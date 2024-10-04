Lennar Continues Strategic Expansion Across the Piedmont Triad Offering New Homes in Caleb's Creek

KERNERSVILLE, N.C., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced the acquisition of 2,194 homesites within Caleb's Creek, to mark the latest addition to it's growing footprint in Winston-Salem, Kernersville, Greensboro, and the surrounding area. Spanning approximately 700 acres, Caleb's Creek will offer ten unique home collections including townhomes, ranch-style, and two-story homes, catering to a diverse range of homebuyers. Residents of the community will enjoy first-class amenities including multiple pools, clubhouse, cabana structures, pickleball courts, linear parks, and miles of walking trails. To join the interest list, click here.

"With companies heavily investing in the Triad creating tremendous job opportunities coupled with overall quality of living in the area, the region is in need of new housing to accommodate the growing demand," said Lennar Carolinas Division President Mark Henninger. "Lennar is committed to providing high-quality homes, in a welcoming community, that attract both new neighbors as well as local families who are ready to upgrade during this exciting time."

Every home will offer Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular features and finishes are built into the base price of the home. This includes quartz countertops, high-end stainless steel kitchen appliances, designer-selected cabinetry and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures.

Kernersville is conveniently located in the heart of the Piedmont Triad, with quick commutes to Winston-Salem, Greensboro, or High Point. Downtown Kernersville is a nine-minute drive from Caleb's Creek, offering restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, bars, and shopping options. The town is sprinkled with attractions such as Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, Korners Folly, Kernersville Lake Park, Kernersville Mountain Bike Park and more.

Lennar anticipates launching new home sales at Caleb's Creek in late 2024. For more information, please visit the community website or call 800.295.1039.

