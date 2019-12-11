Lendio Honored by Glassdoor As One of the Top 50 Best Places to Work in 2020

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lendio has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award , recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2020 in the U.S. small and medium company category. The Employees' Choice Awards program, now in its 12th year, is based solely on the input of employees, who elect to provide feedback on their jobs, work environments and companies on Glassdoor , one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites.

"Lendio strives to create a culture where team members can unite around a compelling mission, grow in their careers and feel empowered to be the CEOs of their jobs. Receiving the Employees' Choice Award is a particular honor as it reflects this effort," said Brock Blake, CEO and founder of Lendio. "When we hear team members say things like 'working at Lendio is not just a job, it's a passion,' we believe we're on the right track. We want to ensure that in every role, team members can see the impact they're making—that their work is purpose-driven."

"This year marks the shift to a culture-first decade in the workplace, and Glassdoor's Employees' Choice Awards winners are employers that are prioritizing culture, mission and employees at the heart of everything they do. By doing so, their employees have spoken and are recognizing them truly as the Best Places to Work in 2020," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor president, chief operating officer and incoming chief executive officer .

On Glassdoor , current and former employees voluntarily and anonymously share insights and opinions about their work environments by sharing a company review, designed to capture a genuine and authentic inside look at what a specific job may be like at a particular company. When sharing a company review on Glassdoor, employees are asked to rate their satisfaction with the company overall, and key workplace factors like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management and work/life balance. In addition, employees are asked to describe the best reasons to work at their companies as well as any downsides.

Glassdoor's Best Places to Work were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between October 23, 2018, and October 21, 2019. To be considered for the U.S. small and medium company category, a company must have had fewer than 1,000 employees and have received at least 30 ratings across each of the eight workplace attributes from U.S.-based employees during the period of eligibility. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team , and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews.

For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2020, please visit: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/Best-Places-to-Work-LST_KQ0,19.htm .

About Lendio

Lendio is a free online service that helps business owners find the right small business loans within minutes. With a network of over 75 lenders offering multiple loan products, Lendio's marketplace is the center of small business lending. Certified for three years running as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work® , Lendio ranks on Fortune's Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance and Inc.'s Best Workplaces . For every new loan facilitated on Lendio's marketplace platform, Lendio Gives, an employee contribution and employer matching program, provides a microloan to a low-income entrepreneur around the world through Kiva.org . More information about Lendio is available at www.lendio.com . Information about Lendio franchising opportunities can be found at www.lendio.com/franchise .

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like job advertising and employer branding products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for over one million companies located in more than 190 countries. For more information, visit glassdoor.com. Glassdoor® is a registered trademark of Glassdoor, Inc.

