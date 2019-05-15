Lennar Announces Grand Opening Of Oak Pointe, Offering Wooded, Trail-Front Homes In Cozy Apex, NC Neighborhood

APEX, N.C., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, is celebrating the opening of Oak Pointe, a private enclave of 96 homesites surrounded by trees and a greenway trail in Apex, NC. The public is invited to tour Oak Pointe during the Grand Opening event, on Saturday, May 18.

"Oak Pointe mixes beautiful surroundings and a vibrant community with a collection of substantial Lennar floorplans – standing ready to meet the needs of growing families," said Lennar Raleigh Division President Troy George. "Homeowners can spend the day relaxing at home, exploring the Greenway Trail or stopping in town for some shopping and dining, all just minutes from their doorstep."

Homes at Oak Pointe range from 2,824 to 3,424 square feet, with five bedrooms and three to four bathrooms. The all-two-story community features open living areas, first-floor guest suites, gourmet kitchens and spacious master bedrooms with spa-inspired baths. Select homes can be customized with basements, screened porches and flexible spaces perfect for a game room, hobby or work area – all with generous windows to capture the wooded backdrop of Wake County's Greenway Trail System, which weaves through the community.

Every Oak Pointe home comes with Lennar's industry-exclusive Everything's Included® approach to home buying, in which the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. At Oak Pointe, this includes upgraded countertops, designer kitchen cabinets, elegant flooring, modern appliances and robust, whole-home wireless connectivity supporting a Ring® Video Doorbell, Honeywell Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat, Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt and Amazon Echo Dot. Pricing at Oak Pointe begins in the mid $400,000s.

Oak Pointe is minutes from premier neighborhood shopping, dining and entertainment, the WakeMed Apex Healthplex, community parks and the boutique shops and dining of charming downtown Apex. It is just a short drive to North Carolina's famous beaches, the beautiful Appalachian Mountains, the Blue Ridge Parkway and Asheville.

For commuting residents, Oak Pointe is conveniently close to Highways 55 and 64, and Interstate 540, offering a direct connection to the renowned Research Triangle Park and other major employment corridors. Oak Pointe is served by Olive Chapel Elementary, Salem Middle School and Apex Friendship High School, part of the award-winning Wake County School District.

For more on Oak Pointe, visit the community at 620 Pointe Grove Lane, Apex, North Carolina, 27523 or call (919) 337-9420. Additional information is available online at the Oak Pointe Community Website or at www.lennar.com.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. The Company builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through Rialto Mortgage Finance, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Lennar Ventures drives the Company's technology and innovation strategies. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

