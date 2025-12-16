Lennar Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Results

2025 Fourth Quarter Highlights

Net earnings per diluted share of $1.93; $2.03 excluding adjustments of: $123 million mark-to-market gains on technology investments, and $156 million one-time loss on previously announced Millrose Properties, Inc. ("Millrose") exchange offer

Net earnings of $490 million

New orders increased 18% year over year to 20,018 homes

Backlog of 13,936 homes with a dollar value of $5.2 billion

Deliveries increased 4% year over year to 23,034 homes

Total revenues of $9.4 billion

Homebuilding operating earnings of $718 million Gross margin on home sales of 17.0%; net margin of 9.1%

Financial Services operating earnings of $134 million

Multifamily operating loss of $44 million

Lennar Other operating earnings of $61 million

Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents of $3.4 billion

No outstanding borrowings under the Company's $3.1 billion revolving credit facility

$1.7 billion outstanding under the Company's term loan facility

Homebuilding debt to total capital of 15.7%

Completed non-cash repurchase of 8.0 million Lennar shares through Millrose exchange offer

2025 Fiscal Year Highlights

Net earnings per diluted share of $7.98; $8.06 excluding adjustments of: $130 million mark-to-market gains on technology investments, and $156 million one-time loss on Millrose exchange offer

Net earnings of $2.1 billion

New orders increased 9% year over year to 83,978 homes

Deliveries increased 3% year over year to 82,583 homes

Total revenues of $34.2 billion

Gross margin on home sales of 17.7%; net margin of 9.3%

Completed spin-off of Millrose and acquisition of Rausch Coleman Homes' homebuilding operations in February

Repurchased 22.1 million shares; 14.1 million shares of Lennar common stock for $1.7 billion in cash and 8.0 million shares through Millrose exchange offer

MIAMI, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation's largest homebuilders, today reported results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended November 30, 2025. Fourth quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2025 were $490 million, or $1.93 per diluted share, compared to $1.1 billion, or $4.06 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding mark-to-market gains on technology investments of $123 million and one-time loss of $156 million on the previously announced Millrose Properties, Inc. ("Millrose") exchange offer, fourth quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2025 were $514 million, or $2.03 per diluted share, compared to fourth quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2024 of $1.1 billion, or $4.03 per diluted share, excluding mark-to-market gains on technology investments of $13 million. Net earnings attributable to Lennar for the year ended November 30, 2025 were $2.1 billion, or $7.98 per diluted share, compared to $3.9 billion, or $14.31 per diluted share for the year ended November 30, 2024. Excluding mark-to-market gains on technology investments of $130 million and one-time loss of $156 million on the Millrose exchange offer, net earnings attributable to Lennar for the year ended November 30, 2025 were $2.1 billion, or $8.06 per diluted share, compared to $3.8 billion, or $13.86 per diluted share for the year ended November 30, 2024, excluding $25 million mark-to-market gains on technology investments and other one-time items.

Stuart Miller, Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Lennar, said, "Even as interest rates moved slightly lower in our fourth quarter, the overall market remained challenged. Accordingly, our fourth quarter and full year 2025 results reflect a disciplined commitment to increasing housing supply in a market constrained by affordability challenges, as well as weak consumer confidence. Despite the added pressure of a six-week government shutdown, we continued to build and sell homes, adapting as needed to changing market conditions."

"During the quarter, we delivered 23,034 homes and achieved 20,018 new orders. Our average sales price was $386,000, while our gross margin was 17%, with SG&A at 7.9%, resulting in a net margin of 9.1%."

"To address continued market declines, we maintained approximately 14% in incentives and price adjustments, while continuing to focus on volume. Deliveries for 2025 exceeded those of 2024 by more than 2,300 homes or approximately 3%, for a total of 82,583."

"Even as market conditions softened, we prioritized providing supply for a healthier housing market, while driving down costs to support affordability. Our strategy remains consistent and clear: maintain volume, adapt to evolving conditions, reduce costs, and support housing affordability."

Jon Jaffe, Lennar's Co-Chief Executive Officer and President, added, "During the fourth quarter, we strategically reduced our starts and sales pace to 3.7 and 4.0 homes per community per month, respectively. We continued to utilize incentives, including mortgage rate buydowns, to sustain sales momentum. Our community count increased to 1,708, allowing for a slower pace per community while maintaining overall volume."

"Construction cycle times moderated to an average of 127 days, enabling more efficient production. As a result, our inventory turn improved to 2.2 times, supporting both operational efficiency and affordability, with less cash required to produce volume."

Mr. Miller concluded, "While affordability and consumer confidence have remained challenging as interest rates moderated, we have focused on adapting to a new normal as the market finds its footing. Against the backdrop of uncertainty, we will give limited guidance on the first quarter and the year ahead. In the first quarter, we expect to deliver between 17,000 and 18,000 homes. We expect our average sales price will be between $365,000 and $375,000, and expect our margin to be lower, as is typical with lower first quarter volume, between 15% to 16% depending on market conditions, with SG&A of approximately 9.5%. We expect that deliveries for the full year will be approximately 85,000 homes."

"Although the current market presents short-term challenges, we are highly confident that our strong market position and disciplined operating strategy will set us up for long-term success."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

THREE MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2025 COMPARED TO

THREE MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2024

As previously announced, Lennar Corporation completed its acquisition of Rausch Coleman Homes on February 10, 2025. Prior year information includes only stand-alone data for Lennar Corporation for the three months ended November 30, 2024.

Homebuilding

Revenues from home sales decreased 7% in the fourth quarter of 2025 to $8.9 billion from $9.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. Revenues were lower primarily due to a 10% decrease in the average sales price of homes delivered, partially offset by a 4% increase in the number of home deliveries. New home deliveries increased to 23,034 homes in the fourth quarter of 2025 from 22,206 homes in the fourth quarter of 2024. The average sales price of homes delivered was $386,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $430,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in average sales price of homes delivered in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year was primarily due to continued weakness in the market and an increased use of sales incentives offered to homebuyers.

Gross margins on home sales were $1.5 billion, or 17.0%, in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $2.1 billion, or 22.1%, in the fourth quarter of 2024. During the fourth quarter of 2025, gross margins decreased primarily due to a lower revenue per square foot and higher land costs year over year, which were partially offset by a decrease in construction costs, reflecting the Company's continued focus on cost-saving initiatives.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $697 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $682 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. As a percentage of revenues from home sales, selling, general and administrative expenses increased to 7.9% in the fourth quarter of 2025, from 7.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to less leverage as a result of lower revenues and an increase in marketing and selling expenses.

Financial Services

Operating earnings for the Financial Services segment were $133 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $154 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in operating earnings was primarily due to lower volume and profit per loan in the mortgage business as well as lower profit per closed order in the title business as a result of lower average sales price.

Other Ancillary Businesses

Operating loss for the Multifamily segment was $44 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to operating loss of $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Operating earnings for Lennar Other segment were $61 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Lennar Other operating earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025 were primarily related to mark-to-market gains of $123 million on the Company's technology investments, partially offset by other operating losses. Lennar Other operating earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024 were primarily due to mark-to-market gains on technology investments of $13 million, which was partially offset by other operating losses.

Millrose Exchange/Shares Repurchase

In November, the Company completed the Millrose exchange offer in a non-cash transaction, accepting 8,049,594 shares of Lennar Class A common stock in exchange for 33,298,754 shares of Millrose Class A common stock, which represented 20% of Millrose's outstanding shares. The exchange resulted in a $1.1 billion reduction in investments in unconsolidated entities and stockholders' equity as of November 30, 2025 and a one-time loss of $156 million in Homebuilding other income (expense), net, in the Company's consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income.

Tax Rate

For the quarters ended November 30, 2025 and 2024, the Company had a tax provision of $185 million and $358 million, which resulted in an overall effective income tax rate of 27.4% and 24.6%, respectively. For both periods, the Company's effective income tax rate included state income tax expense and non-deductible executive compensation, partially offset by tax credits. The increase in the effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the prior period was primarily due to the loss related to the Millrose exchange offer not being recognized for tax purposes. On July 4, 2025, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (the "Act") was enacted, introducing various changes to U.S. Federal tax law. The Act did not have a material impact on the Company's consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2025, and the Company is still evaluating the potential impact of the Act on future periods.

Guidance

The following are the Company's expected results of its homebuilding and financial services activities for the first quarter of fiscal 2026:

New Orders 18,000 - 19,000 Deliveries 17,000 - 18,000 Average Sales Price $365,000 - $375,000 Gross Margin % on Home Sales 15.0% - 16.0% S,G&A as a % of Home Sales About 9.5% Financial Services Operating Earnings $105 million - $110 million

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the homebuilding market and other markets in which we participate, as well as our expected results and guidance. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. Rather, forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties inherent in our business that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. We wish to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and speak only as of the date made. Important factors that could cause differences between anticipated and actual results include slowdowns in real estate markets in regions where we have significant Homebuilding or Multifamily development activities or own a substantial number of single-family homes for rent; decreased demand for our homes, either for sale or for rent, or Multifamily rental apartments; the potential impact of inflation; the impact of increased cost of mortgage financing for homebuyers, increased interest rates or increased competition in the mortgage industry; supply shortages and increased costs related to construction materials, including lumber, and labor; changes in trade policy affecting our business, including new or increased tariffs, as well as the potential impact of retaliatory tariffs and other penalties; changes in U.S and foreign governmental laws, regulations and policies, including retaliatory policies against the United States, that may impact our business operations; cost increases related to real estate taxes and insurance; the effect of increased interest rates with regard to our funds' borrowings or the willingness of the funds to invest in new projects; reductions in the market value of our investments in public companies; natural disasters or catastrophic events for which our insurance may not provide adequate coverage; our inability to successfully execute our strategies, including being able to maintain our land light strategy following the completion of the Millrose spin-off and the Millrose exchange offer; a decline in the value of the land and home inventories we maintain and resulting possible future writedowns of the carrying value of our real estate assets; the forfeiture of deposits related to land purchase options we decide not to exercise; the effects of public health issues such as a major epidemic or pandemic that could have a negative impact on the economy and on our businesses; labor shortages and/or a decrease in the number of potential homebuyers due to increased enforcement of restrictions on immigration; possible unfavorable results in legal proceedings; conditions in the capital, credit and financial markets; changes in laws, regulations or the regulatory environment affecting our business; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on January 23, 2025 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

A conference call to discuss the Company's fourth quarter earnings will be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, December 17, 2025. The call will be broadcast live on the internet and can be accessed through the Company's website at investors.lennar.com. If you are unable to participate in the conference call, the call will be archived at investors.lennar.com for 90 days. A replay of the conference call will also be available later that day by calling 203-369-0176 and entering 5723593 as the confirmation number.

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Revenues and Operating Information (In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Years Ended

November 30,

November 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues:













Homebuilding $ 8,885,273

9,548,684

32,266,680

33,906,426 Financial Services 308,827

304,550

1,198,197

1,109,263 Multifamily 158,661

88,917

680,627

411,537 Lennar Other 14,848

4,737

41,430

14,226 Total revenues $ 9,367,609

9,946,888

34,186,934

35,441,452















Homebuilding operating earnings $ 717,960

1,495,383

3,015,252

5,342,252 Financial Services operating earnings 133,831

154,476

612,466

577,184 Multifamily operating earnings (loss) (44,207)

(160)

(75,455)

42,635 Lennar Other operating earnings (loss) 60,581

450

(19,099)

(47,967) Corporate general and administrative expenses (162,090)

(170,011)

(636,718)

(648,986) Charitable foundation contribution (23,034)

(22,206)

(82,583)

(80,210) Earnings before income taxes 683,041

1,457,932

2,813,863

5,184,908 Provision for income taxes (185,085)

(358,058)

(705,563)

(1,217,253) Net earnings (including net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests) 497,956

1,099,874

2,108,300

3,967,655 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 7,719

3,660

30,121

35,122 Net earnings attributable to Lennar $ 490,237

1,096,214

2,078,179

3,932,533















Basic and diluted average shares outstanding 252,363

267,262

257,746

272,019















Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 1.93

4.06

7.98

14.31















Supplemental information:













Interest incurred (1) $ 56,386

29,254

184,589

129,310















EBIT (2):













Net earnings attributable to Lennar $ 490,237

1,096,214

2,078,179

3,932,533 Provision for income taxes 185,085

358,058

705,563

1,217,253 Interest expense included in:













Costs of homes and land sold 53,578

39,542

160,944

161,221 Homebuilding other income (expense), net 3,116

4,472

13,874

18,771 Total interest expense 56,694

44,014

174,818

179,992 EBIT $ 732,016

1,498,286

2,958,560

5,329,778

(1) Amount represents interest incurred related to Homebuilding debt. (2) EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as earnings before interest and taxes. This financial measure has been presented because the Company finds it important and useful in evaluating its performance and believes that it helps readers of the Company's financial statements compare its operations with those of its competitors. Although management finds EBIT to be an important measure in conducting and evaluating the Company's operations, this measure has limitations as an analytical tool as it is not reflective of the actual profitability generated by the Company during the period. Management compensates for the limitations of using EBIT by using this non-GAAP measure only to supplement the Company's GAAP results. Due to the limitations discussed, EBIT should not be viewed in isolation, as it is not a substitute for GAAP measures.

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Segment Information (In thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Years Ended

November 30,

November 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Homebuilding revenues:













Sales of homes $ 8,854,844

9,500,991

32,097,245

33,778,149 Sales of land 21,190

39,568

130,232

93,384 Other homebuilding 9,239

8,125

39,203

34,893 Total revenues 8,885,273

9,548,684

32,266,680

33,906,426















Homebuilding costs and expenses:













Costs of homes sold 7,353,366

7,400,266

26,423,605

26,255,353 Costs of land sold 49,365

30,162

182,680

73,802 Selling, general and administrative 697,260

682,003

2,678,337

2,480,309 Total costs and expenses 8,099,991

8,112,431

29,284,622

28,809,464 Homebuilding net margins 785,282

1,436,253

2,982,058

5,096,962 Homebuilding equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities 20,742

12,410

83,652

66,448 Homebuilding other income (expense), net (1) (88,064)

46,720

(50,458)

178,842 Homebuilding operating earnings $ 717,960

1,495,383

3,015,252

5,342,252















Financial Services revenues $ 308,827

304,550

1,198,197

1,109,263 Financial Services costs and expenses 174,996

150,074

585,731

532,079 Financial Services operating earnings $ 133,831

154,476

612,466

577,184















Multifamily revenues $ 158,661

88,917

680,627

411,537 Multifamily costs and expenses 183,167

101,875

750,011

521,455 Multifamily equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities and

other income (expense), net (19,701)

12,798

(6,071)

152,553 Multifamily operating earnings (loss) $ (44,207)

(160)

(75,455)

42,635















Lennar Other revenues $ 14,848

4,737

41,430

14,226 Lennar Other costs and expenses 80,406

26,390

179,445

79,495 Lennar Other equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities and other 3,253

9,395

(11,250)

(7,878) Lennar Other gains from technology investments 122,886

12,708

130,166

25,180 Lennar Other operating earnings (loss) $ 60,581

450

(19,099)

(47,967)

(1) A one-time loss of $156 million on the Millrose exchange offer is included in both the three months and year ended November 30, 2025.

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Summary of Deliveries, New Orders and Backlog (Dollars in thousands, except average sales price) (unaudited) Lennar's reportable homebuilding segments and all other homebuilding operations not required to be reported separately have divisions located in: East: Florida, New Jersey and Pennsylvania

Central: Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia

South Central: Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas

West: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington

Other: Urban divisions

For the Three Months Ended November 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024 Deliveries: Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 5,181

5,376

$ 1,953,711

2,213,237

$ 377,000

412,000 Central 6,390

6,252

2,348,045

2,443,130

367,000

391,000 South Central 6,099

4,845

1,405,448

1,215,228

230,000

251,000 West 5,362

5,721

3,200,070

3,682,454

597,000

644,000 Other 2

12

1,202

5,354

601,000

446,000 Total 23,034

22,206

$ 8,908,476

9,559,403

$ 386,000

430,000

Of the total homes delivered listed above, 103 homes with a dollar value of $54 million and an average sales price of $521,000 represent homes from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended November 30, 2025, compared to 112 homes with a dollar value of $58 million and an average sales price of $522,000 for the three months ended November 30, 2024.







At November 30,

For the Three Months Ended November 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024 New Orders: Active Communities

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 380

321

5,244

3,597

$ 1,885,786

1,463,781

$ 360,000

407,000 Central 469

430

5,039

4,448

1,767,887

1,723,790

351,000

388,000 South Central 417

285

5,073

4,158

1,168,726

1,044,596

230,000

251,000 West 441

409

4,660

4,689

2,681,493

2,944,098

575,000

628,000 Other 1

2

2

3

1,202

2,898

601,000

966,000 Total 1,708

1,447

20,018

16,895

$ 7,505,094

7,179,163

$ 375,000

425,000

Of the total new orders listed above, 96 homes with a dollar value of $47 million and an average sales price of $485,000 represent homes in nine active communities from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended November 30, 2025, compared to 81 homes with a dollar value of $41 million and an average sales price of $512,000 in 11 active communities for the three months ended November 30, 2024.







For the Years Ended November 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024 Deliveries: Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 18,938

20,553

$ 7,107,647

8,385,431

$ 375,000

408,000 Central 20,492

19,856

7,747,913

7,855,609

378,000

396,000 South Central 23,416

18,844

5,579,035

4,763,692

238,000

253,000 West 19,713

20,914

11,857,853

12,938,104

602,000

619,000 Other 24

43

15,543

21,739

648,000

506,000 Total 82,583

80,210

$ 32,307,991

33,964,575

$ 391,000

423,000

Of the total homes delivered listed above, 442 homes with a dollar value of $211 million and an average sales price of $477,000 represent homes from unconsolidated entities for the year ended November 30, 2025, compared to 383 homes with a dollar value of $186 million and an average sales price of $487,000 for the year ended November 30, 2024.







For the Years Ended November 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024 New Orders: Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 20,385

17,379

$ 7,383,948

7,165,489

$ 362,000

412,000 Central 20,601

19,844

7,637,454

7,813,702

371,000

394,000 South Central 23,675

19,019

5,531,658

4,804,674

234,000

253,000 West 19,294

20,668

11,382,566

12,874,054

590,000

623,000 Other 23

41

15,195

20,562

661,000

502,000 Total 83,978

76,951

$ 31,950,821

32,678,481

$ 380,000

425,000

Of the total new orders listed above, 442 homes with a dollar value of $233 million and an average sales price of $527,000 represent homes from unconsolidated entities for the year ended November 30, 2025, compared to 315 homes with a dollar value of $176 million and an average sales price of $558,000 for the year ended November 30, 2024.







At November 30,

2025 (1)

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024 Backlog: Homes

Dollar Value

Average Sales Price East 4,783

3,336

$ 1,753,119

1,474,622

$ 367,000

442,000 Central 3,511

3,221

1,288,455

1,355,845

367,000

421,000 South Central 3,045

2,070

655,388

525,299

215,000

254,000 West 2,597

3,005

1,547,444

2,016,669

596,000

671,000 Other —

1

—

349

—

349,000 Total 13,936

11,633

$ 5,244,406

5,372,784

$ 376,000

462,000

Of the total homes in backlog listed above, 79 homes with a backlog dollar value of $86 million and an average sales price of $1,089,000 represent the backlog from unconsolidated entities at November 30, 2025, compared to 79 homes with a backlog dollar value of $64 million and an average sales price of $807,000 at November 30, 2024.

(1) During the year ended November 30, 2025, backlog includes 908 acquired homes of which 181, 716 and 11 homes were in the Central, South Central and West homebuilding segments, respectively.

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

November 30,

2025

2024 ASSETS





Homebuilding:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,441,324

4,662,643 Restricted cash 25,930

11,799 Receivables, net 1,002,629

1,053,211 Inventories:





Finished homes and construction in progress 8,822,271

10,884,861 Land and land under development 1,098,961

4,750,025 Inventory owned 9,921,232

15,634,886 Consolidated inventory not owned 1,696,401

4,084,665 Inventory owned and consolidated inventory not owned 11,617,633

19,719,551 Deposits and pre-acquisition costs on real estate 6,383,633

3,625,372 Investments in unconsolidated entities 1,545,370

1,344,836 Goodwill 3,442,359

3,442,359 Other assets 1,794,378

1,734,698

29,253,256

35,594,469 Financial Services 3,377,413

3,516,550 Multifamily 902,136

1,306,818 Lennar Other 897,632

894,944 Total assets $ 34,430,437

41,312,781 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Homebuilding:





Accounts payable $ 1,812,484

1,839,440 Liabilities related to consolidated inventory not owned 1,476,376

3,563,934 Senior notes and other debts payable, net 4,084,686

2,258,283 Other liabilities 2,691,876

3,201,552

10,065,422

10,863,209 Financial Services 2,010,598

2,140,708 Multifamily 113,361

181,883 Lennar Other 100,447

105,756 Total liabilities 12,289,828

13,291,556 Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock —

— Class A common stock of $0.10 par value 26,158

25,998 Class B common stock of $0.10 par value 3,660

3,660 Additional paid-in capital 5,909,726

5,729,434 Retained earnings 22,471,471

25,753,078 Treasury stock (6,457,609)

(3,649,564) Accumulated other comprehensive income 6,011

7,529 Total stockholders' equity 21,959,417

27,870,135 Noncontrolling interests 181,192

151,090 Total equity 22,140,609

28,021,225 Total liabilities and equity $ 34,430,437

41,312,781

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Supplemental Data (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

November 30,

2025

2024 Homebuilding debt $ 4,084,686

2,258,283 Stockholders' equity 21,959,417

27,870,135 Total capital $ 26,044,103

30,128,418 Homebuilding debt to total capital 15.7 %

7.5 %







Homebuilding debt $ 4,084,686

2,258,283 Less: Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents 3,441,324

4,662,643 Net homebuilding debt $ 643,362

(2,404,360) Net homebuilding debt to total capital (1) 2.8 %

(9.4) %

(1) Net homebuilding debt to total capital is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net homebuilding debt (homebuilding debt less homebuilding cash and cash equivalents) divided by total capital (net homebuilding debt plus stockholders' equity). The Company believes the ratio of net homebuilding debt to total capital is a relevant and a useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in homebuilding operations. However, because net homebuilding debt to total capital is not calculated in accordance with GAAP, this financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures prescribed by GAAP. Rather, this non-GAAP financial measure should be used to supplement the Company's GAAP results.

