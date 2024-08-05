Lennar Announces Grand Opening of Parkview Estates in Prineville, OR

PRINEVILLE, Ore., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar Corporation, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, is excited to announce the grand opening of Parkview Estates, a new premier community located in Prineville, Oregon. Interested homebuyers are invited to explore the elegant homes and exceptional amenities that Parkview Estates has to offer at a grand opening celebration on August 10, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The model home is located at 1088 NE Cobbleridge Loop, Prineville, OR 97754.

Lennar is now selling at Parkview Estates in Prineville, OR. Featuring the American Dream Series - homes range from 1002 to 1792 square feet and three to four bedrooms. Pricing starts from the mid $300,000s.

"Parkview Estates embodies our commitment to providing high-quality homes at an affordable price point, fulfilling an unmet need in the region," said Ryan Selby, Division President of Lennar Northwest. "We look forward to welcoming homebuyers to Parkview Estates and helping them find their dream home where they can thrive and enjoy the unparalleled lifestyle that Prineville has to offer."

Parkview Estates brings Lennar's American Dream Series to Central Oregon, offering affordable new homes in a region known for its natural beauty and outdoor recreational opportunities. The community features four thoughtfully crafted home designs with American and Farmhouse exterior styles, ranging from 1,002 to 1,792 square feet. These homes offer between three to four bedrooms and two to two-and-one-half bathrooms, catering to a variety of lifestyles.

Each home in Parkview Estates features an open floorplan with upscale features including quartz countertops, shaker-style cabinets, and luxury vinyl plank (LVP) flooring. Pricing starts at $352,900, making it an attractive option for new homebuyers seeking quality and value in the Prineville area.

Parkview Estates is nestled in a picturesque location, overlooking protected walking trails that weave through the scenic Barnes Butte nature area. Residents will enjoy easy access to these trails, providing a serene environment for exploring the outdoors. The community offers stunning views of the Central Oregon landscape, enhancing the living experience with its natural surroundings.

Parkview Estates is conveniently located near Prineville's charming Main Street, featuring local shops, restaurants, breweries, and food cart pods. The area is renowned for its farm-to-table dining options, local craft beers, and a variety of outdoor recreational activities. Nearby destinations include the Ochoco National Forest, Prineville Reservoir State Park, Smith Rock State Park, and the Painted Hills at the John Day Fossil Beds National Monument.

The grand opening event will feature guided tours of the model home, allowing attendees to experience the quality and craftsmanship that Lennar is known for. For more information about Parkview Estates, please visit https://www.lennar.com.

Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

[email protected]

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar Corporation