Lennar Named to List of Best Places to Work SoCal 2024

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced it has been named to the Best Places to Work SoCal 2024 list by Best Companies Group, a BridgeTower Media Company. Lennar was recognized and selected based on responses from a detailed and comprehensive survey of its Associates. This is the third year in a row that Lennar has achieved this honor.

The selection process and ranking for Best Companies Group's annual award program relies significantly on detailed, anonymous Associate surveys. Key factors such as corporate culture, training and development opportunities, salary and benefits, and overall Associate satisfaction were crucial in identifying the top workplaces in Southern California.

"It's an honor to be named to the Best Places to Work So Cal 2024 list, which we attribute to our company's service-oriented culture of integrity and focus on giving back," stated Jeremy Parness, Lennar Regional President. "We take pride in cultivating a workplace where every Associate can prosper and is happy to come to work daily."

"Every winner on this list has crafted an exceptional work environment that attracts, retains, and motivates top talent," said Jaime Raul Zepeda, Executive Vice President of Best Companies Group. "The 2024 Best Places to Work SoCal list features companies that have shown unwavering commitment to their employees' satisfaction and growth."

On Monday, September 30, BCG is hosting a virtual event to honor and celebrate this year's remarkable workplaces. To learn more about the program and the winners list for this year's program: https://bestcompaniesgroup.com/best-places-to-work-southern-california/

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN), founded in 1954, is the largest homebuilder in the United States by home sale revenues and net earnings. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENx drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Media Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

[email protected]

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar Corporation