LENNAR ANNOUNCES GRAND OPENING OF MADISON CONDOMINIUMS AT THE SF SHIPYARD, INVITING THE PUBLIC TO EXPERIENCE ULTIMATE URBAN LIVING AT AN EXCEPTIONAL PRICE POINT

News provided by

Lennar Corporation

27 Oct, 2023, 20:21 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced today the grand opening of Madison at The San Francisco Shipyard, located in the Hunters Point-Bayview neighborhood, overlooking the San Francisco Bay.

The grand opening event takes place this Saturday, Oct. 28 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. It will include light refreshments and the opportunity to tour Madison's brand new studio and one-bedroom condominiums, allowing future residents to experience first-hand the contemporary homes and amenity-rich lifestyle offered by this dynamic San Francisco master-planned community.

"We are thrilled to officially introduce Madison to San Francisco, and to give home shoppers an in-person look at this ultimate urban lifestyle, created just for them," said Michael Hochstoeger, Director of Operations for Lennar's Bay Area Urban division. "In a market where the median condominium price exceeds $1 million, Madison offers the incredible opportunity to own a beautifully designed, centrally located Lennar home for a starting price in the high $300,000s."

One-bedroom, one-bath condominiums at Madison range from the mid- to high-700 square feet. Studio floorplans range from the low- to mid-500 square feet. All Madison homes offer contemporary, open-concept floorplans that maximize space and create effortless flow between rooms. They feature fully equipped kitchens, comfortable bedrooms, spacious walk-in closets and lavish semi ensuite bathrooms, with expansive windows that bathe interiors with natural light.

All new Madison homes come complete with Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, which provides popular features at no additional cost. At Madison, this includes stainless steel GE® kitchen appliances (range, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave), Energy-efficient GE® electric washer and dryer, Silestone countertops, Kember® hardwood flooring, Split-system Carrier® air-conditioner and heater, and more.

Aimed at creating points of connection for Madison residents, the community's extensive on-site amenities include a pavilion with a fully furnished lounge and fireplace, fitness center, park, playground, artwalk with picnic tables, large courtyard, bike storage and dog washing station.

Madison's location, just moments away from downtown San Francisco, gives residents enviable access to attractions such as Chase Arena, Oracle Park, the Financial District, the Dog Patch neighborhood, the Third Street corridor and some of the world's best museums, restaurants, shops and entertainment.

Overall, The San Francisco Shipyard includes four collections: Madison from the high $300,000s, Landing from the high $600,000s, Monarch from the mid $800,000s and Palisades from $995,000.

Madison is located at 52 Kirkwood, San Francisco, CA 94124. For more information, call 415-975-4181 or visit the Madison community website.

About Lennar Corporation
Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Contact: Danielle Tocco
Vice President Communications
Lennar Corporation
[email protected]
Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar Corporation

