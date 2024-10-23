LendingClub Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Originations and Revenue Growth Supported by Return of Bank Buyers

Total Assets Grew 25% Year to Date Driven by $1.3 Billion Purchase of LendingClub Loans

Acquired Tally's Technology in October to Accelerate Product Roadmap

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America's leading digital marketplace bank, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"We had a standout quarter, with credit outperformance and the return of bank buyers driving improved loan sales pricing, our capital strategy delivering a 25% larger balance sheet year to date, and strong financial performance translating to a meaningful improvement in book value per common share over the past 12 months," said Scott Sanborn, LendingClub CEO. "Looking ahead, our acquisition of Tally's award-winning credit card debt monitoring and management technology will allow us to accelerate our product roadmap and further seize on the historically large $1.3 trillion credit card refinance opportunity."

Third Quarter 2024 Results

Balance Sheet:

Total assets of $11.0 billion compared to $9.6 billion in the prior quarter, primarily due to growth in whole loans held on the balance sheet and securities related to the structured certificates program: Whole loans held on the balance sheet of $6.0 billion , compared to $5.1 billion in the prior quarter, primarily reflecting the purchase of a $1.3 billion LendingClub-issued loan portfolio. Securities available for sale of $3.3 billion , compared to $2.8 billion in the prior quarter, primarily reflecting growth in structured certificate securities.

compared to in the prior quarter, primarily due to growth in whole loans held on the balance sheet and securities related to the structured certificates program: Deposits of $9.5 billion compared to $8.1 billion in the prior quarter, primarily due to an increase in consumer deposits and brokered certificates of deposit to fund the loan portfolio purchase. Launched new direct-to-consumer LevelUp Savings product and seeing positive consumer response. 88% of total deposits are FDIC-insured.

compared to in the prior quarter, primarily due to an increase in consumer deposits and brokered certificates of deposit to fund the loan portfolio purchase. Strong liquidity profile with $3.6 billion in readily available liquidity.

in readily available liquidity. Strong capital position with a consolidated Tier 1 leverage ratio of 11.3% and consolidated Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 15.9%.

Book value per common share increased to $11.95 , compared to $11.52 in the prior quarter.

, compared to in the prior quarter. Tangible book value per common share increased to $11.19 , compared to $10.75 in the prior quarter.

Financial Performance:

Loan originations grew to $1.9 billion , compared to $1.8 billion in the prior quarter, driven by the successful execution of new consumer loan initiatives, combined with marketplace investor demand for structured certificates and higher whole loan retention.

, compared to in the prior quarter, driven by the successful execution of new consumer loan initiatives, combined with marketplace investor demand for structured certificates and higher whole loan retention. Total net revenue increased to $201.9 million , compared to $187.2 million in the prior quarter, driven by higher net interest income from a larger balance sheet and improved marketplace loan sales pricing.

, compared to in the prior quarter, driven by higher net interest income from a larger balance sheet and improved marketplace loan sales pricing. Provision for credit losses of $47.5 million , compared to $35.6 million in the prior quarter, driven by higher held-for-investment whole loan retention during the quarter.

, compared to in the prior quarter, driven by higher held-for-investment whole loan retention during the quarter. Decline in net charge-offs in the held-for-investment at amortized cost loan portfolio to $55.8 million , down from $66.8 million in the prior quarter; net charge-off ratio of 5.4% compared to 6.2% in the prior quarter.

, down from in the prior quarter; net charge-off ratio of 5.4% compared to 6.2% in the prior quarter. Net income was $14.5 million , compared to $14.9 million in the prior quarter, with diluted EPS of $0.13 in both periods.

, compared to in the prior quarter, with diluted EPS of in both periods. Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) increased to $65.5 million , compared to $55.0 million in the prior quarter, driven by a $14.7 million increase in total net revenue partially offset by a $4.0 million increase in non-interest expense.



Three Months Ended

($ in millions, except per share amounts) September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023 Total net revenue $ 201.9

$ 187.2

$ 200.8 Non-interest expense 136.3

132.3

128.0 Pre-provision net revenue (1) 65.5

55.0

72.8 Provision for credit losses 47.5

35.6

64.5 Income before income tax expense 18.0

19.4

8.3 Income tax expense (3.6)

(4.5)

(3.3) Net income $ 14.5

$ 14.9

$ 5.0 Diluted EPS $ 0.13

$ 0.13

$ 0.05





(1) See page 3 of this release for additional information on our use of non-GAAP financial measures.

For a calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share, refer to the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables at the end of this release.

Financial Outlook



Fourth Quarter 2024

Loan originations $1.8B to $1.9B Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) $60M to $70M

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Pre-Provision Net Revenue and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share. Our non-GAAP financial measures do have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results under GAAP.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide management and investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies.

We believe Pre-Provision Net Revenue is an important measure because it reflects the financial performance of our business operations. Pre-Provision Net Revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting the provision for credit losses and income tax benefit/expense from net income.

We believe Tangible Book Value (TBV) Per Common Share is an important measure used to evaluate the company's use of equity. TBV Per Common Share is a non-GAAP financial measure representing common equity reduced by goodwill and intangible assets, divided by ending common shares issued and outstanding.

For a reconciliation of such measures to the nearest GAAP measures, please refer to the tables on page 13 of this release.

We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Pre-Provision Net Revenue to the most directly comparable GAAP reported financial measures on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict future provision expense with reasonable certainty without unreasonable effort.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)





As of and for the three months ended

% Change

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30,

2023

Q/Q

Y/Y Operating Highlights: Non-interest income $ 61,640

$ 58,713

$ 57,800

$ 54,129

$ 63,844

5 %

(3) % Net interest income 140,241

128,528

122,888

131,477

137,005

9 %

2 % Total net revenue 201,881

187,241

180,688

185,606

200,849

8 %

1 % Non-interest expense 136,332

132,258

132,233

130,015

128,035

3 %

6 % Pre-provision net revenue(1) 65,549

54,983

48,455

55,591

72,814

19 %

(10) % Provision for credit losses 47,541

35,561

31,927

41,907

64,479

34 %

(26) % Income before income tax expense 18,008

19,422

16,528

13,684

8,335

(7) %

116 % Income tax expense (3,551)

(4,519)

(4,278)

(3,529)

(3,327)

(21) %

7 % Net income $ 14,457

$ 14,903

$ 12,250

$ 10,155

$ 5,008

(3) %

189 %



























Basic EPS $ 0.13

$ 0.13

$ 0.11

$ 0.09

$ 0.05

— %

160 % Diluted EPS $ 0.13

$ 0.13

$ 0.11

$ 0.09

$ 0.05

— %

160 %



























LendingClub Corporation Performance Metrics: Net interest margin 5.63 %

5.75 %

5.75 %

6.40 %

6.91 %







Efficiency ratio(2) 67.5 %

70.6 %

73.2 %

70.0 %

63.7 %







Return on average equity (ROE)(3) 4.4 %

4.7 %

3.9 %

3.3 %

1.7 %







Return on average total assets (ROA)(4) 0.6 %

0.6 %

0.5 %

0.5 %

0.2 %







Marketing expense as a % of loan originations 1.37 %

1.47 %

1.47 %

1.44 %

1.30 %



































LendingClub Corporation Capital Metrics: Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 15.9 %

17.9 %

17.6 %

17.9 %

16.9 %







Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.3 %

12.1 %

12.5 %

12.9 %

13.2 %







Book value per common share $ 11.95

$ 11.52

$ 11.40

$ 11.34

$ 11.02

4 %

8 % Tangible book value per common share(1) $ 11.19

$ 10.75

$ 10.61

$ 10.54

$ 10.21

4 %

10 %



























Loan Originations (in millions)(5):

























Total loan originations $ 1,913

$ 1,813

$ 1,646

$ 1,630

$ 1,508

6 %

27 % Marketplace loans $ 1,403

$ 1,477

$ 1,361

$ 1,432

$ 1,182

(5) %

19 % Loan originations held for investment $ 510

$ 336

$ 285

$ 198

$ 326

52 %

56 % Loan originations held for investment as a % of total loan originations 27 %

19 %

17 %

12 %

22 %



































Servicing Portfolio AUM (in millions)(6): Total servicing portfolio $ 12,674

$ 12,999

$ 13,437

$ 14,122

$ 14,818

(3) %

(14) % Loans serviced for others $ 7,028

$ 8,337

$ 8,671

$ 9,336

$ 9,601

(16) %

(27) %





(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures." (2) Calculated as the ratio of non-interest expense to total net revenue. (3) Calculated as annualized net income divided by average equity for the period presented. (4) Calculated as annualized net income divided by average total assets for the period presented. (5) Includes unsecured personal loans and auto loans only. (6) Loans serviced on our platform, which includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans and education and patient finance loans serviced for others and held for investment by the company.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (Continued) (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)







As of and for the three months ended

% Change



September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30,

2023

Q/Q

Y/Y

Balance Sheet Data: Securities available for sale $ 3,311,418

$ 2,814,383

$ 2,228,500

$ 1,620,262

$ 795,669

18 %

316 % Loans held for sale at fair value $ 849,967

$ 791,059

$ 550,415

$ 407,773

$ 362,789

7 %

134 % Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost $ 4,108,329

$ 4,228,391

$ 4,505,816

$ 4,850,302

$ 5,237,277

(3) %

(22) % Gross allowance for loan and lease losses (1) $ (274,538)

$ (285,368)

$ (311,794)

$ (355,773)

$ (388,156)

(4) %

(29) % Recovery asset value (2) $ 53,974

$ 56,459

$ 52,644

$ 45,386

$ 37,661

(4) %

43 % Allowance for loan and lease losses $ (220,564)

$ (228,909)

$ (259,150)

$ (310,387)

$ (350,495)

(4) %

(37) % Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost, net $ 3,887,765

$ 3,999,482

$ 4,246,666

$ 4,539,915

$ 4,886,782

(3) %

(20) % Loans held for investment at fair value (3)(4) $ 1,287,495

$ 339,222

$ 427,396

$ 272,678

$ 344,417

280 %

274 % Total loans and leases held for investment (3)(4) $ 5,175,260

$ 4,338,704

$ 4,674,062

$ 4,812,593

$ 5,231,199

19 %

(1) % Whole loans held on balance sheet (4)(5) $ 6,025,227

$ 5,129,763

$ 5,224,477

$ 5,220,366

$ 5,593,988

17 %

8 % Total assets $ 11,037,507

$ 9,586,050

$ 9,244,828

$ 8,827,463

$ 8,472,351

15 %

30 % Total deposits $ 9,459,608

$ 8,095,328

$ 7,521,655

$ 7,333,486

$ 7,000,263

17 %

35 % Total liabilities $ 9,694,612

$ 8,298,105

$ 7,978,542

$ 7,575,641

$ 7,264,132

17 %

33 % Total equity $ 1,342,895

$ 1,287,945

$ 1,266,286

$ 1,251,822

$ 1,208,219

4 %

11 %





(1) Represents the allowance for future estimated net charge-offs on existing portfolio balances. (2) Represents the negative allowance for expected recoveries of amounts previously charged-off. (3) Beginning in the first quarter of 2024, "Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value" were combined within "Loans held for investment at fair value." Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. (4) The balance at September 30, 2024 includes a $1.3 billion loan outstanding principal portfolio that was acquired during the third quarter of 2024. (5) Includes loans held for sale at fair value, loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost, net of allowance for loan and lease losses, and loans held for investment at fair value.

The asset quality metrics presented in the following table are for loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value:





As of and for the three months ended

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023 Asset Quality Metrics (1): Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans

and leases held for investment at amortized cost

5.4 %

5.4 %

5.8 %

6.4 %

6.7 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to commercial

loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost

3.1 %

2.7 %

1.9 %

1.8 %

2.0 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to consumer

loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost

5.8 %

5.9 %

6.4 %

7.2 %

7.4 % Gross allowance for loan and lease losses to consumer

loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost

7.3 %

7.5 %

7.8 %

8.3 %

8.2 % Net charge-offs $ 55,805

$ 66,818

$ 80,483

$ 82,511

$ 68,795 Net charge-off ratio (2) 5.4 %

6.2 %

6.9 %

6.6 %

5.1 %





(1) Calculated as ALLL or gross ALLL, where applicable, to the corresponding portfolio segment balance of loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost. (2) Net charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs divided by average outstanding loans and leases held for investment during the period.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT (In thousands) (Unaudited)



The following table presents loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and loans held for investment at fair value:

September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023 Unsecured personal $ 3,068,078

$ 3,726,830 Residential mortgages 175,345

183,050 Secured consumer 239,206

250,039 Total consumer loans held for investment 3,482,629

4,159,919 Equipment finance (1) 74,674

110,992 Commercial real estate 371,796

380,322 Commercial and industrial 179,230

199,069 Total commercial loans and leases held for investment 625,700

690,383 Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost 4,108,329

4,850,302 Allowance for loan and lease losses (220,564)

(310,387) Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost, net $ 3,887,765

$ 4,539,915 Loans held for investment at fair value (2)(3) 1,287,495

272,678 Total loans and leases held for investment (3) $ 5,175,260

$ 4,812,593





(1) Comprised of sales-type leases for equipment. (2) Beginning in the first quarter of 2024, "Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value" were combined within "Loans held for investment at fair value." Prior period amount has been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. (3) The balance at September 30, 2024 includes a $1.3 billion loan outstanding principal portfolio that was acquired during the third quarter of 2024.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES (In thousands) (Unaudited)



The following table presents the components of the allowance for loan and lease losses on loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost:

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Gross allowance for loan and lease losses (1) $ 274,538

$ 355,773 Recovery asset value (2) (53,974)

(45,386) Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 220,564

$ 310,387





(1) Represents the allowance for future estimated net charge-offs on existing portfolio balances. (2) Represents the negative allowance for expected recoveries of amounts previously charged-off.

The following tables present the allowance for loan and lease losses on loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value:



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

Consumer

Commercial

Total

Consumer

Commercial

Total Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period $ 210,729

$ 18,180

$ 228,909

$ 246,280

$ 12,870

$ 259,150 Credit loss expense for loans and leases held for investment 45,813

1,647

47,460

30,760

5,817

36,577 Charge-offs (68,388)

(721)

(69,109)

(77,494)

(594)

(78,088) Recoveries 12,745

559

13,304

11,183

87

11,270 Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period $ 200,899

$ 19,665

$ 220,564

$ 210,729

$ 18,180

$ 228,909





























Three Months Ended













September 30, 2023













Consumer

Commercial

Total Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period











$ 341,161

$ 14,002

$ 355,163 Credit loss expense for loans and leases held for investment











63,733

394

64,127 Charge-offs











(73,644)

(534)

(74,178) Recoveries











5,038

345

5,383 Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period











$ 336,288

$ 14,207

$ 350,495

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION PAST DUE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT (In thousands) (Unaudited)



The following tables present past due loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value: September 30, 2024 30-59

Days

60-89

Days

90 or More

Days

Total Days

Past Due

Guaranteed

Amount (1) Unsecured personal $ 25,749

$ 20,156

$ 22,352

$ 68,257

$ — Residential mortgages —

145

167

312

— Secured consumer 2,283

675

242

3,200

— Total consumer loans held for investment $ 28,032

$ 20,976

$ 22,761

$ 71,769

$ —



















Equipment finance $ —

$ —

$ 4,850

$ 4,850

$ — Commercial real estate 3,882

678

6,106

10,666

8,681 Commercial and industrial 417

8,207

7,232

15,856

12,347 Total commercial loans and leases held for investment $ 4,299

$ 8,885

$ 18,188

$ 31,372

$ 21,028 Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost $ 32,331

$ 29,861

$ 40,949

$ 103,141

$ 21,028



















December 31, 2023 30-59

Days

60-89

Days

90 or More

Days

Total Days

Past Due

Guaranteed

Amount (1) Unsecured personal $ 32,716

$ 29,556

$ 30,132

$ 92,404

$ — Residential mortgages 1,751

—

—

1,751

— Secured consumer 2,076

635

217

2,928

— Total consumer loans held for investment $ 36,543

$ 30,191

$ 30,349

$ 97,083

$ —



















Equipment finance $ 1,265

$ —

$ —

$ 1,265

$ — Commercial real estate —

3,566

1,618

5,184

4,047 Commercial and industrial 12,261

1,632

1,515

15,408

11,260 Total commercial loans and leases held for investment $ 13,526

$ 5,198

$ 3,133

$ 21,857

$ 15,307 Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost $ 50,069

$ 35,389

$ 33,482

$ 118,940

$ 15,307





(1) Represents loan balances guaranteed by the Small Business Association.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Change (%)

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

Q3 2024 vs Q2 2024

Q3 2024 vs Q3 2023 Non-interest income:

















Origination fees $ 71,465

$ 77,131

$ 60,912

(7) %

17 % Servicing fees 8,081

19,869

32,768

(59) %

(75) % Gain on sales of loans 12,433

10,748

8,572

16 %

45 % Net fair value adjustments (33,595)

(51,395)

(41,366)

(35) %

(19) % Marketplace revenue 58,384

56,353

60,886

4 %

(4) % Other non-interest income 3,256

2,360

2,958

38 %

10 % Total non-interest income 61,640

58,713

63,844

5 %

(3) %



















Total interest income 240,377

219,634

207,412

9 %

16 % Total interest expense 100,136

91,106

70,407

10 %

42 % Net interest income 140,241

128,528

137,005

9 %

2 %



















Total net revenue 201,881

187,241

200,849

8 %

1 %



















Provision for credit losses 47,541

35,561

64,479

34 %

(26) %



















Non-interest expense:

















Compensation and benefits 57,408

56,540

58,497

2 %

(2) % Marketing 26,186

26,665

19,555

(2) %

34 % Equipment and software 12,789

12,360

12,631

3 %

1 % Depreciation and amortization 13,341

13,072

11,250

2 %

19 % Professional services 8,014

7,804

8,414

3 %

(5) % Occupancy 4,005

3,941

4,612

2 %

(13) % Other non-interest expense 14,589

11,876

13,076

23 %

12 % Total non-interest expense 136,332

132,258

128,035

3 %

6 %



















Income before income tax expense 18,008

19,422

8,335

(7) %

116 % Income tax expense (3,551)

(4,519)

(3,327)

(21) %

7 % Net income $ 14,457

$ 14,903

$ 5,008

(3) %

189 %



















Net income per share:

















Basic EPS $ 0.13

$ 0.13

$ 0.05

— %

160 % Diluted EPS $ 0.13

$ 0.13

$ 0.05

— %

160 %

Weighted-average common shares – Basic 112,042,202

111,395,025

109,071,180

1 %

3 %

Weighted-average common shares – Diluted 113,922,256

111,466,497

109,073,194

2 %

4 %



LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION NET INTEREST INCOME (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)





Consolidated LendingClub Corporation (1)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets (2)

































Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and other $ 939,611

$ 12,442

5.30 %

$ 976,330

$ 13,168

5.40 %

$ 1,249,087

$ 16,798

5.38 % Securities available for sale at fair value 3,047,305

52,476

6.89 %

2,406,767

42,879

7.13 %

601,512

9,467

6.30 % Loans held for sale at fair value 899,434

30,326

13.49 %

838,143

26,721

12.75 %

286,111

9,582

13.40 % Loans and leases held for investment:

































Unsecured personal loans 3,045,150

103,291

13.57 %

3,243,161

108,425

13.37 %

4,257,360

142,118

13.35 % Commercial and other consumer loans 1,057,688

15,497

5.86 %

1,097,846

16,394

5.97 %

1,147,130

16,842

5.87 % Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost 4,102,838

118,788

11.58 %

4,341,007

124,819

11.50 %

5,404,490

158,960

11.76 % Loans held for investment at fair value (3)(4) 972,698

26,345

10.83 %

383,872

12,047

12.55 %

385,148

12,605

13.09 % Total loans and leases held for investment (3)(4) 5,075,536

145,133

11.44 %

4,724,879

136,866

11.59 %

5,789,638

171,565

11.85 % Total interest-earning assets 9,961,886

240,377

9.65 %

8,946,119

219,634

9.82 %

7,926,348

207,412

10.47 % Cash and due from banks and restricted cash 41,147









55,906









69,442







Allowance for loan and lease losses (225,968)









(245,478)









(354,263)







Other non-interest earning assets 624,198









632,253









691,641







Total assets $ 10,401,263









$ 9,388,800









$ 8,333,168







Interest-bearing liabilities

































Interest-bearing deposits:

































Checking and money market accounts $ 1,092,376

$ 10,146

3.70 %

$ 1,097,696

$ 10,084

3.69 %

$ 1,271,720

$ 9,541

2.98 % Savings accounts and certificates of deposit 6,944,586

86,717

4.97 %

6,449,061

80,109

5.00 %

5,357,717

59,968

4.44 % Interest-bearing deposits 8,036,962

96,863

4.79 %

7,546,757

90,193

4.81 %

6,629,437

69,509

4.16 % Other interest-bearing liabilities (3) 486,736

3,273

2.69 %

56,628

913

6.45 %

35,878

898

10.03 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,523,698

100,136

4.67 %

7,603,385

91,106

4.82 %

6,665,315

70,407

4.19 % Non-interest bearing deposits 344,577









303,199









183,728







Other liabilities 225,467









215,608









271,118







Total liabilities $ 9,093,742









$ 8,122,192









$ 7,120,161







Total equity $ 1,307,521









$ 1,266,608









$ 1,213,007







Total liabilities and equity $ 10,401,263









$ 9,388,800









$ 8,333,168











































Interest rate spread







4.98 %









5.00 %









6.28 %



































Net interest income and net interest margin



$ 140,241

5.63 %





$ 128,528

5.75 %





$ 137,005

6.91 %







(1)

Consolidated presentation reflects intercompany eliminations. (2)

Nonaccrual loans and any related income are included in their respective loan categories. (3)

Beginning in the first quarter of 2024, "Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value" were combined within "Loans held for investment at fair value" and "Retail notes and certificates at fair value" were combined within "Other interest-bearing liabilities." Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. (4)

The average balance for the third quarter of 2024 includes a $1.3 billion loan outstanding principal portfolio that was acquired during the quarter.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)





September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023 Assets





Cash and due from banks $ 25,558

$ 14,993 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 991,372

1,237,511 Total cash and cash equivalents 1,016,930

1,252,504 Restricted cash 33,347

41,644 Securities available for sale at fair value ($3,319,988 and $1,663,990 at amortized cost, respectively) 3,311,418

1,620,262 Loans held for sale at fair value 849,967

407,773 Loans and leases held for investment 4,108,329

4,850,302 Allowance for loan and lease losses (220,564)

(310,387) Loans and leases held for investment, net 3,887,765

4,539,915 Loans held for investment at fair value (1)(2) 1,287,495

272,678 Property, equipment and software, net 167,809

161,517 Goodwill 75,717

75,717 Other assets 407,059

455,453 Total assets $ 11,037,507

$ 8,827,463 Liabilities and Equity





Deposits:





Interest-bearing $ 9,099,092

$ 7,001,680 Noninterest-bearing 360,516

331,806 Total deposits 9,459,608

7,333,486 Borrowings (1) 2,683

19,354 Other liabilities 232,321

222,801 Total liabilities 9,694,612

7,575,641 Equity





Common stock, $0.01 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 112,401,990 and 110,410,602 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,124

1,104 Additional paid-in capital 1,692,538

1,669,828 Accumulated deficit (347,196)

(388,806) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,571)

(30,304) Total equity 1,342,895

1,251,822 Total liabilities and equity $ 11,037,507

$ 8,827,463





(1) Beginning in the first quarter of 2024, "Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value" were combined within "Loans held for investment at fair value" and "Retail notes and certificates at fair value" were combined within "Borrowings." Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. (2) The balance at September 30, 2024 includes a $1.3 billion loan outstanding principal portfolio that was acquired during the third quarter of 2024.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



Pre-Provision Net Revenue



For the three months ended

September 30,

2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30,

2023 GAAP Net income $ 14,457

$ 14,903

$ 12,250

$ 10,155

$ 5,008 Less: Provision for credit losses (47,541)

(35,561)

(31,927)

(41,907)

(64,479) Less: Income tax expense (3,551)

(4,519)

(4,278)

(3,529)

(3,327) Pre-provision net revenue $ 65,549

$ 54,983

$ 48,455

$ 55,591

$ 72,814





For the three months ended

September 30,

2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30,

2023 Non-interest income $ 61,640

$ 58,713

$ 57,800

$ 54,129

$ 63,844 Net interest income 140,241

128,528

122,888

131,477

137,005 Total net revenue 201,881

187,241

180,688

185,606

200,849 Non-interest expense (136,332)

(132,258)

(132,233)

(130,015)

(128,035) Pre-provision net revenue 65,549

54,983

48,455

55,591

72,814 Provision for credit losses (47,541)

(35,561)

(31,927)

(41,907)

(64,479) Income before income tax expense 18,008

19,422

16,528

13,684

8,335 Income tax expense (3,551)

(4,519)

(4,278)

(3,529)

(3,327) GAAP Net income $ 14,457

$ 14,903

$ 12,250

$ 10,155

$ 5,008

Tangible Book Value Per Common Share



September 30,

2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30,

2023 GAAP common equity $ 1,342,895

$ 1,287,945

$ 1,266,286

$ 1,251,822

$ 1,208,219 Less: Goodwill (75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717) Less: Intangible assets (9,439)

(10,293)

(11,165)

(12,135)

(13,151) Tangible common equity $ 1,257,739

$ 1,201,935

$ 1,179,404

$ 1,163,970

$ 1,119,351



















Book value per common share GAAP common equity $ 1,342,895

$ 1,287,945

$ 1,266,286

$ 1,251,822

$ 1,208,219 Common shares issued and outstanding 112,401,990

111,812,215

111,120,415

110,410,602

109,648,769 Book value per common share $ 11.95

$ 11.52

$ 11.40

$ 11.34

$ 11.02



















Tangible book value per common share Tangible common equity $ 1,257,739

$ 1,201,935

$ 1,179,404

$ 1,163,970

$ 1,119,351 Common shares issued and outstanding 112,401,990

111,812,215

111,120,415

110,410,602

109,648,769 Tangible book value per common share $ 11.19

$ 10.75

$ 10.61

$ 10.54

$ 10.21

SOURCE LendingClub Corporation