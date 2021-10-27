LendingClub Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Record Revenues Up 20% Sequentially

Net Income up 190% Sequentially

Raising Full Year Outlook

News provided by

LendingClub Corporation

Oct 27, 2021, 16:06 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America's leading digital marketplace bank, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

"Our strong revenue and earnings growth trajectory has become evident following our transformation into a digital marketplace bank," said Scott Sanborn, LendingClub's CEO. "Our success continues to be driven by our competitive advantages, including our growing base of 3.8 million members, our exceptional data science capabilities, and our proven marketplace model. With our enhanced operating leverage, digital first infrastructure, and the ongoing move of consumers toward online banking, there's no better time to grow a next generation digital bank like LendingClub."

Record Revenue and Net Income Reflects Strong Execution and Business Model Transformation.

  • Record revenue of $246.2 million with total sequential revenue growth of 20% outpacing origination growth of 14%.
    • New recurring stream of net interest income grew 42% sequentially to $65.3 million, as the bank's loan portfolio (excluding PPP loans) grew 25% from June 30, 2021.
    • Marketplace revenue grew 15% sequentially, reflecting higher origination fees associated with loan origination growth.
    • Deposits grew 12% sequentially to $2.8 billion, in line with growth in our loans held for investment.
  • Record net income of $27.2 million, up 190% sequentially, highlighting positive operating leverage in the fully integrated digital bank business model.
  • Net income of $27.2 million and earnings per share of $0.26 were negatively impacted by $51.5 million of notable items: $34.0 million of Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) provisioning and $17.5 million of net revenue deferrals both driven by strong retained loan growth. These items reduced our earnings per share by $0.49 in the third quarter of 2021.

Three Months Ended  

($ in millions)

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

QoQ
$ Change

QoQ
% Change

Loan originations(1)

$

3,106.7

$

2,722.4

$

384.3

14

%

Total revenue

$

246.2

$

204.4

$

41.8

20

%

Consolidated net income

$

27.2

$

9.4

$

17.8

190

%

(1) 

Includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans, and education and patient finance loans only.

Financial Outlook – Raising Full Year Targets

(millions)

Fourth Quarter

2021

Full Year

2021

Versus Prior

Full Year 2021 Guidance

Loan originations(1)

$2.8B to $3.0B

$10.1B to $10.3B

+$100M to +$300M

Total revenue

$240M to $250M

$796M to $806M

+$26M to +$46M

Consolidated net income

$20M to $25M

$9M to $14M

+$17M to +$22M

(1) 

Includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans, and education and patient finance loans only.

Notable Items Impacting Q3'21 Consolidated Net Income

(millions)

Consolidated Net
Income Impact(1)

Per
Diluted
Share
Impact

Commentary

Revenue deferrals, net of amortization

$(17.5)

$0.17

Origination fee and cost deferrals,
net of interest income amortization during
the period

Provision for credit losses, less net charge-offs

$(34.0)

$0.32

Primarily for consumer loans originated
and retained in the quarter

Total

$(51.5)

$0.49

(1) 

Amounts presented net of tax.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S., where members can access a broad range of financial products and services designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Based on more than 150 billion cells of data and over $65 billion in loans, our artificial intelligence-driven credit decisioning and machine-learning models are used across the customer lifecycle to expand seamless access to credit for our members, while generating compelling risk-adjusted returns for our loan investors. Since 2007, more than 3.8 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals. For more information about LendingClub, visit https://www.lendingclub.com.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The LendingClub third quarter 2021 webcast and teleconference is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. A live webcast of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com under the Filings & Financials menu in Quarterly Results. To access the call, please dial +1 (888) 317-6003, or outside the U.S. +1 (412) 317-6061, with conference ID 3514635, ten minutes prior to 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). An audio archive of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com. An audio replay will also be available 1 hour after the end of the call until November 3, 2021, by calling +1 (877) 344-7529 or outside the U.S. +1 (412) 317-0088, with Conference ID 10160701. LendingClub has used, and intends to use, its investor relations website, blog (http://blog.lendingclub.com), Twitter handle (@LendingClub) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/LendingClubTeam) as a means of disclosing material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts

For Investors:
[email protected]

Media Contact:
[email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements above, including statements regarding our competitive advantages, ability to grow our business, anticipated future performance and financial results, are "forward-looking statements." The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements include: our ability to continue to attract and retain new and existing customers; competition; overall economic conditions; the regulatory environment; demand for the types of loans facilitated by us; default rates and those factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and 10-K each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

*****

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)
(Unaudited)

The information in the following tables is presented for the consolidated LendingClub Corporation, unless specifically noted for LendingClub Bank, the company's wholly-owned subsidiary:


As of and for the three months ended

% Change

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

September 30,
2020

Q/Q

Y/Y

Operating Highlights:

Non-interest income

$

180,878

$

158,476

$

87,334

$

72,597

$

57,750

14

%

213

%

Net interest income

$

65,288

$

45,905

$

18,506

$

2,899

13,294

42

%

391

%

Total net revenue

$

246,166

$

204,381

$

105,840

$

75,496

$

71,044

20

%

246

%














Consolidated net income (loss)

$

27,185

$

9,371

$

(47,084)

$

(26,655)

$

(34,325)

190

%

N/M














EPS – basic

$

0.27

$

0.10

$

(0.49)

$

(0.29)

$

(0.38)

170

%

N/M

EPS – diluted

$

0.26

$

0.09

$

(0.49)

$

(0.29)

$

(0.38)

189

%

N/M














LendingClub Bank Performance Metrics:

Net interest margin

7.1

%

5.5

%

3.3

%

N/A

N/A




Efficiency ratio (1)

67.5

%

69.0

%

104.8

%

N/A

N/A




Return on average equity (ROE)

26.5

%

34.7

%

N/A

N/A

N/A




Return on average total assets (ROA)

3.7

%

4.7

%

N/A

N/A

N/A


















LendingClub Bank Capital Ratios:

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

18.0

%

18.7

%

20.9

%

N/A

N/A




Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

14.1

%

13.5

%

12.9

%

N/A

N/A


















Consolidated LendingClub Corporation Performance Metrics:

Net interest margin

6.3

%

4.7

%

1.8

%

0.7

%

2.9

%



Efficiency ratio (1)

72.6

%

78.4

%

126.8

%

N/A

N/A




Return on average equity (ROE)

13.8

%

5.0

%

N/A

N/A

N/A




Return on average total assets (ROA)

2.4

%

0.8

%

N/A

N/A

N/A




Marketing expense as a % of loan originations

1.6

%

1.3

%

1.3

%

0.9

%

0.4

%

















Loan originations (in millions) (2):












Marketplace loans

$

2,471

$

2,182

$

1,139

$

912

$

584

13

%

323

%

Loan originations held for investment

$

636

$

541

$

344

$



$



18

%

N/A

Total loan originations

$

3,107

$

2,722

$

1,483

$

912

$

584

14

%

432

%














Servicing portfolio AUM

(in millions) (3)

$

11,592

$

10,741

$

10,271

$

11,002

$

12,267

8

%

(6)

%














Balance Sheet Data:

Loans and leases held for investment, net, excluding PPP loans

$

2,235,698

$

1,791,492

$

1,414,900

$



$



25

%

N/A

PPP loans

$

367,558

$

507,553

$

664,400

$



$



(28)

%

N/A

Total loans and leases held for investment, net

$

2,603,256

$

2,299,045

$

2,079,300

$



$



13

%

N/A

Total assets

$

4,750,760

$

4,370,101

$

4,491,089

$

1,863,293

$

1,979,457

9

%

140

%

Total deposits

$

2,838,719

$

2,539,704

$

2,373,437

$



$



12

%

N/A

Total liabilities

$

3,945,970

$

3,607,742

$

3,757,954

$

1,139,122

$

1,245,565

9

%

217

%

Total equity

$

804,790

$

762,359

$

733,135

$

724,171

$

733,892

6

%

10

%














Allowance Ratios:

Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases held for investment

3.9

%

3.0

%

1.7

%

N/A

N/A




Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases held for investment, excluding PPP loans

4.5

%

3.8

%

2.5

%

N/A

N/A




Allowance for loan and lease losses to consumer loans and leases held for investment

5.2

%

4.3

%

2.3

%

N/A

N/A




Allowance for loan and lease losses to commercial loans and leases held for investment

1.6

%

1.5

%

1.3

%

N/A

N/A




Allowance for loan and lease losses to commercial loans and leases held for investment, excluding PPP loans

2.6

%

2.8

%

1.7

%

N/A

N/A




N/M – Not meaningful

N/A – Not applicable

(1)

Calculated as the ratio of non-interest expense to total net revenue.

(2)

Includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans, and education and patient finance loans only.

(3)

Loans serviced on our platform, which includes personal and auto loans serviced for others and retained for investment by the Company.

 

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT
(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)
(Unaudited)


September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

Unsecured personal

$

1,258,279

$

776,338

Residential mortgages

141,200

152,528

Secured consumer

314,539

326,318

Other consumer

1,220

157

Total consumer loans held for investment

1,715,238

1,255,341

Equipment finance (1)

157,457

161,465

Commercial real estate

316,135

294,954

Commercial and industrial (2)

519,162

658,366

Total commercial loans and leases held for investment

992,754

1,114,785

Total loans and leases held for investment

2,707,992

2,370,126

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(104,736)

(71,081)

Loans and leases held for investment, net

$

2,603,256

$

2,299,045

(1)

Comprised of sales-type leases for equipment.

(2)

Includes $367.6 million of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. The Company determined no allowance for expected credit losses is needed on these loans.

 

 

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES

(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

Consumer

Commercial

Total

Consumer

Commercial

Total

Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period

$

54,058

$

17,023

$

71,081

$

19,785

$

16,347

$

36,132

Credit loss expense for loans and leases held for investment

37,695

(562)

37,133

34,317

659

34,976

Charge-offs

(3,142)

(1,194)

(4,336)

(90)

(156)

(246)

Recoveries

20

838

858

46

173

219

Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period

$

88,631

$

16,105

$

104,736

$

54,058

$

17,023

$

71,081

 

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended


September 30,
2021

June 30,

2021

Change (%)

Non-interest income:




Marketplace revenue (1)

$

174,556

$

151,735

15

%

Other non-interest income

6,322

6,741

(6)

%

Total non-interest income

180,878

158,476

14

%






Interest income:




Interest on loans held for sale

8,536

8,694

(2)

%

Interest and fees on loans and leases held for investment

57,644

39,068

48

%

Interest on retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value

12,172

16,014

(24)

%

Interest on other loans held for investment at fair value

973

1,222

(20)

%

Interest on securities available for sale

3,180

2,539

25

%

Other interest income

355

190

87

%

Total interest income

82,860

67,727

22

%






Interest expense:




Interest on deposits

1,899

1,699

12

%

Interest on short-term borrowings

849

1,003

(15)

%

Interest on retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings

12,172

16,014

(24)

%

Interest on Structured Program borrowings

2,120

2,668

(21)

%

Interest on other long-term debt

532

438

21

%

Total interest expense

17,572

21,822

(19)

%






Net interest income

65,288

45,905

42

%






Total net revenue

246,166

204,381

20

%






Provision for credit losses

37,524

34,634

8

%






Non-interest expense:




Compensation and benefits

73,304

71,925

2

%

Marketing

50,782

35,107

45

%

Equipment and software

10,297

9,281

11

%

Occupancy

6,486

6,157

5

%

Depreciation and amortization

10,549

11,508

(8)

%

Professional services

11,750

11,520

2

%

Other non-interest expense

15,607

14,641

7

%

Total non-interest expense

178,775

160,139

12

%






Income before income tax expense

29,867

9,608

211

%

Income tax expense

2,682

237

N/M

Consolidated net income

$

27,185

$

9,371

190

%






Net income per share attributable to common stockholders – Basic

$

0.27

$

0.10


Net income per share attributable to common stockholders – Diluted

$

0.26

$

0.09


Weighted-average common shares – Basic

99,073,507

97,785,089


Weighted-average common shares – Diluted

106,108,662

102,031,088


N/M – Not meaningful

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Continued)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

(1) Marketplace revenue consists of the following:


Three Months Ended


September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

Change (%)

Origination fees

$

129,125

$

113,802

13

%

Servicing fees

20,819

22,714

(8)

%

Gain on sales of loans

21,907

19,317

13

%

Net fair value adjustments

2,705

(4,098)

N/M

Total marketplace revenue

$

174,556

$

151,735

15

%

 

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)


Three months ended September 30, 2021

LendingClub

Bank

LendingClub

Corporation

(Parent only)

Intercompany

Eliminations

Total

Non-interest income:






Marketplace revenue

$

151,109

$

23,447

$



$

174,556

Other non-interest income

25,393

4,140

(23,211)

6,322

Total non-interest income

176,502

27,587

(23,211)

180,878








Interest income:






Interest income

64,606

18,254



82,860

Interest expense

(2,270)

(15,302)



(17,572)

Net interest income

62,336

2,952



65,288








Total net revenue

238,838

30,539

(23,211)

246,166








Reversal of (provision for) credit losses

(38,019)

495



(37,524)

Non-interest expense

(161,101)

(40,885)

23,211

(178,775)

Income (Loss) before income tax benefit (expense)

39,718

(9,851)



29,867

Income tax benefit (expense)

(4,670)

12,607

(10,619)

(2,682)

Consolidated net income (loss)

$

35,048

$

2,756

$

(10,619)

$

27,185

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

LendingClub

Bank

LendingClub

Corporation

(Parent only)

Intercompany

Eliminations

Total

Non-interest income:





Marketplace revenue

$

128,714

$

23,021

$



$

151,735

Other non-interest income

28,340

4,281

(25,880)

6,741

Total non-interest income

157,054

27,302

(25,880)

158,476







Interest income:





Interest income

45,325

22,402



67,727

Interest expense

(1,972)

(19,850)



(21,822)

Net interest income

43,353

2,552



45,905







Total net revenue

200,407

29,854

(25,880)

204,381







Reversal of (provision for) credit losses

(34,956)

322



(34,634)

Non-interest expense

(138,182)

(47,837)

25,880

(160,139)

Income (Loss) before income tax benefit

27,269

(17,661)



9,608

Income tax benefit (expense)

12,513

8,922

(21,672)

(237)

Consolidated net income (loss)

$

39,782

$

(8,739)

$

(21,672)

$

9,371

LENDINGCLUB BANK
NET INTEREST INCOME
(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)
(Unaudited)


LendingClub Bank

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021

Average
Balance

Interest Income/
Expense

Average Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Interest Income/
Expense

Average Yield/
Rate

Interest-earning assets (1)










Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

695,294

$

352

0.20

%

$

551,895

$

186

0.13

%

Securities available for sale at fair value

182,882

632

1.38

%

165,579

348

0.84

%

Loans held for sale

145,262

5,978

16.46

%

144,037

5,723

15.89

%

Loans and leases held for investment:










Unsecured personal loans

991,297

39,532

15.95

%

511,787

19,499

15.24

%

Secured consumer loans

464,194

4,688

4.04

%

532,426

5,173

3.89

%

Commercial loans and leases

616,823

7,887

5.11

%

623,735

9,062

5.81

%

PPP loans

436,785

5,537

5.07

%

615,942

5,334

3.46

%

Loans and leases held for investment

2,509,099

57,644

9.19

%

2,283,890

39,068

6.84

%

Total interest-earning assets

3,532,537

64,606

7.32

%

3,145,401

45,325

5.76

%












Cash and due from banks

29,290





34,612




Allowance for loan and lease losses

(86,686)





(51,109)




Other non-interest earning assets

270,594





221,870




Total assets

$

3,745,735





$

3,350,774
















Interest-bearing liabilities










Interest-bearing deposits










Checking and money market accounts

$

2,221,365

$

1,707

0.30

%

$

2,071,112

$

1,618

0.31

%

Savings accounts and certificates of deposit

307,807

192

0.25

%

301,939

81

0.11

%

Interest-bearing deposits

2,529,172

1,899

0.30

%

2,373,051

1,699

0.29

%

Short-term borrowings

321



%

2,138

1

0.06

%

Advances from PPPLF

416,748

371

0.36

%

312,168

272

0.35

%

Other long-term debt





%

708



%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,946,241

2,270

0.31

%

2,688,065

1,972

0.29

%












Non-interest bearing deposits

114,065





102,709




Other liabilities

155,806





100,835




Total liabilities

$

3,216,112





$

2,891,609




Total equity

$

529,623





$

459,165




Total liabilities and equity

$

3,745,735





$

3,350,774
















Interest rate spread



7.01

%




5.47

%












Net interest income and net interest margin

$

62,336

7.06

%


$

43,353

5.51

%

(1)

Nonaccrual loans and any related income are included in their respective loan categories.


 

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
NET INTEREST INCOME (Continued)
(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

LendingClub Bank

LendingClub Corporation

(Parent only)

Consolidated

LendingClub Corporation

Average
Balance

Interest Income/
Expense

Average Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Interest Income/
Expense

Average Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Interest Income/
Expense

Average Yield/
Rate

Interest-earning assets (1)
















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

695,294

$

352

0.20

%

$

83,405

$

3

0.01

%

$

778,667

$

355

0.18

%

Securities available for sale at fair value

182,882

632

1.38

%

83,804

2,548

12.16

%

266,686

3,180

4.77

%

Loans held for sale at fair value

145,262

5,978

16.46

%

81,160

2,558

12.60

%

226,422

8,536

15.08

%

Loans and leases held for investment:
















Unsecured personal loans

991,297

39,532

15.95

%





%

991,297

39,532

15.95

%

Secured consumer loans

464,194

4,688

4.04

%





%

464,194

4,688

4.04

%

Commercial loans and leases

616,823

7,887

5.11

%





%

616,823

7,887

5.11

%

PPP loans

436,785

5,537

5.07

%





%

436,785

5,537

5.07

%

Loans and leases held for investment

2,509,099

57,644

9.19

%





%

2,509,099

57,644

9.19

%

Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value





%

344,205

12,172

14.15

%

344,205

12,172

14.15

%

Other loans held for investment at fair value





%

30,981

973

12.58

%

30,981

973

12.58

%

Total interest-earning assets

3,532,537

64,606

7.32

%

623,555

18,254

11.71

%

4,156,060

82,860

7.97

%


















Cash and due from banks and restricted cash

29,290





99,985





96,733




Allowance for loan and lease losses

(86,686)











(86,686)




Other non-interest earning assets

270,594





760,131





449,964




Total assets

$

3,745,735





$

1,483,671





$

4,616,071






















Interest-bearing liabilities
















Interest-bearing deposits:
















Checking and money market accounts

$

2,221,365

$

1,707

0.30

%

$



$



%

$

2,221,365

$

1,707

0.30

%

Savings accounts and certificates of deposit

307,807

192

0.25

%





%

307,807

192

0.25

%

Interest-bearing deposits

2,529,172

1,899

0.30

%





%

2,529,172

1,899

0.30

%

Short-term borrowings

321



%

56,903

849

5.97

%

57,224

849

5.93

%

Advances from PPPLF

416,748

371

0.36

%





%

416,748

371

0.36

%

Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings





%

344,087

12,173

14.15

%

344,087

12,173

14.15

%

Structured Program borrowings





%

100,178

2,119

8.46

%

100,178

2,119

8.46

%

Other long-term debt





%

15,606

161

4.13

%

15,606

161

4.13

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,946,241

2,270

0.31

%

516,774

15,302

11.84

%

3,463,015

17,572

2.03

%


















Non-interest bearing deposits

114,065











81,491




Other liabilities

155,806





183,962





285,292




Total liabilities

$

3,216,112





$

700,736





$

3,829,798






















Total equity

$

529,623





$

782,935





$

786,273




Total liabilities and equity

$

3,745,735





$

1,483,671





$

4,616,071






















Interest rate spread



7.01

%




(0.13)

%




5.95

%


















Net interest income and net interest margin

$

62,336

7.06

%


$

2,952

1.89

%


$

65,288

6.28

%

(1) 

Consolidated presentation reflects intercompany eliminations.

(2)

Nonaccrual loans and any related income are included in their respective loan categories.


 

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
NET INTEREST INCOME (Continued)
(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

LendingClub Bank

LendingClub Corporation

(Parent only)

Consolidated

LendingClub Corporation(1)

Average
Balance

Interest Income/
Expense

Average Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Interest Income/
Expense

Average Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Interest Income/
Expense

Average Yield/
Rate

Interest-earning assets(2)
















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

551,895

$

186

0.13

%

$

99,419

$

4

0.02

%

$

642,182

$

190

0.12

%

Securities available for sale at fair value

165,579

348

0.84

%

108,377

2,191

8.09

%

273,956

2,539

3.71

%

Loans held for sale

144,037

5,723

15.89

%

99,408

2,971

11.96

%

243,445

8,694

14.29

%

Loans and leases held for investment:
















Unsecured personal loans

511,787

19,499

15.24

%





%

511,787

19,499

15.24

%

Secured consumer loans

532,426

5,173

3.89

%





%

532,426

5,173

3.89

%

Commercial loans and leases

623,735

9,062

5.81

%





%

623,735

9,062

5.81

%

PPP loans

615,942

5,334

3.46

%





%

615,942

5,334

3.46

%

Loans and leases held for investment

2,283,890

39,068

6.84

%





%

2,283,890

39,068

6.84

%

Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value





%

448,822

16,014

14.27

%

448,822

16,014

14.27

%

Other loans held for investment at fair value





%

38,662

1,222

12.64

%

38,662

1,222

12.64

%

Total interest-earning assets

3,145,401

45,325

5.76

%

794,688

22,402

11.28

%

3,930,957

67,727

6.89

%


















Cash and due from banks and restricted cash

34,612





111,274





144,897




Allowance for loan and lease losses

(51,109)











(51,109)




Other non-interest earning assets

221,870





749,674





447,826




Total assets

$

3,350,774





$

1,655,636





$

4,472,571






















Interest-bearing liabilities
















Interest-bearing deposits:
















Checking and money market accounts

$

2,071,112

$

1,618

0.31

%

$



$



%

$

2,071,112

$

1,618

0.31

%

Savings accounts and certificates of deposit

301,939

81

0.11

%





%

301,939

81

0.11

%

Interest-bearing deposits

2,373,051

1,699

0.29

%





%

2,373,051

1,699

0.29

%

Short-term borrowings

2,138

1

0.06

%

77,373

1,002

5.19

%

79,511

1,003

5.05

%

Advances from PPPLF

312,168

272

0.35

%





%

312,168

272

0.35

%

Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings





%

449,057

16,014

14.27

%

449,057

16,014

14.27

%

Structured Program borrowings





%

121,738

2,668

8.77

%

121,738

2,668

8.77

%

Other long-term debt

708



%

15,696

166

4.22

%

16,404

166

4.04

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,688,065

1,972

0.29

%

663,864

19,850

11.96

%

3,351,929

21,822

2.61

%


















Non-interest bearing deposits

102,709











92,588




Other liabilities

100,835





225,521





276,723




Total liabilities

$

2,891,609





$

889,385





$

3,721,240






















Total equity

$

459,165





$

766,251





$

751,331




Total liabilities and equity

$

3,350,774





$

1,655,636





$

4,472,571






















Interest rate spread



5.47

%




(0.68)

%




4.29

%


















Net interest income and net interest margin

$

43,353

5.51

%


$

2,552

1.28

%


$

45,905

4.67

%

(1)   

Consolidated presentation reflects intercompany eliminations.

(2)   

Nonaccrual loans and any related income are included in their respective loan categories.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)


September 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

Assets


Cash and due from banks

$

22,604

$

5,197

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

839,547

519,766

Total cash and cash equivalents

862,151

524,963

Restricted cash

77,577

103,522

Securities available for sale at fair value (includes $268,732 and $159,164 at amortized cost, respectively)

274,930

142,226

Loans held for sale at fair value

152,160

121,902

Loans and leases held for investment

2,707,992


Allowance for loan and lease losses

(104,736)


Loans and leases held for investment, net

2,603,256


Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value

298,541

636,686

Other loans held for investment at fair value

27,229

49,954

Property, equipment and software, net

96,073

96,641

Goodwill

75,717


Other assets

283,126

187,399

Total assets

$

4,750,760

$

1,863,293

Liabilities and Equity


Deposits:


Interest-bearing

$

2,614,663

$


Noninterest-bearing

224,056


Total deposits

2,838,719


Short-term borrowings

46,110

104,989

Advances from Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF)

391,945


Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings at fair value

298,541

636,774

Payable on Structured Program borrowings

89,252

152,808

Other long-term debt

15,563


Other liabilities

265,840

244,551

Total liabilities

3,945,970

1,139,122

Equity


Series A Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,200,000 shares authorized; 0 and 43,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively




Common stock, $0.01 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 99,782,192 and 88,149,510 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

998

881

Additional paid-in capital 

1,594,646

1,508,020

Accumulated deficit

(796,742)

(786,214)

Treasury stock, at cost; 4,251 and 0 shares, respectively

(92)


Accumulated other comprehensive income

5,980

1,484

Total equity

804,790

724,171

Total liabilities and equity

$

4,750,760

$

1,863,293

 

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS BY SEGMENT
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)


LendingClub

Bank

LendingClub

Corporation

(Parent only)

Intercompany

Eliminations

Total

September 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

Assets














Total cash and cash equivalents

$

825,538

$



$

100,815

$

524,963

$

(64,202)

$



$

862,151

$

524,963

Restricted cash





84,827

103,522

(7,250)



77,577

103,522

Securities available for sale at fair value

201,438



73,492

142,226





274,930

142,226

Loans held for sale at fair value

82,483



69,677

121,902





152,160

121,902

Loans and leases held for investment, net

2,603,256











2,603,256


Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value





298,541

636,686





298,541

636,686

Other loans held for investment at fair value





27,229

49,954





27,229

49,954

Property, equipment and software, net

26,457



69,616

96,641





96,073

96,641

Investment in subsidiary





511,394



(511,394)






Goodwill

75,717











75,717


Other assets

199,050



176,994

187,399

(92,918)



283,126

187,399

Total assets

4,013,939



1,412,585

1,863,293

(675,764)



4,750,760

1,863,293

Liabilities and Equity














Total deposits

2,910,171







(71,452)



2,838,719


Short-term borrowings

321



45,789

104,989





46,110

104,989

Advances from PPPLF

391,945











391,945


Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings at fair value





298,541

636,774





298,541

636,774

Payable on Structured Program borrowings





89,252

152,808





89,252

152,808

Other long-term debt





15,563







15,563


Other liabilities

154,521



171,764

244,551

(60,445)



265,840

244,551

Total liabilities

3,456,958



620,909

1,139,122

(131,897)



3,945,970

1,139,122

Total equity

556,981



791,676

724,171

(543,867)



804,790

724,171

Total liabilities and equity

$

4,013,939

$



$

1,412,585

$

1,863,293

$

(675,764)

$



$

4,750,760

$

1,863,293

 

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

The following table is provided to delineate between the assets and liabilities belonging to our member payment dependent self-directed retail program (Retail Program) note holders and certain VIEs that we are required to consolidate in accordance with GAAP. Such assets are not legally ours and the associated liabilities are payable only from the cash flows generated by those assets (i.e. Pass-throughs). As such, these debt holders do not have a secured interest in any other assets of LendingClub. We believe this is a useful measure because it illustrates the overall financial stability and operating leverage of the Company.


September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

Retail Program (1)

Consolidated VIEs (2)(4)

All Other LendingClub (3)

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

Retail Program (1)

Consolidated VIEs (2)(4)

All Other LendingClub (3)

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

Assets








Total cash and cash equivalents

$


$


$

862,151

$

862,151

$


$


$

524,963

$

524,963

Restricted cash


12,537

65,040

77,577


13,473

90,049

103,522

Securities available for sale at fair value



274,930

274,930



142,226

142,226

Loans held for sale at fair value (4)


52,175

99,985

152,160


92,802

29,100

121,902

Loans and leases held for investment, net



2,603,256

2,603,256





Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value

283,153

15,388


298,541

584,066

52,620


636,686

Other loans held for investment at fair value (4)


24,333

2,896

27,229


46,120

3,834

49,954

Property, equipment and software, net



96,073

96,073



96,641

96,641

Goodwill



75,717

75,717





Other assets 

1,761

491

280,874

283,126

3,797

1,134

182,468

187,399

Total assets

$

284,914

$

104,924

$

4,360,922

$

4,750,760

$

587,863

$

206,149

$

1,069,281

$

1,863,293

Liabilities and Equity








Total deposits

$


$


$

2,838,719

$

2,838,719

$


$


$


$


Short-term borrowings



46,110

46,110



104,989

104,989

Advances from PPPLF



391,945

391,945





Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings at fair value

283,153

15,388


298,541

584,066

52,620

88

636,774

Payable on Structured Program borrowings (4)


89,252


89,252


152,808


152,808

Other long-term debt



15,563

15,563





Other liabilities

1,761

284

263,795

265,840

3,797

721

240,033

244,551

Total liabilities

284,914

104,924

3,556,132

3,945,970

587,863

206,149

345,110

1,139,122

Total equity



804,790

804,790



724,171

724,171

Total liabilities and equity

$

284,914

$

104,924

$

4,360,922

$

4,750,760

$

587,863

$

206,149

$

1,069,281

$

1,863,293

(1)

Represents loans held for investment at fair value that are funded directly by our Retail Program notes. The liabilities are only payable from the cash flows generated by the associated assets. We do not assume principal or interest rate risk on loans facilitated through our lending marketplace that are funded by our Retail Program because loan balances, interest rates and maturities are matched and offset by an equal balance of notes with the exact same interest rates and maturities. We do not retain any economic interests from our Retail Program. Interest expense on Retail Program notes of $44.5 million and $77.2 million was equally matched and offset by interest income from the related loans of $44.5 million and $77.2 million for the first nine months of 2021 and 2020, respectively, resulting in no net effect on our net interest income.

(2)

Represents assets and equal and offsetting liabilities of certain VIEs that we are required to consolidate in accordance with GAAP, but which are not legally ours. The liabilities are only payable from the cash flows generated by the associated assets. The creditors of the VIEs have no recourse to the general credit of the Company. Interest expense on these liabilities owned by third parties of $11.9 million and $106.4 million was equally matched and offset by interest income on the loans of $11.9 million and $106.4 million for the first nine months of 2021 and 2020, respectively, resulting in no net effect on our net interest income. Economic interests held by LendingClub, including retained interests, residuals and equity of the VIEs, are reflected in "Loans held for sale at fair value," "Other loans held for investment at fair value" and "Restricted cash," respectively, within the "All Other LendingClub" column.

(3)

Represents all other assets and liabilities of LendingClub, other than those related to our Retail Program and certain consolidated VIEs, but includes any economic interests held by LendingClub, including retained interests, residuals and equity of those consolidated VIEs.

(4)

The Company has sponsored Structured Program transactions that have been consolidated, resulting in an increase to "Other loans held for investment at fair value," "Loans held for sale at fair value" and the related "Payable on Structured Program borrowings."

SOURCE LendingClub Corporation

Also from this source

LendingClub Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and...

CFPB Appoints LendingClub Policy Director to Consumer Advisory...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics