LENNAR BEGINS SALES AT CENTRIS, OFFERING LUXURIOUS HOME DESIGNS AND A GRAND LIFESTYLE IN MIAMI, ADJACENT TO PINECREST, FL

MIAMI, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, has started home sales for its much-anticipated luxury community, Centris – a WCI Community, located on SW 120th St. and South Dixie Highway in Miami, adjacent to the vibrant city of Pinecrest, Florida.

Lennar’s estate homes at Centris range from 3,442 to 4,336 square feet with four to five bedrooms, four to five-and-a-half baths, and two- to three-car garages. Pricing for the estate homes at Centris begin at $1.86 million. Lennar’s new townhomes at Centris range from 2,115 to 2,378 square feet with three to four bedrooms, two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half baths, and two-car garage. Pricing for townhomes at Centris begin in the low $900,000s. Lennar is now selling at Centris, an exclusive community offering upscale living options in Miami near the vibrant City of Pinecrest. Homebuyers will enjoy a premier master-planned lifestyle starting with the community’s impressive entry. Residents will enjoy access to a new pool pavilion with inviting swimming pool, sundeck areas, barbeque gazebo and children’s play area. A park will sit at the heart of the community, offering shaded seating areas, inviting walkways and green space.

Pre-sales for the boutique community are now underway, offering new homebuyers two upscale collections: Contemporary inspired two-story townhomes with choice of three spacious floorplans, and new luxury estate homes offering five unique floorplans, including Lennar's Next Gen® "Home Within a Home" floorplan designed for seamless multi-generational living.

"We are extremely excited to begin sales at Centris and to watch this exclusive community come to life," said Carlos Gonzalez, Lennar's Regional Vice President for Southeast Florida. "The homes at Centris offer luxury living options that deliver the best of quality, location and lifestyle – in an area with limited new home construction. Homebuyers will be thrilled with all that Centris has to offer, at a price point that is very competitive for the area."

The Centris estate home collection also includes Lennar's Next Gen® "Home Within a Home" floorplan, featuring a connected private suite with private entrance, kitchenette with refrigerator and microwave, living space, bedroom and bath, laundry room with washer and dryer, truly this is a perfect home for families with an aging parent, or an adult child with a need to return home. The space is also ideal for a home office or a home gym.

All new homes will feature generous living areas, gourmet kitchens, resort-style owner's suites and the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades which come included in every home, at no additional cost. At Centris, this includes contemporary-style flat panel cabinets in a choice of colors with brushed nickel hardware, contemporary-style quartz kitchen countertops and stylish 20" x 20" porcelain floor tile in the foyer, kitchen, Great Room, breakfast room, family room, dining room, living room and laundry room in choice of designer colors per plan. Homes within Centris offer a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures including the latest technology through conveniences like Ring Video Doorbell Pro, which allows homeowners to answer the door from anywhere, and the Ring alarm security kit, a comprehensive security system that makes it easy for homeowners to expand and personalize their home security. The homes also feature the Honeywell Home T6 Pro Z-Wave smart thermostat, Schlage Encode™ – Smart WiFi Deadbolt and many other convenient features.

Centris is located at SW 120th Street and 82nd Avenue near the sought-after community of Pinecrest, Florida and with immediate access to the S. Dixie Highway, connecting Centris to nearby Miami venues and the famed Florida coastline. This location is minutes from schools, neighborhood shopping, dining and entertainment, including The Falls – one of the region's top shopping destinations – and outdoor attractions, which are all within short driving distances from your new home.

For more information on Centris or to schedule an appointment, call (855) 865-0111, visit the Centris community website or visit www.lennar.com.

