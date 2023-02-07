LendingTree, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings on February 27, 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE), operator of LendingTree.com, the nation's leading online financial services marketplace, today announced that it will release fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. ET. The company will also post a letter to shareholders on the Company's website at investors.lendingtree.com.

The Company will hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET that same day, which will be simultaneously webcast via the Company's website at investors.lendingtree.com. The webcast replay will be available following the event.

About LendingTree, Inc.

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is one of the nation's largest, most experienced online financial platforms, created to give consumers the power to win financially. LendingTree provides customers with access to the best offers on loans, credit cards, insurance and more through its network of over 600 financial partners. Since its founding, LendingTree has helped millions of customers obtain financing, save money, and improve their financial and credit health in their personal journeys. With a portfolio of innovative products and tools and personalized financial recommendations, LendingTree helps customers achieve everyday financial wins.

LendingTree, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For more information, please visit www.lendingtree.com.

