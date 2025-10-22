LendingClub Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Delivered record Pre-tax Income of $57 million, 12.4% ROE and 13.2% ROTCE

Grew Originations +37%, Revenue +32%, and Diluted EPS +185% compared to prior year

Secured an MOU by which funds and accounts managed by BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) investment advisors will invest up to $1 billion through LendingClub's marketplace programs through 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"We delivered another outstanding quarter with 37% growth in originations and 32% growth in revenue, and nearly tripling diluted earnings per share, resulting in an ROTCE of over 13%," said Scott Sanborn, LendingClub CEO. "Innovative products, compelling value propositions, a loyal and growing member base, and a resilient balance sheet are all combining to deliver sustainable, profitable growth. We're excited by the multiple opportunities ahead and look forward to continuing to execute against our strategy."

Third Quarter 2025 Results

Highlights :

Achieved $2.6 billion in origination volume, up 37% compared to the prior year, driven by the successful execution of product and marketing initiatives.

Diluted EPS nearly tripled compared to the prior year to $0.37.

Continued to deliver credit outperformance vs. competitor set, with +37% better performance.

LevelUp Checking drove 7x increase in account openings vs. prior checking product.

Announced Investor Day to be held November 5, 2025.

Balance Sheet:

Total assets of $11.1 billion, up 4% year-to-date and comparable year-over-year due to a portfolio acquisition in the same quarter of the prior year.

Deposits of $9.4 billion, compared to $9.5 billion in the prior year, primarily attributable to a $0.6 billion decrease in brokered deposits, which was mostly offset by an increase in non-brokered deposits. 88% of total deposits are FDIC-insured.

Robust available liquidity of $3.9 billion.

Strong capital position with a consolidated Tier 1 leverage ratio of 12.3% and a CET1 capital ratio of 18.0%.

Book value per common share grew to $12.68, compared to $11.95 in the prior year.

Tangible book value per common share grew to $11.95, compared to $11.19 in the prior year.

Financial Performance:

Loan originations grew 37% to $2.6 billion, compared to $1.9 billion in the prior year.

Total net revenue increased 32% to $266.2 million, compared to $201.9 million in the prior year, driven by higher marketplace sales and loan sale pricing, strong credit performance, and higher net interest margin on a larger balance sheet. Net interest margin expanded to 6.18%, compared to 5.63% in the prior year, driven by improved deposit funding costs.

Provision for credit losses of $46.3 million, compared to $47.5 million in the prior year, driven by strong credit performance, partially offset by day-1 provision for higher originations of held-for-investment retained loans.

Net charge-offs in the held-for-investment at amortized cost loan portfolio improved to $31.1 million, compared to $55.8 million in the prior year, driven by strong credit performance and portfolio composition and maturity.

Efficiency ratio of 61% compared to 68% in the prior year, driven by increasing operating leverage as expenses have been well-managed by the implementation of AI technologies and other cost initiatives.

Net income more than tripled to $44.3 million, compared to $14.5 million in the prior year.

Return on Equity (ROE) of 12.4% with a Return on Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE) of 13.2%.

Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR) increased 58% to $103.5 million, compared to $65.5 million in the prior year.



Three Months Ended

% Change ($ in millions, except per share amounts) September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

Q/Q

Y/Y Total net revenue $ 266.2

$ 248.4

$ 201.9

7 %

32 % Non-interest expense 162.7

154.7

136.3

5 %

19 % Pre-provision net revenue (1) 103.5

93.7

65.5

10 %

58 % Provision for credit losses 46.3

39.7

47.5

16 %

(3) % Income before income tax expense 57.2

54.0

18.0

6 %

218 % Income tax expense (13.0)

(15.8)

(3.6)

(18) %

265 % Net income $ 44.3

$ 38.2

$ 14.5

16 %

206 %



















Diluted EPS $ 0.37

$ 0.33

$ 0.13

12 %

185 %





(1) See page 3 of this release for additional information on our use of non-GAAP financial measures.

For a calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Tangible Book Value Per Common Share, and Return on Tangible Common Equity, refer to the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables at the end of this release.

Financial Outlook



Fourth Quarter 2025 Loan originations $2.5B to $2.6B Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) $90M to $100M Return on Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE) 10% to 11.5%

About LendingClub

LendingClub is reimagining what a bank can be by building our business around a simple belief: when our members win, we win. Leveraging innovative technology and engaging mobile-first experiences, our integrated suite of financial products helps people keep more of what they earn and earn more on what they save. Our 5+ million members love us for providing quick and easy access to affordable credit and rewarding their smart financial choices, like making on-time payments, saving regularly, and taking control of debt.

Getting credit right is a key driver of our success. Our advanced underwriting models are informed by over 150 billion cells of proprietary data, derived from tens of millions of repayment events across economic cycles. Our leading credit expertise combined with our resilient bank foundation, capital-light loan marketplace, decades of lending experience, and talented team have enabled us to deliver lasting value to members, loan investors, and stockholders alike. And we're just getting started.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company and operator of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. For more information about LendingClub, visit https://www.lendingclub.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR), Tangible Book Value (TBV) Per Common Share, and Return on Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE). Our non-GAAP financial measures do have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results under GAAP.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide management and investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies.

We believe PPNR is an important measure because it reflects the underlying financial performance of our business operations. PPNR is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting the provision for credit losses and income tax benefit/expense from net income.

We believe TBV Per Common Share is an important measure used to evaluate the company's use of equity. TBV Per Common Share is a non-GAAP financial measure representing tangible common equity for the period (common equity reduced by goodwill and customer relationship intangible assets), divided by the ending number of common shares issued and outstanding.

We believe ROTCE is an important measure because it reflects the company's ability to generate income from its core assets. ROTCE is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing annualized net income by the average tangible common equity for the applicable period.

For a reconciliation of such measures to the nearest GAAP measures, please refer to the tables on pages 13 and 14 of this release.

We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Pre-Provision Net Revenue and Return on Tangible Common Equity to the most directly comparable GAAP reported financial measures on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict future provision expense and goodwill, respectively, with reasonable certainty without unreasonable effort.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)

As of and for the three months ended

% Change

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30,

2024

Q/Q

Y/Y Operating Highlights: Non-interest income $ 107,792

$ 94,186

$ 67,754

$ 74,817

$ 61,640

14 %

75 % Net interest income 158,439

154,249

149,957

142,384

140,241

3 %

13 % Total net revenue 266,231

248,435

217,711

217,201

201,881

7 %

32 % Non-interest expense 162,713

154,718

143,867

142,855

136,332

5 %

19 % Pre-provision net revenue(1) 103,518

93,717

73,844

74,346

65,549

10 %

58 % Provision for credit losses 46,280

39,733

58,149

63,238

47,541

16 %

(3) % Income before income tax expense 57,238

53,984

15,695

11,108

18,008

6 %

218 % Income tax expense (12,964)

(15,806)

(4,024)

(1,388)

(3,551)

(18) %

265 % Net income $ 44,274

$ 38,178

$ 11,671

$ 9,720

$ 14,457

16 %

206 %



























Basic EPS $ 0.39

$ 0.33

$ 0.10

$ 0.09

$ 0.13

18 %

200 % Diluted EPS $ 0.37

$ 0.33

$ 0.10

$ 0.08

$ 0.13

12 %

185 %



























LendingClub Corporation Performance Metrics: Net interest margin 6.18 %

6.14 %

5.97 %

5.42 %

5.63 %







Efficiency ratio(2) 61.1 %

62.3 %

66.1 %

65.8 %

67.5 %







Return on average equity (ROE)(3) 12.4 %

11.1 %

3.5 %

2.9 %

4.4 %







Return on tangible common equity

(ROTCE)(1)(4) 13.2 %

11.8 %

3.7 %

3.1 %

4.7 %







Return on average total assets (ROA)(5) 1.7 %

1.5 %

0.4 %

0.4 %

0.6 %







Marketing expense as a % of loan

originations 1.55 %

1.40 %

1.47 %

1.27 %

1.37 %



































LendingClub Corporation Capital Metrics: Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 18.0 %

17.5 %

17.8 %

17.3 %

15.9 %







Tier 1 leverage ratio 12.3 %

12.2 %

11.7 %

11.0 %

11.3 %







Book value per common share $ 12.68

$ 12.25

$ 11.95

$ 11.83

$ 11.95

4 %

6 % Tangible book value per common

share(1) $ 11.95

$ 11.53

$ 11.22

$ 11.09

$ 11.19

4 %

7 %



























Loan Originations (in millions)(6):

























Total loan originations $ 2,622

$ 2,391

$ 1,989

$ 1,846

$ 1,913

10 %

37 % Marketplace loans $ 2,027

$ 1,702

$ 1,314

$ 1,241

$ 1,403

19 %

44 % Loan originations held for investment $ 594

$ 689

$ 675

$ 605

$ 510

(14) %

16 % Loan originations held for investment as

a % of total loan originations 23 %

29 %

34 %

33 %

27 %



































Servicing Portfolio AUM (in millions)(7): Total servicing portfolio $ 12,986

$ 12,524

$ 12,241

$ 12,371

$ 12,674

4 %

2 % Loans serviced for others $ 7,612

$ 7,185

$ 7,130

$ 7,207

$ 7,028

6 %

8 %





(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures." (2) Calculated as the ratio of non-interest expense to total net revenue. (3) Calculated as annualized net income divided by average equity for the period presented. (4) Calculated as annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity for the period presented. (5) Calculated as annualized net income divided by average total assets for the period presented. (6) Includes unsecured personal loans and auto loans only. (7) Loans serviced on our platform, which includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans and education and patient finance loans serviced for others and retained by the Company.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (Continued) (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)

As of the three months ended

% Change

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30,

2024

Q/Q

Y/Y Balance Sheet Data: Securities available for sale $ 3,742,304

$ 3,527,142

$ 3,426,571

$ 3,452,648

$ 3,311,418

6 %

13 % Loans held for sale at fair value $ 1,213,140

$ 1,008,168

$ 703,378

$ 636,352

$ 849,967

20 %

43 % Loans and leases held for investment at

amortized cost $ 4,363,415

$ 4,386,321

$ 4,215,449

$ 4,125,818

$ 4,108,329

(1) %

6 % Gross allowance for loan and lease losses (1) $ (308,218)

$ (293,707)

$ (288,308)

$ (285,686)

$ (274,538)

5 %

12 % Recovery asset value (2) $ 40,444

$ 40,718

$ 44,115

$ 48,952

$ 53,974

(1) %

(25) % Allowance for loan and lease losses $ (267,774)

$ (252,989)

$ (244,193)

$ (236,734)

$ (220,564)

6 %

21 % Loans and leases held for investment at

amortized cost, net $ 4,095,641

$ 4,133,332

$ 3,971,256

$ 3,889,084

$ 3,887,765

(1) %

5 % Loans held for investment at fair value $ 477,784

$ 631,736

$ 818,882

$ 1,027,798

$ 1,287,495

(24) %

(63) % Total loans and leases held for investment $ 4,573,425

$ 4,765,068

$ 4,790,138

$ 4,916,882

$ 5,175,260

(4) %

(12) % Whole loans held on balance sheet (3) $ 5,786,565

$ 5,773,236

$ 5,493,516

$ 5,553,234

$ 6,025,227

— %

(4) % Total assets $ 11,072,515

$ 10,775,333

$ 10,483,096

$ 10,630,509

$ 11,037,507

3 %

— % Total deposits $ 9,388,233

$ 9,136,124

$ 8,905,902

$ 9,068,237

$ 9,459,608

3 %

(1) % Total liabilities $ 9,610,302

$ 9,369,298

$ 9,118,579

$ 9,288,778

$ 9,694,612

3 %

(1) % Total equity $ 1,462,213

$ 1,406,035

$ 1,364,517

$ 1,341,731

$ 1,342,895

4 %

9 %





(1) Represents the allowance for future estimated net charge-offs on existing portfolio balances. (2) Represents the negative allowance for expected recoveries of amounts previously charged-off. (3) Includes loans held for sale at fair value, loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost, net of allowance for loan and lease losses, and loans held for investment at fair value.

The asset quality metrics presented in the following table are for loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value:



As of and for the three months ended

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024 Asset Quality Metrics (1): Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans

and leases held for investment at amortized cost 6.1 %

5.8 %

5.8 %

5.7 %

5.4 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to commercial

loans and leases held for investment at amortized

cost 2.3 %

2.3 %

2.7 %

3.9 %

3.1 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to consumer

loans and leases held for investment at amortized

cost 6.8 %

6.4 %

6.3 %

6.1 %

5.8 % Gross allowance for loan and lease losses to

consumer loans and leases held for investment at

amortized cost 7.9 %

7.5 %

7.5 %

7.5 %

7.3 % Net charge-offs $ 31,122

$ 31,800

$ 48,923

$ 45,977

$ 55,805 Net charge-off ratio (2) 2.9 %

3.0 %

4.8 %

4.5 %

5.4 %





(1) Calculated as ALLL or gross ALLL, where applicable, to the corresponding portfolio segment balance of loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost. (2) Net charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs divided by average outstanding loans and leases held for investment during the period.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT (In thousands) (Unaudited) The following table presents loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and loans held for investment at fair value:

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024 Unsecured personal $ 3,303,510

$ 3,106,472 Residential mortgages 161,098

172,711 Secured consumer 245,843

230,232 Total consumer loans held for investment 3,710,451

3,509,415 Equipment finance (1) 43,880

64,232 Commercial real estate (2) 451,049

373,785 Commercial and industrial 158,035

178,386 Total commercial loans and leases held for investment 652,964

616,403 Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost 4,363,415

4,125,818 Allowance for loan and lease losses (267,774)

(236,734) Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost, net $ 4,095,641

$ 3,889,084 Loans held for investment at fair value 477,784

1,027,798 Total loans and leases held for investment $ 4,573,425

$ 4,916,882





(1) Comprised of sales-type leases for equipment. (2) Includes $263.4 million and $160.1 million in loans originated through the Small Business Association (SBA) as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

The following table presents the components of the allowance for loan and lease losses on loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost:



September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 Gross allowance for loan and lease losses (1) $ 308,218

$ 285,686 Recovery asset value (2) (40,444)

(48,952) Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 267,774

$ 236,734





(1) Represents the allowance for future estimated net charge-offs on existing portfolio balances. (2) Represents the negative allowance for expected recoveries of amounts previously charged-off.

The following tables present the allowance for loan and lease losses on loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value:



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

Consumer

Commercial

Total

Consumer

Commercial

Total Allowance for loan and lease

losses, beginning of period $ 237,433

$ 15,556

$ 252,989

$ 227,608

$ 16,585

$ 244,193 Credit loss expense (benefit)

for loans and leases held for

investment 46,390

(483)

45,907

41,133

(537)

40,596 Charge-offs (47,886)

—

(47,886)

(48,956)

(898)

(49,854) Recoveries 16,620

144

16,764

17,648

406

18,054 Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period $ 252,557

$ 15,217

$ 267,774

$ 237,433

$ 15,556

$ 252,989

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024

Consumer

Commercial

Total Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period $ 210,729

$ 18,180

$ 228,909 Credit loss expense for loans and leases held for investment 45,813

1,647

47,460 Charge-offs (68,388)

(721)

(69,109) Recoveries 12,745

559

13,304 Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period $ 200,899

$ 19,665

$ 220,564

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION PAST DUE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT (In thousands) (Unaudited) The following tables present past due loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value: September 30, 2025 30-59

Days

60-89

Days

90 or More

Days

Total

Guaranteed

Amount (1) Unsecured personal $ 21,932

$ 18,440

$ 18,114

$ 58,486

$ — Residential mortgages —

—

156

156

— Secured consumer 2,297

926

342

3,565

— Total consumer loans held for investment $ 24,229

$ 19,366

$ 18,612

$ 62,207

$ —



















Equipment finance $ 2,743

$ —

$ 3,331

$ 6,074

$ — Commercial real estate 62

432

10,152

10,646

8,456 Commercial and industrial 3,305

2,152

14,916

20,373

14,904 Total commercial loans and leases held for

investment $ 6,110

$ 2,584

$ 28,399

$ 37,093

$ 23,360 Total loans and leases held for investment at

amortized cost $ 30,339

$ 21,950

$ 47,011

$ 99,300

$ 23,360

December 31, 2024 30-59

Days

60-89

Days

90 or More

Days

Total

Guaranteed

Amount (1) Unsecured personal $ 23,530

$ 19,293

$ 21,387

$ 64,210

$ — Residential mortgages 151

88

—

239

— Secured consumer 2,342

600

337

3,279

— Total consumer loans held for investment $ 26,023

$ 19,981

$ 21,724

$ 67,728

$ —



















Equipment finance $ 67

$ —

$ 4,551

$ 4,618

$ — Commercial real estate 8,320

483

9,731

18,534

8,456 Commercial and industrial 6,257

1,182

15,971

23,410

18,512 Total commercial loans and leases held for

investment $ 14,644

$ 1,665

$ 30,253

$ 46,562

$ 26,968 Total loans and leases held for investment at

amortized cost $ 40,667

$ 21,646

$ 51,977

$ 114,290

$ 26,968





(1) Represents loan balances guaranteed by the SBA.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Change (%)

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

Q3 2025 vs Q2 2025

Q3 2025 vs Q3 2024 Non-interest income:

















Origination fees $ 105,731

$ 87,578

$ 71,465

21 %

48 % Servicing fees 17,000

16,395

8,081

4 %

110 % Gain on sales of loans 17,799

13,540

12,433

31 %

43 % Net fair value adjustments (38,375)

(27,869)

(33,595)

(38) %

(14) % Marketplace revenue 102,155

89,644

58,384

14 %

75 % Other non-interest income 5,637

4,542

3,256

24 %

73 % Total non-interest income 107,792

94,186

61,640

14 %

75 %



















Total interest income 241,801

237,097

240,377

2 %

1 % Total interest expense 83,362

82,848

100,136

1 %

(17) % Net interest income 158,439

154,249

140,241

3 %

13 %



















Total net revenue 266,231

248,435

201,881

7 %

32 %



















Provision for credit losses 46,280

39,733

47,541

16 %

(3) %



















Non-interest expense:

















Compensation and benefits 60,830

61,989

57,408

(2) %

6 % Marketing 40,712

33,580

26,186

21 %

55 % Equipment and software 13,465

14,495

12,789

(7) %

5 % Depreciation and amortization 16,879

15,460

13,341

9 %

27 % Professional services 10,922

10,300

8,014

6 %

36 % Occupancy 5,245

4,787

4,005

10 %

31 % Other non-interest expense 14,660

14,107

14,589

4 %

— % Total non-interest expense 162,713

154,718

136,332

5 %

19 %



















Income before income tax expense 57,238

53,984

18,008

6 %

218 % Income tax expense (12,964)

(15,806)

(3,551)

(18) %

265 % Net income $ 44,274

$ 38,178

$ 14,457

16 %

206 %



















Net income per share:

















Basic EPS $ 0.39

$ 0.33

$ 0.13

18 %

200 % Diluted EPS $ 0.37

$ 0.33

$ 0.13

12 %

185 % Weighted-average common shares – Basic 114,961,676

114,409,231

112,042,202

— %

3 % Weighted-average common shares – Diluted 118,188,124

115,692,969

113,922,256

2 %

4 %





LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION NET INTEREST INCOME (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)

Consolidated LendingClub Corporation (1)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets (2)

































Cash, cash equivalents,

restricted cash and other $ 603,777

$ 6,390

4.23 %

$ 679,603

$ 7,113

4.19 %

$ 939,611

$ 12,442

5.30 % Securities available for sale

at fair value 3,564,732

56,253

6.31 %

3,411,020

55,339

6.49 %

3,047,305

52,476

6.89 % Loans held for sale at fair

value 1,198,581

37,628

12.56 %

1,061,845

32,489

12.24 %

899,434

30,326

13.49 % Loans and leases held for

investment:

































Unsecured personal

loans 3,268,142

110,151

13.48 %

3,177,439

107,829

13.57 %

3,045,150

103,291

13.57 % Commercial and other

consumer loans 1,069,629

16,060

6.01 %

999,148

14,566

5.83 %

1,057,688

15,497

5.86 % Loans and leases held for

investment at amortized

cost 4,337,771

126,211

11.64 %

4,176,587

122,395

11.72 %

4,102,838

118,788

11.58 % Loans held for investment

at fair value 552,848

15,319

11.08 %

722,685

19,761

10.94 %

972,698

26,345

10.83 % Total loans and leases held

for investment 4,890,619

141,530

11.58 %

4,899,272

142,156

11.61 %

5,075,536

145,133

11.44 % Total interest-earning

assets 10,257,709

241,801

9.43 %

10,051,740

237,097

9.44 %

9,961,886

240,377

9.65 % Cash and due from banks

and restricted cash 29,655









38,746









41,147







Allowance for loan and

lease losses (260,744)









(247,133)









(225,968)







Other non-interest earning

assets 638,821









633,711









624,198







Total assets $ 10,665,441









$ 10,477,064









$ 10,401,263







Interest-bearing liabilities

































Interest-bearing deposits:

































Savings and money

market accounts 6,442,649

61,782

3.80 %

6,152,936

58,934

3.84 %

5,056,535

61,556

4.84 % Certificates of deposit 1,851,320

19,990

4.28 %

1,997,980

22,469

4.51 %

2,032,093

26,409

5.17 % Checking accounts 406,494

1,449

1.41 %

426,107

1,442

1.36 %

948,334

8,898

3.73 % Interest-bearing deposits 8,700,463

83,221

3.79 %

8,577,023

82,845

3.87 %

8,036,962

96,863

4.79 % Other interest-bearing

liabilities 12,174

141

4.61 %

220

3

4.54 %

486,736

3,273

2.69 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,712,637

83,362

3.80 %

8,577,243

82,848

3.87 %

8,523,698

100,136

4.67 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 291,231









282,113









344,577







Other liabilities 237,035









236,509









225,467







Total liabilities $ 9,240,903









$ 9,095,865









$ 9,093,742







Total equity $ 1,424,538









$ 1,381,199









$ 1,307,521







Total liabilities and equity $ 10,665,441









$ 10,477,064









$ 10,401,263











































Interest rate spread







5.63 %









5.57 %









4.98 %



































Net interest income and

net interest margin



$ 158,439

6.18 %





$ 154,249

6.14 %





$ 140,241

5.63 %





(1) Consolidated presentation reflects intercompany eliminations. (2) Nonaccrual loans and any related income are included in their respective loan categories.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024 Assets





Cash and due from banks $ 10,629

$ 15,524 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 816,758

938,534 Total cash and cash equivalents 827,387

954,058 Restricted cash 18,283

23,338 Securities available for sale at fair value ($3,769,472 and $3,492,264 at amortized

cost, respectively) 3,742,304

3,452,648 Loans held for sale at fair value 1,213,140

636,352 Loans and leases held for investment 4,363,415

4,125,818 Allowance for loan and lease losses (267,774)

(236,734) Loans and leases held for investment, net 4,095,641

3,889,084 Loans held for investment at fair value 477,784

1,027,798 Property, equipment and software, net 250,330

167,532 Goodwill 75,717

75,717 Other assets 371,929

403,982 Total assets $ 11,072,515

$ 10,630,509 Liabilities and Equity





Deposits:





Interest-bearing $ 9,041,412

$ 8,676,119 Noninterest-bearing 346,821

392,118 Total deposits 9,388,233

9,068,237 Other liabilities 222,069

220,541 Total liabilities 9,610,302

9,288,778 Equity





Common stock, $0.01 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 115,301,440 and

113,383,917 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,153

1,134 Additional paid-in capital 1,722,113

1,702,316 Accumulated deficit (243,353)

(337,476) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,700)

(24,243) Total equity 1,462,213

1,341,731 Total liabilities and equity $ 11,072,515

$ 10,630,509

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Pre-Provision Net Revenue

For the three months ended

September 30,

2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30,

2024 GAAP Net income $ 44,274

$ 38,178

$ 11,671

$ 9,720

$ 14,457 Less: Provision for credit losses (46,280)

(39,733)

(58,149)

(63,238)

(47,541) Less: Income tax expense (12,964)

(15,806)

(4,024)

(1,388)

(3,551) Pre-provision net revenue $ 103,518

$ 93,717

$ 73,844

$ 74,346

$ 65,549



For the three months ended

September 30,

2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30,

2024 Non-interest income $ 107,792

$ 94,186

$ 67,754

$ 74,817

$ 61,640 Net interest income 158,439

154,249

149,957

142,384

140,241 Total net revenue 266,231

248,435

217,711

217,201

201,881 Non-interest expense (162,713)

(154,718)

(143,867)

(142,855)

(136,332) Pre-provision net revenue 103,518

93,717

73,844

74,346

65,549 Provision for credit losses (46,280)

(39,733)

(58,149)

(63,238)

(47,541) Income before income tax expense 57,238

53,984

15,695

11,108

18,008 Income tax expense (12,964)

(15,806)

(4,024)

(1,388)

(3,551) GAAP Net income $ 44,274

$ 38,178

$ 11,671

$ 9,720

$ 14,457





Tangible Book Value Per Common Share

September 30,

2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30,

2024 GAAP common equity $ 1,462,213

$ 1,406,035

$ 1,364,517

$ 1,341,731

$ 1,342,895 Less: Goodwill (75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717) Less: Customer relationship intangible assets (8,206)

(7,068)

(7,778)

(8,586)

(9,439) Tangible common equity $ 1,378,290

$ 1,323,250

$ 1,281,022

$ 1,257,428

$ 1,257,739



















Book value per common share GAAP common equity $ 1,462,213

$ 1,406,035

$ 1,364,517

$ 1,341,731

$ 1,342,895 Common shares issued and outstanding 115,301,440

114,740,147

114,199,832

113,383,917

112,401,990 Book value per common share $ 12.68

$ 12.25

$ 11.95

$ 11.83

$ 11.95



















Tangible book value per common share Tangible common equity $ 1,378,290

$ 1,323,250

$ 1,281,022

$ 1,257,428

$ 1,257,739 Common shares issued and outstanding 115,301,440

114,740,147

114,199,832

113,383,917

112,401,990 Tangible book value per common share $ 11.95

$ 11.53

$ 11.22

$ 11.09

$ 11.19

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued) (In thousands, except ratios) (Unaudited) Return On Tangible Common Equity

For the three months ended

September 30,

2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30,

2024 Average GAAP common equity $ 1,424,538

$ 1,381,199

$ 1,349,473

$ 1,335,730

$ 1,307,521 Less: Average goodwill (75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717) Less: Average customer relationship

intangible assets (6,722)

(7,423)

(8,182)

(9,013)

(9,866) Average tangible common equity $ 1,342,099

$ 1,298,059

$ 1,265,574

$ 1,251,000

$ 1,221,938



















Return on average equity Annualized GAAP net income $ 177,096

$ 152,712

$ 46,684

$ 38,880

$ 57,828 Average GAAP common equity $ 1,424,538

$ 1,381,199

$ 1,349,473

$ 1,335,730

$ 1,307,521 Return on average equity 12.4 %

11.1 %

3.5 %

2.9 %

4.4 %



















Return on tangible common equity Annualized GAAP net income $ 177,096

$ 152,712

$ 46,684

$ 38,880

$ 57,828 Average tangible common equity $ 1,342,099

$ 1,298,059

$ 1,265,574

$ 1,251,000

$ 1,221,938 Return on tangible common equity 13.2 %

11.8 %

3.7 %

3.1 %

4.7 %

SOURCE LendingClub Corporation