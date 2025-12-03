Lennar Hosts Exclusive Preview of Amenity Concept at Calusa Country Club in Lakewood Ranch, FL

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, hosted an exclusive Amenity Concept Preview event for Calusa Country Club in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, offering residents an exciting first look at the community's vision and the world-class, resort-inspired amenities currently underway.

The event, held at the Clive Daniel Home showroom in Sarasota, featured an immersive experience that included an aerial flyover of the future amenity campus, an interior tour of the planned clubhouse, and an early unveiling of the advertising campaign set to debut to the public the following day. Attendees were treated to renderings and concept videos highlighting standout amenities such as the resort-style pool, clubhouse dining, tennis and pickleball facilities, wellness center, golf simulator room, and the bourbon bar.

"You can truly picture what life here will feel like—lazy afternoons by the resort-style pool, friendly matches on the courts, workouts in the wellness center, year-round golf on the 18-hole course, 12-hole short course, or in the golf simulator lounge, and evenings with friends at the bourbon bar." shared Michelle Tucker, Division Manager at Lennar. "So many of you believed in this community before a single rendering existed, and because of that trust, Calusa Country Club is becoming exactly the vibrant, welcoming place we all knew it could be.".

"We were thrilled to host this preview and to collaborate with Lennar in designing several of the model homes that showcase Calusa Country Club's exceptional lifestyle," said Daniel Lubner, CEO and Co-Founder of Clive Daniel Home. "It's inspiring to see this community take shape — where great design meets great living. Calusa embodies everything we love about Florida: beauty, connection, and a life well-designed."

Lennar is currently selling single-family homes, condos, and coach homes, with villas coming soon, providing options for a wide range of lifestyles. Homes are priced from the high $200s to over $1 million. Every home purchase includes a bundled golf or social membership, connecting residents directly to the heart of the Calusa Country Club experience. Social memberships grant access to all resort and wellness amenities, while bundled golf memberships include those benefits plus access to two Gordon Lewis–designed golf courses, including Lakewood Ranch's only 12-hole short course.

For more information or to schedule a tour, call 941-867-9335, visit www.CalusaCountryClubLennar.com, or stop by the Welcome Home Center at 5637 Lightening Welk Lane, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34211.

