowance $ 3,180

$ 5,015

$ 135,300

$ 143,495

(B) Weighted-average common shares – Diluted 105,984,612

105,853,938

105,042,626

104,001,288

(A/B) Diluted EPS impact of income tax benefit $ 0.03

$ 0.05

$ 1.29

$ 1.38





















Diluted EPS excluding income tax benefit $ 0.19

$ 0.36

$ 0.44

$ 1.41



LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued) (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)





Tangible Book Value Per Common Share







December 31, 2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

GAAP common equity $ 1,164,294

$ 1,121,410

$ 1,079,117

$ 887,434

$ 850,242

Less: Goodwill (75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717)

Less: Intangible assets (16,334)

(17,512)

(18,690)

(19,886)

(21,181)

Tangible common equity $ 1,072,243

$ 1,028,181

$ 984,710

$ 791,831

$ 753,344























Book value per common share



















GAAP common equity $ 1,164,294

$ 1,121,410

$ 1,079,117

$ 887,434

$ 850,242

Common shares issued and outstanding 106,546,995

105,088,761

103,630,776

102,194,037

101,043,924

Book value per common share $ 10.93

$ 10.67

$ 10.41

$ 8.68

$ 8.41























Tangible book value per common share



















Tangible common equity $ 1,072,243

$ 1,028,181

$ 984,710

$ 791,831

$ 753,344

Common shares issued and outstanding 106,546,995

105,088,761

103,630,776

102,194,037

101,043,924

Tangible book value per common share $ 10.06

$ 9.78

$ 9.50

$ 7.75

$ 7.46



