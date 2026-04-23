Lennar Debuts 121 West, Central Oregon's Newest Duplex and Townhome Community

REDMOND, Ore., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced the grand opening of 121 West, a new community of paired homes and townhomes now selling in the scenic city of Redmond, where mountain views, small-town charm and contemporary design converge at a price point increasingly hard to find in Central Oregon.

Lennar, one of the nation’s leading homebuilders, introduces 121 West, a new townhome and paired home community offering modern design at attainable pricing in Central Oregon.

"With 121 West, Lennar is addressing the growing demand for attainable housing in Central Oregon, designed to maximize space and value without compromising on style or location," said Ryan Selby, Lennar Portland Division President. "These homes deliver low-maintenance living, flexibility and a true sense of community, giving homebuyers a smart, accessible path to ownership in one of Oregon's most competitive markets."

121 West features five distinct floor plans ranging from 1,482 to 1,772 square feet, each with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. The collection of two- and three-story paired homes and two-story townhomes showcases open-concept layouts with modern, gourmet kitchens featuring center islands or peninsulas, spacious Great Rooms and private owner's suites with spa-inspired bathrooms and walk-in closets. Select plans feature versatile lofts or bonus rooms, providing additional space for work, recreation or relaxation. Pricing starts in the high $300,000s.

Every home offers Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular features and finishes are built into the base price of the home. At 121 West, this includes stainless steel kitchen appliances, quartz countertops, Shaker-style cabinetry, luxury vinyl tile flooring, and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures.

The community amenities at 121 West include a dedicated dog park with separate areas for large and small dogs, a playground for children to connect and play, and a walking path ideal for morning strolls or evening chats with neighbors.

121 West residents enjoy easy access to Central Oregon's renowned outdoor recreation and pristine natural beauty, including the Dry Canyon Trail and Cline Falls State Park. Iconic destinations like Smith Rock State Park, along with hiking, boating and golfing, are just minutes away, while the city of Bend is also a short drive. Closer to home, homeowners can explore a vibrant local scene with an array of breweries, restaurants and shops in downtown Redmond, making everyday errands and weekend outings equally convenient. Families are served by the Redmond School District.

For more information on these new home opportunities, call (855) 512-4313 or visit

www.lennar.com/new-homes/oregon/central-oregon/redmond/121-west.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

Contact: Danielle Tocco

Vice President Communications

Lennar Corporation

[email protected]

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

SOURCE Lennar Corporation