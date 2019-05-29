Lennar Announces Amenity Center Grand Opening At Master-Planned Hidden Trails Community In Bulverde, Texas

BULVERDE, Texas, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, has officially opened a luxurious 5,000-square-foot amenity center at its master-planned Hidden Trails community in Bulverde, Texas. The facility boasts resort-quality, family-oriented amenities and is the centerpiece of coordinated lifestyle programming for residents.

The amenity center provides residents with a wide range of recreation and entertainment options right in the community. The state-of-the-art complex includes:

An elegant clubhouse with an events room and chef's kitchen

An infinity-edge adult pool

A separate beach entry kid's pool

Fitness center & yoga studio

Sports courts

Children's playground

Stocked fishing pond

Picnic areas with BBQ grills

Hammock lounge area and fire pits

Several nature trails connecting to the 43-acre Kleck Park

As a lifestyle-driven community, Hidden Trails not only provides residents with resort-style amenities, but also coordinates community events and activities to create a congenial neighborhood experience. The master-planned community, managed by CCMC Community Management, has an on-site Lifestyle Director dedicated to coordinating family events, holiday celebrations, clubs and groups, fitness classes, art workshops, as well as occasional food truck gatherings. Past events include Spring Break Camp, Mardi Gras Madness 5K, Brunch With Santa, Barktoberfest, and Paint Night Date Night.

Homes within the community range from the upper $170,000s to the $340,000s, meeting a variety of buyer needs. Homebuyers can choose from four Everything's Included® home collections from Lennar - The Watermill, Barrington, Westfield, and Brookstone II - consisting of 28 different floor plans.

"Hidden Trails provides a unique opportunity for families of all stages of life to experience affordable living in the scenic hill country," said Tony Cerna III, Lennar San Antonio's VP of Sales and Marketing. "The Hidden Trails Community is nestled in the perfect location for families who desire to be close to the city, but away from it all. Residents enjoy living amongst the beautiful Hill Country surroundings with convenient highway access to San Antonio, New Braunfels, and surrounding cities."

Hidden Trails currently has a total of 700 homesites with 190 available for purchase. Future development plans include an additional 350 homesites with the next phase of construction beginning in May 2019.

The city of Bulverde, known as "The Front Porch" of Texas Hill Country, is rich in history and natural beauty with green rolling hills. The small-town charm with big-city conveniences is highly desirable for families of all backgrounds flocking to the area, making it one of the fastest-growing cities in the country.

Residents and tourists alike enjoy an array of commercial amenities such as shopping, dining, quality healthcare, and endless entertainment. Attractions such as Canyon Lake, Guadalupe River State Park, and The Natural Bridge Caverns provide perfect getaways just a few minutes from the community. Schools in the prestigious Comal ISD also appeal to families with a wide range of programs for students.

Located at 32118 Lemon Mint, Bulverde, TX, Hidden Trails' Lennar Welcome Home Center is open Monday through Sunday. More information is available by visiting Lennar's Hidden Trails website or calling 210-393-8095 to speak with a New Home Consultant to schedule a tour.

