LendingTree Names Scott Peyree as Chief Operating Officer and President of Marketplace Businesses

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree, one of the nation's largest, most experienced online financial platforms, today announced that Scott Peyree has been named Chief Operating Officer and President of Marketplace Businesses following the departure of J.D. Moriarty at the end of July, 2023.

Scott Peyree joined LendingTree in 2018 via the acquisition of QuoteWizard, which helped to establish LendingTree as a leading player in the online insurance advertising industry. Since the acquisition, Peyree has served a vital role as President of Insurance, exemplifying strong leadership and deploying operational efficiencies during turbulent insurance market conditions, evolving to become an essential fixture within LendingTree's executive team. In this role, Peyree will be responsible for marketplace businesses, sales, marketing and will continue to oversee the insurance vertical.

"Since J.D. joined LendingTree in 2017, he has had a profound impact on the business, driving our diversification strategy, guiding the company through seven acquisitions in just three years, and later leading our lending marketplace businesses," said Doug Lebda, founder and CEO of LendingTree. "I am grateful for his dedication, guidance and friendship over the years."

"When deciding who would take over J.D.'s responsibilities, Scott's proven track record, maniacal focus and operational acuity made him the clear choice," continued Lebda. "Within our insurance vertical, he has been able to strike the right balance between the short and long term, navigating tough headwinds while keeping the impact to the bottom line at a minimum. In short, Scott has displayed exactly the right operational leadership we need in this business climate. Along with the other changes made within the company, I'm confident we have the right team to continue to propel the business forward as a stronger, more unified organization."

"When LendingTree first approached us about acquiring QuoteWizard, I was drawn to Doug's passion for helping consumers make smarter financial moves while helping our partners expand their businesses, along with LendingTree's entrepreneurial spirit," said Scott Peyree, LendingTree's newly named COO and President of marketplace businesses. "Having grown more familiar with the intricacies of our different businesses along with the unmatched talent we've curated at this company, I'm excited to implement more cross-collaboration, share learnings and find new opportunities to grow as one organization. I'm a firm believer that great companies separate themselves from the pack during challenging macroeconomic conditions, and I look forward to achieving just that."

Peyree is based in Seattle, W.A., home of the QuoteWizard operations and will be frequently travelling to LendingTree's headquarters in Charlotte, N.C.

