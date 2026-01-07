LendingTree, Inc. to Present at the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE), operator of LendingTree.com, the nation's leading online financial services marketplace, today announced that it will participate in the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference.

Scott Peyree, Chief Executive Officer of LendingTree, and Andrew Wessel, SVP of Investor Relations and Treasurer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 13, at 12:45 p.m. ET and will hold investor meetings throughout the day. The fireside chat will be webcast live and archived on the Company's website at investors.lendingtree.com.

