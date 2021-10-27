LendingClub Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America's leading digital marketplace bank, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

"Our strong revenue and earnings growth trajectory has become evident following our transformation into a digital marketplace bank," said Scott Sanborn, LendingClub's CEO. "Our success continues to be driven by our competitive advantages, including our growing base of 3.8 million members, our exceptional data science capabilities, and our proven marketplace model. With our enhanced operating leverage, digital first infrastructure, and the ongoing move of consumers toward online banking, there's no better time to grow a next generation digital bank like LendingClub."

Record Revenue and Net Income Reflects Strong Execution and Business Model Transformation.

Record revenue of $246.2 million with total sequential revenue growth of 20% outpacing origination growth of 14%.

with total sequential revenue growth of 20% outpacing origination growth of 14%. New recurring stream of net interest income grew 42% sequentially to $65 .3 million, as the bank's loan portfolio (excluding PPP loans) grew 25% from June 30, 2021.

.3 million, as the bank's loan portfolio (excluding PPP loans) grew 25% from June 30, 2021.

Marketplace revenue grew 15% sequentially, reflecting higher origination fees associated with loan origination growth.



Deposits grew 12% sequentially to $2 .8 billion, in line with growth in our loans held for investment.

.8 billion, in line with growth in our loans held for investment. Record net income of $27 .2 million, up 190% sequentially, highlighting positive operating leverage in the fully integrated digital bank business model.

.2 million, up 190% sequentially, highlighting positive operating leverage in the fully integrated digital bank business model. Net income of $27 .2 million and earnings per share of $0.26 were negatively impacted by $51 .5 million of notable items: $34 .0 million of Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) provisioning and $17 .5 million of net revenue deferrals both driven by strong retained loan growth. These items reduced our earnings per share by $0.49 in the third quarter of 2021.



Three Months Ended ($ in millions) September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

QoQ

$ Change

QoQ

% Change Loan originations(1) $ 3,106.7



$ 2,722.4



$ 384.3



14 % Total revenue $ 246.2



$ 204.4



$ 41.8



20 % Consolidated net income $ 27.2



$ 9.4



$ 17.8



190 %

(1) Includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans, and education and patient finance loans only.

Financial Outlook – Raising Full Year Targets

(millions) Fourth Quarter 2021 Full Year 2021 Versus Prior Full Year 2021 Guidance Loan originations(1) $2.8B to $3.0B $10.1B to $10.3B +$100M to +$300M Total revenue $240M to $250M $796M to $806M +$26M to +$46M Consolidated net income $20M to $25M $9M to $14M +$17M to +$22M

(1) Includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans, and education and patient finance loans only.

Notable Items Impacting Q3'21 Consolidated Net Income

(millions) Consolidated Net

Income Impact(1) Per

Diluted

Share

Impact Commentary Revenue deferrals, net of amortization $(17.5) $0.17 Origination fee and cost deferrals,

net of interest income amortization during

the period Provision for credit losses, less net charge-offs $(34.0) $0.32 Primarily for consumer loans originated

and retained in the quarter Total $(51.5) $0.49



(1) Amounts presented net of tax.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S., where members can access a broad range of financial products and services designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Based on more than 150 billion cells of data and over $65 billion in loans, our artificial intelligence-driven credit decisioning and machine-learning models are used across the customer lifecycle to expand seamless access to credit for our members, while generating compelling risk-adjusted returns for our loan investors. Since 2007, more than 3.8 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals. For more information about LendingClub, visit https://www.lendingclub.com.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements include: our ability to continue to attract and retain new and existing customers; competition; overall economic conditions; the regulatory environment; demand for the types of loans facilitated by us; default rates and those factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and 10-K each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)

(Unaudited)

The information in the following tables is presented for the consolidated LendingClub Corporation, unless specifically noted for LendingClub Bank, the company's wholly-owned subsidiary:



As of and for the three months ended

% Change

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30,

2020

Q/Q

Y/Y Operating Highlights: Non-interest income $ 180,878



$ 158,476



$ 87,334



$ 72,597



$ 57,750



14 %

213 % Net interest income $ 65,288



$ 45,905



$ 18,506



$ 2,899



13,294



42 %

391 % Total net revenue $ 246,166



$ 204,381



$ 105,840



$ 75,496



$ 71,044



20 %

246 %



























Consolidated net income (loss) $ 27,185



$ 9,371



$ (47,084)



$ (26,655)



$ (34,325)



190 %

N/M





























EPS – basic $ 0.27



$ 0.10



$ (0.49)



$ (0.29)



$ (0.38)



170 %

N/M

EPS – diluted $ 0.26



$ 0.09



$ (0.49)



$ (0.29)



$ (0.38)



189 %

N/M





























LendingClub Bank Performance Metrics: Net interest margin 7.1 %

5.5 %

3.3 %

N/A



N/A









Efficiency ratio (1) 67.5 %

69.0 %

104.8 %

N/A



N/A









Return on average equity (ROE) 26.5 %

34.7 %

N/A



N/A



N/A









Return on average total assets (ROA) 3.7 %

4.7 %

N/A



N/A



N/A





































LendingClub Bank Capital Ratios: Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 18.0 %

18.7 %

20.9 %

N/A



N/A









Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 14.1 %

13.5 %

12.9 %

N/A



N/A





































Consolidated LendingClub Corporation Performance Metrics: Net interest margin 6.3 %

4.7 %

1.8 %

0.7 %

2.9 %







Efficiency ratio (1) 72.6 %

78.4 %

126.8 %

N/A



N/A









Return on average equity (ROE) 13.8 %

5.0 %

N/A



N/A



N/A









Return on average total assets (ROA) 2.4 %

0.8 %

N/A



N/A



N/A









Marketing expense as a % of loan originations 1.6 %

1.3 %

1.3 %

0.9 %

0.4 %



































Loan originations (in millions) (2):

























Marketplace loans $ 2,471



$ 2,182



$ 1,139



$ 912



$ 584



13 %

323 % Loan originations held for investment $ 636



$ 541



$ 344



$ —



$ —



18 %

N/A

Total loan originations $ 3,107



$ 2,722



$ 1,483



$ 912



$ 584



14 %

432 %



























Servicing portfolio AUM (in millions) (3) $ 11,592



$ 10,741



$ 10,271



$ 11,002



$ 12,267



8 %

(6) %



























Balance Sheet Data: Loans and leases held for investment, net, excluding PPP loans $ 2,235,698



$ 1,791,492



$ 1,414,900



$ —



$ —



25 %

N/A

PPP loans $ 367,558



$ 507,553



$ 664,400



$ —



$ —



(28) %

N/A

Total loans and leases held for investment, net $ 2,603,256



$ 2,299,045



$ 2,079,300



$ —



$ —



13 %

N/A

Total assets $ 4,750,760



$ 4,370,101



$ 4,491,089



$ 1,863,293



$ 1,979,457



9 %

140 % Total deposits $ 2,838,719



$ 2,539,704



$ 2,373,437



$ —



$ —



12 %

N/A

Total liabilities $ 3,945,970



$ 3,607,742



$ 3,757,954



$ 1,139,122



$ 1,245,565



9 %

217 % Total equity $ 804,790



$ 762,359



$ 733,135



$ 724,171



$ 733,892



6 %

10 %



























Allowance Ratios: Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases held for investment 3.9 %

3.0 %

1.7 %

N/A



N/A









Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases held for investment, excluding PPP loans 4.5 %

3.8 %

2.5 %

N/A



N/A









Allowance for loan and lease losses to consumer loans and leases held for investment 5.2 %

4.3 %

2.3 %

N/A



N/A









Allowance for loan and lease losses to commercial loans and leases held for investment 1.6 %

1.5 %

1.3 %

N/A



N/A









Allowance for loan and lease losses to commercial loans and leases held for investment, excluding PPP loans 2.6 %

2.8 %

1.7 %

N/A



N/A











N/M – Not meaningful N/A – Not applicable (1) Calculated as the ratio of non-interest expense to total net revenue. (2) Includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans, and education and patient finance loans only. (3) Loans serviced on our platform, which includes personal and auto loans serviced for others and retained for investment by the Company.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT

(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)

(Unaudited)



September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021 Unsecured personal $ 1,258,279



$ 776,338

Residential mortgages 141,200



152,528

Secured consumer 314,539



326,318

Other consumer 1,220



157

Total consumer loans held for investment 1,715,238



1,255,341

Equipment finance (1) 157,457



161,465

Commercial real estate 316,135



294,954

Commercial and industrial (2) 519,162



658,366

Total commercial loans and leases held for investment 992,754



1,114,785

Total loans and leases held for investment 2,707,992



2,370,126

Allowance for loan and lease losses (104,736)



(71,081)

Loans and leases held for investment, net $ 2,603,256



$ 2,299,045



(1) Comprised of sales-type leases for equipment. (2) Includes $367.6 million of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. The Company determined no allowance for expected credit losses is needed on these loans.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

Consumer

Commercial

Total

Consumer

Commercial

Total Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period $ 54,058



$ 17,023



$ 71,081



$ 19,785



$ 16,347



$ 36,132

Credit loss expense for loans and leases held for investment 37,695



(562)



37,133



34,317



659



34,976

Charge-offs (3,142)



(1,194)



(4,336)



(90)



(156)



(246)

Recoveries 20



838



858



46



173



219

Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period $ 88,631



$ 16,105



$ 104,736



$ 54,058



$ 17,023



$ 71,081



LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended





September 30,

2021

June 30, 2021

Change (%) Non-interest income:









Marketplace revenue (1) $ 174,556



$ 151,735



15 % Other non-interest income 6,322



6,741



(6) % Total non-interest income 180,878



158,476



14 %











Interest income:









Interest on loans held for sale 8,536



8,694



(2) % Interest and fees on loans and leases held for investment 57,644



39,068



48 % Interest on retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value 12,172



16,014



(24) % Interest on other loans held for investment at fair value 973



1,222



(20) % Interest on securities available for sale 3,180



2,539



25 % Other interest income 355



190



87 % Total interest income 82,860



67,727



22 %











Interest expense:









Interest on deposits 1,899



1,699



12 % Interest on short-term borrowings 849



1,003



(15) % Interest on retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings 12,172



16,014



(24) % Interest on Structured Program borrowings 2,120



2,668



(21) % Interest on other long-term debt 532



438



21 % Total interest expense 17,572



21,822



(19) %











Net interest income 65,288



45,905



42 %











Total net revenue 246,166



204,381



20 %











Provision for credit losses 37,524



34,634



8 %











Non-interest expense:









Compensation and benefits 73,304



71,925



2 % Marketing 50,782



35,107



45 % Equipment and software 10,297



9,281



11 % Occupancy 6,486



6,157



5 % Depreciation and amortization 10,549



11,508



(8) % Professional services 11,750



11,520



2 % Other non-interest expense 15,607



14,641



7 % Total non-interest expense 178,775



160,139



12 %











Income before income tax expense 29,867



9,608



211 % Income tax expense 2,682



237



N/M

Consolidated net income $ 27,185



$ 9,371



190 %











Net income per share attributable to common stockholders – Basic $ 0.27



$ 0.10





Net income per share attributable to common stockholders – Diluted $ 0.26



$ 0.09





Weighted-average common shares – Basic 99,073,507



97,785,089





Weighted-average common shares – Diluted 106,108,662



102,031,088







N/M – Not meaningful

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Continued) (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)

(1) Marketplace revenue consists of the following:



Three Months Ended





September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

Change (%) Origination fees $ 129,125



$ 113,802



13 % Servicing fees 20,819



22,714



(8) % Gain on sales of loans 21,907



19,317



13 % Net fair value adjustments 2,705



(4,098)



N/M

Total marketplace revenue $ 174,556



$ 151,735



15 %

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended September 30, 2021

LendingClub Bank

LendingClub Corporation (Parent only)

Intercompany Eliminations

Total Non-interest income:













Marketplace revenue $ 151,109



$ 23,447



$ —



$ 174,556

Other non-interest income 25,393



4,140



(23,211)



6,322

Total non-interest income 176,502



27,587



(23,211)



180,878

















Interest income:













Interest income 64,606



18,254



—



82,860

Interest expense (2,270)



(15,302)



—



(17,572)

Net interest income 62,336



2,952



—



65,288

















Total net revenue 238,838



30,539



(23,211)



246,166

















Reversal of (provision for) credit losses (38,019)



495



—



(37,524)

Non-interest expense (161,101)



(40,885)



23,211



(178,775)

Income (Loss) before income tax benefit (expense) 39,718



(9,851)



—



29,867

Income tax benefit (expense) (4,670)



12,607



(10,619)



(2,682)

Consolidated net income (loss) $ 35,048



$ 2,756



$ (10,619)



$ 27,185





Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

LendingClub Bank LendingClub Corporation (Parent only)

Intercompany Eliminations

Total Non-interest income:











Marketplace revenue $ 128,714

$ 23,021



$ —



$ 151,735

Other non-interest income 28,340

4,281



(25,880)



6,741

Total non-interest income 157,054

27,302



(25,880)



158,476















Interest income:











Interest income 45,325

22,402



—



67,727

Interest expense (1,972)

(19,850)



—



(21,822)

Net interest income 43,353

2,552



—



45,905















Total net revenue 200,407

29,854



(25,880)



204,381















Reversal of (provision for) credit losses (34,956)

322



—



(34,634)

Non-interest expense (138,182)

(47,837)



25,880



(160,139)

Income (Loss) before income tax benefit 27,269

(17,661)



—



9,608

Income tax benefit (expense) 12,513

8,922



(21,672)



(237)

Consolidated net income (loss) $ 39,782

$ (8,739)



$ (21,672)



$ 9,371



LENDINGCLUB BANK

NET INTEREST INCOME

(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)

(Unaudited)



LendingClub Bank

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Average

Balance

Interest Income/

Expense

Average Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest Income/

Expense

Average Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets (1)





















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 695,294



$ 352



0.20 %

$ 551,895



$ 186



0.13 % Securities available for sale at fair value 182,882



632



1.38 %

165,579



348



0.84 % Loans held for sale 145,262



5,978



16.46 %

144,037



5,723



15.89 % Loans and leases held for investment:





















Unsecured personal loans 991,297



39,532



15.95 %

511,787



19,499



15.24 % Secured consumer loans 464,194



4,688



4.04 %

532,426



5,173



3.89 % Commercial loans and leases 616,823



7,887



5.11 %

623,735



9,062



5.81 % PPP loans 436,785



5,537



5.07 %

615,942



5,334



3.46 % Loans and leases held for investment 2,509,099



57,644



9.19 %

2,283,890



39,068



6.84 % Total interest-earning assets 3,532,537



64,606



7.32 %

3,145,401



45,325



5.76 %























Cash and due from banks 29,290











34,612









Allowance for loan and lease losses (86,686)











(51,109)









Other non-interest earning assets 270,594











221,870









Total assets $ 3,745,735











$ 3,350,774

































Interest-bearing liabilities





















Interest-bearing deposits





















Checking and money market accounts $ 2,221,365



$ 1,707



0.30 %

$ 2,071,112



$ 1,618



0.31 % Savings accounts and certificates of deposit 307,807



192



0.25 %

301,939



81



0.11 % Interest-bearing deposits 2,529,172



1,899



0.30 %

2,373,051



1,699



0.29 % Short-term borrowings 321



—



— %

2,138



1



0.06 % Advances from PPPLF 416,748



371



0.36 %

312,168



272



0.35 % Other long-term debt —



—



— %

708



—



— % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,946,241



2,270



0.31 %

2,688,065



1,972



0.29 %























Non-interest bearing deposits 114,065











102,709









Other liabilities 155,806











100,835









Total liabilities $ 3,216,112











$ 2,891,609









Total equity $ 529,623











$ 459,165









Total liabilities and equity $ 3,745,735











$ 3,350,774

































Interest rate spread







7.01 %









5.47 %























Net interest income and net interest margin



$ 62,336



7.06 %





$ 43,353



5.51 %

(1) Nonaccrual loans and any related income are included in their respective loan categories.





LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

NET INTEREST INCOME (Continued)

(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

LendingClub Bank

LendingClub Corporation (Parent only)

Consolidated LendingClub Corporation

Average

Balance

Interest Income/

Expense

Average Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest Income/

Expense

Average Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest Income/

Expense

Average Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets (1)

































Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 695,294



$ 352



0.20 %

$ 83,405



$ 3



0.01 %

$ 778,667



$ 355



0.18 % Securities available for sale at fair value 182,882



632



1.38 %

83,804



2,548



12.16 %

266,686



3,180



4.77 % Loans held for sale at fair value 145,262



5,978



16.46 %

81,160



2,558



12.60 %

226,422



8,536



15.08 % Loans and leases held for investment:

































Unsecured personal loans 991,297



39,532



15.95 %

—



—



— %

991,297



39,532



15.95 % Secured consumer loans 464,194



4,688



4.04 %

—



—



— %

464,194



4,688



4.04 % Commercial loans and leases 616,823



7,887



5.11 %

—



—



— %

616,823



7,887



5.11 % PPP loans 436,785



5,537



5.07 %

—



—



— %

436,785



5,537



5.07 % Loans and leases held for investment 2,509,099



57,644



9.19 %

—



—



— %

2,509,099



57,644



9.19 % Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value —



—



— %

344,205



12,172



14.15 %

344,205



12,172



14.15 % Other loans held for investment at fair value —



—



— %

30,981



973



12.58 %

30,981



973



12.58 % Total interest-earning assets 3,532,537



64,606



7.32 %

623,555



18,254



11.71 %

4,156,060



82,860



7.97 %



































Cash and due from banks and restricted cash 29,290











99,985











96,733









Allowance for loan and lease losses (86,686)











—











(86,686)









Other non-interest earning assets 270,594











760,131











449,964









Total assets $ 3,745,735











$ 1,483,671











$ 4,616,071













































Interest-bearing liabilities

































Interest-bearing deposits:

































Checking and money market accounts $ 2,221,365



$ 1,707



0.30 %

$ —



$ —



— %

$ 2,221,365



$ 1,707



0.30 % Savings accounts and certificates of deposit 307,807



192



0.25 %

—



—



— %

307,807



192



0.25 % Interest-bearing deposits 2,529,172



1,899



0.30 %

—



—



— %

2,529,172



1,899



0.30 % Short-term borrowings 321



—



— %

56,903



849



5.97 %

57,224



849



5.93 % Advances from PPPLF 416,748



371



0.36 %

—



—



— %

416,748



371



0.36 % Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings —



—



— %

344,087



12,173



14.15 %

344,087



12,173



14.15 % Structured Program borrowings —



—



— %

100,178



2,119



8.46 %

100,178



2,119



8.46 % Other long-term debt —



—



— %

15,606



161



4.13 %

15,606



161



4.13 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,946,241



2,270



0.31 %

516,774



15,302



11.84 %

3,463,015



17,572



2.03 %



































Non-interest bearing deposits 114,065











—











81,491









Other liabilities 155,806











183,962











285,292









Total liabilities $ 3,216,112











$ 700,736











$ 3,829,798













































Total equity $ 529,623











$ 782,935











$ 786,273









Total liabilities and equity $ 3,745,735











$ 1,483,671











$ 4,616,071













































Interest rate spread







7.01 %









(0.13) %









5.95 %



































Net interest income and net interest margin



$ 62,336



7.06 %





$ 2,952



1.89 %





$ 65,288



6.28 %

(1) Consolidated presentation reflects intercompany eliminations. (2) Nonaccrual loans and any related income are included in their respective loan categories.





LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

NET INTEREST INCOME (Continued)

(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

LendingClub Bank

LendingClub Corporation (Parent only)

Consolidated LendingClub Corporation(1)

Average

Balance

Interest Income/

Expense

Average Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest Income/

Expense

Average Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest Income/

Expense

Average Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets(2)

































Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 551,895



$ 186



0.13 %

$ 99,419



$ 4



0.02 %

$ 642,182



$ 190



0.12 % Securities available for sale at fair value 165,579



348



0.84 %

108,377



2,191



8.09 %

273,956



2,539



3.71 % Loans held for sale 144,037



5,723



15.89 %

99,408



2,971



11.96 %

243,445



8,694



14.29 % Loans and leases held for investment:

































Unsecured personal loans 511,787



19,499



15.24 %

—



—



— %

511,787



19,499



15.24 % Secured consumer loans 532,426



5,173



3.89 %

—



—



— %

532,426



5,173



3.89 % Commercial loans and leases 623,735



9,062



5.81 %

—



—



— %

623,735



9,062



5.81 % PPP loans 615,942



5,334



3.46 %

—



—



— %

615,942



5,334



3.46 % Loans and leases held for investment 2,283,890



39,068



6.84 %

—



—



— %

2,283,890



39,068



6.84 % Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value —



—



— %

448,822



16,014



14.27 %

448,822



16,014



14.27 % Other loans held for investment at fair value —



—



— %

38,662



1,222



12.64 %

38,662



1,222



12.64 % Total interest-earning assets 3,145,401



45,325



5.76 %

794,688



22,402



11.28 %

3,930,957



67,727



6.89 %



































Cash and due from banks and restricted cash 34,612











111,274











144,897









Allowance for loan and lease losses (51,109)











—











(51,109)









Other non-interest earning assets 221,870











749,674











447,826









Total assets $ 3,350,774











$ 1,655,636











$ 4,472,571













































Interest-bearing liabilities

































Interest-bearing deposits:

































Checking and money market accounts $ 2,071,112



$ 1,618



0.31 %

$ —



$ —



— %

$ 2,071,112



$ 1,618



0.31 % Savings accounts and certificates of deposit 301,939



81



0.11 %

—



—



— %

301,939



81



0.11 % Interest-bearing deposits 2,373,051



1,699



0.29 %

—



—



— %

2,373,051



1,699



0.29 % Short-term borrowings 2,138



1



0.06 %

77,373



1,002



5.19 %

79,511



1,003



5.05 % Advances from PPPLF 312,168



272



0.35 %

—



—



— %

312,168



272



0.35 % Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings —



—



— %

449,057



16,014



14.27 %

449,057



16,014



14.27 % Structured Program borrowings —



—



— %

121,738



2,668



8.77 %

121,738



2,668



8.77 % Other long-term debt 708



—



— %

15,696



166



4.22 %

16,404



166



4.04 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,688,065



1,972



0.29 %

663,864



19,850



11.96 %

3,351,929



21,822



2.61 %



































Non-interest bearing deposits 102,709











—











92,588









Other liabilities 100,835











225,521











276,723









Total liabilities $ 2,891,609











$ 889,385











$ 3,721,240













































Total equity $ 459,165











$ 766,251











$ 751,331









Total liabilities and equity $ 3,350,774











$ 1,655,636











$ 4,472,571













































Interest rate spread







5.47 %









(0.68) %









4.29 %



































Net interest income and net interest margin



$ 43,353



5.51 %





$ 2,552



1.28 %





$ 45,905



4.67 %

(1) Consolidated presentation reflects intercompany eliminations. (2) Nonaccrual loans and any related income are included in their respective loan categories.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)



September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020 Assets





Cash and due from banks $ 22,604



$ 5,197

Interest-bearing deposits in banks 839,547



519,766

Total cash and cash equivalents 862,151



524,963

Restricted cash 77,577



103,522

Securities available for sale at fair value (includes $268,732 and $159,164 at amortized cost, respectively) 274,930



142,226

Loans held for sale at fair value 152,160



121,902

Loans and leases held for investment 2,707,992



—

Allowance for loan and lease losses (104,736)



—

Loans and leases held for investment, net 2,603,256



—

Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value 298,541



636,686

Other loans held for investment at fair value 27,229



49,954

Property, equipment and software, net 96,073



96,641

Goodwill 75,717



—

Other assets 283,126



187,399

Total assets $ 4,750,760



$ 1,863,293

Liabilities and Equity





Deposits:





Interest-bearing $ 2,614,663



$ —

Noninterest-bearing 224,056



—

Total deposits 2,838,719



—

Short-term borrowings 46,110



104,989

Advances from Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF) 391,945



—

Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings at fair value 298,541



636,774

Payable on Structured Program borrowings 89,252



152,808

Other long-term debt 15,563



—

Other liabilities 265,840



244,551

Total liabilities 3,945,970



1,139,122

Equity





Series A Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,200,000 shares authorized; 0 and 43,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively —



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 99,782,192 and 88,149,510 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 998



881

Additional paid-in capital 1,594,646



1,508,020

Accumulated deficit (796,742)



(786,214)

Treasury stock, at cost; 4,251 and 0 shares, respectively (92)



—

Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,980



1,484

Total equity 804,790



724,171

Total liabilities and equity $ 4,750,760



$ 1,863,293



LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS BY SEGMENT

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)



LendingClub Bank

LendingClub Corporation (Parent only)

Intercompany Eliminations

Total

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020 Assets





























Total cash and cash equivalents $ 825,538



$ —



$ 100,815



$ 524,963



$ (64,202)



$ —



$ 862,151



$ 524,963

Restricted cash —



—



84,827



103,522



(7,250)



—



77,577



103,522

Securities available for sale at fair value 201,438



—



73,492



142,226



—



—



274,930



142,226

Loans held for sale at fair value 82,483



—



69,677



121,902



—



—



152,160



121,902

Loans and leases held for investment, net 2,603,256



—



—



—



—



—



2,603,256



—

Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value —



—



298,541



636,686



—



—



298,541



636,686

Other loans held for investment at fair value —



—



27,229



49,954



—



—



27,229



49,954

Property, equipment and software, net 26,457



—



69,616



96,641



—



—



96,073



96,641

Investment in subsidiary —



—



511,394



—



(511,394)



—



—



—

Goodwill 75,717



—



—



—



—



—



75,717



—

Other assets 199,050



—



176,994



187,399



(92,918)



—



283,126



187,399

Total assets 4,013,939



—



1,412,585



1,863,293



(675,764)



—



4,750,760



1,863,293

Liabilities and Equity





























Total deposits 2,910,171



—



—



—



(71,452)



—



2,838,719



—

Short-term borrowings 321



—



45,789



104,989



—



—



46,110



104,989

Advances from PPPLF 391,945



—



—



—



—



—



391,945



—

Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings at fair value —



—



298,541



636,774



—



—



298,541



636,774

Payable on Structured Program borrowings —



—



89,252



152,808



—



—



89,252



152,808

Other long-term debt —



—



15,563



—



—



—



15,563



—

Other liabilities 154,521



—



171,764



244,551



(60,445)



—



265,840



244,551

Total liabilities 3,456,958



—



620,909



1,139,122



(131,897)



—



3,945,970



1,139,122

Total equity 556,981



—



791,676



724,171



(543,867)



—



804,790



724,171

Total liabilities and equity $ 4,013,939



$ —



$ 1,412,585



$ 1,863,293



$ (675,764)



$ —



$ 4,750,760



$ 1,863,293



LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following table is provided to delineate between the assets and liabilities belonging to our member payment dependent self-directed retail program (Retail Program) note holders and certain VIEs that we are required to consolidate in accordance with GAAP. Such assets are not legally ours and the associated liabilities are payable only from the cash flows generated by those assets (i.e. Pass-throughs). As such, these debt holders do not have a secured interest in any other assets of LendingClub. We believe this is a useful measure because it illustrates the overall financial stability and operating leverage of the Company.



September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

Retail Program (1) Consolidated VIEs (2)(4) All Other LendingClub (3) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

Retail Program (1) Consolidated VIEs (2)(4) All Other LendingClub (3) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Assets

















Total cash and cash equivalents $ —

$ —

$ 862,151

$ 862,151



$ —

$ —

$ 524,963

$ 524,963

Restricted cash —

12,537

65,040

77,577



—

13,473

90,049

103,522

Securities available for sale at fair value —

—

274,930

274,930



—

—

142,226

142,226

Loans held for sale at fair value (4) —

52,175

99,985

152,160



—

92,802

29,100

121,902

Loans and leases held for investment, net —

—

2,603,256

2,603,256



—

—

—

—

Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value 283,153

15,388

—

298,541



584,066

52,620

—

636,686

Other loans held for investment at fair value (4) —

24,333

2,896

27,229



—

46,120

3,834

49,954

Property, equipment and software, net —

—

96,073

96,073



—

—

96,641

96,641

Goodwill —

—

75,717

75,717



—

—

—

—

Other assets 1,761

491

280,874

283,126



3,797

1,134

182,468

187,399

Total assets $ 284,914

$ 104,924

$ 4,360,922

$ 4,750,760



$ 587,863

$ 206,149

$ 1,069,281

$ 1,863,293

Liabilities and Equity

















Total deposits $ —

$ —

$ 2,838,719

$ 2,838,719



$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

Short-term borrowings —

—

46,110

46,110



—

—

104,989

104,989

Advances from PPPLF —

—

391,945

391,945



—

—

—

—

Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings at fair value 283,153

15,388

—

298,541



584,066

52,620

88

636,774

Payable on Structured Program borrowings (4) —

89,252

—

89,252



—

152,808

—

152,808

Other long-term debt —

—

15,563

15,563



—

—

—

—

Other liabilities 1,761

284

263,795

265,840



3,797

721

240,033

244,551

Total liabilities 284,914

104,924

3,556,132

3,945,970



587,863

206,149

345,110

1,139,122

Total equity —

—

804,790

804,790



—

—

724,171

724,171

Total liabilities and equity $ 284,914

$ 104,924

$ 4,360,922

$ 4,750,760



$ 587,863

$ 206,149

$ 1,069,281

$ 1,863,293



(1) Represents loans held for investment at fair value that are funded directly by our Retail Program notes. The liabilities are only payable from the cash flows generated by the associated assets. We do not assume principal or interest rate risk on loans facilitated through our lending marketplace that are funded by our Retail Program because loan balances, interest rates and maturities are matched and offset by an equal balance of notes with the exact same interest rates and maturities. We do not retain any economic interests from our Retail Program. Interest expense on Retail Program notes of $44.5 million and $77.2 million was equally matched and offset by interest income from the related loans of $44.5 million and $77.2 million for the first nine months of 2021 and 2020, respectively, resulting in no net effect on our net interest income. (2) Represents assets and equal and offsetting liabilities of certain VIEs that we are required to consolidate in accordance with GAAP, but which are not legally ours. The liabilities are only payable from the cash flows generated by the associated assets. The creditors of the VIEs have no recourse to the general credit of the Company. Interest expense on these liabilities owned by third parties of $11.9 million and $106.4 million was equally matched and offset by interest income on the loans of $11.9 million and $106.4 million for the first nine months of 2021 and 2020, respectively, resulting in no net effect on our net interest income. Economic interests held by LendingClub, including retained interests, residuals and equity of the VIEs, are reflected in "Loans held for sale at fair value," "Other loans held for investment at fair value" and "Restricted cash," respectively, within the "All Other LendingClub" column. (3) Represents all other assets and liabilities of LendingClub, other than those related to our Retail Program and certain consolidated VIEs, but includes any economic interests held by LendingClub, including retained interests, residuals and equity of those consolidated VIEs. (4) The Company has sponsored Structured Program transactions that have been consolidated, resulting in an increase to "Other loans held for investment at fair value," "Loans held for sale at fair value" and the related "Payable on Structured Program borrowings."

