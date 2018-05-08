LendingTree Reveals Cities Where Borrowers Save the Most by Shopping Around for Mortgage Loans

The national index is calculated weekly, and the city indexes are calculated on a quarterly basis. Below are the key findings of the Mortgage Rate Competition Indexes by city.

Tampa, Kansas City, Portland and New York are the cities where homebuyers saw the biggest rate savings by comparing competing offers. Rates in Tampa had a range of 0.62 followed by Kansas City , Portland and New York at 0.61.

California is where comparing mortgage offers before buying saved the most money. By comparing offers and securing a lower rate, you're automatically saving money over the term of your mortgage. Larger loan sizes fuel savings of $65,030 in San Francisco , $42,659 in Los Angeles and $42,315 in San Diego .

Significant savings for purchase borrowers in every city. The index ranges from 0.49 in Tulsa to 0.62 in Tampa .

Monthly savings up to $254 . For borrowers in San Francisco , a spread of 0.58 translates into a potential savings of $254 per month given the median home price of $900,000 — the highest monthly savings found.

Even less expensive cities register meaningful savings . In Detroit , a low median home price of $150,000 and narrow spread of 0.54 still add up to $9,952 in lifetime interest savings. Only Tulsa joins Detroit in having savings below $10,000 .

The proof is in the pudding. LendingTree's method uses median values, so half of borrowers would see smaller savings, but just as importantly, half could see larger savings. There is no way for a borrower to know where they fall in this spectrum without shopping around, so it is imperative to compare lenders and assess their offers.

Competition is influenced by the density of bank branches. Cities with fewer banks per capita had wider refinance indexes.

The metros where PURCHASE borrowers face the LARGEST differences in purchase mortgage rates.

Tampa, Fla.

Purchase Mortgage Rate Competition Index: 0.62

With a median home price of $225,000 borrowers here could save $67 in monthly payments adding up to $809 a year. Lifetime interest savings would be $17,291.

Kansas City, Mo.

Purchase Mortgage Rate Competition Index: 0.61

With a median home price of $197,800 borrowers here could save $59 in monthly payments adding up to $705 a year. Lifetime interest savings would be $15,061.

Portland, Ore.

Purchase Mortgage Rate Competition Index: 0.61

With a median home price of $276,400 borrowers here could save $82 in monthly payments adding up to $983 a year. Lifetime interest savings would be $21,011.

The metros where PURCHASE borrowers could save the MOST in lifetime interest expense.

San Francisco

Lifetime Interest Expense Savings: $65,030

An index of 0.58 and median home price of $900,000 adds up to savings of $254 in monthly payments, totaling $3,046 a year. The calculation assumes an 80% LTV.

Los Angeles

Lifetime Interest Expense Savings: $42,659

An index of 0.58 and median home price of $595,100 adds up to savings of $167 in monthly payments, totaling $1,998 a year.

San Diego

Lifetime Interest Expense Savings: $42,315

An index of 0.56 and median home price of $607,000 adds up to savings of $165 in monthly payments, totaling $1,983 a year.

What drives the difference in the competition index across cities?

Different lenders operate in different parts of the country, and even national lenders have different strategies in different areas. To try and assess the number of lenders in each metro, LendingTree looked at the density of bank branches. That is, the number of bank branches divided by the population. Even though the mortgage market is now almost evenly divided between non-banks and banks, and many loan originations are now online, the distribution of bank branches is still indicative of how competitive financial services are.

The findings revealed that in the refinance market, cities with fewer bank branches had wider spreads in rates. This relationship did not hold for purchase mortgages. Refinance transactions tend to be more price-sensitive, as the loan is the primary product. In a purchase transaction, the loan, though essential, is a secondary product to the home and thus less price (interest rate)-sensitive.

May 8, 2018 National Mortgage Rate Competition Index: Mortgage Borrowers Could Save Almost 10 Percent of the Loan Amount in Interest by Shopping Around

Purchase loans

Across all purchase loan applications on LendingTree for the week ending May 6, 2018 , the index was 0.63, down 0.02 from the previous week.

, the index was 0.63, down 0.02 from the previous week. How big of a deal is it to get a mortgage rate that's 0.63% lower than the competition? Over 30 years, that could translate to $29,273 in savings on a $300,000 loan —nearly 10% of the total loan amount.

Refinances

The index was wider than the purchase market in the refinance market at 0.67, down 0.01 from the prior week.

Using the same assumptions in the previous example, borrowers shopping for refi loans could have saved $31,098 by shopping for the lowest rate.

Other findings

Average savings in 2018 are outpacing 2017 savings, up to $28,000 from $21,000 for purchase mortgages. Refinance loan savings are up to $30,000 from $26,000 .

from for purchase mortgages. Refinance loan savings are up to from . The Mortgage Rate Competition has widened as rates increased, reflecting how mortgage lenders have unique business circumstances that impact how they change the rates at which they can offer consumers loans.

To view the full Weekly Mortgage Competition Index, visit https://www.lendingtree.com/home/mortgage/rates/mortgage-rate-competition-index-may-8/.

What is the Mortgage Rate Competition Index?

The LendingTree Mortgage Rate Competition Index is a new proprietary measure of the dispersion in mortgage pricing. It measures the spread in the APR of the best offers available on LendingTree relative to the least competitive (i.e. the highest) rates. Our research shows that mortgage rate competition varies with the financial and operational measures of activity in the mortgage markets. More details on the index are available in a white paper on LendingTree's website.

How is the index formulated?

A mortgage shopper enters their information on LendingTree.com. They input loan variables including the proposed amount and down payment, property variables including property type and location and personal information including income. LendingTree transmits this data, including a soft credit inquiry, to lenders who evaluate the borrower against their lending parameters in their pricing engines. Interested lenders return a rate and fee offer. For our index, we combine the rate and fees into an APR and calculate the spread as follows:

Offers APR Lender 1 4.21 Lender 2 4.33 Lender 3 4.4 Lender 4 4.55 Lender 5 4.62

The spread is the difference between the highest and lowest offers, in this example, 4.62-4.21 = 0.41. We repeat this calculation across 30-year fixed rate loans and then find the median of the individual spread, which is our index value. This is done separately for the population of purchase and refinance loan requests.

To view the full Mortgage Rate Competition Indexes for the 50 largest cities in the U.S., visit https://www.lendingtree.com/home/mortgage/cities-where-borrowers-save/.

Purchase Ranked by Mortgage Rate Competition Index

Rank City Mortgage

Rate

Competition

Index Monthly

Payment

Savings Annual

Payment

Savings Lifetime

Interest

Savings Median

Home

Price 1 Tampa, Fla. 0.62 $67 $809 $17,291 $225,000 2 Kansas City, Mo. 0.61 $59 $705 $15,061 $197,800 3 Portland, Ore. 0.61 $82 $983 $21,011 $276,400 4 New York 0.61 $117 $1,403 $29,964 $395,500 5 Orlando, Fla. 0.60 $72 $869 $18,560 $247,900 6 Miami 0.60 $99 $1,190 $25,412 $340,000 7 Denver 0.60 $121 $1,456 $31,089 $418,100 8 Jacksonville, Fla. 0.60 $52 $626 $13,360 $180,600 9 Sacramento, Calif. 0.60 $101 $1,208 $25,802 $350,000 10 Phoenix 0.59 $71 $856 $18,286 $248,900 11 Cleveland 0.59 $42 $502 $10,726 $146,000 12 Memphis, Tenn. 0.59 $49 $589 $12,578 $172,700 13 Milwaukee 0.59 $70 $838 $17,903 $246,900 14 Richmond, Va. 0.58 $73 $877 $18,724 $258,900 15 San Francisco 0.58 $254 $3,046 $65,030 $900,000 16 Atlanta 0.58 $58 $691 $14,749 $204,300 17 St. Louis 0.58 $50 $596 $12,719 $176,500 18 San Antonio 0.58 $62 $744 $15,877 $220,700 19 Los Angeles 0.58 $167 $1,998 $42,659 $595,100 20 Philadelphia 0.57 $66 $796 $16,988 $238,900 21 Seattle 0.57 $132 $1,590 $33,935 $478,500 22 Boston 0.57 $128 $1,542 $32,914 $464,100 23 Austin, Texas 0.57 $82 $985 $21,021 $296,400 24 Dallas 0.57 $69 $823 $17,564 $249,000 25 Bakersfield, Calif. 0.57 $64 $772 $16,476 $234,000 26 Washington 0.57 $112 $1,343 $28,659 $408,500 27 Chicago 0.57 $70 $840 $17,932 $255,600 28 Pittsburgh 0.57 $58 $697 $14,873 $212,000 29 Birmingham, Ala. 0.57 $54 $653 $13,940 $198,700 30 Minneapolis 0.56 $70 $843 $17,988 $257,800 31 Houston 0.56 $64 $765 $16,320 $233,900 32 San Diego 0.56 $165 $1,983 $42,315 $607,000 33 Nashville, Tenn. 0.56 $64 $765 $16,333 $234,300 34 Indianapolis 0.56 $47 $567 $12,109 $173,700 35 Fresno, Calif. 0.56 $65 $780 $16,655 $240,000 36 Grand Rapids, Mich. 0.56 $49 $587 $12,518 $182,400 37 Hartford, Conn. 0.55 $64 $764 $16,292 $238,700 38 Charlotte, N.C. 0.55 $71 $852 $18,179 $267,100 39 Raleigh, N.C. 0.55 $71 $852 $18,172 $267,500 40 Salt Lake City 0.55 $77 $925 $19,737 $293,000 41 Cincinnati 0.54 $44 $531 $11,327 $169,100 42 Albuquerque, N.M. 0.54 $53 $632 $13,478 $201,600 43 Oklahoma City 0.54 $41 $497 $10,601 $158,800 44 Las Vegas 0.54 $68 $815 $17,390 $261,600 45 Detroit 0.54 $39 $467 $9,952 $150,000 46 Greenville, S.C. 0.53 $44 $528 $11,262 $170,600 47 Columbus, Ohio 0.52 $45 $534 $11,397 $176,500 48 Charleston, S.C. 0.52 $67 $802 $17,102 $267,100 49 New Orleans 0.52 $51 $610 $13,012 $204,300 50 Tulsa, Okla. 0.49 $39 $468 $9,977 $163,800

Purchase Ranked by Lifetime Interest Expense (Assumes 80% LTV)

Rank City Mortgage

Rate

Competition

Index Monthly

Payment

Savings Annual

Payment

Savings Lifetime

Interest

Savings Median

Home

Price 1 San Francisco 0.58 $254 $3,046 $65,030 $900,000 2 Los Angeles 0.58 $167 $1,998 $42,659 $595,100 3 San Diego 0.56 $165 $1,983 $42,315 $607,000 4 Seattle 0.57 $132 $1,590 $33,935 $478,500 5 Boston 0.57 $128 $1,542 $32,914 $464,100 6 Denver 0.60 $121 $1,456 $31,089 $418,100 7 New York 0.61 $117 $1,403 $29,964 $395,500 8 Washington 0.57 $112 $1,343 $28,659 $408,500 9 Sacramento, Calif. 0.60 $101 $1,208 $25,802 $350,000 10 Miami 0.60 $99 $1,190 $25,412 $340,000 11 Austin, Texas 0.57 $82 $985 $21,021 $296,400 12 Portland, Ore. 0.61 $82 $983 $21,011 $276,400 13 Salt Lake City 0.55 $77 $925 $19,737 $293,000 14 Richmond, Va. 0.58 $73 $877 $18,724 $258,900 15 Orlando, Fla. 0.60 $72 $869 $18,560 $247,900 16 Phoenix 0.59 $71 $856 $18,286 $248,900 17 Charlotte, N.C. 0.55 $71 $852 $18,179 $267,100 18 Raleigh, N.C. 0.55 $71 $852 $18,172 $267,500 19 Minneapolis 0.56 $70 $843 $17,988 $257,800 20 Chicago 0.57 $70 $840 $17,932 $255,600 21 Milwaukee 0.59 $70 $838 $17,903 $246,900 22 Dallas 0.57 $69 $823 $17,564 $249,000 23 Las Vegas 0.54 $68 $815 $17,390 $261,600 24 Tampa, Fla. 0.62 $67 $809 $17,291 $225,000 25 Charleston, S.C. 0.52 $67 $802 $17,102 $267,100 26 Philadelphia 0.57 $66 $796 $16,988 $238,900 27 Fresno, Calif. 0.56 $65 $780 $16,655 $240,000 28 Bakersfield, Calif. 0.57 $64 $772 $16,476 $234,000 29 Nashville, Tenn. 0.56 $64 $765 $16,333 $234,300 30 Houston 0.56 $64 $765 $16,320 $233,900 31 Hartford, Conn. 0.55 $64 $764 $16,292 $238,700 32 San Antonio 0.58 $62 $744 $15,877 $220,700 33 Kansas City, Mo. 0.61 $59 $705 $15,061 $197,800 34 Pittsburgh 0.57 $58 $697 $14,873 $212,000 35 Atlanta 0.58 $58 $691 $14,749 $204,300 36 Birmingham, Ala. 0.57 $54 $653 $13,940 $198,700 37 Albuquerque, N.M. 0.54 $53 $632 $13,478 $201,600 38 Jacksonville, Fla. 0.60 $52 $626 $13,360 $180,600 39 New Orleans 0.52 $51 $610 $13,012 $204,300 40 St. Louis 0.58 $50 $596 $12,719 $176,500 41 Memphis, Tenn. 0.59 $49 $589 $12,578 $172,700 42 Grand Rapids, Mich. 0.56 $49 $587 $12,518 $182,400 43 Indianapolis 0.56 $47 $567 $12,109 $173,700 44 Columbus, Ohio 0.52 $45 $534 $11,397 $176,500 45 Cincinnati 0.54 $44 $531 $11,327 $169,100 46 Greenville, S.C. 0.53 $44 $528 $11,262 $170,600 47 Cleveland 0.59 $42 $502 $10,726 $146,000 48 Oklahoma City 0.54 $41 $497 $10,601 $158,800 49 Tulsa, Okla. 0.49 $39 $468 $9,977 $163,800 50 Detroit 0.54 $39 $467 $9,952 $150,000

Refinance Ranked by Mortgage Rate Competition Index



Rank City Mortgage

Rate

Competition

Index Monthly

Payment

Savings Annual

Payment

Savings Lifetime

Interest

Savings Median

Home

Price 1 New Orleans 0.72 $71 $856 $18,335 $204,300 2 Salt Lake City 0.72 $102 $1,226 $26,258 $293,000 3 Indianapolis 0.69 $58 $693 $14,818 $173,700 4 Seattle 0.69 $159 $1,906 $40,788 $478,500 5 Raleigh, N.C. 0.68 $88 $1,061 $22,699 $267,500 6 Fresno, Calif. 0.68 $75 $901 $19,278 $228,400 7 Dallas 0.68 $82 $980 $20,969 $249,000 8 Houston 0.68 $77 $921 $19,697 $233,900 9 Phoenix 0.68 $82 $978 $20,929 $248,900 10 Denver 0.68 $137 $1,641 $35,102 $418,100 11 Bakersfield, Calif. 0.67 $76 $916 $19,601 $234,000 12 Charlotte, N.C. 0.67 $87 $1,045 $22,356 $267,100 13 Austin, Texas 0.67 $97 $1,158 $24,770 $296,400 14 Louisville, Ky. 0.67 $57 $681 $14,571 $175,700 15 Boston 0.67 $149 $1,794 $38,368 $464,100 16 San Antonio 0.67 $71 $853 $18,246 $220,700 17 Tampa, Fla. 0.66 $72 $868 $18,572 $225,000 18 Atlanta 0.66 $66 $787 $16,838 $204,300 19 Portland, Ore. 0.66 $89 $1,064 $22,744 $276,400 20 Jacksonville, Fla. 0.66 $58 $695 $14,861 $180,600 21 Grand Rapids, Mich. 0.66 $75 $898 $19,195 $234,000 22 Miami 0.66 $109 $1,302 $27,847 $340,000 23 Orlando, Fla. 0.66 $79 $949 $20,288 $247,900 24 Minneapolis 0.66 $82 $984 $21,048 $257,800 25 Sacramento, Calif. 0.65 $110 $1,326 $28,352 $350,000 26 Cincinnati 0.65 $53 $641 $13,698 $169,100 27 Hartford, Conn. 0.65 $75 $904 $19,321 $238,700 28 Los Angeles 0.65 $187 $2,244 $47,978 $595,100 29 Philadelphia 0.65 $75 $901 $19,260 $238,900 30 San Diego 0.65 $190 $2,278 $48,704 $607,000 31 Detroit 0.64 $47 $561 $11,997 $150,000 32 San Francisco 0.64 $279 $3,346 $71,522 $900,000 33 Richmond, Va. 0.64 $80 $956 $20,442 $258,900 34 New York 0.63 $120 $1,446 $30,899 $395,500 35 Washington 0.63 $124 $1,490 $31,836 $408,500 36 Nashville, Tenn. 0.63 $71 $854 $18,260 $234,300 37 Columbus, Ohio 0.63 $54 $644 $13,755 $176,500 38 Milwaukee 0.63 $75 $899 $19,210 $246,900 39 Chicago 0.63 $77 $928 $19,822 $255,600 40 Pittsburgh 0.63 $64 $769 $16,441 $212,000 41 Albuquerque, N.M. 0.63 $61 $732 $15,634 $201,600 42 St. Louis 0.63 $53 $641 $13,688 $176,500 43 Memphis, Tenn. 0.63 $52 $627 $13,393 $172,700 44 Greenville, S.C. 0.63 $52 $619 $13,230 $170,600 45 Oklahoma City 0.63 $48 $576 $12,315 $158,800 46 Cleveland 0.63 $44 $530 $11,322 $146,000 47 Tulsa, Okla. 0.61 $48 $578 $12,358 $163,800 48 Kansas City, Mo. 0.59 $56 $673 $14,380 $197,800 49 Birmingham, Ala. 0.56 $65 $784 $16,731 $240,000 50 Las Vegas 0.52 $66 $788 $16,793 $261,600

Refinance Ranked by Lifetime Interest Expense (Assumes 80% LTV)

Rank City Mortgage

Rate

Competition

Index Monthly

Payment

Savings Annual

Payment

Savings Lifetime

Interest

Savings Median

Home

Price 1 San Francisco 0.64 $279 $3,346 $71,522 $900,000 2 San Diego 0.65 $190 $2,278 $48,704 $607,000 3 Los Angeles 0.65 $187 $2,244 $47,978 $595,100 4 Seattle 0.69 $159 $1,906 $40,788 $478,500 5 Boston 0.67 $149 $1,794 $38,368 $464,100 6 Denver 0.68 $137 $1,641 $35,102 $418,100 7 Washington 0.63 $124 $1,490 $31,836 $408,500 8 New York 0.63 $120 $1,446 $30,899 $395,500 9 Sacramento, Calif. 0.65 $110 $1,326 $28,352 $350,000 10 Miami 0.66 $109 $1,302 $27,847 $340,000 11 Salt Lake City 0.72 $102 $1,226 $26,258 $293,000 12 Austin, Texas 0.67 $97 $1,158 $24,770 $296,400 13 Portland, Ore. 0.66 $89 $1,064 $22,744 $276,400 14 Raleigh, N.C. 0.68 $88 $1,061 $22,699 $267,500 15 Charlotte, N.C. 0.67 $87 $1,045 $22,356 $267,100 16 Minneapolis 0.66 $82 $984 $21,048 $257,800 17 Dallas 0.68 $82 $980 $20,969 $249,000 18 Phoenix 0.68 $82 $978 $20,929 $248,900 19 Richmond, Va. 0.64 $80 $956 $20,442 $258,900 20 Orlando, Fla. 0.66 $79 $949 $20,288 $247,900 21 Chicago 0.63 $77 $928 $19,822 $255,600 22 Houston 0.68 $77 $921 $19,697 $233,900 23 Bakersfield, Calif. 0.67 $76 $916 $19,601 $234,000 24 Hartford, Conn. 0.65 $75 $904 $19,321 $238,700 25 Fresno, Calif. 0.68 $75 $901 $19,278 $228,400 26 Philadelphia 0.65 $75 $901 $19,260 $238,900 27 Milwaukee 0.63 $75 $899 $19,210 $246,900 28 Grand Rapids, Mich. 0.66 $75 $898 $19,195 $234,000 29 Tampa, Fla. 0.66 $72 $868 $18,572 $225,000 30 New Orleans 0.72 $71 $856 $18,335 $204,300 31 Nashville, Tenn. 0.63 $71 $854 $18,260 $234,300 32 San Antonio 0.67 $71 $853 $18,246 $220,700 33 Atlanta 0.66 $66 $787 $16,838 $204,300 34 Las Vegas 0.52 $66 $788 $16,793 $261,600 35 Birmingham, Ala. 0.56 $65 $784 $16,731 $240,000 36 Pittsburgh 0.63 $64 $769 $16,441 $212,000 37 Albuquerque, N.M. 0.63 $61 $732 $15,634 $201,600 38 Jacksonville, Fla. 0.66 $58 $695 $14,861 $180,600 39 Indianapolis 0.69 $58 $693 $14,818 $173,700 40 Louisville, Ky. 0.67 $57 $681 $14,571 $175,700 41 Kansas City, Mo. 0.59 $56 $673 $14,380 $197,800 42 Columbus, Ohio 0.63 $54 $644 $13,755 $176,500 43 Cincinnati 0.65 $53 $641 $13,698 $169,100 44 St. Louis 0.63 $53 $641 $13,688 $176,500 45 Memphis, Tenn. 0.63 $52 $627 $13,393 $172,700 46 Greenville, S.C. 0.63 $52 $619 $13,230 $170,600 47 Tulsa, Okla. 0.61 $48 $578 $12,358 $163,800 48 Oklahoma City 0.63 $48 $576 $12,315 $158,800 49 Detroit 0.64 $47 $561 $11,997 $150,000 50 Cleveland 0.63 $44 $530 $11,322 $146,000

About LendingTree

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online loan marketplace, empowering consumers as they comparison-shop across a full suite of loan and credit-based offerings. LendingTree provides an online marketplace which connects consumers with multiple lenders that compete for their business, as well as an array of online tools and information to help consumers find the best loan. Since inception, LendingTree has facilitated more than 65 million loan requests. LendingTree provides free monthly credit scores through My LendingTree and access to its network of over 500 lenders offering home loans, personal loans, credit cards, student loans, business loans, home equity loans/lines of credit, auto loans and more. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc. For more information go to www.lendingtree.com, dial 800-555-TREE, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @LendingTree.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Megan Greuling

704-943-8208

Megan.greuling@lendingtree.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lendingtree-reveals-cities-where-borrowers-save-the-most-by-shopping-around-for-mortgage-loans-300644597.html

SOURCE LendingTree

Related Links

http://www.lendingtree.com

