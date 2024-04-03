LENNAR ANNOUNCES MODEL GRAND OPENING OF FIVE NEW NEIGHBORHOODS AT TESORO HIGHLANDS IN SANTA CLARITA

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced the debut of stunning new gated single-family homes at the master-planned community Tesoro Highlands on an idyllic hilltop setting in Santa Clarita. The Villas at Tesoro Highlands make up four of the five new home collections and are designed for ages 55 and better. Home shoppers are invited to tour model homes at Tesoro Highlands and learn more about the community's lifestyle during a Grand Opening on Saturday, April 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"The Villas at Tesoro Highlands is a wonderful opportunity for 55+ homebuyers to start an exciting new life chapter," said Lennar Cal Coastal Division President John Lavender. "Our thoughtful home designs and ample amenities for an active community are curated to enhance the standard of living for every day."

The Villas at Tesoro Highlands offers thirteen floorplans across four unique home collections: Sierra Bella, Estrada, Toscana and Paseo. The single-story layouts provide the convenience of having everything you need on one level. Sierra Bella also offers a two-story floorplan. Home designs range from 1,653 to 2,675 square feet, with two or three bedrooms and two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half baths.

All homes in the age-qualified gated communities feature bright and open layouts shared between the kitchen, dining room and family room, along with access to a spacious California Room for effortless indoor-outdoor living and entertaining. Select plans will offer a casita living space with a separate entrance, living space, wet bar, bedroom and bathroom. Pricing begins in the upper $700,000s.

The Villas at Tesoro Highlands offers resort-style amenities, including The Oasis, an exclusive clubhouse amenity just for residents featuring a pool, fitness center pickleball courts and a putting green. Ideally situated close to several retail shopping centers, the local area is also host to open natural space and walking trails. Tesoro Highlands residents also enjoy access a park, community garden and The Retreat clubhouse featuring a pool and spa.

In addition to the 55+ communities within The Villas at Tesoro Highlands, Lennar has unveiled Avila, a gated, single-family community featuring three two-story floorplans. The community also offers Lennar's popular Next Gen floorplan. Homes range from 3,897 to 4,527 square feet and containing four to five and three-and-one-half to five-and-one-half baths, plus bonus rooms. Homebuyers will have the opportunity to enjoy stunning views from select homesites.

Every home offers Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. This includes high-end stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, designer-selected cabinetry and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures.

Tesoro Highlands is a master-planned community nestled in the hills above Tesoro del Valle in Santa Clarita. For more information on these new home opportunities coming soon to Santa Clarita, call 855-561-9052 or visit the community website.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

