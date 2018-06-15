Lennar Corporation's Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet

The call will be broadcast live on the Internet and can be accessed through Lennar's website at www.lennar.com. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at www.lennar.com for 90 days.

In order to listen to the live event, a participant must have a multimedia computer with speakers and Windows Media Player. To download the software prior to the event, please visit www.lennar.com, click the conference call link on the home page and follow the pre-event instructions.

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. The Company builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title insurance and closing services for both buyers of the Company's homes and others. Lennar's Rialto segment is a vertically integrated asset management platform focused on investing throughout the commercial real estate capital structure. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Previous press releases and further information about the Company may be obtained at the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website, www.lennar.com.

