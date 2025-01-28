LendingClub Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Grew Originations +13%, Revenue +17%, and Total Assets +20% in Fourth Quarter Compared to Prior Year

Executed $400 Million Loan Sale out of the Held-for-Sale Portfolio to a New Bank Buyer

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America's leading digital marketplace bank, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

"We executed well in 2024, exiting the year with growth in originations, continued credit outperformance, successful new products and experiences, and more than five million members," said Scott Sanborn, LendingClub CEO. "From this strong foundation, we are well-positioned to accelerate as we move through 2025 and further grow originations, revenue, and return on equity while continuing to innovate for our members."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Balance Sheet:

Total assets of $10.6 billion increased 20% compared to $8.8 billion in the prior year, driven primarily by the success of the Structured Certificates program as well as the purchase of a $1.3 billion LendingClub-issued loan portfolio in the third quarter of 2024.

increased 20% compared to in the prior year, driven primarily by the success of the Structured Certificates program as well as the purchase of a LendingClub-issued loan portfolio in the third quarter of 2024. Deposits of $9.1 billion increased 24% compared to $7.3 billion in the prior year, driven by the continued success of our savings and CD offerings. LevelUp Savings, launched in the third quarter of 2024, reached balances of nearly $1.2 billion at year end. 87% of total deposits are FDIC-insured.

increased 24% compared to in the prior year, driven by the continued success of our savings and CD offerings. Robust available liquidity of $3.3 billion .

. Strong capital position with a consolidated Tier 1 leverage ratio of 11.0% and a CET1 capital ratio of 17.3%.

Book value per common share was $11.83 , compared to $11.34 in the prior year.

, compared to in the prior year. Tangible book value per common share was $11.09 , compared to $10.54 in the prior year.

Financial Performance:

Loan originations increased 13% to $1.85 billion , compared to $1.63 billion in the prior year, driven by the successful execution of new consumer loan initiatives combined with strong marketplace investor demand.

, compared to in the prior year, driven by the successful execution of new consumer loan initiatives combined with strong marketplace investor demand. Total net revenue increased 17% to $217.2 million , compared to $185.6 million in the prior year, driven by improved marketplace loan sales pricing and higher net interest income on a larger balance sheet.

, compared to in the prior year, driven by improved marketplace loan sales pricing and higher net interest income on a larger balance sheet. Provision for credit losses of $63.2 million , compared to $41.9 million in the prior year, primarily driven by higher held-for-investment whole loan retention.

, compared to in the prior year, primarily driven by higher held-for-investment whole loan retention. Improved net charge-offs in the held-for-investment at amortized cost loan portfolio to $46.0 million , compared to $82.5 million in the prior year. Net charge-off ratio of 4.5% compared to 6.6% in the prior year.

, compared to in the prior year. Net income of $9.7 million , compared to $10.2 million in the prior year. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 includes a one-time, post-tax $3.2 million non-cash impairment expense, as a result of the Tally acquisition, for internally-developed software.

, compared to in the prior year. Return on Equity (ROE) of 2.9%, with a Return on Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE) of 3.1%, compared to an ROE of 3.3% in the prior year, with an ROTCE of 3.6%.

Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) increased 34% to $74 .3 million, compared to $55.6 million in the prior year.



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

($ in millions, except per share amounts) December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

Total net revenue $ 217.2

$ 201.9

$ 185.6

$ 787.0

$ 864.6

Non-interest expense 142.9

136.3

130.0

543.7

566.4

Pre-provision net revenue (1) 74.3

65.5

55.6

243.3

298.2

Provision for credit losses 63.2

47.5

41.9

178.3

243.6

Income before income tax expense 11.1

18.0

13.7

65.1

54.6

Income tax expense (1.4)

(3.6)

(3.5)

(13.7)

(15.7)

Net income $ 9.7

$ 14.5

$ 10.2

$ 51.3

$ 38.9























Diluted EPS $ 0.08

$ 0.13

$ 0.09

$ 0.45

$ 0.36





(1) See page 3 of this release for additional information on our use of non-GAAP financial measures.

For a calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Tangible Book Value Per Common Share, and Return on Tangible Common Equity, refer to the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables at the end of this release.

Financial Outlook



First Quarter 2025

Loan originations $1.8B to $1.9B

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) $60M to $70M









Fourth Quarter 2025

Loan originations >$2.3B

Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) >8%



About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S., where members can access a broad range of financial products and services designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Based on hundreds of billions of cells of data and over $95 billion in loans, our advanced credit decisioning and machine-learning models are used across the customer lifecycle to expand seamless access to credit for our members, while generating compelling risk-adjusted returns for our loan investors. Since 2007, more than 5 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals. For more information about LendingClub, visit https://www.lendingclub.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR), Tangible Book Value (TBV) Per Common Share, and Return on Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE). Our non-GAAP financial measures do have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results under GAAP.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide management and investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies.

We believe PPNR is an important measure because it reflects the financial performance of our business operations. PPNR is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting the provision for credit losses and income tax benefit/expense from net income.

We believe TBV Per Common Share is an important measure used to evaluate the company's use of equity. TBV Per Common Share is a non-GAAP financial measure representing tangible common equity (common equity reduced by goodwill and customer relationship intangible assets), divided by the ending number of common shares issued and outstanding.

We believe ROTCE is an important measure because it reflects the company's ability to generate income from its core assets. ROTCE is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing annualized net income by the average tangible common equity for the applicable period.

For a reconciliation of such measures to the nearest GAAP measures, please refer to the tables on pages 14 and 15 of this release.

We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Pre-Provision Net Revenue and Return on Tangible Common Equity to the most directly comparable GAAP reported financial measures on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict future provision expense and goodwill, respectively, with reasonable certainty without unreasonable effort.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements above, including statements regarding our competitive advantages, macroeconomic outlook, anticipated future performance and financial results, are "forward-looking statements." The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements include: our ability to continue to attract and retain new and existing borrowers and platform investors; competition; overall economic conditions; the interest rate environment; the regulatory environment; default rates and those factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)

(Unaudited)











As of and for the three months ended

% Change



December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31,

2023

Q/Q

Y/Y

Operating Highlights:

Non-interest income $ 74,817

$ 61,640

$ 58,713

$ 57,800

$ 54,129

21 %

38 %

Net interest income 142,384

140,241

128,528

122,888

131,477

2 %

8 %

Total net revenue 217,201

201,881

187,241

180,688

185,606

8 %

17 %

Non-interest expense 142,855

136,332

132,258

132,233

130,015

5 %

10 %

Pre-provision net revenue(1) 74,346

65,549

54,983

48,455

55,591

13 %

34 %

Provision for credit losses 63,238

47,541

35,561

31,927

41,907

33 %

51 %

Income before income tax expense 11,108

18,008

19,422

16,528

13,684

(38) %

(19) %

Income tax expense (1,388)

(3,551)

(4,519)

(4,278)

(3,529)

(61) %

(61) %

Net income $ 9,720

$ 14,457

$ 14,903

$ 12,250

$ 10,155

(33) %

(4) %































Basic EPS $ 0.09

$ 0.13

$ 0.13

$ 0.11

$ 0.09

(31) %

— %

Diluted EPS $ 0.08

$ 0.13

$ 0.13

$ 0.11

$ 0.09

(38) %

(11) %































LendingClub Corporation Performance Metrics:

Net interest margin 5.42 %

5.63 %

5.75 %

5.75 %

6.40 %









Efficiency ratio(2) 65.8 %

67.5 %

70.6 %

73.2 %

70.0 %









Return on average equity (ROE)(3) 2.9 %

4.4 %

4.7 %

3.9 %

3.3 %









Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE)(1)(4) 3.1 %

4.7 %

5.1 %

4.2 %

3.6 %









Return on average total assets (ROA)(5) 0.4 %

0.6 %

0.6 %

0.5 %

0.5 %









Marketing expense as a % of loan originations 1.27 %

1.37 %

1.47 %

1.47 %

1.44 %







































LendingClub Corporation Capital Metrics:

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 17.3 %

15.9 %

17.9 %

17.6 %

17.9 %









Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.0 %

11.3 %

12.1 %

12.5 %

12.9 %









Book value per common share $ 11.83

$ 11.95

$ 11.52

$ 11.40

$ 11.34

(1) %

4 %

Tangible book value per common share(1) $ 11.09

$ 11.19

$ 10.75

$ 10.61

$ 10.54

(1) %

5 %































Loan Originations (in millions)(6):



























Total loan originations $ 1,846

$ 1,913

$ 1,813

$ 1,646

$ 1,630

(4) %

13 %

Marketplace loans $ 1,241

$ 1,403

$ 1,477

$ 1,361

$ 1,432

(12) %

(13) %

Loan originations held for investment $ 605

$ 510

$ 336

$ 285

$ 198

19 %

206 %

Loan originations held for investment as a % of total loan originations 33 %

27 %

19 %

17 %

12 %







































Servicing Portfolio AUM (in millions)(7):

Total servicing portfolio $ 12,371

$ 12,674

$ 12,999

$ 13,437

$ 14,122

(2) %

(12) %

Loans serviced for others $ 7,207

$ 7,028

$ 8,337

$ 8,671

$ 9,336

3 %

(23) %







(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures." (2) Calculated as the ratio of non-interest expense to total net revenue. (3) Calculated as annualized net income divided by average equity for the period presented. (4) Calculated as annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity for the period presented. (5) Calculated as annualized net income divided by average total assets for the period presented. (6) Includes unsecured personal loans and auto loans only. (7) Loans serviced on our platform, which includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans and education and patient finance loans serviced for others and retained by the Company.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)

(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)

(Unaudited)













As of and for the three months ended

% Change



December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31,

2023

Q/Q

Y/Y

Balance Sheet Data:

Securities available for sale $ 3,452,648

$ 3,311,418

$ 2,814,383

$ 2,228,500

$ 1,620,262

4 %

113 %

Loans held for sale at fair value $ 636,352

$ 849,967

$ 791,059

$ 550,415

$ 407,773

(25) %

56 %

Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost $ 4,125,818

$ 4,108,329

$ 4,228,391

$ 4,505,816

$ 4,850,302

— %

(15) %

Gross allowance for loan and lease losses (1) $ (285,686)

$ (274,538)

$ (285,368)

$ (311,794)

$ (355,773)

4 %

(20) %

Recovery asset value (2) $ 48,952

$ 53,974

$ 56,459

$ 52,644

$ 45,386

(9) %

8 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses $ (236,734)

$ (220,564)

$ (228,909)

$ (259,150)

$ (310,387)

7 %

(24) %

Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost, net $ 3,889,084

$ 3,887,765

$ 3,999,482

$ 4,246,666

$ 4,539,915

— %

(14) %

Loans held for investment at fair value (3) $ 1,027,798

$ 1,287,495

$ 339,222

$ 427,396

$ 272,678

(20) %

277 %

Total loans and leases held for investment (3) $ 4,916,882

$ 5,175,260

$ 4,338,704

$ 4,674,062

$ 4,812,593

(5) %

2 %

Whole loans held on balance sheet (4) $ 5,553,234

$ 6,025,227

$ 5,129,763

$ 5,224,477

$ 5,220,366

(8) %

6 %

Total assets $ 10,630,509

$ 11,037,507

$ 9,586,050

$ 9,244,828

$ 8,827,463

(4) %

20 %

Total deposits $ 9,068,237

$ 9,459,608

$ 8,095,328

$ 7,521,655

$ 7,333,486

(4) %

24 %

Total liabilities $ 9,288,778

$ 9,694,612

$ 8,298,105

$ 7,978,542

$ 7,575,641

(4) %

23 %

Total equity $ 1,341,731

$ 1,342,895

$ 1,287,945

$ 1,266,286

$ 1,251,822

— %

7 %







(1) Represents the allowance for future estimated net charge-offs on existing portfolio balances. (2) Represents the negative allowance for expected recoveries of amounts previously charged-off. (3) The balances at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024 include a loan portfolio that was purchased during the third quarter of 2024 of loans that we previously originated and sold. (4) Includes loans held for sale at fair value, loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost, net of allowance for loan and lease losses, and loans held for investment at fair value.

The asset quality metrics presented in the following table are for loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value:



As of and for the three months ended



December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

Asset Quality Metrics (1):

Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans

and leases held for investment at amortized cost 5.7 %

5.4 %

5.4 %

5.8 %

6.4 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses to commercial

loans and leases held for investment at amortized

cost 3.9 %

3.1 %

2.7 %

1.9 %

1.8 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses to consumer

loans and leases held for investment at amortized

cost 6.1 %

5.8 %

5.9 %

6.4 %

7.2 %

Gross allowance for loan and lease losses to

consumer loans and leases held for investment at

amortized cost 7.5 %

7.3 %

7.5 %

7.8 %

8.3 %

Net charge-offs $ 45,977

$ 55,805

$ 66,818

$ 80,483

$ 82,511

Net charge-off ratio (2) 4.5 %

5.4 %

6.2 %

6.9 %

6.6 %







(1) Calculated as ALLL or gross ALLL, where applicable, to the corresponding portfolio segment balance of loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost. (2) Net charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs divided by average outstanding loans and leases held for investment during the period.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





The following table presents loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and loans held for investment at fair value:



December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

Unsecured personal $ 3,106,472

$ 3,726,830

Residential mortgages 172,711

183,050

Secured consumer 230,232

250,039

Total consumer loans held for investment 3,509,415

4,159,919

Equipment finance (1) 64,232

110,992

Commercial real estate 373,785

380,322

Commercial and industrial 178,386

199,069

Total commercial loans and leases held for investment 616,403

690,383

Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost 4,125,818

4,850,302

Allowance for loan and lease losses (236,734)

(310,387)

Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost, net $ 3,889,084

$ 4,539,915

Loans held for investment at fair value (2) 1,027,798

272,678

Total loans and leases held for investment (2) $ 4,916,882

$ 4,812,593







(1) Comprised of sales-type leases for equipment. (2) The balance at December 31, 2024 includes a loan portfolio that was purchased during the third quarter of 2024 of loans that we previously originated and sold.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





The following table presents the components of the allowance for loan and lease losses on loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost:



December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Gross allowance for loan and lease losses (1) $ 285,686

$ 355,773

Recovery asset value (2) (48,952)

(45,386)

Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 236,734

$ 310,387







(1) Represents the allowance for future estimated net charge-offs on existing portfolio balances. (2) Represents the negative allowance for expected recoveries of amounts previously charged-off.

The following tables present the allowance for loan and lease losses on loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value:



Three Months Ended



December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024



Consumer

Commercial

Total

Consumer

Commercial

Total

Allowance for loan and lease

losses, beginning of period $ 200,899

$ 19,665

$ 220,564

$ 210,729

$ 18,180

$ 228,909

Credit loss expense for loans

and leases held for investment 56,322

5,825

62,147

45,813

1,647

47,460

Charge-offs (64,167)

(1,887)

(66,054)

(68,388)

(721)

(69,109)

Recoveries 19,544

533

20,077

12,745

559

13,304

Allowance for loan and lease

losses, end of period $ 212,598

$ 24,136

$ 236,734

$ 200,899

$ 19,665

$ 220,564





Three Months Ended



December 31, 2023



Consumer

Commercial

Total

Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period $ 336,288

$ 14,207

$ 350,495

Credit loss expense for loans and leases held for investment 43,227

(824)

42,403

Charge-offs (88,904)

(1,193)

(90,097)

Recoveries 7,450

136

7,586

Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period $ 298,061

$ 12,326

$ 310,387



LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

PAST DUE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





The following tables present past due loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value:

December 31, 2024 30-59

Days

60-89

Days

90 or More

Days

Total Days

Past Due

Guaranteed

Amount (1)

Unsecured personal $ 23,530

$ 19,293

$ 21,387

$ 64,210

$ —

Residential mortgages 151

88

—

239

—

Secured consumer 2,342

600

337

3,279

—

Total consumer loans held for investment $ 26,023

$ 19,981

$ 21,724

$ 67,728

$ —























Equipment finance $ 67

$ —

$ 4,551

$ 4,618

$ —

Commercial real estate 8,320

483

9,731

18,534

8,456

Commercial and industrial 6,257

1,182

15,971

23,410

18,512

Total commercial loans and leases held for investment $ 14,644

$ 1,665

$ 30,253

$ 46,562

$ 26,968

Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost $ 40,667

$ 21,646

$ 51,977

$ 114,290

$ 26,968



December 31, 2023 30-59

Days

60-89

Days

90 or More

Days

Total Days

Past Due

Guaranteed

Amount (1)

Unsecured personal $ 32,716

$ 29,556

$ 30,132

$ 92,404

$ —

Residential mortgages 1,751

—

—

1,751

—

Secured consumer 2,076

635

217

2,928

—

Total consumer loans held for investment $ 36,543

$ 30,191

$ 30,349

$ 97,083

$ —























Equipment finance $ 1,265

$ —

$ —

$ 1,265

$ —

Commercial real estate —

3,566

1,618

5,184

4,047

Commercial and industrial 12,261

1,632

1,515

15,408

11,260

Total commercial loans and leases held for investment $ 13,526

$ 5,198

$ 3,133

$ 21,857

$ 15,307

Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost $ 50,069

$ 35,389

$ 33,482

$ 118,940

$ 15,307





(1) Represents loan balances guaranteed by the Small Business Association.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

Change (%)



December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023

Q4 2024 vs Q3 2024

Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023

Non-interest income:



















Origination fees $ 64,745

$ 71,465

$ 76,702

(9) %

(16) %

Servicing fees 17,391

8,081

17,450

115 %

— %

Gain on sales of loans 15,007

12,433

11,921

21 %

26 %

Net fair value adjustments (24,980)

(33,595)

(53,892)

26 %

54 %

Marketplace revenue 72,163

58,384

52,181

24 %

38 %

Other non-interest income 2,654

3,256

1,948

(18) %

36 %

Total non-interest income 74,817

61,640

54,129

21 %

38 %























Total interest income 240,596

240,377

208,319

— %

15 %

Total interest expense 98,212

100,136

76,842

(2) %

28 %

Net interest income 142,384

140,241

131,477

2 %

8 %























Total net revenue 217,201

201,881

185,606

8 %

17 %























Provision for credit losses 63,238

47,541

41,907

33 %

51 %























Non-interest expense:



















Compensation and benefits 58,656

57,408

58,591

2 %

— %

Marketing 23,415

26,186

23,465

(11) %

— %

Equipment and software 13,361

12,789

13,190

4 %

1 %

Depreciation and amortization 19,748

13,341

11,953

48 %

65 %

Professional services 9,136

8,014

7,727

14 %

18 %

Occupancy 3,991

4,005

3,926

— %

2 %

Other non-interest expense 14,548

14,589

11,163

— %

30 %

Total non-interest expense 142,855

136,332

130,015

5 %

10 %























Income before income tax expense 11,108

18,008

13,684

(38) %

(19) %

Income tax expense (1,388)

(3,551)

(3,529)

(61) %

(61) %

Net income $ 9,720

$ 14,457

$ 10,155

(33) %

(4) %























Net income per share:



















Basic EPS $ 0.09

$ 0.13

$ 0.09

(31) %

— %

Diluted EPS $ 0.08

$ 0.13

$ 0.09

(38) %

(11) %

Weighted-average common shares – Basic 112,788,050

112,042,202

109,948,785

1 %

3 %

Weighted-average common shares – Diluted 116,400,285

113,922,256

109,949,371

2 %

6 %



LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Continued)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)













Year Ended December 31,







2024

2023

Change (%)

Non-interest income:











Origination fees $ 283,420

$ 279,146

2 %

Servicing fees 64,933

98,613

(34) %

Gain on sales of loans 49,097

47,839

3 %

Net fair value adjustments (154,659)

(134,114)

(15) %

Marketplace revenue 242,791

291,484

(17) %

Other non-interest income 10,179

11,297

(10) %

Total non-interest income 252,970

302,781

(16) %















Total interest income 907,958

832,630

9 %

Total interest expense 373,917

270,792

38 %

Net interest income 534,041

561,838

(5) %















Total net revenue 787,011

864,619

(9) %















Provision for credit losses 178,267

243,565

(27) %















Non-interest expense:











Compensation and benefits 232,158

261,948

(11) %

Marketing 100,402

93,840

7 %

Equipment and software 51,194

53,485

(4) %

Depreciation and amortization 58,834

47,195

25 %

Professional services 32,045

35,173

(9) %

Occupancy 15,798

17,532

(10) %

Other non-interest expense 53,247

57,264

(7) %

Total non-interest expense 543,678

566,437

(4) %















Income before income tax expense 65,066

54,617

19 %

Income tax expense (13,736)

(15,678)

(12) %

Net income $ 51,330

$ 38,939

32 %















Net income per share:











Basic EPS $ 0.46

$ 0.36

28 %

Diluted EPS $ 0.45

$ 0.36

25 %

Weighted-average common shares – Basic 111,731,523

108,466,179

3 %

Weighted-average common shares – Diluted 113,122,859

108,468,857

4 %



LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

NET INTEREST INCOME

(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)

(Unaudited)



Consolidated LendingClub Corporation (1)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023



Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Interest-earning assets (2)



































Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and other $ 1,193,570

$ 14,194

4.76 %

$ 939,611

$ 12,442

5.30 %

$ 1,190,539

$ 16,271

5.47 %

Securities available for sale at fair value 3,390,315

57,259

6.76 %

3,047,305

52,476

6.89 %

1,197,625

20,920

6.99 %

Loans held for sale at fair value 673,279

20,696

12.30 %

899,434

30,326

13.49 %

501,850

15,883

12.66 %

Loans and leases held for investment:



































Unsecured personal loans 3,080,934

104,011

13.50 %

3,045,150

103,291

13.57 %

3,890,041

128,190

13.18 %

Commercial and other consumer loans 1,023,041

14,203

5.55 %

1,057,688

15,497

5.86 %

1,126,010

17,033

6.05 %

Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost 4,103,975

118,214

11.52 %

4,102,838

118,788

11.58 %

5,016,051

145,223

11.58 %

Loans held for investment at fair value (3) 1,153,204

30,233

10.49 %

972,698

26,345

10.83 %

306,636

10,022

13.07 %

Total loans and leases held for investment (3) 5,257,179

148,447

11.29 %

5,075,536

145,133

11.44 %

5,322,687

155,245

11.67 %

Total interest-earning assets 10,514,343

240,596

9.15 %

9,961,886

240,377

9.65 %

8,212,701

208,319

10.15 %

Cash and due from banks and restricted cash 51,555









41,147









63,181









Allowance for loan and lease losses (227,673)









(225,968)









(334,711)









Other non-interest earning assets 597,609









624,198









659,995









Total assets $ 10,935,834









$ 10,401,263









$ 8,601,166









Interest-bearing liabilities



































Interest-bearing deposits:



































Checking and money market accounts $ 805,362

$ 5,502

2.72 %

$ 1,092,376

$ 10,146

3.70 %

$ 1,081,875

$ 9,593

3.52 %

Savings accounts and certificates of deposit 8,214,866

92,698

4.49 %

6,944,586

86,717

4.97 %

5,720,058

66,660

4.62 %

Interest-bearing deposits 9,020,228

98,200

4.33 %

8,036,962

96,863

4.79 %

6,801,933

76,253

4.45 %

Other interest-bearing liabilities 615

12

7.20 %

486,736

3,273

2.69 %

24,180

589

9.74 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,020,843

98,212

4.33 %

8,523,698

100,136

4.67 %

6,826,113

76,842

4.47 %

Non-interest bearing deposits 328,022









344,577









314,822









Other liabilities 251,239









225,467









238,806









Total liabilities $ 9,600,104









$ 9,093,742









$ 7,379,741









Total equity $ 1,335,730









$ 1,307,521









$ 1,221,425









Total liabilities and equity $ 10,935,834









$ 10,401,263









$ 8,601,166















































Interest rate spread







4.82 %









4.98 %









5.68 %







































Net interest income and net interest margin



$ 142,384

5.42 %





$ 140,241

5.63 %





$ 131,477

6.40 %







(1) Consolidated presentation reflects intercompany eliminations. (2) Nonaccrual loans and any related income are included in their respective loan categories. (3) The average balance for the fourth and third quarters of 2024 includes a loan portfolio that was purchased during the third quarter of 2024 of loans that we previously originated and sold.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)







December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

Assets







Cash and due from banks $ 15,524

$ 14,993

Interest-bearing deposits in banks 938,534

1,237,511

Total cash and cash equivalents 954,058

1,252,504

Restricted cash 23,338

41,644

Securities available for sale at fair value ($3,492,264 and $1,663,990 at amortized cost, respectively) 3,452,648

1,620,262

Loans held for sale at fair value 636,352

407,773

Loans and leases held for investment 4,125,818

4,850,302

Allowance for loan and lease losses (236,734)

(310,387)

Loans and leases held for investment, net 3,889,084

4,539,915

Loans held for investment at fair value (1) 1,027,798

272,678

Property, equipment and software, net 167,532

161,517

Goodwill 75,717

75,717

Other assets 403,982

455,453

Total assets $ 10,630,509

$ 8,827,463

Liabilities and Equity







Deposits:







Interest-bearing $ 8,676,119

$ 7,001,680

Noninterest-bearing 392,118

331,806

Total deposits 9,068,237

7,333,486

Borrowings —

19,354

Other liabilities 220,541

222,801

Total liabilities 9,288,778

7,575,641

Equity







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 113,383,917 and 110,410,602 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,134

1,104

Additional paid-in capital 1,702,316

1,669,828

Accumulated deficit (337,476)

(388,806)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (24,243)

(30,304)

Total equity 1,341,731

1,251,822

Total liabilities and equity $ 10,630,509

$ 8,827,463







(1) The balance at December 31, 2024 includes a loan portfolio that was purchased during the third quarter of 2024 of loans that we previously originated and sold.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)





Pre-Provision Net Revenue





For the three months ended

For the year ended



December 31,

2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

GAAP Net income $ 9,720

$ 14,457

$ 14,903

$ 12,250

$ 10,155

$ 51,330

$ 38,939

Less: Provision for credit losses (63,238)

(47,541)

(35,561)

(31,927)

(41,907)

(178,267)

(243,565)

Less: Income tax expense (1,388)

(3,551)

(4,519)

(4,278)

(3,529)

(13,736)

(15,678)

Pre-provision net revenue $ 74,346

$ 65,549

$ 54,983

$ 48,455

$ 55,591

$ 243,333

$ 298,182





For the three months ended

For the year ended



December 31,

2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

Non-interest income $ 74,817

$ 61,640

$ 58,713

$ 57,800

$ 54,129

$ 252,970

$ 302,781

Net interest income 142,384

140,241

128,528

122,888

131,477

534,041

561,838

Total net revenue 217,201

201,881

187,241

180,688

185,606

787,011

864,619

Non-interest expense (142,855)

(136,332)

(132,258)

(132,233)

(130,015)

(543,678)

(566,437)

Pre-provision net revenue 74,346

65,549

54,983

48,455

55,591

243,333

298,182

Provision for credit losses (63,238)

(47,541)

(35,561)

(31,927)

(41,907)

(178,267)

(243,565)

Income before income tax expense 11,108

18,008

19,422

16,528

13,684

65,066

54,617

Income tax expense (1,388)

(3,551)

(4,519)

(4,278)

(3,529)

(13,736)

(15,678)

GAAP Net income $ 9,720

$ 14,457

$ 14,903

$ 12,250

$ 10,155

$ 51,330

$ 38,939



Tangible Book Value Per Common Share





December 31,

2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31,

2023

GAAP common equity $ 1,341,731

$ 1,342,895

$ 1,287,945

$ 1,266,286

$ 1,251,822

Less: Goodwill (75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717)

Less: Customer relationship intangible assets (8,586)

(9,439)

(10,293)

(11,165)

(12,135)

Tangible common equity $ 1,257,428

$ 1,257,739

$ 1,201,935

$ 1,179,404

$ 1,163,970























Book value per common share

GAAP common equity $ 1,341,731

$ 1,342,895

$ 1,287,945

$ 1,266,286

$ 1,251,822

Common shares issued and outstanding 113,383,917

112,401,990

111,812,215

111,120,415

110,410,602

Book value per common share $ 11.83

$ 11.95

$ 11.52

$ 11.40

$ 11.34























Tangible book value per common share

Tangible common equity $ 1,257,428

$ 1,257,739

$ 1,201,935

$ 1,179,404

$ 1,163,970

Common shares issued and outstanding 113,383,917

112,401,990

111,812,215

111,120,415

110,410,602

Tangible book value per common share $ 11.09

$ 11.19

$ 10.75

$ 10.61

$ 10.54



LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued)

(In thousands, except ratios)

(Unaudited)





Return On Tangible Common Equity





For the three months ended

For the year ended



December 31,

2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

Average GAAP common equity $ 1,335,730

$ 1,307,521

$ 1,266,608

$ 1,257,237

$ 1,221,425

$ 1,291,938

$ 1,204,050

Less: Average goodwill (75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717)

Less: Average customer relationship intangible assets (9,013)

(9,866)

(10,729)

(11,650)

(12,643)

(10,324)

(14,198)

Average tangible common equity $ 1,251,000

$ 1,221,938

$ 1,180,162

$ 1,169,870

$ 1,133,065

$ 1,205,897

$ 1,114,135































Return on average equity

Annualized GAAP net income $ 38,880

$ 57,828

$ 59,612

$ 49,000

$ 40,620

$ 51,330

$ 38,939

Average GAAP common equity $ 1,335,730

$ 1,307,521

$ 1,266,608

$ 1,257,237

$ 1,221,425

$ 1,291,938

$ 1,204,050

Return on average equity 2.9 %

4.4 %

4.7 %

3.9 %

3.3 %

4.0 %

3.2 %































Return on tangible common equity

Annualized GAAP net income $ 38,880

$ 57,828

$ 59,612

$ 49,000

$ 40,620

$ 51,330

$ 38,939

Average tangible common equity $ 1,251,000

$ 1,221,938

$ 1,180,162

$ 1,169,870

$ 1,133,065

$ 1,205,897

$ 1,114,135

Return on tangible common equity 3.1 %

4.7 %

5.1 %

4.2 %

3.6 %

4.3 %

3.5 %



