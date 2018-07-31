LendingTree, Inc. to Present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ : TREE ), operator of LendingTree.com, the nation's leading online loan marketplace, today announced that it will participate in the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference at The Bellagio in Las Vegas.

J.D. Moriarty, Chief Financial Officer at LendingTree, and Trent Ziegler, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer at LendingTree, are scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 12, at 3:50 pm PT/6:50 pm ET and will participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the course of the day. The presentation will be webcast live and archived at: https://cc.talkpoint.com/deut001/091218a_as/?entity=18_60PVVCU.

Additionally, the company's latest investor presentation will be available on its investor relations site at investors.lendingtree.com.

About LendingTree, Inc.

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ : TREE) operates the nation's leading online loan marketplace and provides consumers with an array of online tools and information to help them find the best loans for their needs. LendingTree's online marketplace connects consumers with multiple lenders that compete for their business, empowering consumers as they comparison-shop across a full suite of loans and credit-based offerings. Since its inception, LendingTree has facilitated more than 65 million loan requests. LendingTree provides access to its network of over 500 lenders offering home loans, home equity loans/lines of credit, reverse mortgages, personal loans, auto loans, small business loans, credit cards, student loans, and more.

LendingTree, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC and maintains operations solely in the United States. For more information, please visit www.lendingtree.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:



Trent Ziegler



704-943-8294



Trent.Ziegler@LendingTree.com

MEDIA CONTACT:



Megan Greuling



704-943-8208



Megan.Greuling@LendingTree.com

SOURCE LendingTree, Inc.

