LendingTree Names Seattle, Denver, and Tampa Best Cities for New Small Businesses

Seattle took the top spot as the best metro area for new small businesses. Seattle's significant portion of businesses making a profit is particularly impressive – nearly 71% of firms.

Denver also has a high rate of firms making a profit, earning the area second place. Additionally, Denver has some of the youngest businesses in the country — nearly 36% of businesses in the area have been open less than six years.

Florida cities take three of the top 10 places: Tampa , Miami and Orlando (the state's fourth city, Jacksonville is only just outside at No. 11). Along with No. 1 Seattle, Portland represents the Pacific Northwest in the No. 5 spot.

At the bottom of the list, Memphis has a small pool of startups. About 28% of businesses have been operating for less than six years, one of the lower rates in the study. Bigger firms tend to dominate the Memphis business scene, as about 44% of firms take in more than $1 million in revenue and more than 10% of businesses employ at least 250 people. In an environment where large firms dominate, it may be difficult for new businesses to gain traction.

The Rust Belt did not fare well in our study: Pittsburgh , Cleveland , Cincinnati and Buffalo all placed in the bottom 15.

Top 10 Places for New Small Businesses

Rank Metro % of Businesses 5

Yrs Old or

Younger % of

Businesses

Profitable % of Businesses

with Revenue Less

than $1M % of Firms with

Less than 250

Employees Index 1 Seattle 34.4% 70.9% 70.3% 95.6% 100 2 Denver 35.7% 69.4% 70.8% 94.9% 97.46 3 Tampa, Fla. 35.4% 64.9% 74.1% 95.8% 95.76 4 Miami 39.2% 61.0% 76.7% 97.9% 92.37 5 Portland, Ore. 33.1% 69.8% 69.2% 95.5% 88.98 6 Atlanta 35.5% 66.6% 70.2% 95.2% 88.14 7 Orlando, Fla. 38.6% 64.7% 74.0% 94.6% 86.44 8 Los Angeles 36.3% 62.9% 69.6% 98.0% 83.9 9 New York 35.7% 57.4% 72.1% 98.6% 81.36 10 Minneapolis 27.9% 69.1% 69.6% 95.9% 79.66

To view the full report, visit

https://www.lendingtree.com/business/small/best-places-for-new-small-businesses/

Methodology

LendingTree commissioned Qualtrics to conduct an online survey of 1,281 Americans, with the sample base proportioned to represent the overall population. The survey was fielded Jan. 2-10, 2020.

For the purposes of this survey, generations are defined by the following ages in 2020:

Generation Z: ages 18-23

Millennials: ages 24-39

Generation X: ages 40-54

Baby boomers: ages 55-74

Silent generation: ages 75+

