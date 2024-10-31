Lennar Announces the Grand Opening of Three New Communities in Johnston County, NC.

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, is excited to announce the grand opening of three new communities in Johnston County, offering high-quality, affordable homes to meet the growing demand in the Raleigh market. Located in the up-and-coming areas of Four Oaks, Zebulon, and Kenly, these communities provide homebuyers with a rare opportunity to enjoy spacious homesites surrounded by natural beauty, nearby conveniences and easy access to the Triangle's major employment centers.

"We're delighted to introduce these new communities to the Raleigh market as they provide a fantastic option for buyers looking for more space at an affordable price point, without sacrificing proximity to work and entertainment," said Robert Smart, Division President of Lennar's Raleigh Division. "These communities are designed for families who want to live in a peaceful environment while staying connected to the vibrant opportunities in the greater Raleigh area."

The new communities—Barnes Landing just south of Willow Springs, Hawthorne West in Zebulon, and Meyer Farms in Kenly—are designed for first-time and move-up homebuyers looking for affordable homes with large backyards, with homesites ranging from 0.5 acres to 2 acres. Each community will feature three single-family floorplans, including the Brunswick III, Browning, and McHenry II. Ranging from 1,514 to 2,180 square feet, these thoughtfully designed homes offer 3-4 bedrooms and 2-2.5 bathrooms.

Each home in these new communities comes with Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, which incorporates popular upgrades and interior details, including energy-efficient features, at no extra cost. Homebuyers will enjoy features like large owner's suites with walk-in closets, open-concept main living areas, and LVP flooring throughout the first-floor main living areas. The Brunswick III offers a dedicated study, while the Browning features a first-floor owner's suite, and the McHenry II is a versatile ranch-style plan.

Community Highlights:

Barnes Landing: Conveniently situated just south of Willow Springs between I-40 and US-70, this location provides quick access to Raleigh, Garner, and Clayton, and is assigned to desirable Johnston County schools. Additionally, Lake Holt is just minutes away, offering a range of outdoor recreation.

Hawthorne West: Close to popular shopping, dining, and entertainment in Downtown Zebulon and Wendell, with easy access to US-264 for a short commute to the Triangle. Additionally, the desirable Johnston County school district makes this a perfect family-friendly community.

Meyer Farms: Seamless access to HWY 70 and I-95 providing easy commutes to major employers such as Amazon, Novo Nordisk Pharmaceutical, and Grifols Therapeutics. Popular shopping and dining can be found at the nearby premier outlet destination, Carolina Premium Outlets.

The grand openings are anticipated for Fall 2024. For more information, please visit https://buy.lennar.com/raleigh/quiz/?location=Johnston%20County or contact our ISC Team at 919-337-9420.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

