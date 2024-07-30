Lennar Announces Grand Opening of Seagrove in Fort Pierce, Florida

FORT PIERCE, Fla., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, is now selling at Seagrove, a new, coastal-themed, master-planned community in the vibrant city of Fort Pierce, Florida. Seagrove offers an assortment of single-family and villa homes with access to resort-style amenities, all within a few miles of local beaches.

Lennar is now selling at Seagrove, a new, coastal-themed, master-planned community in the vibrant city of Fort Pierce, Florida. The community offers three unique home collections within an environmentally conscious, coastal setting. Residents will enjoy access to a resort-style clubhouse slated for completion in Fall 2025.

Seagrove offers three unique home collections within an environmentally conscious, coastal setting that boasts a wide variety of native Palm trees and lush landscaping. With six single family home designs and three villa home designs to choose from, home buyers are sure to find their ideal home at Seagrove. Each floorplan has been thoughtfully designed and includes Lennar's signature "Everything's Included" features. This means high-end features and upgrades come standard at no extra cost.

The villa homes range from 1,308 to 1,436 square feet and contain two to three bedrooms and two baths. Pricing starts in the upper $200s. Single-family homes range from 1,713-2,583 square feet and contain two to four bedrooms and two to three baths. Pricing starts in the mid-$300s.

"We are thrilled to introduce Seagrove, a unique community that combines the best of coastal living with modern amenities and smart design," said Michael Meyers, Palm Atlantic Division President for Lennar. "Seagrove offers a variety of homes to suit any lifestyle, from spacious single-family homes to cozy villas. As an added bonus, the community boasts an incredible location, surrounded by natural beauty."

Seagrove is designed for a recreation-rich lifestyle, offering residents access to a wide range of luxurious amenities. Slated for completion in Fall 2025, a resort-style clubhouse with a swimming pool and children's pool will be situated at the heart of the community. Seagrove will offer a children's playground, sand volleyball courts, basketball and tennis courts. Residents will also enjoy access to an activity lawn for volleyball and horseshoes, two dog parks, gathering areas and a beach area.

Located in the beautiful city of Fort Pierce, Seagrove residents will enjoy the best of Florida living with easy access to numerous local attractions and recreational opportunities. The community is just minutes away from the pristine beaches of Indian River Lagoon and Fort Pierce Inlet State Park, offering activities such as scuba diving, snorkeling, swimming, surfing, and fishing. Downtown Fort Pierce provides a variety of dining and shopping options, as well as cultural venues like Jetty Park and McKee Botanical Gardens. Additionally, sports enthusiasts can visit Clover Park, home to the St. Lucie Mets and the spring training ground for the New York Mets and enjoy live performances at the Sunrise Theatre.

For more information about Seagrove and to schedule a tour, please visit https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/florida/treasure-coast/fort-pierce/seagrove

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit lennar.com.

Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

[email protected]

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar Corporation