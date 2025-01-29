LendingTree Commends the 11th Circuit Court, FCC and Congressional Leadership for Safeguarding Consumer Choice

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree, operator of LendingTree.com, the nation's leading online financial services marketplace, commends the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals for rejecting key parts of the Federal Communications Commission's rule, commonly referred as the One-to-One Consent rule, intending to expand the scope of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA). The Court's decision ensures that consumers will continue to benefit from a competitive marketplace when comparison shopping for financial products, like mortgages, insurance and personal loans.

On Friday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit vacated a portion of the FCC's 2023 order that imposed additional consent restrictions on telemarketing and advertising robocalls. The court found that these restrictions exceeded the FCC's statutory authority under the TCPA, as they conflicted with the ordinary statutory meaning of "prior express consent." This decision emphasizes the importance of clear and reasonable regulations that balance consumer protection with access to competitive marketplaces.

Over the past year, LendingTree has actively collaborated with stakeholders to litigate this rule and raise awareness with FCC leadership and Members of Congress, to emphasize the importance of preserving consumer access to financial products. LendingTree has consistently highlighted the critical role of curated comparison shopping in promoting consumer choice and competition. An internal study found that shopping around for a mortgage could save consumers, on average, more than $76,000 over the lifetime of their loan.

"We appreciate the bold leadership of the FCC's new Chairman Brendan Carr and the support of Congressional leaders on this matter," said Doug Lebda, Founder and CEO of LendingTree. "The court's ruling now ensures consumers can continue benefiting from critical financial services while we focus our efforts on preventing unwanted and confusing phone calls."

LendingTree remains committed to working with the FCC and other stakeholders to develop solutions that protect consumers and promote healthy market competition without imposing undue burdens on small businesses.

About LendingTree

