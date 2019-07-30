LendingTree, Inc. to Present at the Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE), operator of LendingTree.com, the nation's leading online loan marketplace, today announced that it will participate in the Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference taking place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston on on August 6 and 7, 2019.

J.D. Moriarty, Chief Financial Officer at LendingTree, and Trent Ziegler, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer at LendingTree, are scheduled to participate in a moderated question and answer session on Tuesday, August 6, at 1:05 pm ET and will participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the course of the day. The session will be webcast live and archived at:

https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/opco/technology2019/67108200133.cfm.

About LendingTree, Inc.

LendingTree (TREE) is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student refinances, credit cards, insurance and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network, and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support.

LendingTree, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For more information, please visit www.lendingtree.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Trent Ziegler

704-943-8294

Trent.Ziegler@LendingTree.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Megan Greuling

704-943-8208

Megan.Greuling@LendingTree.com

