LendingTree, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Earnings on July 25, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE), operator of LendingTree.com, the nation's leading online loan marketplace, today announced that it will release its fiscal second quarter 2019 results on Thursday, July 25, 2019, and the company will hold a conference call at 9:00am ET. Those interested in participating in the conference call may dial in five minutes prior to the start. The call will be simultaneously webcast via the company's website at http://investors.lendingtree.com.

Conference call

Toll free #: 877-606-1416

707-287-9313 outside the United States/Canada

To listen to a replay of the call

Toll free #: 855-859-2056

404-537-3406 outside the United States/Canada

Replay Passcode: 4977548

Replay will be available beginning at 12:00pm ET on Thursday, July 25, 2019 until 12:00pm ET on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

About LendingTree, Inc.

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student refinances, credit cards and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network, and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support.



LendingTree, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC and maintains operations solely in the United States. For more information, please visit www.lendingtree.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Megan Greuling

704-943-8208

Megan.Greuling@LendingTree.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Trent Ziegler

704-943-8294

Trent.Ziegler@LendingTree.com

