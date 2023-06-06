LendingClub to Participate in the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on June 12th

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America's leading digital marketplace bank, announced that its Chief Executive Officer Scott Sanborn and its Chief Financial Officer Drew LaBenne will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on June 12, 2023 from 9:30 – 10:05 AM Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference fireside chat will be available at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1619844&tp_key=a7404fb4d1&tp_special=8. Registration is required.

An archive of the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference fireside chat will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com under the News & Market Data menu in Events & Presentations. The replay will be available after the completion of the event and the link will remain active for 180 days.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S., where members can access a broad range of financial products and services designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Based on more than 150 billion cells of data and over $85 billion in loans, our advanced credit decisioning and machine-learning models are used across the customer lifecycle to expand seamless access to credit for our members, while generating compelling risk-adjusted returns for our loan investors. Since 2007, more than 4.7 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals. For more information about LendingClub, visit https://www.lendingclub.com.

Some of the statements made during the fireside chat, including statements regarding LendingClub's planned or projected product offerings, performance and strategy, may be "forward-looking statements." The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements include those factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in LendingClub's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as in LendingClub's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. LendingClub may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements. LendingClub does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For Investors: [email protected]

Media Contact: [email protected]

