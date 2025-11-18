Lennar Confirms Expiration Date of Exchange Offer

Expects Registration Statement to be Effective by Expiration Date

MIAMI, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B) ("Lennar") confirmed today that in view of the reopening of the U.S. federal government, Lennar is proceeding as previously announced with the offer to exchange the approximately 20% of the total outstanding shares of Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE: MRP) ("Millrose") it owns for outstanding shares of Lennar Class A common stock (the "Exchange Offer"). The Exchange Offer is scheduled to expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, on November 21, 2025 (the "Expiration Date"). Lennar anticipates accepting the tendered Lennar Class A common stock in the Exchange Offer, subject to possible proration.

Yesterday, on November 17, 2025, Millrose requested acceleration of effectiveness of the registration statement on Form S-4 filed by Millrose with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in connection with the Exchange Offer (the "Registration Statement"). We expect the Registration Statement to be declared effective before the Expiration Date. However, the Exchange Offer cannot be completed until the Registration Statement is declared effective. If the SEC does not declare the Registration Statement effective by the Expiration Date, Lennar will have to further extend the Exchange Offer or terminate it without accepting tendered shares.

