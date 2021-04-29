LendingTree Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE), operator of LendingTree.com, the nation's leading online financial services marketplace, today announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The company has posted a letter to shareholders on the company's website at investors.lendingtree.com.

"We're pleased to report another strong quarter at LendingTree," said Doug Lebda, Chairman and CEO. "We once again exceeded our prior guidance and each of our three segments is showing signs of momentum. Our Home segment was particularly strong in the quarter, delivering record revenue as both borrowers and lenders increasingly turn to LendingTree to meet their mortgage needs. Our Insurance segment once again posted strong growth, and our Consumer segment continued to exhibit tangible signs of recovery as the economy gradually begins to reopen."

J.D. Moriarty, CFO, added, "We remain confident in our future prospects as two of our three segments are showing considerable strength while our Consumer segment is very clearly improving off the lows experienced last Spring at the height of the pandemic. Even more encouraging is the progress we are seeing in some of our strategic growth initiatives such as My LendingTree syndication and our Insurance agency capabilities."

First Quarter 2021 Business Highlights

Record Home segment revenue of $128.1 million grew 62% over first quarter 2020 and produced segment profit of $39.0 million , up 9% over the same period.

grew 62% over first quarter 2020 and produced segment profit of , up 9% over the same period. Within Home, record mortgage products revenue of $116.4 million grew 74% over the prior year period.

grew 74% over the prior year period. Insurance segment revenue of $86.6 million grew 5% over first quarter 2020 and translated into Insurance segment profit of $32.8 million , up 8% over the same period.

grew 5% over first quarter 2020 and translated into Insurance segment profit of , up 8% over the same period. Consumer segment revenue of $57.9 million improved 21% sequentially over fourth quarter 2020 as trends continued to improve in credit card and personal loans.

improved 21% sequentially over fourth quarter 2020 as trends continued to improve in credit card and personal loans. Within Consumer, credit card revenue of $17.6 million improved considerably from $11.9 million in fourth quarter 2020.

improved considerably from in fourth quarter 2020.

Personal loans revenue of $14.9 million improved from $13.7 million in fourth quarter 2020.

improved from in fourth quarter 2020. Through March 31, 2021 , 17.7 million consumers have signed up for My LendingTree.

LendingTree Summary Financial Metrics (In millions, except per share amounts)

























Three Months Ended

March 31,

Y/Y



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Q/Q



2021

2020

% Change



2020

% Change

























Total revenue $ 272.8



$ 283.1



(4) %



$ 222.3



23 %

























Income (loss) before income taxes $ 28.0



$ 15.9



76 %



$ (13.2)



312 %

Income tax (expense) benefit $ (8.7)



$ 3.1



(381) %



$ 5.1



(271) %

Net income (loss) from continuing

operations $ 19.3



$ 19.0



2 %



$ (8.1)



338 %

Net income (loss) from continuing

operations % of revenue 7 %

7 %







(4) %





























Income (loss) per share from continuing

operations





















Basic $ 1.48



$ 1.46



1 %



$ (0.62)



339 %

Diluted $ 1.37



$ 1.34



2 %



$ (0.62)



321 %

























Variable marketing margin





















Total revenue $ 272.8



$ 283.1



(4) %



$ 222.3



23 %

Variable marketing expense (1) (2) $ (183.8)



$ (184.9)



(1) %



$ (140.0)



31 %

Variable marketing margin (2) $ 89.0



$ 98.2



(9) %



$ 82.3



8 %

Variable marketing margin % of revenue (2) 33 %

35 %







37 %





























Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 30.7



$ 44.9



(32) %



$ 26.3



17 %

Adjusted EBITDA % of revenue (2) 11 %

16 %







12 %





























Adjusted net income (2) $ 2.5



$ 17.1



(85) %



$ 1.8



39 %

























Adjusted net income per share (2) $ 0.18



$ 1.20



(85) %



$ 0.13



38 %



























(1) Represents the portion of selling and marketing expense attributable to variable costs paid for advertising, direct marketing and related expenses. Also includes the portion of cost of revenue attributable to costs paid for advertising re-sold to third parties. Excludes overhead, fixed costs and personnel-related expenses. (2) Variable marketing expense, variable marketing margin, variable marketing margin % of revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA % of revenue, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share are non-GAAP measures. Please see "LendingTree's Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP" and "LendingTree's Principles of Financial Reporting" below for more information.

LendingTree Segment Results (In millions)

























Three Months Ended

March 31,

Y/Y



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Q/Q



2021

2020

% Change



2020

% Change

Home (1)





















Revenue $ 128.1



$ 79.2



62 %



$ 88.8



44 %

Segment profit $ 39.0



$ 35.9



9 %



$ 32.3



21 %

Segment profit % of revenue 30 %

45 %







36 %





























Consumer (2)





















Revenue $ 57.9



$ 119.9



(52) %



$ 47.8



21 %

Segment profit $ 24.6



$ 43.1



(43) %



$ 22.7



8 %

Segment profit % of revenue 42 %

36 %







47 %





























Insurance (3)





















Revenue $ 86.6



$ 82.7



5 %



$ 85.6



1 %

Segment profit $ 32.8



$ 30.5



8 %



$ 33.4



(2) %

Segment profit % of revenue 38 %

37 %







39 %





























Other (4)





















Revenue $ 0.1



$ 1.2



(92) %



$ 0.1



— %

Loss $ (0.1)



$ (0.3)



(67) %



$ (0.4)



(75) %

























Total revenue $ 272.8



$ 283.1



(4) %



$ 222.3



23 %

























Total segment profit $ 96.3



$ 109.2



(12) %



$ 88.0



9 %

Brand marketing expense (5) $ (7.3)



$ (11.0)



(34) %



$ (5.7)



28 %

Variable marketing margin $ 89.0



$ 98.2



(9) %



$ 82.3



8 %

Variable marketing margin % of revenue 33 %

35 %







37 %































(1) The Home segment includes the following products: purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit, reverse mortgage loans, and real estate. (2) The Consumer segment includes the following products: credit cards, personal loans, small business loans, student loans, auto loans, deposit accounts, and other credit products such as credit repair and debt settlement. (3) The Insurance segment consists of insurance quote products. (4) The Other category primarily includes revenue from the resale of online advertising space to third parties and revenue from home improvement referrals, and the related variable marketing and advertising expenses. (5) Brand marketing expense represents the portion of selling and marketing expense attributable to variable costs paid for advertising, direct marketing and related expenses that are not assignable to the segments' products. This measure excludes overhead, fixed costs and personnel-related expenses.

Financial Outlook

Today we are issuing an outlook for the second quarter 2021. Our assumptions reflect current trends, although we continue to acknowledge the difficulty in forecasting the recovery of our Consumer segment and the effects of volatile interest rate movements in our Home segment.

Our guidance assumes that year-over-year growth in our Home segment moderates relative to the extraordinary performance recorded in Q1. A sequential decline in Home revenue and segment profit should be at least partially offset by sustained improvement in our Consumer segment and an acceleration in Insurance, where we expect revenue growth of 30% or more compared to Q2 2020. Our outlook also factors in approximately $2 million in additional expense to support the build of our Medicare agency capability.

Q2 2021 Outlook:

Revenue is expected in the range of $263 - $273 million .

- . Variable marketing margin is expected in the range of $86 - $92 million .

- . Adjusted EBITDA is expected in the range of $27 - $31 million .

LendingTree is not able to provide a reconciliation of projected variable marketing margin or adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable expected GAAP results due to the unknown effect, timing and potential significance of the effects of legal matters, tax considerations, and income and expense from changes in fair value of contingent consideration from acquisitions. Expenses associated with legal matters, tax consequences, and income and expense from changes in fair value of contingent consideration from acquisitions have in the past, and may in the future, significantly affect GAAP results in a particular period.

LENDINGTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

(in thousands, except per share

amounts) Revenue $ 272,750



$ 283,084

Costs and expenses:





Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) (1) 13,895



14,252

Selling and marketing expense (1) 197,462



195,538

General and administrative expense (1) 34,989



32,082

Product development (1) 12,468



10,963

Depreciation 3,718



3,378

Amortization of intangibles 11,312



13,757

Change in fair value of contingent consideration 797



(8,122)

Severance —



158

Litigation settlements and contingencies 16



329

Total costs and expenses 274,657



262,335

Operating (loss) income (1,907)



20,749

Other (expense) income, net:





Interest expense, net (10,215)



(4,834)

Other income 40,072



—

Income before income taxes 27,950



15,915

Income tax (expense) benefit (8,638)



3,061

Net income from continuing operations 19,312



18,976

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (263)



(4,575)

Net income and comprehensive income $ 19,049



$ 14,401









Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic 13,070



12,957

Diluted 14,119



14,158

Income per share from continuing operations:





Basic $ 1.48



$ 1.46

Diluted $ 1.37



$ 1.34

Loss per share from discontinued operations:





Basic $ (0.02)



$ (0.35)

Diluted $ (0.02)



$ (0.32)

Net income per share:





Basic $ 1.46



$ 1.11

Diluted $ 1.35



$ 1.02









(1) Amounts include non-cash compensation, as follows:





Cost of revenue $ 397



$ 242

Selling and marketing expense 1,802



1,156

General and administrative expense 12,171



9,123

Product development 2,066



1,396



LENDINGTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)



March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

(in thousands, except par value

and share amounts) ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 162,091



$ 169,932

Restricted cash and cash equivalents 79



117

Accounts receivable 123,067



89,841

Prepaid and other current assets 28,638



27,949

Current assets of discontinued operations 8,556



8,570

Total current assets 322,431



296,409

Property and equipment 71,572



62,381

Operating lease right-of-use assets 81,622



84,109

Goodwill 420,139



420,139

Intangible assets, net 117,189



128,502

Deferred income tax assets 87,586



96,224

Equity investment 121,253



80,000

Other non-current assets 5,403



5,334

Non-current assets of discontinued operations 15,982



15,892

Total assets $ 1,243,177



$ 1,188,990









LIABILITIES:





Accounts payable, trade 7,230



10,111

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 113,442



101,196

Current contingent consideration 9,046



—

Current liabilities of discontinued operations 803



536

Total current liabilities 130,521



111,843

Long-term debt 619,502



611,412

Operating lease liabilities 97,352



92,363

Non-current contingent consideration —



8,249

Other non-current liabilities 359



362

Total liabilities 847,734



824,229

Commitments and contingencies





SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Preferred stock $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding —



—

Common stock $.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 15,797,177 and 15,766,193 shares

issued, respectively, and 13,155,859 and 13,124,875 shares outstanding, respectively 158



158

Additional paid-in capital 1,200,306



1,188,673

Accumulated deficit (621,860)



(640,909)

Treasury stock; 2,641,318 shares (183,161)



(183,161)

Total shareholders' equity 395,443



364,761

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,243,177



$ 1,188,990



LENDINGTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

(in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities attributable to continuing operations:





Net income and comprehensive income $ 19,049



$ 14,401

Less: Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 263



4,575

Income from continuing operations 19,312



18,976

Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating

activities attributable to continuing operations:





Loss on disposal of assets 348



530

Amortization of intangibles 11,312



13,757

Depreciation 3,718



3,378

Non-cash compensation expense 16,436



11,917

Deferred income taxes 8,638



(3,061)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration 797



(8,122)

Unrealized gain on investments (40,072)



—

Bad debt expense 516



880

Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,275



582

Amortization of convertible debt discount 7,346



3,111

Reduction in carrying amount of ROU asset, offset by change in operating lease liabilities 7,132



(196)

Changes in current assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (33,743)



(6,952)

Prepaid and other current assets (915)



(1,430)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 7,154



(3,271)

Income taxes receivable (89)



65

Other, net (240)



(862)

Net cash provided by operating activities attributable to continuing operations 8,925



29,302

Cash flows from investing activities attributable to continuing operations:





Capital expenditures (10,553)



(4,189)

Equity investment (1,180)



(80,000)

Net cash used in investing activities attributable to continuing operations (11,733)



(84,189)

Cash flows from financing activities attributable to continuing operations:





Payments related to net-share settlement of stock-based compensation, net of proceeds from exercise of

stock options (4,801)



(5,087)

Net proceeds from revolving credit facility —



55,000

Payment of debt issuance costs (168)



(306)

Contingent consideration payments —



(3,000)

Other financing activities (31)



(6)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities attributable to continuing operations (5,000)



46,601

Total cash used in continuing operations (7,808)



(8,286)

Discontinued operations:





Net cash used in operating activities attributable to discontinued operations (71)



(752)

Total cash used in discontinued operations (71)



(752)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents (7,879)



(9,038)

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period 170,049



60,339

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of period $ 162,170



$ 51,301



LENDINGTREE'S RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP

Variable Marketing Expense

Below is a reconciliation of selling and marketing expense to variable marketing expense. See "LendingTree's Principles of Financial Reporting" for further discussion of the Company's use of this non-GAAP measure.



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 March 31,

2020

(in thousands) Selling and marketing expense $ 197,462 $ 153,275 $ 195,538 Non-variable selling and marketing expense (1) (13,760) (13,248) (11,772) Cost of advertising re-sold to third parties (2) — — 1,086 Variable marketing expense $ 183,702 $ 140,027 $ 184,852

(1) Represents the portion of selling and marketing expense not attributable to variable costs paid for advertising, direct marketing and related expenses. Includes overhead, fixed costs and personnel-related expenses. (2) Represents the portion of cost of revenue attributable to costs paid for advertising re-sold to third parties. Excludes overhead, fixed costs, and personnel-related expenses.

LENDINGTREE'S RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP

Variable Marketing Margin

Below is a reconciliation of net income (loss) from continuing operations to variable marketing margin and net income (loss) from continuing operations % of revenue to variable marketing margin % of revenue. See "LendingTree's Principles of Financial Reporting" for further discussion of the Company's use of these non-GAAP measures.



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 March 31,

2020

(in thousands, except percentages) Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 19,312 $ (8,117) $ 18,976 Net income (loss) from continuing operations % of revenue 7% (4)% 7%







Adjustments to reconcile to variable marketing margin:





Cost of revenue 13,895 13,558 14,252 Cost of advertising re-sold to third parties (1) — — (1,086) Non-variable selling and marketing expense (2) 13,760 13,248 11,772 General and administrative expense 34,989 34,825 32,082 Product development 12,468 10,384 10,963 Depreciation 3,718 3,738 3,378 Amortization of intangibles 11,312 12,475 13,757 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 797 (2,384) (8,122) Severance — 105 158 Litigation settlements and contingencies 16 40 329 Interest expense, net 10,215 9,894 4,834 Other income (40,072) (369) — Income tax expense (benefit) 8,638 (5,095) (3,061) Variable marketing margin $ 89,048 $ 82,302 $ 98,232 Variable marketing margin % of revenue 33% 37% 35%

(1) Represents the portion of cost of revenue attributable to costs paid for advertising re-sold to third parties. Excludes overhead, fixed costs, and personnel-related expenses. (2) Represents the portion of selling and marketing expense not attributable to variable costs paid for advertising, direct marketing and related expenses. Includes overhead, fixed costs and personnel-related expenses.

LENDINGTREE'S RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP

Adjusted EBITDA

Below is a reconciliation of net income (loss) from continuing operations to adjusted EBITDA and net income (loss) from continuing operations % of revenue to adjusted EBITDA % of revenue. See "LendingTree's Principles of Financial Reporting" for further discussion of the Company's use of these non-GAAP measures.



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 March 31,

2020

(in thousands, except percentages) Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 19,312 $ (8,117) $ 18,976 Net income (loss) from continuing operations % of revenue 7% (4)% 7% Adjustments to reconcile to adjusted EBITDA:





Amortization of intangibles 11,312 12,475 13,757 Depreciation 3,718 3,738 3,378 Severance — 105 158 Loss on disposal of assets 348 474 530 Unrealized gain on investments (40,072) — — Non-cash compensation 16,436 14,497 11,917 Costs of secondary public offering — 863 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration 797 (2,384) (8,122) Acquisition expense 29 (188) 2,180 Litigation settlements and contingencies 16 40 329 Interest expense, net 10,215 9,894 4,834 Income tax expense (benefit) 8,638 (5,095) (3,061) Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,749 $ 26,302 $ 44,876 Adjusted EBITDA % of revenue 11% 12% 16%

LENDINGTREE'S RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP

Adjusted Net Income

Below is a reconciliation of net income (loss) from continuing operations to adjusted net income and net income (loss) per diluted share from continuing operations to adjusted net income per share. See "LendingTree's Principles of Financial Reporting" for further discussion of the Company's use of these non-GAAP measures.



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 March 31,

2020

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 19,312 $ (8,117) $ 18,976 Adjustments to reconcile to adjusted net income:





Severance — 105 158 Loss on disposal of assets 348 474 530 Unrealized gain on investments (40,072) — — Non-cash compensation 16,436 14,497 11,917 Costs of secondary public offering — 863 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration 797 (2,384) (8,122) Acquisition expense 29 (188) 2,180 Litigation settlements and contingencies 16 40 329 Income tax expense (benefit) from adjusted items 5,699 (3,402) (1,760) Excess tax benefit from stock-based compensation (32) (51) (1,054) Income tax benefit from CARES Act — — (6,104) Adjusted net income $ 2,533 $ 1,837 $ 17,050







Net income (loss) per diluted share from continuing operations $ 1.37 $ (0.62) $ 1.34 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from continuing operations to

adjusted net income (1.19) 0.76 (0.14) Adjustments to reconcile effect of dilutive securities — (0.01) — Adjusted net income per share $ 0.18 $ 0.13 $ 1.20







Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding 14,119 14,163 14,158 Effect of dilutive securities — 1,112 — Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 14,119 13,051 14,158 Effect of dilutive securities 1,049 — 1,201 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 13,070 13,051 12,957

LENDINGTREE'S PRINCIPLES OF FINANCIAL REPORTING

LendingTree reports the following non-GAAP measures as supplemental to GAAP:

Variable marketing margin, including variable marketing expense

Variable marketing margin % of revenue

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization, as adjusted for certain items discussed below ("Adjusted EBITDA")

Adjusted EBITDA % of revenue

Adjusted net income

Adjusted net income per share

Variable marketing margin is a measure of the efficiency of the Company's operating model, measuring revenue after subtracting variable marketing and advertising costs that directly influence revenue. The Company's operating model is highly sensitive to the amount and efficiency of variable marketing expenditures, and the Company's proprietary systems are able to make rapidly changing decisions concerning the deployment of variable marketing expenditures (primarily but not exclusively online and mobile advertising placement) based on proprietary and sophisticated analytics. Variable marketing margin and variable marketing margin % of revenue are primary metrics by which the Company measures the effectiveness of its marketing efforts.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA % of revenue are primary metrics by which LendingTree evaluates the operating performance of its businesses, on which its marketing expenditures and internal budgets are based and, in the case of adjusted EBITDA, by which management and many employees are compensated in most years.

Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share supplement GAAP income from continuing operations and GAAP income per diluted share from continuing operations by enabling investors to make period to period comparisons of those components of the nearest comparable GAAP measures that management believes better reflect the underlying financial performance of the Company's business operations during particular financial reporting periods. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share exclude certain amounts, such as non-cash compensation, non-cash asset impairment charges, gain/loss on disposal of assets, gain/loss on investments, severance, litigation settlements and contingencies, acquisition and disposition income or expenses including with respect to changes in fair value of contingent consideration, gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, one-time items which are recognized and recorded under GAAP in particular periods but which might be viewed as not necessarily coinciding with the underlying business operations for the periods in which they are so recognized and recorded, the effects to income taxes of the aforementioned adjustments and any excess tax benefit or expense associated with stock-based compensation recorded in net income in conjunction with FASB pronouncement ASU 2016-09. LendingTree believes that adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share are useful financial indicators that provide a different view of the financial performance of the Company than adjusted EBITDA (the primary metric by which LendingTree evaluates the operating performance of its businesses) and the GAAP measures of net income from continuing operations and GAAP income per diluted share from continuing operations.

These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results. LendingTree provides and encourages investors to examine the reconciling adjustments between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures set forth above.

Definition of LendingTree's Non-GAAP Measures

Variable marketing margin is defined as revenue less variable marketing expense. Variable marketing expense is defined as the expense attributable to variable costs paid for advertising, direct marketing and related expenses, including the portion of cost of revenue attributable to costs paid for advertising re-sold to third parties, and excluding overhead, fixed costs and personnel-related expenses. The majority of these variable advertising costs are expressly intended to drive traffic to our websites and these variable advertising costs are included in selling and marketing expense on the Company's consolidated statements of operations and consolidated income. When advertising inventory is re-sold to third parties, the proceeds of such transactions are included in revenue for the purposes of calculating variable marketing margin, and the costs of such re-sold advertising are included in cost of revenue in the company's consolidated statements of operations and consolidated income and are included in variable marketing expense for purposes of calculating variable marketing margin.

EBITDA is defined as net income from continuing operations excluding interest, income taxes, amortization of intangibles and depreciation.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding (1) non-cash compensation expense, (2) non-cash impairment charges, (3) gain/loss on disposal of assets, (4) gain/loss on investments, (5) restructuring and severance expenses, (6) litigation settlements and contingencies, (7) acquisitions and dispositions income or expense (including with respect to changes in fair value of contingent consideration), and (8) one-time items.

Adjusted net income is defined as net income (loss) from continuing operations excluding (1) non-cash compensation expense, (2) non-cash impairment charges, (3) gain/loss on disposal of assets, (4) gain/loss on investments, (5) restructuring and severance expenses, (6) litigation settlements and contingencies, (7) acquisitions and dispositions income or expense (including with respect to changes in fair value of contingent consideration), (8) gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, (9) one-time items, (10) the effects to income taxes of the aforementioned adjustments, and (11) any excess tax benefit or expense associated with stock-based compensation recorded in net income in conjunction with FASB pronouncement ASU 2016-09.

Adjusted net income per share is defined as adjusted net income divided by the adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding. For periods which the Company reports GAAP loss from continuing operations, the effects of potentially dilutive securities are excluded from the calculation of net loss per diluted share from continuing operations because their inclusion would have been anti-dilutive. In periods where the Company reports GAAP loss from continuing operations but reports positive non-GAAP adjusted net income, the effects of potentially dilutive securities are included in the denominator for calculating adjusted net income per share.

LendingTree endeavors to compensate for the limitations of these non-GAAP measures by also providing the comparable GAAP measures with equal or greater prominence and descriptions of the reconciling items, including quantifying such items, to derive the non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

One-Time Items

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income are adjusted for one-time items, if applicable. Items are considered one-time in nature if they are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual, and have not occurred in the past two years or are not expected to recur in the next two years, in accordance with SEC rules. For the periods presented in this report, there are no adjustments for one-time items, except for the $6.1 million income tax benefit from the CARES Act in Q1 2020 and the Q4 2020 expenses incurred in connection with a secondary public offering of our common stock by our largest shareholder, for which we did not receive any proceeds.

Non-Cash Expenses That Are Excluded From LendingTree's Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income

Non-cash compensation expense consists principally of expense associated with the grants of restricted stock, restricted stock units and stock options. These expenses are not paid in cash and LendingTree includes the related shares in its calculations of fully diluted shares outstanding. Upon settlement of restricted stock units, exercise of certain stock options or vesting of restricted stock awards, the awards may be settled on a net basis, with LendingTree remitting the required tax withholding amounts from its current funds. Cash expenditures for employer payroll taxes on non-cash compensation are included within adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income.

Amortization of intangibles are non-cash expenses relating primarily to acquisitions. At the time of an acquisition, the intangible assets of the acquired company, such as purchase agreements, technology and customer relationships, are valued and amortized over their estimated lives. Amortization of intangibles are only excluded from adjusted EBITDA.

