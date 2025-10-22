LendingClub Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Delivered record Pre-tax Income of $57 million, 12.4% ROE and 13.2% ROTCE
Grew Originations +37%, Revenue +32%, and Diluted EPS +185% compared to prior year
Secured an MOU by which funds and accounts managed by BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) investment advisors will invest up to $1 billion through LendingClub's marketplace programs through 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"We delivered another outstanding quarter with 37% growth in originations and 32% growth in revenue, and nearly tripling diluted earnings per share, resulting in an ROTCE of over 13%," said Scott Sanborn, LendingClub CEO. "Innovative products, compelling value propositions, a loyal and growing member base, and a resilient balance sheet are all combining to deliver sustainable, profitable growth. We're excited by the multiple opportunities ahead and look forward to continuing to execute against our strategy."

Third Quarter 2025 Results

Highlights :

  • Achieved $2.6 billion in origination volume, up 37% compared to the prior year, driven by the successful execution of product and marketing initiatives.
  • Diluted EPS nearly tripled compared to the prior year to $0.37.
  • Continued to deliver credit outperformance vs. competitor set, with +37% better performance.
  • LevelUp Checking drove 7x increase in account openings vs. prior checking product.
  • Announced Investor Day to be held November 5, 2025.

Balance Sheet:

  • Total assets of $11.1 billion, up 4% year-to-date and comparable year-over-year due to a portfolio acquisition in the same quarter of the prior year.
  • Deposits of $9.4 billion, compared to $9.5 billion in the prior year, primarily attributable to a $0.6 billion decrease in brokered deposits, which was mostly offset by an increase in non-brokered deposits.
    • 88% of total deposits are FDIC-insured.
  • Robust available liquidity of $3.9 billion.
  • Strong capital position with a consolidated Tier 1 leverage ratio of 12.3% and a CET1 capital ratio of 18.0%.
  • Book value per common share grew to $12.68, compared to $11.95 in the prior year.
  • Tangible book value per common share grew to $11.95, compared to $11.19 in the prior year.

Financial Performance:

  • Loan originations grew 37% to $2.6 billion, compared to $1.9 billion in the prior year.
  • Total net revenue increased 32% to $266.2 million, compared to $201.9 million in the prior year, driven by higher marketplace sales and loan sale pricing, strong credit performance, and higher net interest margin on a larger balance sheet.
    • Net interest margin expanded to 6.18%, compared to 5.63% in the prior year, driven by improved deposit funding costs. 
  • Provision for credit losses of $46.3 million, compared to $47.5 million in the prior year, driven by strong credit performance, partially offset by day-1 provision for higher originations of held-for-investment retained loans.
  • Net charge-offs in the held-for-investment at amortized cost loan portfolio improved to $31.1 million, compared to $55.8 million in the prior year, driven by strong credit performance and portfolio composition and maturity.
  • Efficiency ratio of 61% compared to 68% in the prior year, driven by increasing operating leverage as expenses have been well-managed by the implementation of AI technologies and other cost initiatives. 
  • Net income more than tripled to $44.3 million, compared to $14.5 million in the prior year.
  • Return on Equity (ROE) of 12.4% with a Return on Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE) of 13.2%.
  • Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) increased 58% to $103.5 million, compared to $65.5 million in the prior year.

Three Months Ended


% Change

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

September 30,
2025


June 30,
2025


September 30,
2024


Q/Q


Y/Y

Total net revenue

$             266.2


$             248.4


$             201.9


7 %


32 %

Non-interest expense

162.7


154.7


136.3


5 %


19 %

Pre-provision net revenue (1)

103.5


93.7


65.5


10 %


58 %

Provision for credit losses

46.3


39.7


47.5


16 %


(3) %

Income before income tax expense

57.2


54.0


18.0


6 %


218 %

Income tax expense

(13.0)


(15.8)


(3.6)


(18) %


265 %

Net income

$              44.3


$              38.2


$              14.5


16 %


206 %











Diluted EPS

$              0.37


$              0.33


$              0.13


12 %


185 %



(1)

See page 3 of this release for additional information on our use of non-GAAP financial measures.

For a calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Tangible Book Value Per Common Share, and Return on Tangible Common Equity, refer to the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables at the end of this release.

Financial Outlook


Fourth Quarter 2025

Loan originations

$2.5B to $2.6B

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)

$90M to $100M

Return on Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE)

10% to 11.5%

About LendingClub

LendingClub is reimagining what a bank can be by building our business around a simple belief: when our members win, we win. Leveraging innovative technology and engaging mobile-first experiences, our integrated suite of financial products helps people keep more of what they earn and earn more on what they save. Our 5+ million members love us for providing quick and easy access to affordable credit and rewarding their smart financial choices, like making on-time payments, saving regularly, and taking control of debt.

Getting credit right is a key driver of our success. Our advanced underwriting models are informed by over 150 billion cells of proprietary data, derived from tens of millions of repayment events across economic cycles. Our leading credit expertise combined with our resilient bank foundation, capital-light loan marketplace, decades of lending experience, and talented team have enabled us to deliver lasting value to members, loan investors, and stockholders alike. And we're just getting started.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company and operator of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. For more information about LendingClub, visit https://www.lendingclub.com.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The LendingClub third quarter 2025 webcast and teleconference is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. A live webcast of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com under the Filings & Financials menu in Quarterly Results. To listen to the call, register using this link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/133370489 ten minutes prior to 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). An audio archive of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com. LendingClub has used, and intends to use, its investor relations website, X (formerly Twitter) handles (@LendingClub and @LendingClubIR) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/LendingClubTeam) as a means of disclosing material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR), Tangible Book Value (TBV) Per Common Share, and Return on Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE). Our non-GAAP financial measures do have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results under GAAP.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide management and investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies.

We believe PPNR is an important measure because it reflects the underlying financial performance of our business operations. PPNR is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting the provision for credit losses and income tax benefit/expense from net income.

We believe TBV Per Common Share is an important measure used to evaluate the company's use of equity. TBV Per Common Share is a non-GAAP financial measure representing tangible common equity for the period (common equity reduced by goodwill and customer relationship intangible assets), divided by the ending number of common shares issued and outstanding.

We believe ROTCE is an important measure because it reflects the company's ability to generate income from its core assets. ROTCE is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing annualized net income by the average tangible common equity for the applicable period.

For a reconciliation of such measures to the nearest GAAP measures, please refer to the tables on pages 13 and 14 of this release.

We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Pre-Provision Net Revenue and Return on Tangible Common Equity to the most directly comparable GAAP reported financial measures on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict future provision expense and goodwill, respectively, with reasonable certainty without unreasonable effort.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements above, including statements regarding long-term loan funding (including the timing and amount of potential future loan purchase investments by BlackRock) and anticipated future performance and financial results, are "forward-looking statements." The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements include: our loan performance, our ability to continue to attract and retain new and existing borrowers and marketplace investors (including retaining long-term investors through the duration of their expected partnership and achieving the anticipated level of loan or Structured Certificates program purchases); competition; overall economic conditions; the interest rate environment; the regulatory environment; default rates and those factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)

(Unaudited)


As of and for the three months ended


% Change


September 30,
2025


June 30,
2025


March 31,

2025


December 31,

2024


September 30,
2024


Q/Q


Y/Y

Operating Highlights:

Non-interest income

$      107,792


$     94,186


$     67,754


$         74,817


$        61,640


14 %


75 %

Net interest income

158,439


154,249


149,957


142,384


140,241


3 %


13 %

Total net revenue

266,231


248,435


217,711


217,201


201,881


7 %


32 %

Non-interest expense

162,713


154,718


143,867


142,855


136,332


5 %


19 %

Pre-provision net revenue(1)

103,518


93,717


73,844


74,346


65,549


10 %


58 %

Provision for credit losses

46,280


39,733


58,149


63,238


47,541


16 %


(3) %

Income before income tax expense

57,238


53,984


15,695


11,108


18,008


6 %


218 %

Income tax expense

(12,964)


(15,806)


(4,024)


(1,388)


(3,551)


(18) %


265 %

Net income

$        44,274


$     38,178


$     11,671


$           9,720


$        14,457


16 %


206 %















Basic EPS

$            0.39


$         0.33


$         0.10


$             0.09


$            0.13


18 %


200 %

Diluted EPS

$            0.37


$         0.33


$         0.10


$             0.08


$            0.13


12 %


185 %















LendingClub Corporation Performance Metrics:

Net interest margin

6.18 %


6.14 %


5.97 %


5.42 %


5.63 %





Efficiency ratio(2)

61.1 %


62.3 %


66.1 %


65.8 %


67.5 %





Return on average equity (ROE)(3)

12.4 %


11.1 %


3.5 %


2.9 %


4.4 %





Return on tangible common equity
(ROTCE)(1)(4)

13.2 %


11.8 %


3.7 %


3.1 %


4.7 %





Return on average total assets (ROA)(5)

1.7 %


1.5 %


0.4 %


0.4 %


0.6 %





Marketing expense as a % of loan
originations

1.55 %


1.40 %


1.47 %


1.27 %


1.37 %



















LendingClub Corporation Capital Metrics:

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

18.0 %


17.5 %


17.8 %


17.3 %


15.9 %





Tier 1 leverage ratio

12.3 %


12.2 %


11.7 %


11.0 %


11.3 %





Book value per common share

$          12.68


$       12.25


$       11.95


$           11.83


$          11.95


4 %


6 %

Tangible book value per common
share(1)

$          11.95


$       11.53


$       11.22


$           11.09


$          11.19


4 %


7 %















Loan Originations (in millions)(6):














Total loan originations

$          2,622


$       2,391


$       1,989


$           1,846


$          1,913


10 %


37 %

Marketplace loans

$          2,027


$       1,702


$       1,314


$           1,241


$          1,403


19 %


44 %

Loan originations held for investment

$             594


$          689


$          675


$              605


$             510


(14) %


16 %

Loan originations held for investment as
a % of total loan originations

23 %


29 %


34 %


33 %


27 %



















Servicing Portfolio AUM (in millions)(7):

Total servicing portfolio

$         12,986


$      12,524


$      12,241


$         12,371


$         12,674


4 %


2 %

Loans serviced for others

$           7,612


$        7,185


$        7,130


$           7,207


$           7,028


6 %


8 %



(1)

Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

(2)

Calculated as the ratio of non-interest expense to total net revenue.

(3)

Calculated as annualized net income divided by average equity for the period presented.

(4)

Calculated as annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity for the period presented.

(5)

Calculated as annualized net income divided by average total assets for the period presented.

(6)

Includes unsecured personal loans and auto loans only.

(7)

Loans serviced on our platform, which includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans and education and patient finance loans serviced for others and retained by the Company.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)

(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)

(Unaudited)


As of the three months ended


% Change


September 30,
2025


June 30,
2025


March 31,

2025


December 31,

2024


September 30,
2024


Q/Q


Y/Y

Balance Sheet Data:

Securities available for sale

$      3,742,304


$  3,527,142


$  3,426,571


$      3,452,648


$      3,311,418


6 %


13 %

Loans held for sale at fair value

$      1,213,140


$  1,008,168


$     703,378


$         636,352


$         849,967


20 %


43 %

Loans and leases held for investment at
amortized cost

$      4,363,415


$  4,386,321


$  4,215,449


$      4,125,818


$      4,108,329


(1) %


6 %

Gross allowance for loan and lease losses (1)

$       (308,218)


$   (293,707)


$   (288,308)


$       (285,686)


$       (274,538)


5 %


12 %

Recovery asset value (2)

$           40,444


$       40,718


$       44,115


$           48,952


$           53,974


(1) %


(25) %

Allowance for loan and lease losses

$       (267,774)


$   (252,989)


$   (244,193)


$       (236,734)


$       (220,564)


6 %


21 %

Loans and leases held for investment at
amortized cost, net

$      4,095,641


$  4,133,332


$  3,971,256


$      3,889,084


$      3,887,765


(1) %


5 %

Loans held for investment at fair value

$         477,784


$     631,736


$     818,882


$      1,027,798


$      1,287,495


(24) %


(63) %

Total loans and leases held for investment

$      4,573,425


$  4,765,068


$  4,790,138


$      4,916,882


$      5,175,260


(4) %


(12) %

Whole loans held on balance sheet (3)

$      5,786,565


$  5,773,236


$  5,493,516


$      5,553,234


$      6,025,227


— %


(4) %

Total assets

$    11,072,515


$  10,775,333


$  10,483,096


$    10,630,509


$    11,037,507


3 %


— %

Total deposits

$      9,388,233


$  9,136,124


$  8,905,902


$      9,068,237


$      9,459,608


3 %


(1) %

Total liabilities

$      9,610,302


$  9,369,298


$  9,118,579


$      9,288,778


$      9,694,612


3 %


(1) %

Total equity

$      1,462,213


$  1,406,035


$  1,364,517


$      1,341,731


$      1,342,895


4 %


9 %



(1)

Represents the allowance for future estimated net charge-offs on existing portfolio balances.

(2)

Represents the negative allowance for expected recoveries of amounts previously charged-off.

(3)

Includes loans held for sale at fair value, loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost, net of allowance for loan and lease losses, and loans held for investment at fair value.

The asset quality metrics presented in the following table are for loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value:

As of and for the three months ended


September 30,
2025


June 30,
2025


March 31,
2025


December 31,
2024


September 30,
2024

Asset Quality Metrics (1):

Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans
and leases held for investment at amortized cost

6.1 %


5.8 %


5.8 %


5.7 %


5.4 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses to commercial
loans and leases held for investment at amortized
cost

2.3 %


2.3 %


2.7 %


3.9 %


3.1 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses to consumer
loans and leases held for investment at amortized
cost

6.8 %


6.4 %


6.3 %


6.1 %


5.8 %

Gross allowance for loan and lease losses to
consumer loans and leases held for investment at
amortized cost

7.9 %


7.5 %


7.5 %


7.5 %


7.3 %

Net charge-offs

$          31,122


$          31,800


$          48,923


$          45,977


$          55,805

Net charge-off ratio (2)

2.9 %


3.0 %


4.8 %


4.5 %


5.4 %



(1)

Calculated as ALLL or gross ALLL, where applicable, to the corresponding portfolio segment balance of loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost.

(2)

Net charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs divided by average outstanding loans and leases held for investment during the period.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following table presents loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and loans held for investment at fair value:


September 30,
2025


December 31,
2024

Unsecured personal

$       3,303,510


$       3,106,472

Residential mortgages

161,098


172,711

Secured consumer

245,843


230,232

Total consumer loans held for investment

3,710,451


3,509,415

Equipment finance (1)

43,880


64,232

Commercial real estate (2)

451,049


373,785

Commercial and industrial

158,035


178,386

Total commercial loans and leases held for investment

652,964


616,403

Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost

4,363,415


4,125,818

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(267,774)


(236,734)

Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost, net

$       4,095,641


$       3,889,084

Loans held for investment at fair value

477,784


1,027,798

Total loans and leases held for investment

$       4,573,425


$       4,916,882



(1)

Comprised of sales-type leases for equipment.

(2)

Includes $263.4 million and $160.1 million in loans originated through the Small Business Association (SBA) as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

The following table presents the components of the allowance for loan and lease losses on loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost:

September 30, 2025


December 31, 2024

Gross allowance for loan and lease losses (1)

$                 308,218


$                 285,686

Recovery asset value (2)

(40,444)


(48,952)

Allowance for loan and lease losses

$                 267,774


$                 236,734



(1)

Represents the allowance for future estimated net charge-offs on existing portfolio balances.

(2)

Represents the negative allowance for expected recoveries of amounts previously charged-off.

The following tables present the allowance for loan and lease losses on loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value:

Three Months Ended


September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025


Consumer


Commercial


Total


Consumer


Commercial


Total

Allowance for loan and lease
losses, beginning of period

$    237,433


$        15,556


$ 252,989


$    227,608


$        16,585


$ 244,193

Credit loss expense (benefit)
for loans and leases held for
investment

46,390


(483)


45,907


41,133


(537)


40,596

Charge-offs

(47,886)



(47,886)


(48,956)


(898)


(49,854)

Recoveries

16,620


144


16,764


17,648


406


18,054

Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period

$    252,557


$        15,217


$ 267,774


$    237,433


$        15,556


$ 252,989

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended


September 30, 2024


Consumer


Commercial


Total

Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period

$    210,729


$        18,180


$ 228,909

Credit loss expense for loans and leases held for investment

45,813


1,647


47,460

Charge-offs

(68,388)


(721)


(69,109)

Recoveries

12,745


559


13,304

Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period

$    200,899


$        19,665


$ 220,564

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

PAST DUE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

The following tables present past due loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value:

September 30, 2025

30-59
Days


60-89
Days


90 or More
Days


Total


Guaranteed
Amount (1)

Unsecured personal

$      21,932


$      18,440


$      18,114


$             58,486


$                     —

Residential mortgages



156


156


Secured consumer

2,297


926


342


3,565


Total consumer loans held for investment

$      24,229


$      19,366


$      18,612


$             62,207


$                     —











Equipment finance

$         2,743


$              —


$         3,331


$               6,074


$                     —

Commercial real estate

62


432


10,152


10,646


8,456

Commercial and industrial

3,305


2,152


14,916


20,373


14,904

Total commercial loans and leases held for
investment

$         6,110


$         2,584


$      28,399


$             37,093


$             23,360

Total loans and leases held for investment at
amortized cost

$      30,339


$      21,950


$      47,011


$             99,300


$             23,360

December 31, 2024

30-59
Days


60-89
Days


90 or More
Days


Total


Guaranteed
Amount (1)

Unsecured personal

$      23,530


$      19,293


$      21,387


$             64,210


$                     —

Residential mortgages

151


88



239


Secured consumer

2,342


600


337


3,279


Total consumer loans held for investment

$      26,023


$      19,981


$      21,724


$             67,728


$                     —











Equipment finance

$              67


$              —


$         4,551


$               4,618


$                     —

Commercial real estate

8,320


483


9,731


18,534


8,456

Commercial and industrial

6,257


1,182


15,971


23,410


18,512

Total commercial loans and leases held for
investment

$      14,644


$         1,665


$      30,253


$             46,562


$             26,968

Total loans and leases held for investment at
amortized cost

$      40,667


$      21,646


$      51,977


$           114,290


$             26,968



(1)

Represents loan balances guaranteed by the SBA.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended


Change (%)


September 30,
2025


June 30,
2025


September 30,
2024


Q3 2025

vs

Q2 2025


Q3 2025

vs

Q3 2024

Non-interest income:










Origination fees

$         105,731


$        87,578


$          71,465


21 %


48 %

Servicing fees

17,000


16,395


8,081


4 %


110 %

Gain on sales of loans

17,799


13,540


12,433


31 %


43 %

Net fair value adjustments

(38,375)


(27,869)


(33,595)


(38) %


(14) %

Marketplace revenue

102,155


89,644


58,384


14 %


75 %

Other non-interest income

5,637


4,542


3,256


24 %


73 %

Total non-interest income

107,792


94,186


61,640


14 %


75 %











Total interest income

241,801


237,097


240,377


2 %


1 %

Total interest expense

83,362


82,848


100,136


1 %


(17) %

Net interest income

158,439


154,249


140,241


3 %


13 %











Total net revenue

266,231


248,435


201,881


7 %


32 %











Provision for credit losses

46,280


39,733


47,541


16 %


(3) %











Non-interest expense:










Compensation and benefits

60,830


61,989


57,408


(2) %


6 %

Marketing

40,712


33,580


26,186


21 %


55 %

Equipment and software

13,465


14,495


12,789


(7) %


5 %

Depreciation and amortization

16,879


15,460


13,341


9 %


27 %

Professional services

10,922


10,300


8,014


6 %


36 %

Occupancy

5,245


4,787


4,005


10 %


31 %

Other non-interest expense

14,660


14,107


14,589


4 %


— %

Total non-interest expense

162,713


154,718


136,332


5 %


19 %











Income before income tax expense

57,238


53,984


18,008


6 %


218 %

Income tax expense

(12,964)


(15,806)


(3,551)


(18) %


265 %

Net income

$          44,274


$        38,178


$          14,457


16 %


206 %











Net income per share: 










Basic EPS

$              0.39


$           0.33


$              0.13


18 %


200 %

Diluted EPS

$              0.37


$           0.33


$              0.13


12 %


185 %

Weighted-average common shares – Basic

114,961,676


114,409,231


112,042,202


— %


3 %

Weighted-average common shares – Diluted

118,188,124


115,692,969


113,922,256


2 %


4 %



LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

NET INTEREST INCOME

(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)

(Unaudited)


Consolidated LendingClub Corporation (1)


Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025


Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025


Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024


Average
Balance


Interest
Income/
Expense


Average
Yield/
Rate


Average
Balance


Interest
Income/
Expense


Average
Yield/
Rate


Average
Balance


Interest
Income/
Expense


Average
Yield/
Rate

Interest-earning assets (2)


















Cash, cash equivalents,
restricted cash and other

$     603,777


$    6,390


4.23 %


$    679,603


$    7,113


4.19 %


$    939,611


$  12,442


5.30 %

Securities available for sale
at fair value

3,564,732


56,253


6.31 %


3,411,020


55,339


6.49 %


3,047,305


52,476


6.89 %

Loans held for sale at fair
value

1,198,581


37,628


12.56 %


1,061,845


32,489


12.24 %


899,434


30,326


13.49 %

Loans and leases held for
investment:


















Unsecured personal
loans

3,268,142


110,151


13.48 %


3,177,439


107,829


13.57 %


3,045,150


103,291


13.57 %

Commercial and other
consumer loans

1,069,629


16,060


6.01 %


999,148


14,566


5.83 %


1,057,688


15,497


5.86 %

Loans and leases held for
investment at amortized
cost

4,337,771


126,211


11.64 %


4,176,587


122,395


11.72 %


4,102,838


118,788


11.58 %

Loans held for investment
at fair value

552,848


15,319


11.08 %


722,685


19,761


10.94 %


972,698


26,345


10.83 %

Total loans and leases held
for investment

4,890,619


141,530


11.58 %


4,899,272


142,156


11.61 %


5,075,536


145,133


11.44 %

Total interest-earning
assets

10,257,709


241,801


9.43 %


10,051,740


237,097


9.44 %


9,961,886


240,377


9.65 %

Cash and due from banks
and restricted cash

29,655






38,746






41,147





Allowance for loan and
lease losses

(260,744)






(247,133)






(225,968)





Other non-interest earning
assets

638,821






633,711






624,198





Total assets

$  10,665,441






$  10,477,064






$  10,401,263





Interest-bearing liabilities


















Interest-bearing deposits:


















Savings and money
market accounts

6,442,649


61,782


3.80 %


6,152,936


58,934


3.84 %


5,056,535


61,556


4.84 %

Certificates of deposit

1,851,320


19,990


4.28 %


1,997,980


22,469


4.51 %


2,032,093


26,409


5.17 %

Checking accounts

406,494


1,449


1.41 %


426,107


1,442


1.36 %


948,334


8,898


3.73 %

Interest-bearing deposits

8,700,463


83,221


3.79 %


8,577,023


82,845


3.87 %


8,036,962


96,863


4.79 %

Other interest-bearing
liabilities

12,174


141


4.61 %


220


3


4.54 %


486,736


3,273


2.69 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,712,637


83,362


3.80 %


8,577,243


82,848


3.87 %


8,523,698


100,136


4.67 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

291,231






282,113






344,577





Other liabilities

237,035






236,509






225,467





Total liabilities

$  9,240,903






$ 9,095,865






$ 9,093,742





Total equity

$  1,424,538






$ 1,381,199






$ 1,307,521





Total liabilities and equity

$  10,665,441






$  10,477,064






$  10,401,263























Interest rate spread





5.63 %






5.57 %






4.98 %



















Net interest income and
net interest margin



$  158,439


6.18 %




$ 154,249


6.14 %




$ 140,241


5.63 %



(1)

Consolidated presentation reflects intercompany eliminations.

(2)

Nonaccrual loans and any related income are included in their respective loan categories.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)


September 30,
2025


December 31,
2024

Assets




Cash and due from banks

$            10,629


$         15,524

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

816,758


938,534

Total cash and cash equivalents

827,387


954,058

Restricted cash

18,283


23,338

Securities available for sale at fair value ($3,769,472 and $3,492,264 at amortized
cost, respectively)

3,742,304


3,452,648

Loans held for sale at fair value

1,213,140


636,352

Loans and leases held for investment

4,363,415


4,125,818

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(267,774)


(236,734)

Loans and leases held for investment, net

4,095,641


3,889,084

Loans held for investment at fair value

477,784


1,027,798

Property, equipment and software, net

250,330


167,532

Goodwill

75,717


75,717

Other assets

371,929


403,982

Total assets

$      11,072,515


$   10,630,509

Liabilities and Equity




Deposits:




Interest-bearing

$        9,041,412


$     8,676,119

Noninterest-bearing

346,821


392,118

Total deposits

9,388,233


9,068,237

Other liabilities

222,069


220,541

Total liabilities

9,610,302


9,288,778

Equity




Common stock, $0.01 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 115,301,440 and
113,383,917 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

1,153


1,134

Additional paid-in capital

1,722,113


1,702,316

Accumulated deficit

(243,353)


(337,476)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(17,700)


(24,243)

Total equity

1,462,213


1,341,731

Total liabilities and equity

$      11,072,515


$   10,630,509

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Pre-Provision Net Revenue


For the three months ended


September 30,
2025


June 30,

2025


March 31,

2025


December 31,

2024


September 30,
2024

GAAP Net income

$               44,274


$               38,178


$               11,671


$                 9,720


$               14,457

Less: Provision for credit losses

(46,280)


(39,733)


(58,149)


(63,238)


(47,541)

Less: Income tax expense

(12,964)


(15,806)


(4,024)


(1,388)


(3,551)

Pre-provision net revenue

$             103,518


$               93,717


$               73,844


$               74,346


$               65,549


For the three months ended


September 30,
2025


June 30,

2025


March 31,

2025


December 31,

2024


September 30,
2024

Non-interest income

$             107,792


$               94,186


$               67,754


$               74,817


$               61,640

Net interest income

158,439


154,249


149,957


142,384


140,241

Total net revenue

266,231


248,435


217,711


217,201


201,881

Non-interest expense

(162,713)


(154,718)


(143,867)


(142,855)


(136,332)

Pre-provision net revenue

103,518


93,717


73,844


74,346


65,549

Provision for credit losses

(46,280)


(39,733)


(58,149)


(63,238)


(47,541)

Income before income tax expense

57,238


53,984


15,695


11,108


18,008

Income tax expense

(12,964)


(15,806)


(4,024)


(1,388)


(3,551)

GAAP Net income

$               44,274


$               38,178


$               11,671


$                 9,720


$               14,457



Tangible Book Value Per Common Share


September 30,
2025


June 30,

2025


March 31,

2025


December 31,

2024


September 30,
2024

GAAP common equity

$          1,462,213


$          1,406,035


$          1,364,517


$          1,341,731


$          1,342,895

Less: Goodwill

(75,717)


(75,717)


(75,717)


(75,717)


(75,717)

Less: Customer relationship intangible assets

(8,206)


(7,068)


(7,778)


(8,586)


(9,439)

Tangible common equity

$          1,378,290


$          1,323,250


$          1,281,022


$          1,257,428


$          1,257,739











Book value per common share

GAAP common equity

$          1,462,213


$          1,406,035


$          1,364,517


$          1,341,731


$          1,342,895

Common shares issued and outstanding

115,301,440


114,740,147


114,199,832


113,383,917


112,401,990

Book value per common share

$                 12.68


$                 12.25


$                 11.95


$                 11.83


$                 11.95











Tangible book value per common share

Tangible common equity

$          1,378,290


$          1,323,250


$          1,281,022


$          1,257,428


$          1,257,739

Common shares issued and outstanding

115,301,440


114,740,147


114,199,832


113,383,917


112,401,990

Tangible book value per common share

$                 11.95


$                 11.53


$                 11.22


$                 11.09


$                 11.19

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued)

(In thousands, except ratios)

(Unaudited)

Return On Tangible Common Equity


For the three months ended


September 30,
2025


June 30,

2025


March 31,

2025


December 31,

2024


September 30,
2024

Average GAAP common equity

$      1,424,538


$      1,381,199


$      1,349,473


$      1,335,730


$      1,307,521

Less: Average goodwill

(75,717)


(75,717)


(75,717)


(75,717)


(75,717)

Less: Average customer relationship
intangible assets

(6,722)


(7,423)


(8,182)


(9,013)


(9,866)

Average tangible common equity

$      1,342,099


$      1,298,059


$      1,265,574


$      1,251,000


$      1,221,938











Return on average equity

Annualized GAAP net income

$         177,096


$         152,712


$           46,684


$           38,880


$           57,828

Average GAAP common equity

$      1,424,538


$      1,381,199


$      1,349,473


$      1,335,730


$      1,307,521

Return on average equity

12.4 %


11.1 %


3.5 %


2.9 %


4.4 %











Return on tangible common equity

Annualized GAAP net income

$         177,096


$         152,712


$           46,684


$           38,880


$           57,828

Average tangible common equity

$      1,342,099


$      1,298,059


$      1,265,574


$      1,251,000


$      1,221,938

Return on tangible common equity

13.2 %


11.8 %


3.7 %


3.1 %


4.7 %

SOURCE LendingClub Corporation

