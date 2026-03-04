LendingTree Supports Implementation of Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act to Strengthen Consumer Choice and Transparency in Mortgage Market

New protections curb abusive trigger lead practices while preserving meaningful competition

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE), one of the nation's largest online financial marketplaces, today expressed strong support for the Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act, commonly known as the Trigger Leads Bill, which takes effect this week. The law amends the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) to curb abusive mortgage trigger lead practices by protecting mortgage applicants from a flood of unwanted offers and communications.

"Trigger leads" occur when a consumer's credit inquiry for a mortgage is sold by a credit bureau to third-party lenders who were not part of the original application. In practice, this has often resulted in consumers receiving dozens of unsolicited calls, emails and text messages within hours of applying for a home loan, frequently from companies they do not recognize. A LendingTree survey found that 56% of people who applied for some form of a financial loan received between 10-50 unsolicited communications.

The Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act addresses these concerns on unwanted communication by requiring lenders using trigger leads to make a firm offer of credit and obtain documented consumer authorization before contacting a borrower, with limited exceptions for current loan originators, servicers, and depository institutions or credit unions that have an existing relationship with the consumer. These guardrails are designed to reduce opportunistic outreach while preserving legitimate, value-driven competition.

LendingTree played a leading role in advocating for the enactment of this legislation, working with lawmakers and industry stakeholders to modernize trigger lead practices and strengthen consumer privacy protections. The Company's engagement reflects its long-standing commitment to empowering consumers to shop, compare and save in a transparent, permission-based environment.

"Consumers shopping for a mortgage should be empowered, not overwhelmed," said Scott Peyree, CEO of LendingTree. "For too long, trigger lead practices have created confusion and frustration for homebuyers. This legislation reinforces a simple principle: consumers deserve transparency, choice and control over who contacts them about one of the most significant financial decisions of their lives."

LendingTree's marketplace model is fundamentally consumer-permissioned and intent-based. Consumers come directly to LendingTree to request loan options, and lenders compete transparently for their business. By aligning the broader market with principles of explicit consumer engagement and informed consent, the Act supports a more trusted and efficient mortgage ecosystem.

"Healthy competition drives better outcomes for borrowers," Peyree added. "This law strengthens competition based on price, service and product value, not on the speed or volume of outbound calls. That's good for consumers and good for responsible lenders."

As the law takes effect this week, LendingTree remains committed to partnering with policymakers, regulators and industry participants to promote fair competition, strong consumer protections and a transparent financial services ecosystem.

