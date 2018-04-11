LendingTree, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 26, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE), operator of LendingTree.com, the nation's leading online loan marketplace, today announced that it will release its fiscal first quarter 2018 results on Thursday, April 26, 2018, and the company will hold a conference call at 9:00am ET. Those interested in participating in the conference call may dial in five minutes prior to the start. The call will be simultaneously webcast via the company's website at http://investors.lendingtree.com.
Conference call
Toll free #: 877-606-1416
707-287-9313 outside the United States/Canada
To listen to a replay of the call
Toll free #: 855-859-2056
404-537-3406 outside the United States/Canada
Replay Passcode: 7289116
Replay will be available beginning at 12:00pm ET on Thursday, April 26, 2018 until 12:00pm ET on Thursday, May 3, 2018.
About LendingTree, Inc.
LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) operates the nation's leading online loan marketplace and provides consumers with an array of online tools and information to help them find the best loans for their needs. LendingTree's online marketplace connects consumers with multiple lenders that compete for their business, empowering consumers as they comparison-shop across a full suite of loans and credit-based offerings. Since its inception, LendingTree has facilitated more than 65 million loan requests. LendingTree provides access to its network of over 500 lenders offering home loans, home equity loans/lines of credit, reverse mortgages, personal loans, auto loans, small business loans, credit cards, student loans, and more.
LendingTree, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC and maintains operations solely in the United States. For more information, please visit www.lendingtree.com.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Megan Greuling
704-943-8208
Megan.Greuling@LendingTree.com
INVESTOR CONTACT:
Trent Ziegler
704-943-8294
Trent.Ziegler@LendingTree.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lendingtree-inc-to-report-first-quarter-2018-earnings-on-april-26-2018-300628332.html
SOURCE LendingTree, Inc.
