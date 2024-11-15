LendingTree, Inc. to Present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE), operator of LendingTree.com, the nation's leading online financial services marketplace, today announced that it will participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference taking place at the Grand Hyatt Nashville on November 19-21, 2024.

Jason Bengel, Chief Financial Officer at LendingTree, and Andrew Wessel, SVP of Investor Relations and Corporate Development, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, November 20 at 1:00 p.m. CT, and will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

About LendingTree, Inc.

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is one of the nation's largest, most experienced online financial platforms, created to give consumers the power to win financially. LendingTree provides customers with access to the best offers on loans, credit cards, insurance and more through its network of over 500 financial partners. Since its founding, LendingTree has helped millions of customers obtain financing, save money, and improve their financial and credit health in their personal journeys. With a portfolio of innovative products and tools and personalized financial recommendations, LendingTree helps customers achieve everyday financial wins.

LendingTree, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For more information, please visit www.lendingtree.com.

