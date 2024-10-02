Lennar Announces Expansion into Rochester, Minnesota, with Launch of Three New Communities

ROCHESTER, Minn., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced its expansion into the fast-growing city of Rochester with three new communities, The Ponds of Highland Hills, Hadley Hills, and Essex Estates. Each new community is located near top-rated amenities, golf courses, and just minutes from the Mayo Clinic. Furthermore, Lennar is planning to add additional communities as part of its long-term strategy to meet the increasing demand for housing in the Rochester area.

"With the strongest job growth in Minnesota and world-renowned health care, Rochester is attracting new residents, and the housing market has not been able to keep up," said Lennar's Minnesota Division President, Bill Burgess. "Lennar is excited to grow alongside Rochester and meet the demand with thoughtfully designed homes that meet the diverse needs of such a vibrant community."

The new communities of single-family homes debuting over the next two months include:

The Ponds of Highland Hills, located just east of Northern Hills Golf Course, is set to be the largest community in the northwest area of Rochester with 65 homes opening November.



with 65 homes opening November. Hadley Hills , located in northeast Rochester on Hadley Creek Golf Course, includes 66 homes opening November.



, located in northeast on Hadley Creek Golf Course, includes 66 homes opening November. Essex Estates, located in north Rochester and borders Essex Park, boasts 21 homes opening November.

Residents at The Ponds of Highland Hills, Hadley Hills, and Essex Estates will be minutes away from downtown Rochester, home to Mayo Clinic's flagship campus and popular dining and entertainment destinations. The communities are in proximity to indoor and outdoor recreation for all ages including Essex Park, Wedgewood Hills Park, Boundless Playspace, and Roy Watson Youth Sports complex.

Every home offers Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular features and finishes are built into the base price of the home. At The Ponds of Highland Hills, Hadley Hills and Essex Estates this includes Frigidaire® stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, professionally designed color packages, and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures.

For more information on these new home opportunities, visit the community website or call (507) 229-4756.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

Danielle.Tocco@Lennar.com

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar Corporation